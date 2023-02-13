Shopping
Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Genius Things That Solve So Many Weird Problems
Weird but common.
Written by Rachel Bar-Gadda
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If you’re seriously over hair clogging your tub drain, dishes drying on mildewy mats, or making a mess every time you peel a hard-boiled egg, you’ve landed on the perfect list — because Amazon keeps selling out of these genius things that solve so many weird problems.
A tub drain protector in the shape of a mushroom that catches every single hair? Check. A roll-out dish drying rack that sits over your sink to air dry items quickly? Check. An egg peeler that removes tough shells with just a few shakes? Triple check. Browse below for even more ingenious answers to life’s strangest problems.