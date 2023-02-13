If you’re seriously over hair clogging your tub drain, dishes drying on mildewy mats, or making a mess every time you peel a hard-boiled egg, you’ve landed on the perfect list — because Amazon keeps selling out of these genius things that solve so many weird problems.

A tub drain protector in the shape of a mushroom that catches every single hair? Check. A roll-out dish drying rack that sits over your sink to air dry items quickly? Check. An egg peeler that removes tough shells with just a few shakes? Triple check. Browse below for even more ingenious answers to life’s strangest problems.

1 A Bacon & Meat Microwave Grill To Prevent Unevenly Cooked Bacon Nordic Ware Round Bacon and Meat Microwave Grill Amazon $15 See On Amazon If homemade Sunday brunch has ever been tragically ruined by unevenly cooked bacon, then you need this bacon and meat microwave grill that provides a perfectly crisp texture. The tray is made of BPA-free, high-heat plastic and features two reversible sides: one with elevated grill ridges to keep bacon above the grease and the other with a flat surface for heating a variety of items from pizza to tortillas. Crafted by a heritage brand in the kitchenware world, this tray is a sure bet for picture-perfect Sunday brunches (or everyday brunches, why not?).

2 Wood Markers That Cleverly Conceal Chips In Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $8 See On Amazon It only takes one well-placed, glaring chip to ruin a perfectly good piece of furniture and that’s where these ingenious wood markers come in. They arrive in a 13-piece kit that includes markers in six colors to match almost every piece of finish such as maple, cherry, mahogany, or black. The rest of the kit contains six wax sticks in those same finishes as well as a sharpener. Apply the wax to the scratch first, then draw with the appropriate marker, starting lighter and adding more coats as necessary. The chip will disappear and your furniture will look good as new for less than $10.

3 A Waterproof Reversible Sofa Cover To Protect Against Pet Messes RHF Reversible Loveseat Cover Amazon $30 See On Amazon You adore your pet, but watching them jump on the couch complete with dirty paws from being outdoors can cause unending frustration. Do yourself a favor and get one of these reversible sofa covers that attaches securely to your couch with elastic straps. It’s made with waterproof fabric and is conveniently machine washable on the cold cycle. Choose from sizes ranging from medium to large as well as from over 10 reversible color options such as steel gray and light gray, or taupe, and beige.

4 The Fogless Mirror That Stays Clear When You're Grooming In The Shower HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re someone (or know someone) who loves to streamline their grooming practice while showering, then there’s nothing more annoying than steam preventing you or them from seeing clearly. This fogless mirror is the answer to this problem as it features a special coating that keeps it reflecting no matter how steamy the shower gets. It uses a sturdy, locking suction cup and can be swiveled 360 degrees to get just the right angle. It even comes with a handy razor hook to have your tools at the ready.

5 A Tiered Pot & Pan Organizer To Create Order In Messy Cabinets MUDEELA Pan Organizer Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon When searching for that one pan you need amongst a pile of haphazardly stored items, you might feel like waving the white flag of surrender. Take heart, because there is a solution and it comes in the form of this pot and pan organizer that gives you multiple options for creating pristine order in your cabinets. The rack can be used horizontally or vertically and includes eight adjustable dividers so as to accommodate different-sized pots, pans, and lids. It’s constructed of sturdy metal in a black finish and when used horizontally, can even store kitchenware like cookie sheets or cutting boards as well.

6 These Bed Sheet Straps That Keep Fitted Sheets From Slipping Off Your Mattress 5 STARS UNITED. Bed Sheet Straps (8-Pack) Amazon $14.45 See On Amazon There’s no doubt this might feel like a weird problem, but when your fitted sheet keeps slipping off your mattress, you can say goodbye to a good night’s sleep. These bed sheet straps fix that problem quickly and easily by clipping to your fitted sheet in three places, creating enough tension to keep things securely in place. The straps are made of durable nylon with nickel-plated clips that include an inner plastic clamp that won’t damage your sheets. They come in a set of eight and are available in either black or white.

7 A Squeegee That Cleans Windows To A Sparkling Shine Better Boat Window Squeegee Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Dirty windows in your car or home can make you literally feel like you’re looking at the world through whatever the opposite is of rose-colored glasses. This simple but effective squeegee quickly washes away dirt and grime with its sponge side and wipes away moisture for a sparkling result with its rubber blade side. The cleaning sponge won’t scratch glass and the handle can be detached for easy storage.

8 An Arm Tray To Safely Keep Your Cup Of Tea Nearby GEHE Bamboo Wood Sofa Arm Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon Holding your cup of tea while streaming something suspenseful may result in some unfortunate hot beverage spillage. That’ll be the moment you wish you had this incredibly clever arm tray. It’s constructed of bamboo and drapes over your chair or sofa’s arm to provide you with a level waterproof and anti-slip pad to keep dishes secure. The tray features an underside made of soft material that includes rubber studs so as to not shift. Choose among several finishes such as mahogany, black, or natural bamboo.

9 A Pants Hanger That Can Store Up To 5 Pairs Without Creases DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Instead of stacking three pairs of pants on one hanger, making them annoyingly inaccessible, and creating all kinds of wacky creasing, opt for this clever pants hanger. It uses a cascading s-shape design to hold up to five pairs neatly and tidily. The hangers are made of smooth stainless steel and come in a set of three, giving you the ability to store up to 15 pairs of pants or, alternatively, accessories like scarves or ties, all within an extremely small footprint.

10 This Magnetic Screen Door That Keeps Out Bugs Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $14 See On Amazon Enjoy the bliss of a breezy afternoon without inviting in the entire neighborhood of insects with this genius magnetic screen door that has over 64,000 reviews. It requires minimal effort to install and comes included with all the necessary tools including thumbtacks and hook and loop backing. The middle seam features 26 magnets that easily separate to let you walk through, then just as easily come together again to provide a secure seal, while the fine polyester mesh material allows that delicious breeze to waft through without pesky flying pests.

11 A Door Draft Stopper That Prevents Heating Or Cooling From Escaping Suptikes Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re wondering where exactly all your heating or cooling is going despite the usual energy costs, you need this two-layer draft stopper. It uses self-adhesive to stick to the bottom of your door, which can be anything from a standard interior door to a garage, basement, or frameless sliding door. Easily trim the stopper to fit your dimensions and in addition to getting every penny out of your heat or AC, watch as dust, light, and even noise are also stopped in their tracks.

12 This Tub Drain Protector To Catch Loose Hair & Debris TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon This fan-favorite tub drain protector with over 115,000 reviews is obviously beloved for its ability to deal with the problem of effectively corralling and disposing of hair and debris in the shower. It can be used in any standard tub drain and prevents clogs with its unique mushroom-shaped design. Hair tidily wraps around the cylinder of the protector and just requires one simple swipe to remove it all and toss it into the trash. Choose from six fun colors such as blue or orange.

13 A Battery Organizer & Tester For All Those Loose Batteries The Battery Organizer Storage Case Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Never again rifle through your junk drawer searching for an AA battery, only to discover that it’s probably dead. This battery organizer can hold up to 93 batteries of all kinds and even comes with a battery tester, to boot. The case comes in several color options such as light green, gray, or blue, and can be stored in any cabinet or even mounted to the wall. The transparent lid allows you to see exactly what you have on hand so you can locate that AA battery with ease and efficiency.

14 These Blackout Shades That Provide Privacy & Block Light Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Paper Shade (6-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re tired of living in a fishbowl when it comes to your windows, opt for these blackout shades that both offer total privacy as well as block light. They come in a pack of six and are made of paper that allows them to be easily trimmed to fit your specific dimensions. A peel-and-stick self-adhesive helps them mount to your window frame in seconds and provided clips make it easy to raise and lower without having to deal with cords.

15 Bamboo Deodorizer Bags That Tackle Unwanted Odors Around The House Products 4 Future Naturally Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (4 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can deal with unwanted odors effortlessly by using these bamboo deodorizer bags that are made with odor-absorbing activated charcoal. Four come in each pack and are able to be used almost anywhere in the house from the kitchen to the closet to the bathroom to the living room. They last for up to two years with monthly reenergizing in the sunshine to keep them working their best. As an added eco-friendly bonus, after two years, the charcoal can be used in your garden to help plants grow.

16 This Hanging Laundry Bag To Keep Dirty Clothes Off The Floor KEEPJOY Hanging Laundry Hamper Amazon $21 See On Amazon Make it easy as can be to get those dirty clothes off the floor and tidily stored in a hamper with this clever hanging laundry bag. It comes with two different types of hooks, one stainless steel pair that can hang over the top of your door and another pair that uses self-adhesive to stick to a wall. It’s made of waterproof and washable Oxford fabric that features a bottom zipper for fast unloading into a laundry basket if needed. Choose from four offered shades in neutral tones such as gray or blue.

17 The Mat That Prevents Cat Litter From Being Scattered All Over The Floor Pieviev Cat Litter Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Solve the problem of frequently stepping on cat litter that’s made it miles from the actual litter box with this cat litter mat that has over 56,000 reviews on Amazon. It features a double-layer design that includes a soft, honeycomb surface and a smooth, waterproof bottom. Place it under the litter box and as your cat alights, the litter from their paws will fall through the honeycomb top and be trapped on the bottom layer below. Easily pour the collected litter directly back into the box to save on your supply.

18 An Extendable Fan Duster That Reaches Ceilings & Corners Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $14 See On Amazon Seeing the dust fly from simply firing up that ceiling fan is no one’s idea of a restorative breeze. This ceiling fan duster is the answer to making sure even the most inaccessible places in your home get a thorough cleaning. It includes a microfiber head whose fibers trap dust and debris and can be washed and reused over and over again. Best of all, the extendable pole can reach anywhere from 27 to 47 inches, reducing your need for a perilous trip up the ladder.

19 This Dental Care Station That Eliminates Bathroom Clutter Wekity Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $21 See On Amazon Instantly tidy up that chaotic mess of a bathroom countertop with this dental care station that mounts to the wall and holds every necessary supply. Using self-adhesive, it mounts securely to the wall and has individual holders for up to five toothbrushes as well as two tubes of toothpaste that sit in auto-dispensing holders. There are places to store your hair or cosmetic tools as well as four cups ingeniously magnetically stored upside down so as to not take up any extra space. With plenty of room to accommodate an entire family, this holder with over 8,000 reviews will be a game-changer for your newly-spacious bathroom.

20 A Purse Organizer To Prevent Handbags From Becoming Misshapen ZOBER Over-The-Door Purse Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Instead of tossing your handbags into that haphazard pile by the door, place them in this over-the-door purse organizer that will help them keep their shape and stay looking good for the long run. It comes with six pockets that can each fit an individual purse with two smaller ones at the top and four larger ones below. Transparent plastic covers both protect and let you see exactly what’s stored where. Available in either java or black with chic contrasting trim.

21 The Cushion Support Insert For Sagging Couches LAMINET Deluxe Furniture Cushion Support Insert Amazon $30 See On Amazon Plopping down on the sofa should be a relief and not a letdown, so if you have one whose springs are feeling less than energetic, grab this cushion support insert to restore it to vitality. The insert is made from vinyl-covered engineered wood, whose sturdy panels slip underneath the cushions to provide structural support. The insert comes in five sizes suiting armchairs to large sofas as well as five different widths. Let the restful plopping resume.

22 A Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack That Saves Room In Cramped Kitchens Zulay Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon If drying dishes are taking up precious countertop real estate that could be used for something else, rejoice in this innovative roll-up dish drying rack that has over 6,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. It’s constructed of silicone-coated stainless steel and rolls directly over your sink to save room and help dishes dry much faster due to increased airflow. Use it to wash vegetables and, because it’s heat-resistant up to 400 degrees, it can even double as a trivet for hot dishes.

23 A 2-Tier Lazy Susan So You Can Finally See All Your Spices At Once Estilo Stainless Steel 2-Tier Lazy Susan Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon No more reaching for the oregano and only finding cinnamon with the help of this Lazy Susan that is made with two tiers so all your spices are brilliantly displayed at once. It’s constructed of sleek brushed stainless steel that conveniently resists fingerprints and a nonslip base keeps it in place in your cabinet. It rotates 360 degrees with ease while raised edges around both tiers prevent spices, condiments, or other kitchen supplies from falling over.

24 The Shower Caddy That Eliminates Clutter Around The Tub KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf (2 Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Use this popular shower caddy with over 24,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating to immediately make your tub a serene, clutter-free zone. It’s made of rustproof stainless steel that features an elegant wave-shaped design sure to enhance any bathtub or shower’s look. Mount it to any surface from tile to marble to glass using the strong self-adhesive and store all your supplies as it can hold up to an incredible 15 pounds. It comes in a pack of two and in a choice between two finishes: matte black or polished silver.

25 A Holder That Organizes Constantly Wandering Remotes TotalMount Hole-Free Remote Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Completely eliminate the classic pre-entertainment “where’s the remote?!” rigamarole with this remote holder that mounts to the wall and keeps them all in one place. No more having the Roku remote on the other side of the room as the soundbar remote as this holder can hold from three to four in one compartment. The provided self-adhesive tape provides a secure mount but is also easy to remove if necessary. Choose between classic black or white to perfectly suit your home theater decor.

26 The Toilet Nightlight That Provides Helpful Illumination Witshine Motion-Activated Toilet Night Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon Transform that usually perilous midnight trip to the bathroom into an illuminated disco experience with this helpful toilet light. It hangs over the edge of the toilet seat and is battery-powered to provide a choice of up to 16 fun colors that are both dimmable and programmable. The LED light will turn on automatically with the help of motion sensing up to 5 feet and turn itself off after 128 seconds of stillness.

27 A Bedside Caddy So You Can Keep Nighttime Essentials Within Reach Zafit Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon There is nothing as annoying as having to get up out of bed to grab your reading material or store your tablet before going to sleep. This handy bedside caddy makes it possible to have everything you need right at your fingertips while taking up barely any footprint. The flap slides underneath your mattress to keep it secure while the other end hangs on the side of your bed and provides you with three mesh pockets for devices in addition to one larger pocket for tablets or reading material. Made of a combination of leather and Oxford fabric, it comes in four shades: black, gray, coffee, and blue.

28 This Gadget That Peels Stubborn Hard-Boiled Eggs In Seconds Negg Egg Peeler Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you feel like you’ve aged several decades in the process of peeling a hard-boiled egg, you will fall in love with this completely ingenious egg peeler that accomplishes the task in mere seconds. Simply add a small amount of water to the container, drop in your egg, close the cap, and shake about four to 12 times. The egg will run up against the small, inner knobs and gently peel away the shell. When you see the white of the egg, you’re good to go. Choose from seven cheerful colors to make the process even more enjoyable.

29 A Window Blind Cleaner That Eliminates Dust & Dirt In One Swipe HIWARE Blind Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Even if you’re an enthusiastic cleaner, blinds can often be the forgotten area in the house as they’re a serious pain to clean. This window blind cleaner makes it all possible, not to mention much more efficient as it can clean the top and bottom of two blinds at one time. The three-pronged tool comes with five washable, reusable microfiber cloths and simply requires you to squeeze down on the arms slightly for a firm swipe. Use it with a bit of cleaning fluid to make the process even easier.

30 These Silicone Food Savers That Help Prevent Fruits From Going Bad Fast FOOD HUGGERS Reusable Silicone Food Savers (5-Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s nothing as painful as splurging on expensive produce only to see fruit and vegetables go bad after they’ve been cut. That’s where these ingenious silicone food savers come in to save the day. Each set comes with five sleeves in beautiful autumnal colors and varying sizes to stretch around your cut fruit and provide an airtight seal. On top of freeing you from using single-use plastic wrap, these BPA-free savers take up barely any space and can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

31 A Volcanic Face Roller That Absorbs Oil For A Matte Finish Revlon Oil Absorbing Face Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sometimes nature can provide a little too much glow, but where nature giveth, nature can taketh away, and that’s the case with this face roller made of authentic volcanic stone. Not only does it provide a bit of a relaxing massage, but the stone also works to absorb oil and deliver a matte finish. As a more eco-friendly choice than using blotting papers, this roller with over 51,000 reviews is washable and reusable over and over again and can even be replaced if needed.

32 This Cute Witchy Spoon Holder That Prevents Countertop Mess OTOTO Agatha Spoon Holder and Steam Releaser Amazon $17 See On Amazon With no place to put that spoon laden with tomato sauce, your countertop is going to pay the price (and so will you, later on, when you have to clean it). This adorable spoon holder comes in the shape of a witch and snaps over your spoon and onto the rim of your pot to provide a secure place to store your kitchen utensils mid-cook. It’s made of BPA-free, food-grade silicone that is fully heat-resistant. Toss it in the dishwasher for effortless cleaning.

33 The Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover That Makes Sweaters Look Brand New BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon $13 See On Amazon Over 94,000 reviews on Amazon prove that this battery-powered fabric shaver is the way to say goodbye forever to pilly sweaters and lint-covered garments. It utilizes two speeds and three different shave heights to accommodate any type of clothing or upholstery and can be used with or without the cover. Easily empty the accumulated lint from a removable chamber and replace the blades with one of the two included sets if needed down the road.

34 A Makeup Brush Cleaner That Rids Bristles Of Dirt RICRIS Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $22 See On Amazon Prevent possible skin irritation from unwashed bristles with this makeup brush cleaner that thoroughly cleans and dries brushes fast. The set comes with everything you need to get the job done including a battery-powered spinner, a glass bowl, eight collars to accommodate different brushes, and a stand for tidy organization. As a great option for cleaning off colors and product before switching to new ones, this cleaner makes that all possible within about 20 seconds, so your beauty routine can remain both clean and fast.

35 The Microfiber Hair Towel That Stays Put & Helps Hair Dry Fast Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel (3 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With one little hiccup, the all-important morning routine can be thrown off its axis, which can affect the rest of your day. To ensure a pleasantly streamlined experience, opt for this microfiber hair towel that secures to your head using an elastic band and button and demonstrates amazing absorption abilities to help hair dry quickly. It has over 13,000 five-star reviews with one customer having commented, “I want to gift them to everyone I know with hair.” Each pack includes three hair towels in different combinations of gray, pink, blue, purple, or green.

36 A 3-In-1 Tool That Cuts, Slices & Pits Avocados OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Why is it so difficult to get those picture-perfect avocado slices that make any dish look ten times better? Well, it won’t be anymore once you get yourself one of these totally genius 3-in-1 avocado slicers. This little bad boy can halve your avocado with ease, quickly remove the pit, and create those previously unattainable flawless slices as well as lift them from the skin and onto your plate. It’s made with a nonslip grip for extra safety and can be conveniently cleaned in the top rack of your dishwasher.

37 These Herb Scissors That Make It So Easy To Snip Parsley, Thyme, & More Jenaluca Herb Scissors Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s an alternative to spending ages preparing fiddly herbs and it comes in the form of this handy pair of herb scissors specially created for the job. It’s made with a clever design that features five sharp blades to do far more work than a normal cutting knife, chopping five times more parsley, thyme, chives, or rosemary at one time. The comb cover not only acts as a protective case but also assists in releasing any herbs stuck to the blades.

38 A Laptop Cleaner That Dusts & Polishes Between The Keys OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon If dust and some choice smudges from a handful of Cheetos have graced your keyboard one too many times, all it takes is a few swipes from this helpful laptop cleaner to erase the scene of the crime. It’s designed with two sides: one that features a brush to quickly remove dust and debris, and the other that contains a microfiber pad to gently wipe away fingerprints and dirty smudges. Both ends are kept clean and protected by either a storage cover in the case of the microfiber side or a retractable function when it comes to the brush.

39 The Convenient Bluetooth Tracker For The Keys You Constantly Misplace Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Never spend another heart-attack-inducing moment wondering where in the world your keys have gone when you use this Bluetooth tracker. The small tile attaches to your key ring and coordinates with the included app to “ring” your keys when they’re within 200 feet. You can even use it with your smart devices, such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home, and in the case of being outside the 200-foot range, the app will alert you to the last known location.