Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Home Improvement Products That Save You So Much Money

It may be hard to believe it, but making small changes and additions to your home can help you save a boatload of cash. I know, that may sound backward, but hear me out. Spending just $25 once on this water filter system won’t matter in the slightest once you see that within a year you’ve replaced tons of plastic water bottles you would’ve spent money on otherwise.

Consider this 14-pack of food storage containers. The $40 that it will cost you now will just be a small percentage of how much you save on ingredients since your pantry food is fresh and easy to navigate. Then there are additions like this drain protector that’s already so cheap that saving tons of cash by not calling a plumber to snake your drain is just a bonus.

Scroll through to get some ideas and before you know it, you’ll be upgrading every room in the house.

1 This Magnetic Screen Door That Keeps Out Bugs Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $22 See On Amazon This magnetic screen door makes it easy to go indoors and outdoors even when your hands are full. The 26 magnets that line the center strip separate after just a small nudge and quickly connect again once you pass through. The fine mesh keeps bugs out while still letting fresh air in and even makes it easy for pets to come in and out as they please.

2 A Waterproof Mattress Cover With Deep Pockets Luna Full Mattress Protector Amazon $32 See On Amazon Mattresses are not cheap, so the thought of ruining one with spilled sleepy time tea of an accident is devastating. To make any surprise incidents less worrisome, slip on this mattress protector, which has a waterproof cotton terry surface that keeps it safe from dust mites, allergens, and liquids. The soft, breathable material won’t make any weird noise as you roll around and can fit over pockets that are up to 14 inches deep.

3 These Motion Sensor Lights That Are The Perfect Size For Your Stairs Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon To see exactly what you’re doing even when you come home super late, stick on these motion sensor lights that are the perfect size to go at the base of each step, in shadowy hallways, or even inside a closet. Each light activates when it detects motion up to 10 feet away and then provides 35 lumens of a bright and warm glow. These long-lasting LED lights operate on AA batteries, so there’s no need to run up an electricity bill by turning on the lights when you’re just walking to the bathroom in the middle of the night.

4 A Protective Oil For All Your Kitchen Surfaces Thirteen Chefs Mineral Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon Kitchens endure a lot. Your marble countertop is constantly spilled on, your stainless steel fridge is backed into by the nearest chair, and your wood cutting board is all scratched up from slicing and dicing. This mineral oil restores and protects those surfaces and more. 100% food-grade and odorless formula prevents cracking and warping of wooden cutting boards, maintains marble, and polishes steel, making this a kitchen must-have.

5 These Gripper Pads That Keep Your Furniture In Place SlipToGrip Non Slip Furniture Gripper Pads Amazon $26 See On Amazon These anti-slip rubber pads are small but mighty. Each pre-scored 4x4 pad can be separated as-is or cut into any size and shape you need so that they perfectly fit under chair and table legs. The solid felt core and non-slip rubber creates a barrier between the your furniture and your floors so as to prevent sliding and scratching. No need for nails or even glue — just peel back the adhesive cover and stick them right on.

6 A Draft Stopper That Stops Heat & Air Conditioning From Escaping Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Even the smallest opening can end up costing you hundreds of dollars on heat or A/C that’s going right out the door. This door draft stopper is made of thick material that is strong enough to seal any gap, keeping unwanted air, noise, and light out of your home. Plus, the adhesive backing is waterproof — making it perfect to use during any season since it won’t be affected by rain or humidity.

7 These Fridge Liners That Extend The Life Of Your Produce Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liner Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you don’t have it in you to eat a peach and a a ton of bell peppers all at once, put down these fridge liners that allows air to circulate so that your produce stays fresh in your produce bins. Each foam pad can be cut into any size and shape so it fits into an open space you have, and they’re easy to wash.

8 These Clear Shields That Protect Your Furniture From Cat Scratches Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Since wagging your finger “no” at them doesn’t seem to do much, stick these anti-scratch shields on to any polyester, cotton, acrylic, or satin piece of fabric that your cat has decided isn their favorite scratching post. The trimmable, discreet, and tough plastic shield not only protects your furniture but will eventually deter them from going back to the same spot anymore, since their mission clearly isn’t being fulfilled.

9 These Smart Plugs That Work With Alexa & Google Home Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Home Assistant have definitely made it hard to look at regular appliances the same ever again. To take everything into the future, plug any appliance (like a lamp, radio, or toaster) into one of these smart plugs that can be controlled using either your voice or the accompanying Kasa app. Set schedules, group appliances together, and double-check to make sure the coffee maker is off when you’re at work with these handy, budget-friendly plugs.

10 A Toothpaste Dispenser That Gets Out Every Last Drop MOPMS Toothpaste Dispenser Wall Mount Amazon $8 See On Amazon Instead of rolling and squeezing your toothpaste tube to get everything you can out, opt for this automatic toothpaste dispenser instead. The compact device sticks to your wall and uses a vacuum squeeze pump to dispense product that you probably wouldn’t have been able to reach otherwise, all while making your bathroom look so high tech. Just press the head down on the lever and brush away.

11 A Window Insulation Kit That Stops Drafts Frost King Indoor Shrink Window Kit (9-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Grab this easy-to-install window insulation kit to help control the temperature of your home, keeping unwanted hot or frigid air out. Using just the included clear plastic sheet and a hair dryer, you’ll add much-needed insulation to your home, locking in the temperature you actually want in your space. The sheet shrinks tight and remains wrinkle-free once drying on.

12 These Organizer Bins That’ll Make Ingredients Easier To Access Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (8-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Did you ever stop to think that maybe you actually do have something to eat, you just can’t see it? These organizer bins will tidy up the mountains of food in your fridge so you can clearly see what you have available, preventing food waste and money going toward more takeout orders. Each clear acrylic bin is BPA-free and has a grooved bottom to keep everything in place.

13 A Leather Conditioner That Cleans & Polishes Bick 4 Leather Conditioner and Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon As beautiful as leather looks, it will definitely shift and change over time if it’s not cared for properly. Protect that super comfy couch that everyone loves to lay on with this leather conditioner, which conditions, cleans, polishes, and protects leather goods. The wax-free formulas restores original shine without darkening the leather or making it stiff.

14 A Moldable Glue That Turns Into A Durable Rubber Sugru Multi-Purpose Glue Amazon $16 See On Amazon Ordinary glue is good for cute school projects but isn’t the best (or cleanest) to use around the house. To repair a cracked plate, seal any leaky faucets, or secure wobbly lamps, shape this moldable glue whichever way you please. Unlike liquid glue, this is easy to control and creates a strong hold — you can even mold this glue into hooks that’ll hold 4.4 pounds. After setting, it’ll mold into a strong rubber in just 12 to 24 hours.

15 This Motion Sensor Ceiling Light That Runs On Batteries Brilliant Evolution Wireless Motion Sensor LED Ceiling Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your home has strange empty spots where no overhead lighting was ever installed, this motion sensor LED light is a quick fix. Using long-lasting LED lights, the powerful bulbs will illuminate a 17-by-17 foot area and automatically turn on when detecting motion up to 20 feet away. Made from a UV-resistant material, the light can be used both indoors and outdoors.

16 This Spackling Kit That Can Quickly Repair Holes 3M SHR High Strength Small Hole Repair Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon There’s no need to call a contractor for a small hole that really only you are noticing. Grab this spackling kit and you’ll have everything you need to get the job done yourself. Prime the area with spackle, apply the self-adhesive screen, spread around spackle, and sand everything down before repainting. There will be no cracking, sagging, or shrinking in the area you repaired as long as it is up to 3 inches in diameter.

17 This Stretchy Sofa Cover That Can Extend The Life Of Your Furniture Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $30 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter whether you want to protect your couch from stains, want to cover up a worn cusion, or are just looking for an affordable way to switch up your living room decor — this sofa cover will do it all. Available in 36 colors and seven sizes, this super stretchy slipcover can easily take your color scheme to the next level all while protecting your furniture from messy problems. Plus, the material is so soft that you’ll spend more time in your living room than ever before.

18 These Wood-Colored Markers That Conceal Nicks & Scratches Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (13-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon To hide any stains, nicks, or scratches, color them right in with these wood markers that come in colors meant to match oak, maple, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black furniture and floors. Use the markers for light stains or scratches and the wax sticks for any deeper chips. A sharpener is also included, so you have everything you need.

19 A Water Filter That Replaces Thousands Of Plastic Bottles Brita Basic Faucet Water Filter System Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of drinking from pricey plastic bottles that are horrible for the environment, snap this water filter system right onto your faucet for purified water without the waste. The filter reduces 99% of lead, chlorine, asbestos, particulates, and more. Each filter lasts about four months, and the system has an indicator light that turns on when it’s time to change it. Within a year, you’ll have replaced up to 1,800 single-use bottles.

20 This 2-Tiered Lazy Susan Made Of Beautiful Bamboo Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Spice Rack Amazon $14 See On Amazon In order to make use of all those fun ingredients you bought, you’ll need this two-tiered lazy susan to help organize it all. The strong bamboo shelves spin 360 degrees to make it easy to find your cayenne pepper, seasoned salt, and curry powder. The 7-inch height in between the two tiers leaves you plenty of space to store taller bottles and cans as well.

21 These Blackout Curtains That Come In A Ton Of Different Lengths NICETOWN Grey Full Shade Curtain Panels Amazon $23 See On Amazon You haven’t experienced a good night’s sleep until you’ve had a pair of blackout curtains. This pair in particular has two layers to not only block out sunlight and UV rays but also reduce noise, keeping your home cool and comfortable. In addition to over two dozen colors, there are a 32 size options so you can choose the right proportions for your windows.

22 A Silicone Drain Protector That Catches Every Piece Of Hair OXO Good Grips Silicone Shower & Tub Drain Protector Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s hard to realize how much trouble just a few stray strands of hair can cause, but they can lead to a clogged drain and a heavy bill from the plumber. This silicone drain protector has edges that lie completely flat and small holes to catch hair and dirt while still allowing water to flow through. A weighted stainless steel accent keeps it in place, while the tall domed design fits both flat and pop-up drains.

23 This Quiet Air Purifier With 3 Fan Speeds LEVOIT Air Purifier Amazon $43 See On Amazon This air purifier is so quiet that you’ll have no problem running it all day long — especially after learning about everything that it’s capable of. The strong filtration system works in three stages to trap dust, pollen, and even smoke particles. The activated carbon helps neutralize all odors and fumes so you can quickly notice how much cleaner that air is. You can even add in a few drops of an essential oil for a light and calming fragrance to be dispersed.

24 A Bidet Attachment That Takes Just Minutes To Install Greenco Bidet Attachment for Toilet Amazon $28 See On Amazon The refreshing and hygienic spray from this bidet attachment will change the way you think about cleansing. I know it seems like something this fancy would probably require a professional installment, but you can do it all by yourself in just minutes by using the tools provided. Once all set up, you’ll be able to use the easy-access control panel to adjust water pressure and the angle of the spray nozzle.

25 This Sewing Kit With Everything You Need For Quick Fixes ﻿﻿ARTIKA Sewing Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you find that there’s always something that needs a bit of repairing, you’ll probably put this sewing kit with over 100 pieces to good use. Open the sleek storage case to reveal 24 rolls of differently colored thread, needles, sewing pins, a thimble, and more. Any ripped blankets, torn hand towels, or loose buttons on decorative pillows will be no match for the power this kit will provide you with.

26 A Smart Switch That Can Turn Things On & Off No Matter Where You Are SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher Amazon $30 See On Amazon This smart switch physically sits at the bottom of any rocker switch or by any button-operated appliance or gadget and pushes it to turn it on or off whenever you need it to. It takes just seconds to tape on and has a battery life of 600 days. Use it for coffee makers, computers, air conditioners, or other items you want to be able to control no matter where you are.

27 A Leather & Vinyl Repair Kit That Works On Upholstery & Clothes Coconix Vinyl and Leather Repair Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon This vinyl and leather repair kit has all you need to fix any scratch or tears in anything, including pricey chairs and ottomans. It comes with 10 different colors of repair compounds, and you can mix and match them together in the mixing jar to get the exact right shade for your furniture. No heat, tools, glue, or other things are needed when using this kit, which has over 11,000 five-star reviews.

28 A Freezer Door Alarm That Alerts You When Left Open FRIDGGI Freezer Door Alarm Amazon $22 See On Amazon You’d be shocked to find out just how much energy is wasted by something as small as leaving the freezer door ajar. This freezer door alarm sounds off after one minute of the door not being closed, so your food stays frozen and your fridge can run efficiently. The more time that passes, the louder and more frequent the alarm gets so there is no way you can go to sleep without making sure everything is in order.

29 This Reversible Comforter That You Can Use All Year Long Sleep Restoration All Seasons Comforter Amazon $38 See On Amazon This super comfy comforter has some magical power where it can keep you cool on hot nights and warm on cold evenings. The magic is actually in the lightweight microfiber material that is hemmed with durable stitching. Each of the eight style options are reversible, fade-proof, and machine washable so you can forget about needing different bedding for different times of the year.

30 A Tile Marker That Covers Unsightly Grout Stains Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Tile Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon Stop scrubbing away at grout that never seems to truly get clean and instead just grab this tile marker that has enough non-toxic, water-based colorant to cover up to 150 feet of thin 2-millimeter grout. The crisp white color will brighten up your bathroom or kitchen with just a little work, saving you from hiring professionals.

31 A Super-Plush Mattress Pad With Deep Pockets SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Pad Amazon $43 See On Amazon This fluffy mattress pad will help to extend the life of your mattress, even if it’s feeling a little hard. The thick microfiber has a similar feeling to a goose down but a very different price point. The material is split into three zones with different patterns to support different parts of the body and keep your mattress as good as new. It stretches to fit nearly any size mattress with pockets from 8 to 21 inches.

32 This Weatherproof Outlet Timer That’s Remote-Controlled DEWENWILS Outdoor Light Sensor Timer Waterproof Amazon $15 See On Amazon The holiday season will be a lot easier — and cheaper — with this weatherproof timer that can be used to automatically go on and off or after a certain number of hours. Attach up to two outlets to this timer, which can sense dusk and dawn, be programmed to turn on items for two to eight hours, or be controlled via remote from 100 feet away.

33 A High-Pressure Shower Head With 8 Spray Modes AquaCare High Pressure Handheld Shower Head Amazon $35 See On Amazon This high-pressure shower head has eight different spray modes so you can switch them up for the perfect cleanse. Unlike a lot of shower heads, this one also comes with a handy pause function so you don’t waste water while shaving. The stainless steel design resists rust and the anti-clog nozzle prevents any accumulation of grime inside so everything is clean from inside and out.

34 This Gorilla Glue That Dries In Just 10 Seconds Gorilla Super Glue Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon This super glue will become your holy grail. Able to bond plastic, wood, metal, ceramic, rubber, leather, paper and more, you don’t have to think twice about what to grab when anything breaks. The fast-setting gel formula will be dry in 10 to 45 seconds so you don’t have to stand there with a messy pile of goop in your hands. Screw on the anti-clog cap when done to keep it from drying out.

35 A Smart Plug Power Strip With 2 USB Ports Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip Amazon $25 See On Amazon Control up to five appliances (with three outlets and two USB ports) at once with this smart power strip. You can free your hands by using Alexa or Google Assistant voice control, but you also have the option to use the app and control your lamps and chargers from anywhere. Each individual outlet can also be set to a specific schedule or be put on a timer, and you won’t need a hub to use this.

36 This Microfiber Mop With An Extendable Handle & Reusable Pads Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your floors sparkling clean with this microber mop that can be used both wet and dry. The 18-inch pad covers a good amount of ground and is easy to control thanks to its 360-degree rotating head and extendable handle. After trapping all the dirt and debris, throw the four reusable pads into the wash to use them over and over again — saving you big bucks on single-use mop pads.

37 These Airtight Food Storage Containers With Reusable Labels ClearSpace Airtight Food Storage Containers (14-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Keeping out as much air as possible from your dry foods will help to keep them from getting stale. These airtight food storage containers makes that easy to do. The BPA-free plastic is sealed shut with silicone gaskets that block air out, keeping your pasta, oats, and snacks fresh. The 14-pack comes with various size containers, a ton of reusable labels, and a marker so you’ll always know what you have in the pantry.

38 These Suction Cups Hooks That Can Hold Up To 3 Pounds Holiday Joy Suction Cup Hooks (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Perfect for hanging cute decorations on your windows or using to hang your loofah from in the shower without putting unsightly holes in the wall, these suction cup hooks have a world of possibilities. They can each hold up to 3 pounds each on glass, metal, tile, plastic, formica, and more, making them ideal for everything and anything.

39 This Super Strong Rug Tape That Doesn’t Leave A Residue NeverCurl Double Sided Extra Thick Rug Tape Amazon $12 See On Amazon This heavy duty rug tape can handle everything from a small bath mat to a long basement runner. The thick mesh fabric allows absolutely no slipping or sliding so that you don’t have to worry about tripping over a pad that tends to travel around. The tape’s tackiness will work on hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tiles, concrete, carpet and cork flooring, all without ruining your existing floors.