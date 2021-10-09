Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 45 Home Improvement Products With Near-Perfect Reviews

With a little planning and effort, you can give your home a modern update for less than a few hundred dollars. The trick is to find affordable products that are genuinely worth the price tag. But if you aren’t sure where to start? Don’t worry: All of the home improvement products you’ll find below not only have near-perfect reviews, but they’re so popular that many of them keep selling out.

Take the privacy film I’ve chosen to include as an example. Not only is it available for less than $15, but so many reviewers even left comments about how it helped lower their cooling bills. And if your windows are already perfect, not a problem — there are also magnetic shelves that add storage to stoves, rustproof shower caddies for cluttered bathrooms, and even a burglar chime that helps add security to windows and doors. Oh, and did I mention how the reviews for everything I’ve included are all nearly perfect?

So what are you waiting for? Your space isn’t going to update itself — and you won’t find better home improvement products in stores. Besides, I think I can even hear that privacy film just begging to be added to your cart.

1 This Towel Bar Made From Tough Steel mDesign Over Cabinet Towel Bar Amazon $13 See On Amazon With thousands of positive reviews, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers more than approve of this cabinet towel rack. It’s made from tough steel that looks just as good as it is durable — and the hooks on top make it easy to hang over any standard-sized cabinet door.

2 A Cushioned Mat That Can Help Reduce Fatigue WiseLife Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Standing at your counters for a long time can leave your legs feeling sore and tired — so grab this mat. The cushioned top helps absorb shock in order to prevent fatigue, while the waterproof material is easy to clean in the event of spills. Choose from three colors: brown, black, or grey.

3 The Gadget That Helps Boos Weak Wi-Fi Signals NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender Amazon $35 See On Amazon Having trouble connecting to your wi-fi? It could be that you’re out of range — so grab this extender. Able to cover up to 1,000 square feet, it’s perfect for homes of nearly any size. Plus, installation only takes a few short minutes.

4 An Air Purifier That Powers Through Allergens LEVOIT Air Purifier Amazon $45 See On Amazon Whether you have allergies or if you’re struggling with pet hair, this air purifier can help. The HEPA filter captures at least 99.9% of airborne particles, while the whisper-quiet motor won’t disturb others. The best part? You can even add your favorite essential oils to the aroma pad under the cover.

5 These Light Bars You Can Stick Nearly Anywhere VYANLIGHT Stick-On Motion Sensor LED Lights (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Workbenches, cabinets, hallways — these LED light bars are perfect for nearly anywhere. Each one is backed with adhesive for easy mounting, and also feature built-in magnets in case you want to place them on metal surfaces. Plus, each one only requires four AAA batteries.

6 A Filter That Helps Remove Impurities From Your Shower Water AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter Amazon $35 See On Amazon The chlorine found in hard water can leave your skin and hair feeling dry — so try adding this filter to your shower. Zero tools are required for installation, and it’s designed to work with all types of showers. “Amazing!” raved one reviewer. “I could actually feel a difference when showering, the water almost felt softer if possible and the chlorine smell was gone.”

7 This Spice Rack That Sticks To Your Fridge Yamazaki Home Magnetic Spice Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t have enough counter space for a full-sized spice rack? Stick this magnetic one to your fridge instead. It’s made from tough steel, with a helpful arm that doesn’t let wobbling spice bottles fall off. Plus, the built-in magnets can hold up to 3 pounds.

8 A Shower Head Holder That’s Easily Adjustable BOPai Vacuum Suction Cup Shower Head Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only is this shower head holder made from rustproof ABS material, but the shiny chrome finish complements any bathroom. The best part about it is how adjustable it is — turn it left and right to angle your shower head however you like. And as for installation? It’s backed with a tough suction cup that can hold up to 7.5 pounds.

9 The Bin That’s Divided Into Recycling & Trash Joseph Joseph Dual Compartment Trash and Recycle Bin Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t need two separate bins for the recycles and trash — just grab this divided one. You can use it with or without a plastic linger, as the inner buckets are removable for easy dumping. Plus, one reviewer even wrote that they “love that we are able to easily sort our bathroom waste without having to use to separate bins, or sort through it all by hand.”

10 A Kitchen Hanger For Stirrers, Spatulas & More Wallniture Gourmet Kitchen Rail with 10 Hooks Amazon $20 See On Amazon With 10 hooks to hang utensils, this kitchen hanger is perfect for opening up drawer space — or even just showcasing your coffee mug collection. It’s sturdy enough to handle up to 25 pounds, which means you can also use it with pots and pans. “This was perfect to clear up some cabinet space!” raved one reviewer. “I managed to fit a lodge cast iron skillet, mini cast iron skillets... plus lids and a few kitchen utensils.”

11 These Mats That Help Keep Your Fridge Clean AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Something about refrigerator messes makes them hard to clean — but if you put down these mats, they’ll catch any spills before they hit your shelves. And unlike your shelves, the waterproof and oil-proof surface makes them easy to wipe clean.

12 A Lazy Susan Shelf That Adds Storage To Cramped Cabinets YouCopia Turntable UpSpace Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon Running out of space in your cabinets? Allow this lazy Susan shelf to help open some up. The spinning base helps you reach items located all the way in the back, while the shelf can be adjusted to fit taller items underneath. Plus, the sturdy steel legs can handle up to 25 pounds.

13 The Burglar Chimes That Attach To Windows & Doors GE Personal Security Alarm (4 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for affordable ways to add security to your home? Search no further than these alarms. They attach onto windows and doors, alerting you when either are opened. Plus, each order even comes with batteries included. “My husband went downstairs and tested them out,” wrote one reviewer. “Even sitting in the living room watching TV with all doors to downstairs shut, I could easily hear them go off.”

14 A Drawer That You Can Add To Shelves Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Under-Shelf Pull Out Drawer Amazon $15 See On Amazon The space underneath your shelves doesn’t have to go to waste — use this drawer to make the most of your storage space. Each order comes with strong 3M adhesive for easy, tool-free installation. Plus, one reviewer even wrote that “I was pleasantly surprised by how easy to install it was...you literally just pull a tab, slide it in place, and then press it to the bottom of the shelf it's on.”

15 This Drain Catcher That Can Help Save You Money TubShroom Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Calling the plumber is almost never a cheap endeavor — but this TubShroom is available for less than $15. It catches any bits of debris or hair that floats its way without impeding the flow of water. That means you can procrastinate on cleaning it out if you like, or even let it build up for a while if you’re busy.

16 A Humidifier That Can Run For A Full Day Magictec Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $22 See On Amazon Bedroom air a little too dry? Put this cool mist humidifier on your nightstand. It runs at an ultra-silent level so as to not disturb your sleep — and with its large water reservoir, it can provide up to 24 hours’ worth of mist.

17 The Soap Dispenser That Easily Mounts To Shower Walls Better Living Products 3-Chamber Soap and Shower Dispenser Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s no need to drill into your shower walls when installing this soap dispenser — simply use the waterproof adhesive that comes with every order, and it’ll be up within minutes. Consider it a must-have for eliminating bottle clutter around the walls of your tub.

18 A Motion Sensor Light That Adds Security To Your Home LIGHT IT! by Fulcrum Motion Sensor Security Porch Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon You don’t have to go venturing out into the night when you hear something — just take a peek out the window and see what this security light has illuminated. Installation only takes a few minutes using two screws, and there’s no wiring required since it’s battery-operated. Plus, the built-in motion sensor keeps it from turning on when no one is around.

19 This Glass Pad For Jotting Down Quick Notes Quartet Glass Desktop Computer Pad Amazon $26 See On Amazon Need somewhere to jot down a few quick thoughts? This glass pad is a classy alternative to dry erase boards — and unlike dry erase boards, it won’t stain if you leave the marker on it for long periods of time. Plus, the little pull-out drawer on the side is perfect for storing office supplies.

20 An Outlet Extender With Built-In Surge Protection POWRUI 6 Outlet Surge Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon This outlet extender features built-in surge protection. It also has two USB ports for easy charging, as well as a little notch on top where you can rest your phone as it powers up. Plus, there are six outlets included, and it has over 20,000 five-star ratings.

21 The Floating Shelves With A Rustic Touch Love-KANKEI Wall Mounted Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from solid Paulownia wood, these floating shelves are perfect for creating a stylish accent wall. The industrial metal brackets combined with the torched wood give them a rustic appearance — and each set of three even costs less than $25.

22 A Shelf Liner That Keeps Things From Sliding Off Smart Design Shelf Liner Classic Grip Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’ve ever accidentally nudged a glass off one of your shelves, then you’ll definitely want to consider this liner. The non-slip surface grips onto your glassware so that it stays safely in place — and one reviewer even wrote that “it is also very easy to cut in order to make it fit the space perfectly.”

23 This Contact Paper That Looks Just Like White Marble PracticalWs Peel and Stick Marble Paper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether your counters are outdated or you’re creating an accent wall, this contact paper can help. It’s made from sleek vinyl that looks just like real marble, even up close — and it’s so water-resistant that you can even install it around sinks. The best part? If you ever want to change things up, simply peel it off like a sticker and start over.

24 A Draft Stopper That Helps Insulate Your Home Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Drafty doors are no match for this stopper, as it helps insulate your home against the weather outside. Installation is as simple as peeling off the adhesive backing, then sticking it onto the bottom of your door — and it even comes in four colors: black, brown, grey, or white.

25 The Alarm That Reminds You To Close The Fridge FRIDGGI Freezer Door Alarm Amazon $22 See On Amazon Accidentally leaving your freezer open is an easy way to waste an entire week’s worth of food, so why not grab this alarm? It starts ringing after one minute, then again after two minutes. If your door is still open at the three-minute mark, it’ll start ringing continuously until someone shuts the door.

26 A Film That Adds Privacy To Your Windows rabbitgoo One Way Mirror Effect Window Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only does this film add privacy to your windows so that people can’t see inside, but it also blocks up to 99% of the sun’s UV rays. You can even use it to hold shattered glass together until you’re able to replace it — and many reviewers raved about how easy it is to install.

27 These Pads That Help Keep Your Washer From Vibrating Knivel Washing Machine Foot Pads (4 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your washing machine has a tendency to vibrate and shuffle around while it’s running, try adding these pads to its feet. They absorb shock to help keep your machine from moving — all without leaving behind skid marks on your floors.

28 A Set Of Grippers That Keep Rugs From Curling Up Gorilla Grip Adhesive Rug Grippers (8 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Curled rugs can be stubborn, which is precisely why I have a set of grippers — like these ones — holding mine down flat. They’re easy to peel off if need be, and the adhesive won’t leave behind any sticky residues upon removal. “These rug grippers work EXCELLENTLY,” raved one reviewer. “The rugs are not going anywhere!”

29 This Absorbent Doormat That Dries Quickly Gorilla Grip All Weather Door Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only is this doormat able to dry extra-quickly, but it can also absorb nearly two cups’ worth of water. It’s great for indoor as well as outdoor use — and since the material is stain-resistant, there’s very little need for regular washing.

30 An Accent Rug That Comes In Gorgeous Colors nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Accent Rug Amazon $17 See On Amazon Blue, dark grey, white, pink — with 10 different shades to choose from, this accent rug is perfect for adding a splash of color to dull rooms. The intricate design featured on each rug could look good with nearly any style of decor. Plus, one reviewer wrote that it “is so soft I just want to lay on it all day and never go to work again.”

31 The Wireless Doorbell That Comes With 58 Chimes SECRUI Wireless Doorbell Amazon $19 See On Amazon With 58 different chimes to pick from, you could easily change this wireless doorbell every week of the year and still not run out of options. It has a wireless range of up to 1,000 feet — and the weather-resistant ABS casing won’t grow rusty over time.

32 A Set Of Sheets Made From Breathable Bamboo Fibers Bedsure Bamboo Sheets Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Made from 100% bamboo fibers, these sheets are a must-have for hot sleepers. Not only are they breathable, but the bamboo even helps wick away moisture if you do happen to grow sweaty. Choose from more than 10 colors — including a gorgeous shade of burgundy.

33 This Smart Light Bulb That Connect To Your Phone Flux Bluetooth Smart LED Light Bulb Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t need Alexa to use this smart light bulb — simply download the app to your iPhone or Android, and you’ll be able to control it from there. Unlike some LEDs, it even has a lifetime of up to 20,000 hours. Plus, one reviewer wrote that the app is “super easy to use, and the quality of light is great.”

34 A Furniture Repair Kit That Won’t Break The Bank Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Having your furniture professionally restored can cost a pretty penny, whereas this repair kit is available for less than $15. Each order comes with crayons and markers in wood-friendly colors, ranging from light oak to dark mahogany. Simply color in any scratches, then watch as they melt away before your eyes.

35 The Shelf That Adds Storage To Cramped Kitchens ideaglass Countertop Organizer Shelf Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you put this shelf in your cabinets or on your counters is up to you — but either way, it’ll serve as a convenient place to store everything from plates to spice bottles. And since it’s made from tough iron, it can even hold up to 30 pounds’ worth of stuff.

36 A Box That Hides Cluttered Cables D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $17 See On Amazon Got a mess of cables sitting out in plain sight? Use this box to hide them away. Slots on both ends allow you to thread your wires through if need be — and many reviewers wrote about how their space now “looks so much better.”

37 This Rolling Cart That Fits Into Tight Spaces SPACEKEEPER 3 Tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon $22 See On Amazon Between your washer and dryer, next to your toilet — this rolling cart is slim enough to fit into all those tight spaces and more. The easy-glide wheels effortlessly roll across carpet and hardwood, while the aerated shelves allow any moisture to quickly evaporate.

38 A Magnetic Shelf That Attaches To Your Stove STOVESHELF Magnetic Shelf Amazon $40 See On Amazon You can never have too much kitchen storage — so pop this shelf onto the top of your stove. It’s made from sleek stainless steel that’s resistant to rust, and it’ll look good no matter how you’ve styled your kitchen. Plus, it sticks to your stove using magnets, which means zero tools are needed for installation.

39 These Baskets That Slide Onto Shelves SimpleHouseware Under Shelf Basket (2 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Plastic wrap, office supplies, dog toys — these wire baskets can be used to hold practically anything. Installation is a total breeze, as they slide onto any standard-sized shelf without any hardware needed. Plus, one reviewer wrote about how “they are pretty sturdy.”

40 A Shower Caddy That’s Completely Rustproof KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ever notice how your shower caddy can get rusty over time? That isn’t a problem with this one, as it’s made from rustproof stainless steel. Each order also comes with waterproof adhesive for easy, tool-free mounting — and the hooks on the bottom are perfect for scrubbers, razors, and more.

41 The Door Curtain That Helps Keep Cold Air Out PICKFORLIFE Insulated Door Curtain Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only are these door curtains thermally insulating, but they also have a series of magnets running up and down the center. The result? You’re able to easily walk through them without having to close them shut behind you — and reviewers raved about how they’re “worth the money.”

42 A Pleated Shade With Thousands Of Positive Reviews Redi Shade Easy Lift Cordless Fabric Shade Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only can you trim this fabric shade to fit your windows, but zero tools are even necessary for installation. The cordless lifting mechanism gives it a clean appearance, while the soft-spun fabric gently filters the light coming into your home. One reviewer also wrote that “these shades demonstrate perfectly how you don't have to spend a fortune to create a great result.”

43 This Rope Basket That Just Looks Plain Good Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you ask me, you can’t go wrong with adding a big rope basket to the corner of your living room or bedroom, — and this one is available for less than $25. It’s perfect for throw blankets, pillows, or even underwear. Plus, the handles on either side make it easy to carry around the house.

44 The Shower Curtain That’s A Step Above The Rest AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from thick fabric with a timeless waffle weave, this shower curtain is a definite step above the rest. Not only is it easy to clean in the wash, but the metal grommets at the top are also made from rust-resistant stainless steel. Choose from six colors: white, black, cream, grey, khaki, or matte white.