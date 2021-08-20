Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 47 Home Products With Near-Perfect Reviews

I love online shopping for so many reasons. First of all, I don’t have to change out of my pajamas. Secondly, there aren’t any crowds to deal with when I’m sitting on my couch. Lastly — and definitely most importantly — when I’m online shopping (especially on Amazon), I’ve got dozens (if not hundreds and thousands) of reviews right there on the page to let me know I’m getting a great deal or a perfect product. Adding stuff to my cart is so much easier when I know I’ll love what I’m getting before it even arrives, especially when it comes to shopping for home products.

In fact, it’s amazing how many home products on Amazon have near-perfect reviews. From a roll-up dish-drying rack that offers tons of other uses in your kitchen to a makeup organizer to tidy up your vanity, these amazing finds are almost endless. Happy purchasers have taken the time to leave a positive review — and often a five-star rating. If there’s a downside — there isn’t if you click “Buy Now” — it would be that these items keep selling out, so it’s best to grab them when you see them. And that’s really just a terrific excuse to shop for the things you need and get them now.

Come with me while I share a few of my favorite home items with near-perfect reviews that you don’t want to miss.

This Makeup Organizer That Rotates 360 Degrees
AMEITECH 360 Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer
Been meaning to organize an ever-expanding makeup collection? This rotating makeup organizer makes quick work of collecting clutter. Adjustable levels let you stow bottles, while a convenient top section holds all your makeup brushes, lipsticks, and nail polishes. The clear acrylic construction makes it easy to see your stuff.

A Wireless Charging Base That Holds Your Phone Or Earbuds In Place
Yootech Wireless Charger
Charge up your phone or earbuds while you sleep with this slim wireless charger. It only lights up when powered on and to let you know a connection is made. You can sleep soundly and without interruption while your devices charge. A thoughtful rubber band on the top and bottom keep the charger and your phone in place.

A Wireless Speaker With A 24-Hour Playtime
Anker Soundcore 24-Hour Playtime Bluetooth Speaker
Take the party anywhere — like on a picnic or at the beach — with this compact Bluetooth speaker. Sturdy construction can handle knocks and drops, and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity lets you share playlists from up to 66 feet. Two high-sensitivity drivers deliver booming bass to create a soundtrack for your day.

This Clever Alarm Clock That Lets You Rise With The Sun
JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
Wake up cheerfully to simulated sunlight with this fun sunrise alarm clock. The light gradually increases as the wake-up time nears, letting you rise without the jolt of standard alarm clocks. Two alarm settings are ideal for you and a partner, and a built-in AM/FM radio lets you catch the news and weather before you get out of bed.

A 10-Inch Ring Light That's Great For Vlogging Or Video Conferencing
AIXPI 10" Ring Light with 59" Extendable Tripod Stand & Phone Holder
Reviewers can't get enough of this 10-inch ring light that's "super easy to use." An extendable tripod is ideal for seated or standing shots, and the built-in mount fits most late model smartphones for effortless integrations. Choose from three color temperatures to set up your perfect scene. A Bluetooth remote trigger lets you capture from across the room.

A Set Of 2 Bed Pillows That Brings Hotel-Quality Rest Home
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
There's something about hotel pillows that's really conducive to rest. This set of two bed pillows lets you enjoy that feeling at home. The down-alternative filling is just as comfortable, and the soft 250-thread-count cover is cooling for cozy sleep. Pop these pillows in the washing machine for super-simple maintenance.

This Power Strip That Has Two USB Ports For Charging
Anker Power Strip with USB PowerExtend
Meet your power requirements at home or on the go with this compact power strip. Two standard outlets support your electronics, while the two USB ports are ideal for charging smartphones and tablets. A flat plug design offers unobtrusive use, and the 5-foot cord supports flexible placement options. It's a great idea for travel.

This Glowing Essential Oil Diffuser That Has An Auto-Off Function
ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser
With over 18,000 five-star ratings, this essential oil diffuser is proving to be a hot seller on Amazon. The 500-milliliter capacity lets you set it and forget it, while two misting modes deliver personalized aromatherapy. An onboard LED light with seven calming colors lets you set a soothing mood throughout your home.

This Battery Organizer That Comes With A Removable Tester
The Battery Organizer with a Removable Tester
I've got packs of batteries all over the house, and it's hard to find them when I need them. This clever battery organizer makes it simple with space for up to 93 batteries (it even holds standard button cell batteries). An included tester lets you check each battery before you install. This one's really smart.

A Portable Refrigerator For Drinks, Food, Or Skincare
AstroAI Mini Fridge
Use this portable mini fridge to keep virtually anything you need cool — or even warm if that's your need. The generous capacity can handle up to six cans, and the Freon-free cooling chip delivers even, reliable cooling. A handle on top makes this insulated cooler easy to carry, so it's ideal for storing snacks, drinks, or breast milk.

This Nonslip Sponge Holder That Fits Right In Your Sink
Umbra Sling Flexible Sponge Holder
This sponge holder may look really simple, but it's flexible to meet every sink spec. The elastic-based construction molds to fit sink dividers or faucets, providing a space to stow your sponge. Plus, the vents in the holder keep your sponge or dish brush from mold and mildew as it dries.

This Multipurpose Handheld Blender With A Heavy-Duty Motor
Mueller Austria Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
Meal-making is simple with this multipurpose immersion blender in hand. The ergonomic handle is easy to grip, and three attachments let you create smoothies, soups, and even baby food without a lot of fuss. European construction and a durable copper motor deliver a reliable kitchen tool that offers lasting use.

A Mini Indoor Security Camera That Has Night Vision For 24-Hour Security
Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision
Monitor your home when you're away with this mini indoor security cam. It sets up anywhere and offers an ideal way to keep in touch with pets, nannies, and other guests. Two-way audio lets you engage with your cat, dog, or kids. Featuring night vision, this compact camera offers 24-hour security.

This Set Of 2 Portable Chargers That Keep You Powered Virtually Anywhere
INIU Portable Charger (2-Pack)
Boasting a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, this pack of two portable chargers is just the thing you need to keep connected when on the road. The slim design slides easily into handbags, pockets, or carry-ons, and the strong power banks can charge up your iPhone over three times. A convenient two-pack means you can keep one at home and one in your car.

This Water Bottle With A Brita Filter Inside
Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle
Quench your thirst and do your part to help the earth with this water filter bottle. The slim design fits easily in car cup holders, so you can take it anywhere — and a filter in the straw turns tap water into a refreshing beverage. This bottle is available in two capacities to keep your on track with your hydration goals.

A Weighted Blanket That Cools & Calms For More Restful Sleep
AN Cooling Weighted Blankets
Stay calm and cool as you drift off to sleep with this cooling weighted blanket. Designed to recreate the feeling of a secure hug, this blanket combines glass beads and hypoallergenic cotton to keep you comfortable. A baffle-box stitch helps keep the filling in place all night long.

A Microwave Popcorn Maker That Eliminates The Bag
Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper
Crisp, delicious popcorn is available anytime with this microwave popcorn popper that eliminates paper waste. Hot air circulates for perfect popping without the need for extra oil, and the clever dual-function lid can measure the ideal serving and melt butter for a delectable topping to your snack.

This 17-Piece Kitchen Knife Holder That Handles Every Task
Home Hero 17 Pieces Kitchen Knives Set
Grab a tool for every kitchen task from this 17-piece knife set. The clear stand delivers a contemporary touch to your countertop, while 13 knives let you slice, dice, and chop your food. A peeler and scissors are also included, and you can keep your blades sharp with a dual stage sharpener.

This Reusable Smart Notebook That Works With Popular Note-Taking Apps
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook
Write notes, save them to the cloud, and then use this smart notebook again and again. The grid style pages offer an ideal backdrop for brain mapping and outlining, while the Rocketbook app lets you upload your notes to most popular cloud services. With an included Pilot Frixion pen and soft cloth, this book is ready for work.

A Roll-Up Dishwashing Rack That Offers Lots Of Uses
Zulay Kitchen Roll Up Dish Drying Rack
If you ask me, plastic dish-drying racks take up a lot of space. This roll-up dish-drying rack provides the same function — and then some — while taking up little kitchen space. Roll it out over your sink for an easy way to drain pots or use it under a hot baking dish as large, protective trivet. It's literally got dozens of uses.

This Waterproof Smartphone Holder That Retains Your Screen's Touch Function
Oceavity Shower Phone Holder
Keep up with your favorite shows from the tub with this waterproof smartphone holder. Washable nano glue affixes this mount to tile walls, and the 360-degree rotation supports a range of viewing angles. This versatile phone mount is ideal for phones from 4 to 7 inches and features double-layer waterproofing for use around water.

A Waterproof Mattress Protector That's Made With Cooling Bamboo
MERITLIFE Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector
You can protect your mattress and add a layer of cooling comfort with this premium waterproof mattress protector. Deep pockets fit most mattress styles — even pillow tops — and the vinyl-free construction helps eliminate noisy crinkles when you roll over in bed. This cover is made with 35% bamboo, keeping you cool as you rest.

These Full-Length Blackout Curtains That Let You Save Energy & Your Sleep
NICETOWN Blackout Window Curtain
Feel free to take that midday nap with these full-length blackout curtains. An insulated black liner backing helps block out UV rays, preserving energy and creating a soothing sleep space. The grommet style pairs easily with most standard curtain rods, and over 40,000 reviewers have given them a 4.8-star rating. Choose from two dozen stunning colors.

These Open-Ended Hangers That Are Perfect For Jeans & Slacks
ZOBER Pants Hangers (20- Pack)
Organizing your closet space is easy-peasy lemon-squeezy with this pack of pants hangers. The open-ended design makes it simple to slide your slacks or jeans over the bar, and you can even remove them without have to grab the whole hanger. A nonslip coating keeps each pair in place.

A 6-Piece Set Of Compression Storage Bags That Come With A Hand Pump
Amazon Basics Vacuum Storage Bags with Hand Pump (6- Pack)
Pack more for storage or travel with these vacuum storage bags that offer up to 80% more space. The included manual hand pump is super simple to use, removing all the air out of the bag to make the most of available space and keep out dirt, dust, and pests. You can also connect with a standard vacuum hose.

This Magnetic Screen Door That Lets The Breeze In Without The Bugs
AUGO Magnetic Screen Door
There's nothing like a cool breeze coming in through an open door — until the bugs arrive. This magnetic screen door lets you enjoy the fresh air without the pests. The simple setup includes both full-frame Velcro and full-frame magnets to secure it in place, so there are no gaps or sagging. Pet-friendly construction withstands the test of time — and paws.

A Set of Organizing Dividers That Fit In Drawers & Cubbies
Criusia Organizer Dividers (3- Pack)
These drawer and cubby dividers make it easy to organize your sock drawer or keep track of underwear and other small accessories. A zipper on the bottom makes them easy to fold or unfold, and 64 cells provide systemized space for holding all your stuff. You can choose from four neutral tones.

This Rolling Laundry Hamper That's Ideal For Sorting Loads
Caroeas Rolling Slim Laundry Basket
Roll this slim laundry basket from your bathroom to the laundry room and back again. The slender design makes the most of your space, easily fitting underneath countertops or next to your sink. A handle on the side makes it easy to pull, and the metal frame is super durable. A selection of color options makes it simple to sort.

These Edison Glass Bulb String Lights That Illuminate Your Patio Or Porch
Brightown Outdoor String Lights 2
If you ask me, patios are made for entertaining — and these Edison glass outdoor string lights let you create a bistro in your own backyard. You get 25 glass bulbs — with two replacements — letting you create the perfect accent for your space. Connect the string with others to build a truly amazing outdoor living area.

An Over-The-Sink Strainer That's Expandable To Meet Your Cooking Needs
Blue Ginkgo's Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket
Drain and strain fruits, pasta, and vegetables with this clever over-the-sink strainer basket that reviewers are raving about. It's adjustable to fit your sink dimensions — even if you move. You can use it as a dish rack to keep your forks and spoons from falling into the disposal, and it's available in five pretty colors to match your kitchen setup.

A Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Add Sleek Softness To Your Bed
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2- Pack)
You can amplify the look of your bedroom room and enjoy a restful sleep with this set of satin pillowcases. They're smooth and sleek, caring for your hair and skin while you rest, and feature envelope closures to keep them in place. There's over 20 colors to choose from to play off your linen palette.

These Air-Purifying Charcoal Bags That You Can Use Again & Again
Vergali Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (10- Pack)
Hang one of these charcoal air-purifying bags wherever you need to freshen up the space. The compact design is ideal for closets, cars, and even gym bags, while the included hangers offer added versatility — and the activated charcoal absorbs unwanted odors. Plus, these bamboo bags can be used again and again by simply refreshing and recharging them in sunlight.

These Pretty Magnetic Drape Tie-Backs That Hold Firmly In Place
Pinowu Drape Tie Backs (2- Pack)
Draw back your curtains and hold them in place with these elegant pearl tie-backs. The set of two is perfect for pairs with magnets instead of ties for super-simple use. These ties are adjustable to make room for drapes of

34 This Set Of 4 Clear Shelf Organizers That Help Keep Closets Organized CY craft Acrylic Shelf Dividers (4- Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Towels and sheets have a way of leaning to the side no matter how neatly you fold and stack them. This set of acrylic shelf dividers offers an easy solution to leaning towers of linens. They’re clear, so they don’t even show, and the generous 8-inch height lets you build a sturdy stack. Use them on shelves or in cubbies for effortless organization.

35 A Shower Curtain Tension Rod That Simply Refuses To Rust Ausemku Shower Tension Curtain Rod Amazon $24 See On Amazon A 4.8-star rating backs the claim that this shower curtain tension rod shouldn’t rust with repeated use. Heavy-duty stainless steel creates a durable rod, and the tension setup adjusts to fit spaces from 40 to 72 inches for versatility. The large rubber ends are gentle on wallpaper, wood, and tile for a secure, strong fit.

36 A Rug Gripper That Keeps Your Corners From Curling Up Sahhika Rug Gripper (10- Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon I love the retro look of a hallway runner — that is, until the corners start to curl. This double-sided rug tape keeps that from happening so you can enjoy them more. Anti-slip technology helps keep your rugs from sliding on hardwood, marble, and tile floors (among others), and you can use them over and over again. They can be removed without leaving behind residue.

37 A Stretchy Sofa Slipcover That Comes In 37 Stunning Colors Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $40 See On Amazon It’s easy to give your sofa a quick refresh and make it look brand new with this simple stretch slipcover. The spandex and polyester blend delivers a secure fit and lasting wear while helping to protect your couch from damage. With 37 colors to choose from, you can match your existing chairs.

38 This Shaggy Circular Rug That Delivers A Spot Of Plush Comfort & Color Amdrebio Shaggy Circle Rug Amazon $24 See On Amazon Warm up a cold floor and add a pop of color with this shaggy circle rug. The generous size is ideal for pulling your furniture groupings together, and the super-soft shag provides an inviting place to relax. Find your favorite color from among 16 different hues.

39 This Corner Shelving Unit That Doesn’t Take Up A Lot Of Space Greenco 5 Tier Wall Mount Corner Shelves Amazon $23 See On Amazon Prop up your plants on the shelves of this wall-mounted corner piece. Five ample shelves provide a spot for displaying treasured mementos and photographs, while the slim design makes the most of your space. It even includes all necessary hardware for fast installation, and it’s available in seven finishes.

40 An Over-The-Door Valet That Offers Extra Hanging Space HOLDN’ STORAGE Over The Door Closet Valet Amazon $14 See On Amazon Plan your outfit for the day with help from this over-the-door closet valet. It mounts easily to the back of closet or bedroom doors and holds up to 35 pounds securely. A built-in rod makes it easy to hang selected pieces from your wardrobe and offers an extra 3 feet of closet space.

41 This Slim Storage Cart That Slides Into Tight Spaces SPACEKEEPER Slim Storage Cart Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re low on space (but you love your book collection), this slim storage cart can provide an awesome option for just a little more storage. It slides in easily next to your bed, but you can also use it next to your washing machine to contain your detergents and softeners. Built-in wheels make the whole thing super-simple to maneuver, too.

42 This Swiveling Carousel Organizer With An Unbelievable 40 Pockets For Storage Smart Design 5-Tier Smart Carousel Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon One thrilled reviewer shared that this five-tier carousel organizer “exceeded my wildest expectations.” Forty pockets provide a spot for up to 20 pairs of shoes, and the whole thing hangs up easily from your closet clothing rod. A 360-degree swivel makes it easy to spin and find your chosen pair. The inside shelves are perfect for purses.

43 A Cool Mist Humidifier That Sets Up Nicely On Desks And Dressers raydrop Quiet Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier is so quiet, you can place it in your baby’s room. It’s compact in size to fit easily on dressers and desks, while a nine-hour run time lasts all through the night. A convenient dial makes it easy to select your most comfortable setting, and the soothing mist helps eliminate dry air.

44 A Plastic Rack Organizer That Holds Up To 9 Bottles Of Wine Or Water Bottles mDesign Plastic Bottle Rack Storage Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon The choice is yours on whether you use this rack-style organizer for wine storage or your water bottles. Each cubby is generous enough to hold standard wine bottles, and the durable construction stands up to bottle weight. Place it on the counter to free up cupboard space without creating clutter.

45 These White Floating Shelves That Offer A Clean & Contemporary Look OAPRIRE White Floating Shelves (2- Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Making the most of available space is as simple as hanging this two-pack of floating wall shelves. In your shower, they’re great for holding soaps and shampoos; next to your bed, they offer a spot for your phone, glasses, and books. Acrylic construction and 3M adhesive deliver reliable support for up to 8 pounds each.

46 A Self-Watering Planter That Also Self-Aerates For Thriving Plants HB Services Watering + Self Aerating Planter Pot Amazon $10 See On Amazon With its simple design, this pretty planting pot keeps your beloved plant aerated and hydrated. Hollow legs keep water from damaging delicate root systems, while the deep water well design offers reliable daily hydration A clip-on watering attachment lets you water from the base and not the top.