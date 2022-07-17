Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 45 Weird-But-Genius Things With Near-Perfect Reviews

When brick and mortar stores run out of something, it’s likely because they only have so much available storage space in the back. But when Amazon sells out of an item, it’s safe to assume that product is such a hit that’s gone from all of the company’s massive, sprawling warehouses. So when I say that the items you’ll find below are always selling out on Amazon, what I’m really saying is that every single weird-but-genius thing on this list is worth its weight in gold.

And if you still aren’t sure about forking over your hard-earned money, I’ve also made sure to only feature products that have near-perfect reviews. While that might sound easy when the item in question only has a few dozen pieces of feedback, many of the products you’ll see have thousands — so you can rest assured that the overall consensus is absolutely glowing.

So what are you waiting for? Make sure to start scrolling before anything else goes out of stock.

1 A Joystick That Makes It Easier To Game On Your Phone IFYOO PRO Mobile Game Controller Joystick for iPhone Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pressing touchscreen buttons isn’t always the most accurate, making it difficult to play games on your phone — so grab this joystick. It plugs into your lightning port so that it’s easier to play various games. Plus, the built-in charging port lets you power your phone while you play.

2 This Container That’s Specifically Made For Keeping Bagels Fresh Touch Up Cup Bagel Fresh Container Amazon $18 See On Amazon Are your bagels always going stale before you’re able to eat them? That shouldn’t be a problem when you have this container. Its airtight and watertight seal helps keep your bagels fresher for longer. Plus, there’s enough space inside for up to six bagels.

3 A Brightly Colored Pastry Brush With Durable Silicone Bristles OTOTO Mark Eat Amazon $16 See On Amazon Unlike the pastry brush you might be using, this one is made with soft silicone bristles that gently glide across meats, baked goods, and more. Plus, the bright yellow color makes the brush easy to find in crowded drawers — and one reviewer wrote, “Really good product and awesome awesome look! This brand is one of my favorites! Always quality and adorable products.”

4 These Floating Shelves That Come In 5 Different Finishes Greenco Wall Mounted Floating Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Got a blank wall you don’t know what to do with? Put up these floating shelves to create a stylish accent wall. The ledges are lipped, helping keep picture frames, reed diffusers, and more from falling off. Plus, they even come in five finishes — including a warm shade of walnut.

5 A Convenient Pouch That Adds Storage To Your Water Bottle FitWallet Gym Water Bottle Pouch Amazon $24 See On Amazon Slip this pouch onto your reusable water bottle, and you’ll instantly have room to store your phone, keys, credit cards, and more. It works particularly well at the gym, as it frees up your hands so that you don’t have to lug stuff around — and it’s even designed to fit any water bottle from 18 to 100 ounces.

6 A Scratch-Resistant Teacup That Comes With A Reusable Infuser VAHDAM Sparkle-Glass Tea Cup with Infuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this glass teacup less likely to wind up with scratches than ones made from ceramic, but it also comes with a reusable infuser that lets you brew your own blend of loose tea leaves. The infuser is made from rust-resistant stainless steel — not plastic — and the silicone ring around the mouth even helps prevent chips.

7 The Food Bag Holders Made With Durable Bamboo PurpleWares Bamboo Food Storage Bag Holders Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re still keeping your sandwich bags in the cardboard boxes they came in, now’s your chance to upgrade to these stylish ones made from bamboo. Each order comes with four: one for gallon, quart, sandwich, and snack bags. Plus, they’re designed to fit most food bag brands.

8 A Lazy Susan With Dividers To Keep You Organized Greenco Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you put this lazy Susan in your fridge or cabinets is up to you — but either way, a gentle spin is all it takes to reach any items stashed in the far back. And unlike other lazy Susans, this one is divided into four compartments to help keep all your items organized.

9 The Under-Cabinet Lights That Are Easy To Install POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting Amazon $14 See On Amazon You won’t need any professional help when it comes to installing these under-cabinet lights, as they’re backed with sticky adhesive that lets you press them right into place. Each light strip is 3 feet long, and you even have the choice of three light temperatures: daylight white, warm white, or plain white.

10 A Wireless Doorbell That Comes With 52 Chimes SadoTech White Wireless Doorbell Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon With 52 pre-loaded chimes inside of this doorbell, you’ll be able to change it every week of the year without any repeats. It’s also completely wireless, which means there’s no complicated wiring required when installing it. Plus, each order includes one battery that’s rated to last up to three years.

11 These Airtight Storage Containers With Chalkboard Labels Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers (7-Piece) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These sleek storage containers come with chalkboard labels so you can keep everything organized. Their airtight lids help keep dry goods fresh until you’re ready to use them, and each order comes with seven: one large, two medium, two small, and two mini.

12 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker Designed With Durable Borosilicate Glass Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $28 See On Amazon Since this pitcher is made with temperature-resistant borosilicate glass, it’s more durable than many others. Its leakproof lid also helps keep your cold brew, coffee, tea, and more fresh, while a reusable filter works to save you money (and cut down on waste) over time.

13 The Floating Corner Shelves With Thousands Of Positive Reviews Greenco Corner Shelf Amazon $27 See On Amazon With more than 40,000 positive four- and five-star ratings, you can rest assured that these floating shelves are a worthwhile purchase. Assembly is a total breeze as they come with all the hardware you’ll need for mounting, and they even come in eight different finishes to suit any room.

14 A Handheld Vacuum That Comes With Car-Friendly Accessories THISWORX Portable Vacuum Amazon $35 See On Amazon If your car needs some cleaning, you can use this handheld vacuum to help remove every little bit of dirt or dust. Each order includes a variety of accessories to help you get into the tight nooks and crannies around your car, as well as a storage bag to keep everything together. Plus, the extra-long power cable makes it easy to use with distant outlets.

15 This Electric Wine Opener That Can Pop Dozens Of Bottles On A Single Charge Vin Fresco Electric Wine Opener & Foil Cutter Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to strain your wrist trying to twist that cork out. Instead, let this electric wine opener do all the work for you. The rechargeable battery can pop up to 30 bottles before you need to place it back onto the charging base, and each order even includes a foil cutter.

16 The Drawer Dividers That Are Shockingly Versatile Homemaid Living 100% Bamboo Drawer Dividers(4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Your first instinct might be to use these drawer dividers in your kitchen. But if your utensils are already organized, you can still use them to help keep underwear and sock drawers sorted. They’ll expand out to fit nearly any drawer, from 17.5 to 22 inches — and reviewers appreciated how well they “stay in place.”

17 A Stylish Pot Rack That Can Hold Up To 35 Pounds G-TING Pot and Pan Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from thick, sturdy iron, this pot rack is a fashionable (yet functional) addition to any kitchen. The frame is so strong that it can hold up to 35 pounds, and each order includes eight hooks you can use to hang up everything from ladles to frying pans.

18 This Page Magnifier That Helps Eliminate Glare MagniPros 3X Large Ultra Bright LED Page Magnifier Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t strain your eyes trying to read that page — just place this page magnifier overtop. The magnifying screen makes it easier to read the text, while a series of LED bulbs light it up so that you aren’t left squinting. And since the bulbs have a lifetime of over 100,000 hours, it’s highly unlikely that they’ll ever need replacing.

19 A Monitor Stand With Drawers That Can Organize Desk Supplies mafei Monitor Stand Riser with Drawer Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your neck is always craned downwards so that you can read your computer screen, might I suggest popping it onto this riser? It lifts your monitor up to eye level to help take the pressure off your neck — and since it can handle up to 33 pounds, there’s no need to worry about it warping over time. Plus, there are drawers where you can organize paperwork, pens, pencils, and more.

20 These Voice-Controlled Smart Bulbs That Also Work Via Phone App LUMIMAN Smart Light Bulbs Amazon $19 See On Amazon Some smart bulbs require an additional hub in order to work — but not these ones. Simply pair them with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control them using convenient voice commands. Or, if you don’t have either, you can still use your smartphone to turn them on and off, adjust their brightness, switch their colors, and more.

21 The Kit That Helps You Touch Up Fabric Rips & Tears Coconix Fabric and Carpet Repair Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon You don’t have to replace your entire carpet just because it’s looking a little worn. Instead, try using this kit to repair burn marks, holes, tears, and more. It’s designed to work with nearly any type of upholstery, fabric, or carpet — and the fix is so strong that you can even send it through the wash without having to worry about it ripping again.

22 A Set Of Coasters Made From Stylish Ceramic Pandoza Absorbent Coasters for Drinks (Set of 6) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only are these coasters decorative, but they’re also made from sleek ceramic rather than plastic. They’re also backed with soft cork to help prevent scratches — and since they’re larger than average, they’ll also help keep moisture from spilling from their tops onto your tables.

23 These Storage Cubes With Helpful Windows On The Front mDesign Soft Fabric Closet Storage Organizer Cube (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Can’t remember what you stuffed inside of that storage cube? Luckily, these cubes feature helpful windows on the front so that you can see what’s inside without having to unpack anything. The reinforced sides help them keep their shape — and once you no longer need them, they can be collapsed down flat for easy storage.

24 A Versatile Phone Stand That Folds Down When You Aren’t Using It Yoozon Cell Phone Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unlike some phone stands, this one folds down once you’re done using it so that you can easily stash it inside a drawer or bag. It’s also great for long flights, as it lets you watch movies without having to hold your phone up. Plus, both the angle and height are adjustable.

25 This Memo Board That Attaches To Your Computer Monitor SEULEME Multifunction Computer Monitor Memo Board (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Attach this memo board to your computer monitor, and you’ll always have somewhere convenient to stick quick reminders or notes. It’s made from transparent acrylic and sticks right into place once you’ve peeled the adhesive backing. Plus, since each order comes with two, you can easily place them on both sides of your screen.

26 A Spoon Rest That’s Shaped Like A Giant Piece Of Ravioli Monkey Business Ravioli-Shaped Spoon Rest Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only is this ravioli-shaped spoon rest a fun addition to any kitchen, but it’s also made from heat-resistant silicone that is unlikely to crack or chip. Plus, the dimple in the center collects any sauces or juice so that they don’t spill onto your counters.

27 The Miniature Fan That Can Work For Hours & Hours JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan Amazon $19 See On Amazon With its powerful rechargeable battery that can run for up to 21 hours, this handheld fan is an easy way to keep cool while you’re on the go. It’s small enough to fit into your bag — and since the blades fold in when you aren’t using it, there’s almost no need to worry about accidentally bending or breaking them off.

28 A Bedside Shelf That Helps You Make The Most Of Cramped Bedrooms EHKIT Easy Eco Life Bedside Shelf Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your bedroom feels cramped with a full-size nightstand, why not make the switch to this bedside shelf? It takes up significantly less space, yet still gives you tons of room to store your phone, magazines, glasses, remotes, and more. Plus, installation is a total breeze using the included adhesive.

29 The Apple-Shaped Dish Sponge Holder That’s “Beautiful” & “Well Made” Home Essentials Dish Sponge Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon You’ve probably never seen a dish sponge holder like this one, as the adorable apple shape doubles as decor on your sink. Each order includes a nylon scrubber that’s safe to use on non-stick cookware. “It’s beautiful and well made,” wrote one reviewer. “If you have an apple decor lover in your life, it’s a must have!!!”

30 A Power Tower That Features 4 Bonus USB Ports BESFAN USB Power Strip Tower Amazon $28 See On Amazon The power strips that you’re using might only feature plugs, but this power tower also has four USB ports so that you can easily charge phones without having to find a power brick. The best part? Bulky plugs are less of a hassle, as the eight outlets are spread across four sides to help prevent blockages.

31 This Foot Bath With So Many Spa-Like Features HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa Amazon $25 See On Amazon A trip to the spa can set you back upwards of $100, whereas this foot bath is available for just $25. Features like a built-in pumice stone, invigorating bubbles, and raised massage nodes let your feet soak in total relaxation — all while an integrated splashguard helps keep your floors dry.

32 A Toilet Spray That Eliminates Unwanted Odors Before They Hit The Air Poo-Pourri Bathroom Deodorizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you give the toilet a few spritzes of this Poo-Pourri spray before you use the restroom, the potent blend of essential oils will eliminate any unwanted odors before they even have a chance to hit the air. And if you forget to use it? Not a problem, as it also works great as a deodorizer post-bathroom trip.

33 The Contoured Knee Pillow That’s Filled With Cushiony Memory Foam Vaunn Medical Memory Foam Knee Pillow and Leg Positioner Cushion Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you like to sleep on your side, this memory foam pillow is a comfy way to help keep your knees from knocking into each other. It also helps keep your spine properly aligned, which can alleviate soreness — and the cover even zips off for easy washing.

34 A Tub That Turns Your Cleaner Into Foam Nooni Facial Cleansing Tool Amazon $7 See On Amazon Add a quarter-sized amount of cleanser to this tub, then give the handle a few pumps to whip it into a rich foam. Not only can it help stretch your soaps farther, but it’s also designed to work with nearly any cleanser that isn’t made with oil — a must-have if you’re looking for easy ways to save money.

35 These Lights That Turn Plain Mirrors Into Hollywood Vanities LPHUMEX Led Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Doing your makeup in the dark will likely give you less-than-stellar results, so why not brighten up your vanity with these lights? They stick right into place without any drilling required, and even feature a dimmer switch that lets you adjust their brightness — just supply your own mirror.

36 A Transparent Memo Board That Doubles As A Tablet Stand russell+hazel Acrylic Memo Tablet Amazon $32 See On Amazon Use the included dry erase marker to jot down notes on this memo board, or even use it as a stand for your tablet when reading recipes in the kitchen — it’s versatile enough for both. The best part? It’s made from sleek, clear acrylic that meshes with any style.

37 This Neck Light With Three Color Temperatures To Choose From Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon Since this neck light is completely hands-free, you can easily use it when reading, or even tackling DIY projects. Features like three light temperatures (yellow, warm white, and cool white) and flexible arms make it stand apart from the competition — and the rechargeable battery even lasts for up to 80 hours.

38 A Fabric Shaver That Helps Revitalize Tired Garments BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether your leggings are pilling or your sweaters a looking a little fuzzy, this fabric shaver can help. The shaving grate can be adjusted to work with nearly any type of fabric, from luxurious suede to soft wool — and each order even includes two bonus replacement blades made from stainless steel.

39 The Diffuser That Looks So, So Chic DOUDING Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $33 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser is made from sleek glass, making it look more like a gorgeous piece of decor than a diffuser — all while features like color-changing LED lights and adjustable mist settings make it just as useful as more traditional-looking options.

40 This Garlic Crusher That Can Handle Multiple Cloves At Once OTOTO Gracula - Garlic Crusher Amazon $23 See On Amazon Unlike some garlic crushers that can only handle one clove at a time, this one can handle two, even three cloves depending on their size. You can also adjust how finely they’re ground simply by twisting the Dracula head less. Plus, it’ll even work with nuts, ginger, chili peppers, and more.

41 A Sponge That Helps You Clean Makeup Off Your Brushes TailaiMei Color Removal Cleaner Sponge Amazon $6 See On Amazon Don’t have time to give your makeup brushes a deep clean? This sponge is an easy way to get rid of all that buildup between washes. Simply rub your brushes back and forth, and it’ll pull away all those pigments so that your bristles are cleaner. Choose from two colors: black or green.

42 These Shower Steamers That Get Fizzy Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Amazon $17 See On Amazon These shower steamers release soothing essential oils as they dissolve, and their smaller sizes mean you shouldn’t be stuck with any leftover residues at the end of your shower. There are six scents in one pack ranging from watermelon to menthol and eucalyptus and more. Plus, an aromatherapy e-book is even included.

43 This Kitchen Accessory That Can Help You Clean Out Your Microwave TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Fill this Angry Mama figure up with a blend of vinegar and water, and then send it through the microwave for a spin. Steam will begin to erupt out of its head as the microwave heats up, helping to loosen all that baked-on food so that you can wipe it out with a paper towel — it’s that easy.

44 This Utensil Holder That’ll Look Good In Any Kitchen Estilo Utensil Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon With its neutral chrome finish, this utensil holder is basically guaranteed to look good in any kitchen. It’s heavy enough that it shouldn’t tip over — even with extra-tall utensils inside — and no tools are required for assembly. One customer raved, “It's lightweight, yet sturdy, and holds a lot!”