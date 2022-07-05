Welcome to the second (and final) day of the most wonderful shopping day of the year — Amazon Prime Day, of course. Whether you’re just logging on for the first time or you’re coming back for more, you don’t have to worry about spending hours scouring Amazon for the best deals — our team of editors will keep you posted with updates so you can find everything your heart desires at an amazingly affordable price. You can expect to find items like home decor, beauty, clothing, and genius gadgets at bargain prices, with some of the best Prime Day deals marked down to over 50% off.

58% Off Extra Long iPhone Charger Cords SMALLELECTRIC Extra Long iPhone Charger Cords (3-Pack) Amazon - $19.99 $10.99 See On Amazon These ultra-long, ultra-durable lightning cables are a cut above the rest. They're 10 feet in length so you can charge up while actually using your iPhone, and the ends are doubly reinforced with rubber and copper so they won't bend or fray. After almost 43,000 global ratings, they come out with 4.5 stars.

49% Off This Fruit of the Loom Underwear Fruit of the Loom Beyondsoft Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon - $17 $12.46 See On Amazon It doesn't get much comfier than full-coverage underwear, and these Fruit of the Loom panties deliver, with a 4.6-star overall rating after 29,000 reviews. Soft and durable, they feel great on, and hold up wash after wash.

41% Off These Cult-Favorite Sheets Mellanni Sheet Set Amazon - $47.97 $35.97 See On Amazon With a variety of sizes, over 40 color and print options, almost 300,000 reviews, and a solid 4.5-star rating, this sheet set has a lot of things going for it. Made of soft, silky microfiber, they'll keep you cool and comfortable all night long, while remaining fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. Best of all, they're washer and dryer safe for easy cleaning.

48% Off This Set Of Wildly Popular Pillows Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Cooling Pillows (Set Of 2) Amazon - $49.99 $25.79 See On Amazon This set of two cooling gel-filled pillows will feel like sleeping in the most luxurious of hotels. They're designed to provide plush yet gently firm support whether you're a back, side or stomach sleeper. And best of all, these pillows won't scrunch or lose their shape as you sleep. With over 100,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, these pillows are best-sellers for good reason.

65% Off These Sharpie Fine Point Markers Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers (12-Pack) Amazon - $22.03 $9.77 See On Amazon Whether you're a creative, a student, a note-taker, or an organizer, you can never have enough Sharpies. This pack features 12 vibrant colors, all with a fine-point tip that works well on paper, plastic, and even metal. It's earned a 4.8-star rating from almost 40,000 reviewers.

50% Off This 5-Pack Of Lighting Cables For Apple Devices Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) Amazon - $21.99 $6.52 See On Amazon With a solid 4.6-star rating overall, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on lightning cables for your Apple products than now, since this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

58% Off A 50-Pack Of KN95 Face Masks HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $29.99 $16.99 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

66% Off This Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tool HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools Amazon - $19.99 $6.79 See On Amazon Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality. Use it after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption, or as a nice stress relief aid. Stash them in the fridge for an even more cooling sensation. It’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after nearly 2,000 reviews.

62% Off This Makeup Brush & Blender Sponges Set BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece) Amazon - $19.99 $9.59 See On Amazon Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges, brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and even lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned 4.6 stars from almost 2,000 reviewers.

50% Off Of Velvet Hangers Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon - $39.99 $24.99 See On Amazon With over 49,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, it's clear these velvet hangers are worth a spot in your closet. Along with the notches on the shoulders, the hangers keep clothes in place and are replete with 360-degree swiveling hooks. They come in a pack of 50.

45% Off Silky Machine-Washable Pillowcases Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) Amazon - $9.99 $5.91 See On Amazon These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 66,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

49% Off A Swivel Power Outlet Extender With Surge Protection Bell+Howell Swivel Power Outlet Extender w/ Surge Protection Amazon - $29.96 $15.19 See On Amazon Not only does this outlet extender have six electrical and three USB charging ports, but it has one really unique feature: it swivels. This outlet extender rotates 180 degrees to be used vertically or horizontally, allowing you to use it in any outlet with ease. In addition to powering your electronics quickly, it does so safely with built-in surge protection.

55% Off The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Amazon - $99.99 $55.89 See On Amazon If you want to step up your dental hygiene game, now's the time with Waterpik's Water Flosser, which is on major sale this Prime Day. Perfect for tackling plaque and massaging gums, it comes with seven dental tips, so the whole family can get a thorough clean.

57% Off This Super Comfy Wire-Free Bra From Bali Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon - $48 $19.99 See On Amazon Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

52% Off Sharpie Permanent Markers Sharpie Permanent Markers (2-Pack) Amazon - $4.18 $1.99 See On Amazon Sharpie markers vibrantly and permanently write on all kinds of materials, including paper, plastic, and metal. This classic two-pack has a 4.8-star rating and according to reviewers, "everyone needs these" — especially "for the price."

44% Off Mrs. Meyer's Hand Soap Mrs. Meyer's Hand Soap With Essential Oils (3-Pack) Amazon - $12.99 $7.27 See On Amazon With 24,000-plus reviews on Amazon and a knockout 4.7-star rating overall, it's clear that this Mrs. Meyer's hand soap is a favorite on the site. And for good reason — it's made from moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and olive oil. Plus, it smells minty fresh (it's made with essential oils). Scoop up this pack of three for an unbeatable price.

45% Off A Shark AI Robot Vacuum With HEPA Self-Empty Base Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum With HEPA Self-Empty Base Amazon - $549.99 $415.64 See On Amazon There's easy, and then there's not having to empty the robot vacuum for 30 days easy. This Shark unit works on all floor types and efficiently cleans, thanks to the app and mapping technology. Plus, it stashes all that dirt in a HEPA base. No wonder reviewers have given it a 4.6-star overall rating.

60% Off This Fire TV Stick Lite With An Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.99 $11.99 See On Amazon Not only is this Fire TV Stick Lite easy to set up, but it also comes with an Alexa-enabled remote that makes it easy to use on the daily, too. With an overall 4.7-star rating from reviewers, the Fire TV Stick Lite offers you practically endless shows and movies to watch — just tell Alexa what you’d like to stream, and let the device find it for you. Plus, you can even sync it with your other smart home devices, and use it to stream music on apps like Spotify.

51% Off The Cult-Favorite Revlon One-Step REVLON Original One-Step Volumizer Amazon - $59.99 $39.17 See On Amazon In case you couldn't tell by its 300,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it's a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion. Make sure to check the coupon box to get an extra $5 off the Revlon One-Step.

40% Off An Oral-B Electric Toothbrush With Bluetooth Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity Amazon - $99.99 $59.99 See On Amazon This Oral-B electric toothbrush has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with nearly 3,000 reviews. What makes this toothbrush so special? It has five different brushing modes, which remove 100% more plaque and buildup than a manual toothbrush. Furthermore, it has a Bluetooth connectivity that gives you real-time feedback on your oral health habits.

70% Off 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Masks NNPCBT 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) Amazon - $19.99 $9.99 See On Amazon These disposable face masks have a 4.6-star rating and over 124,000 reviews on Amazon, and feature 3-layers of filtering material. The folding design and elastic ear loops make them comfortable to wear, and since they come in a pack of 100, you’ll always be fully stocked.

54% Off The Blink Mini Security Camera Blink Mini Indoor Security Cameras (2-Pack) Amazon - $64.99 $29.99 See On Amazon Today, you can score a major discount off the highly rated Blink Mini. The plug-in home security camera has tons of neat features — including Alexa compatibility, two-way audio, and customized motion detection — and over 190,000 customers rave about how easy it is to set up and manage. Choose from one, two, or three cameras, in either black or white.

46% Off A Shark Steam Pocket Mop Floor Cleaner Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner Amazon - $99.99 $53.99 See On Amazon This steam mop from Shark turns ordinary water into super-heated steam (in just 30 seconds) to easily remove dirt and grime from sealed hard floors, including hardwood, laminate, tile, and stone. The swivel head rotates for easy maneuvering, and the 18-foot power cord provides plenty of reach. This set comes with the mop as well as two washable microfiber pads. Snag this fan-favorite pick while the price is low.

46% Off This Efficient Non-Contact Thermometer DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon - $29.99 $16.19 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

60% Off This 4th Gen Eco Dot Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon - $49.99 $39.99 See On Amazon Shop the highly popular and highly-rated Amazon Echo Dot for a major discount while it's on sale. Set appointments, create shopping lists, turn on some tunes, check the weather, and so much more completely hands-free.

50% Off The Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette Amazon - $29 $14.50 See On Amazon With nearly 5,000 five-star ratings, the Urban Decay Naked2 Basics eyeshadow palette is a must-have. It features six neutral matte shades that can be used for everyday makeup looks as well as something more dramatic. Fans love that these eyeshadow colors are richly pigmented and long-lasting.

60% Off 24K Gold Eye Patches Cedlize 24K Gold Under Eye Collagen Patches (30 Pairs) Amazon - $19.99 $7.99 See On Amazon If you're looking to smooth puffy eyes or lighten any dark circles, add these 24K gold under-eye patches into your morning routine. Infused with collagen and hyaluronic acid, these patches will hydrate and restore your under-eye area and they're loved by fans!

45% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon - $19.99 $10.77 See On Amazon Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

60% Off The Amazon Echo Auto Echo Auto Amazon - $49.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Add the convenience of voice control to your vehicle with the Echo Auto — you can utilize it to play music, make calls, set reminders, and more. The device connects directly to the Alexa app on your phone, and it plays through your vehicle's speakers (either through the auxiliary input or Bluetooth). Mount it directly on your vehicle's air vents for ease.

55% Off A Countertop Ice Maker Wizisa Countertop Ice Maker Amazon - $199.99 $109.99 See On Amazon For anyone who's reached for ice cubes only to find cold, empty trays, this sleek little ice maker has got you. It makes 9-cube batches in just six minutes, and can pump out up to 26 pounds of ice per day (a sensor prevents overflow). Choose from two different cube sizes. Amazon's choice for small ice makers, it boasts a cool 4.5 star rating.

55% Off BIC Mechanical Pencils With Erasers BIC Xtra-Smooth Mechanical Pencils With Erasers (40-Pack) Amazon - $13.99 $6.24 See On Amazon Students, note-takers, and artists could all use these BIC Xtra-Smooth mechanical pencils, which come in a pack of 40 and all have built-in erasers. The number-2 lead never needs sharpening and is even compatible with most standardized tests. Currently, they have over 27,000 reviews and 4.8 stars.

57% Off Maybelline’s Fit Me Pressed Powder Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Powder Amazon - $7.99 $3.42 See On Amazon This ultra-light foundation is available in over 20 different shades. Ideal for multiple skin types, one reviewer claimed they've bought Maybelline's powder more than 10 times, stating "It's this powder I keep coming back to." With over 36,000 five-star reviews, they're not alone.

50% Off A Kindle With A Built-In Front Light Amazon Kindle With a Built-in Front Light Amazon - $89.99 $44.99 See On Amazon With 36,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall, the Amazon Kindle is a classic for a reason. This easy-to-use e-reader has 8 gigabytes of storage to contain literally thousands of books and has a long-lasting battery that will hold a charge for weeks. It weighs just 6 ounces too, making it a highly portable option.

45% Off This 3-Pack Of Beloved Makeup Sponges Larbois Makeup Sponges (3 Pack) Amazon - $6.99 $4.19 See On Amazon This three-pack of colorful makeup sponges is wildly popular on Amazon, with nearly 10,000 perfect five-star ratings, and now is your chance to stock up on them for cheap. They come in a handful of different colors (including multicolor sets) and are perfect for smooth, effortless makeup application.

45% Off These Absorbent Microfiber Hair Towels YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon - $17.99 $9.96 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are more absorbent and gentler on hair than terry towels, resulting in smoother, stronger hair overall. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck pain. This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 46,000 ratings), they'll likely sell out fast.

61% Off These Titanium Bonded Scissors Westcott Soft Grip Titanium Bonded Scissors (2-Pack) Amazon - $25.35 $9.88 See On Amazon Whether at home or the office, you can never have too many reliable pairs of scissors. These Westcott scissors have titanium-bonded blades that are strong enough to cut through fabric and boxes, not to mention soft-grip ergonomic handles for comfort. No wonder they've earned 22,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

44% Off An Ultra-Thin Outlet & Cord Concealer Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet and Cord Concealer with Power Strip Amazon - $44.95 $24.95 See On Amazon Get bulky plugs and cords out of the way with this simple and popular outlet and cord concealer kit. Just plug in the ultra-thin outlet cover, which leads to a three-outlet power strip. Conceal that cord with the included adhesive and have your setup looking sleek. People are major fans, with this kit racking up a 4.7-star rating with almost 38,000 reviews.

54% Off A Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Amazon - $129.99 $87.31 See On Amazon When you just want a single cup of coffee in minutes, this Keurig's got you covered. It can brew an 8, 10, or 12 ounce cup at the push of a button, and has a water reservoir that can hold up to 4 cups. Measuring 5 inches wide, it won't take up a lot of space, and over 44,000 reviewers have given it a stellar 4.6-star rating.

60% Off A Genius Stackable Container For Salads & More Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container Amazon - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Keep your toppings and dressing separate from the lettuce until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leak-proof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 38,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating.

50% Off AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Testing AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Testing Amazon - $119 $59 See On Amazon If you're curious about your ancestry and genetic traits, now's the time to buy AncestryDNA's highly rated testing kit. Submit a simple mouth swab sample, and you'll get a breakdown of your ethnicity as well as interesting trait tendencies like freckles, lactose intolerance, and even cilantro aversion.

45% Off These Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $39.99 $22.09 See On Amazon These Bluetooth wireless earbuds have a 4.4-star overall rating after more than a whopping 303,000 shoppers have weighed in. They can run for up to six hours on a charge, and the charging case offers an extra 24 hours of play when you're on the go. The earbuds also boast an IPX8 rating, making them waterproof and sweat-proof, too.

45% Off The Orolay Thickened Down Jacket Orolay Thickened Down Jacket Amazon - $159.99 $88.49 See On Amazon The super-popular Orolay jacket is available for a great price — act quick because it won't last long! This pick is the perfect combination of fashionable and functional. The exterior is made from weather-resistant polyester, while the interior is filled with down to keep you toasty warm. The fleece-lined hood, six sizable pockets, and side zippers are all features that reviewers on Amazon adore.

47% Off A Solo Stove Portable Bonfire Pit & Stand Solo Stove Portable Bonfire Pit & Stand Amazon - $469.99 $324.99 See On Amazon Made from sturdy stainless steel, this portable bonfire from Solo Stove has a unique construction that maximizes airflow for a more efficient burn — and it's almost totally smoke-free. No gas or propane is required to use this pick. This bonfire is quite popular on Amazon, so you can expect it to sell out at this amazing price.

49% Off This 3-Pack Of Fast-Charging Cables For Android Phones Aioneus Micro USB Android Fast-Charging 6-Foot Cables (3-Pack) Amazon - $14.99 $9.49 See On Amazon If you have an Android with a micro USB port, now’s a great time to stock up on charging cables, which have received 32,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. Each cord measures 6 feet long and is covered with a nylon layer that's both durable and flexible. The cables support fast-charging and data transfer, too.

50% Off Natural Pumice Stones For Feet & Hands Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $4.99 See On Amazon Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 4,000 reviews.

58% Off The Fire TV Stick & Alexa Voice Remote With TV Controls Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon - $39.99 $16.99 See On Amazon Stream more than a million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more using this handy Amazon Fire TV Stick. You can even use your voice to control it, since Alexa is directly built in! Set up is simple; just plug the device in to your TV and connect to the Internet to get started.

63% Off Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) Amazon - $25.98 $12.99 See On Amazon These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

65% Off This Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set MoValues Jade Roller & Gua Sha Facial Tools Amazon - $29.95 $10.62 See On Amazon Upgrade your skin-care routine for a steal with this rose quartz facial roller, gua sha tool, and a silicone brush that's great for applying serums and moisturizers. The set has over 12,000 ratings and 4.6 stars overall, with one fan writing, "I could instantly tell the difference: my skin was almost glowing and all of my facial features felt more relaxed."

50% Off This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush With Artificial Intelligence Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence Amazon - $199.99 $99.99 See On Amazon This high-tech electric toothbrush from Oral-B uses the power of AI to learn about your personal brushing style — then uses that info to provide daily coaching so you can achieve even and complete brushing in all areas. Connect it via Bluetooth to your smartphone. With over 5,000 reviews, this clever brush earns a smart 4.7-stars overall.

63% Off A LifeStraw Personal Water Filter LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon - $29.95 $11.12 See On Amazon The LifeStraw personal water filter has racked up over 95,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating from hikers, survivalists, and people who just like to be prepared. That's because it removes more than 99% of bacteria, parasites, microplastics, and dirt from any source of water, from comprised tap water to a still-standing lake.

55% Off This 2-Pack Of Cult-Favorite Scalp Massagers Cbiumpro Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush (2-Pack) Amazon - $12.99 $6.97 See On Amazon With 51,000 ratings and a glowing 4.4-star average, these cult-favorite scalp massagers would be a deal even if they weren't heavily discounted. The nubby silicone bristles ensure a deep, gentle clean with an ergonomic grip that's easy to hold in the shower. Fans love theirs for tackling everything from build-up to dandruff — in addition to the spine-tingling massage.

46% Off Under-Eye Gel Patches Grace & Stella Collagen Under-Eye Gel Patches (24 Pairs) Amazon - $24 $16.99 See On Amazon There are few things better than a spa night, and this set of pretty pink eye masks by Grace & Stella is here to take them to the next level. The collagen-packed set comes with 24 pairs, which are vegan and cruelty-free, and they're even Amazon's Choice for eye masks. That's the 4.4-star overall rating from nearly 7,500 reviewers talking.

55% Off This Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier Honeywell HPA 100 HEPA Air Purifier Amazon - $154.99 $69.99 See On Amazon Upgrade your home air quality with Honeywell's HEPA air purifier, which has garnered a 4.7-star overall rating after 23,000 reviews. Sized for medium rooms up to 155 square feet, it operates on four levels to eliminate airborne particles like pollen, smoke, dander, and dirt.

60% Off Samsonite Hardside Luggage Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage (2-Piece) Amazon - $489.99 $196 See On Amazon Sturdy, lightweight, and eye-catching luggage is a must for jet-setters. This two-piece hard shell luggage set from Samsonite includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch suitcase that's ideal for checked luggage. Both pieces feature a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable pull handle — plus, a 10-year limited warranty.

54% Off Puma Running Socks PUMA Runner Socks (6-Pack) Amazon - $18 $8.21 See On Amazon These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

60% Off This Soothing Ice Roller Facial Massager ROSELYN BOUTIQUE Ice Roller Facial Massager Amazon - $19.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Help revitalize skin, promote blood flow, and relieve fatigue with this simple ice massager that's suitable for all skin types. Just pop the roller head into the freezer then massage where desired for an instant cooling effect. This version is Amazon's Choice for facial massagers, and with a 4.7-star overall rating it's easy to see why.

51% Off Saucony No-Show Socks Saucony Bolt Performance Comfort Fit No-Show Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon - $14.99 $8.54 See On Amazon This is a great time to stock up on wardrobe essentials, like this pack of six no-show socks from Saucony. Boasting well over 32,000 ratings, these fan-favorite socks are made with mesh ventilation, targeted arch compression, and a sweat-wicking fabric designed to keep your feet cool, dry, and supported while you work out (or lounge). Choose from over a dozen colors.

56% Off This Himalayan Salt Body Scrub Himalayan Salt Body Scrub with Collagen and Stem Cells Amazon - $24.95 $10.88 See On Amazon Soft, supple skin is just a shower away: First Botany Cosmeceuticals' Himalayan salt scrub contains potent skincare ingredients like lychee oil, collagen, and stem cells to nourish and detoxify. It's made in the USA with natural ingredients that are vegan and cruelty-free.

52% Off 5 Pairs Of Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Wssxc Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings (5 Pairs) Amazon - $18.99 $9.09 See On Amazon This set of five stud earrings in varying sizes has earned high praise on Amazon, where over 35,000 shoppers have awarded it a 4.5-star rating overall. Each pair is made of diamond-imitating cubic zirconia (which sparkles like the real thing) and stainless steel posts that won't irritate sensitive skin. "These are absolutely gorgeous and super comfortable," one shopper raved. "Great quality for the price."

50% Off The 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Amazon - $199 $98.99 See On Amazon This at-home testing kit from 23andMe will provide you with both health and ancestry information. No blood or needles are involved — simply utilize the saliva collection kit and send the sample back to the lab in the pre-paid package. In 5 to 6 weeks, you will receive your results.

50% Off The iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum Amazon - $999.98 $768 See On Amazon Not only does the Roomba i7+ vacuum the floors on its own, but it will also automatically empty itself for up to 60 days at a time so keeping the house tidy is a breeze. Plus, this robot vacuum is backed by over 9,000 perfect five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

60% Off JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds Amazon - $99.88 $79.95 See On Amazon An audio deal not to be missed, these JBL Tune wireless earbuds provide resonant bass and Dual Connect technology, so you can make calls and listen to music with both earbuds or just one. They come with a charging case and offer up to 25 hours of play time when fully juiced.

45% Off This Cordless Water Flosser B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $60 $32.97 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

55% Off Sony Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sony Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones Amazon - $151.11 $68 See On Amazon These Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones let you enjoy music and podcasts in peace, and they offer 35 hours of battery life on just one charge. The padded ear cups offer tons of comfort, and the 30-millimeter drive units ensure you don't miss a single sonic detail.

67% Off An Echo Dot That Comes With A Smart Plug Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug Amazon - $74.98 $24.99 See On Amazon This two-piece set makes turning your home smart a snap. The Echo Dot smart speaker lets you use voice commands or just play some tunes, while the smart plug makes it easy to turn on lights, fans, and other devices with your voice, on a schedule, or from an app.

48% Off An Alexa-Compatible Smart Plug Amazon Smart Plug Amazon - $24.99 $12.99 See On Amazon With 500 thousand reviews and 4.7 stars on Amazon, it's no question as to why Amazon's Smart Plug is so popular. This device will help you program lamps and appliances to work on a schedule, giving you the ability to access them through the Alexa app.

51% Off Professional Hair Cutting Scissors COOLALA Professional Hair Cutting Scissors Amazon - $15.99 $8.40 See On Amazon Made of high-grade Japanese steel, these professional haircutting scissors help you get a salon look at home. The ergonomic handle ensures fingers stay comfy while cutting, and the razor-sharp blades are long lasting. A professional hairdressing comb is included. These earn a 4.6-star rating after almost 14,000 reviews.

47% Off This NIVEA Skin Care Set NIVEA Skin Care Set (4 Pieces) Amazon - $20.98 $11.02 See On Amazon Get all your skin-care needs taken care of with this four-piece gift set from NIVEA. Ultra-hydrating and nourishing, the set includes a body wash, 48-hour body lotion, lip balm, and the classic NIVEA crème, all accompanied by a toiletries bag for traveling.

59% Off The Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 (2021 Release) Amazon - $84.99 $39.99 See On Amazon With nearly 75,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.6-star rating overall, it's clear that the Echo Show 5 is adored on the site. And for good reason — the device can be used for a wide variety of different tasks, including setting alarms and timers, making video calls, streaming music or shows, and putting photos on display. Grab it today for this amazing price!

50% Off The Fire TV Cube Fire TV Cube Hands-free Streaming Device Amazon - $119.99 $59.99 See On Amazon The ultra-powerful Fire TV Cube can be used to stream more than a million different movies and TV shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. And you can even use it to play your favorite music, too. Control the handy device using your voice with built-in Alexa. The Fire TV Cube supports 4K Ultra HD.