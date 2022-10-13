Online shopping is such a vast (and sometimes messy and confusing) universe that it’s not uncommon to come across products that make you seriously doubt their lofty claims. That’s why this list of incredible and ingenious gems will put your mind at ease — they’re backed by people who have tried them and have returned with great reports. As you’ll see, Amazon reviewers are obsessed with these 55 weird things that are so clever.

1 A Stainless Steel Bar That Removes Odors From Your Hands amco Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Rub-a-Way Bar Amazon $8 See On Amazon This clever stainless steel bar is perfect for anyone whose motto when cooking is “you can never have too much garlic.” After cooking with extremely potent ingredients like fish or onions, just rub the bar in your hands with or without water. The stainless steel binds with sulfur molecules to absorb them and free your hands of pungent smells. Over 13,000 five-star ratings prove this is a must-have in any kitchen. One Review: “All I can say is I’m a believer. It really works. I cut up multiple onions and it washed the smell right off.”

2 These Magical Flame Packets For Psychedelic Bonfires Magical Flames Create Colorful & Vibrant Flames for Fire Pit (12-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Watch your family and friends’ minds be blown when you toss one of these magical flame packets into the bonfire and they witness a truly kaleidoscopic display of color. They come in a pack of 12 and can be used for both indoor and outdoor fires. They’re a popular choice with over 29,000 reviews on Amazon and are guaranteed to put on a show for over an hour. One Review: “I threw some of these in a campfire in front of my in-laws. 75% thought I had adopted magic powers and 25% thought I’d made a contractual arrangement with the devil given these newfound powers.”

3 A Color Removal Sponge That Allows You To Effortlessly Switch Makeup Colors TailaiMei Color Removal Cleaner Sponge Amazon $5 See On Amazon Perfect for those who are painting a polychromatic makeup masterpiece, this color removal sponge allows brushes to be cleaned of their color in three seconds. There’s no need to get your brushes wet or to have a ton of extra brushes on hand because this sponge, which contains activated carbon, can remove that color simply, with just a little scrubbing. One Review: “Such a simple product, but such a game changer [...] I can wear different colors every day and use my favorite brushes EVERY DAY!”

4 This Bidet Attachment For An Eco-Friendly Bathroom Greenco Bidet Attachment for Toilet Amazon $27 See On Amazon Up the luxury, enhance hygiene, and save the planet by using less toilet paper all at the same time with this genius bidet attachment. It has over 17,000 reviews on Amazon and you can install it in minutes. It features both an adjustable nozzle angle and customizable water pressure to suit your needs perfectly. One Review: “Once you buy this you can never go back to life before. It is awesome.”

5 An Avocado Slicer That Effortlessly Pits And Cuts Dotala 3 in 1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $6 See On Amazon Avocados are a delight to eat, but an enormous pain to slice and prepare — until now. This weird three-in-one avocado slicer takes all the work out of prepping this food: you can use it to pit, slice, and cut avocados in seconds. It has a handle that’s comfortable to grip and is made from dishwasher-safe silicone. And, at just $6, it’s an affordable gadget to add to your kitchen arsenal.

6 A Rich Foam Maker That Creates A Luxurious Lather From A Drop Of Cleanser Nooni Facial Cleansing Tool - Marshmallow Whip Maker Amazon $6 See On Amazon This strange but totally amazing rich foam maker only requires a drop of cleanser to transform it into a fluffy and sumptuous lather that your skin will love. Add your cleanser and the required amount of water, then pump up and down to create a rich foam that cleans your face gently and thoroughly. It has over 6,000 reviews and is best used with gel, liquid, or powder cleansers. One Review: “It’s like a dream putting it on your skin. It feels like a cloud!”

7 A Bread Bin That Keeps Loafs Fresh GA Homefavor Bread Bin Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re used to purchasing loaves of fresh bread, leaving them on your counter, and finding they have gone stale after just a few short days, you need a better bread solution. This is it: a bread bin that features a bamboo lid to keep bread fresh for days and handles along the sides for portability. It’s made of durable powder-coated steel, comes in three colors, and looks adorably homey on counters.

8 A Fabric Repair Kit That Doesn’t Require Sewing Coconix Fabric and Carpet Repair Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Before you dismiss that piece of furniture as foregone the second you spot a hole or tear, try this fabric repair kit that uses actual fabric fibers and transparent glue, as opposed to stitching. The kit comes with everything you need including mix-and-match fabric fibers to achieve the perfect shade necessary for your repair. A repair book, as well as instructional videos, come free of charge to guide you through the simple process. One Review: “This kit totally fixed the hole in my area rug! It was simple to use and it’s hard to find the actual repair spot as the match was perfect!”

9 These Spiky Laundry Balls That Speed Up Drying Time Colorsheng Laundry Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Gone are the days when you have to rely on chemical-laden drying sheets to make your clothes look their best on laundry day. These laundry dryer balls are made from nontoxic materials and help speed up drying time and prevent static and wrinkles in clothing. They come in a pack of six and, as one reviewer put it, “My fitted sheets hate these dryer balls because they can no longer ball up with towels or flat sheets in their corner pockets. These work well and do the job they were intended for.”

10 A Comfy Bath Pillow For Relaxing Me-Time Bath Haven Bath Pillow Amazon $23 See On Amazon Me-time is something worth taking seriously, and this supportive bath pillow is here to help you make the most of your home “spa” experience. The pillow features breathable ventilation holes to provide airflow and prevent mold and mildew. It stays in place on your tub using strong suction cups and is designed to support your head, shoulder, and upper back. It’s a popular choice with more than 16,000 reviews. One reviewer raved, “This little beauty was the final piece to make my dream bathing experience happen. [...]”

11 This Herb Keeper That Maintains Freshness For Days COLE & MASON Fresh Herb Keeper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep those expensive fresh herbs lasting throughout the week and beyond with this ingenious herb keeper. Fill the bottom container with water up to the “max” line, place your herbs in the top portion, separating them if needed with the provided clear dividers, and place the lid on top. The lid has vents to help promote air circulation and the entire thing fits neatly in many fridge doors. You’ll feel like you have your very own herb garden tucked away inside your refrigerator. One Review: “It’s simply incredible how this container keeps the cilantro and parsley fresh for weeks.”

12 These Self-Watering Planter Pots That Offer Hands-Off Plant Maintenance ETGLCOZY Self Watering Planter Pots (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re asking yourself “Was it too much water? Too little water?” every time you witness the demise of yet another houseplant, you will love these self-watering planter pots that regulate moisture for doubt-free and hands-off maintenance. This set comes with five pots in three different sizes in a chic gray shade. The top portion houses your plant, while the bottom portion contains water and a cotton rope. The plant will suck up as much moisture as it needs through the rope so there’s no guesswork. You’ll have healthy thriving plants with minimal work. One Review: “If you have a tendency to over water or not water enough then these are for you. I have a few plants that are thriving now because I don't overwater/underwater them! Love these.”

13 These Pot Lid Lifters In Adorable Animal Shapes Tovolo Pot Lid Lifts (set of 3) Amazon $9 See On Amazon You might mistake these for a misplaced toy, but these clever little pot lid lifters that come in three different animal shapes (a chicken, pig, and sheep) actually function as helpful little tools in the kitchen. Set them on the rim of your pot to prop up the lid, allowing just the right amount of steam to escape so that its contents don’t boil over. They’re made of heat-resistant silicone and are safe on metal, glass, or ceramic. One Review: “Everyone needs these! They work as designed, slide over the side of my pots and the lids rest on them without slipping off, so my pots don't boil over and mess up the stove.”

14 The Colorful Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Storage The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make movie night more memorable with a bowl of popcorn that’s even more effortless to make and share, courtesy of this popcorn popper. The silicone bowl is microwave- and dishwasher-safe and collapses flat for simple storage. Best of all: it comes in 20 fun and vibrant colors like purple, orange, and glacier blue. It has earned an impressive following with more than 25,000 reviews.

15 A Set Of Packing Cubes That Maximize Your Suitcase Space Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (5-Set) Amazon $22 See On Amazon To take serious advantage of every inch of that suitcase, opt for these super clever packing cubes that keep your clothing organized and tightly contained. They’re made of lightweight yet durable materials that feature mesh panels for breathability and a water-resistant coating. With over 17,000 reviews and a high 4.8-star rating, the five-piece set is designed as the perfect number of cubes for a 14-day vacation with a laundry bag thrown in for good measure. One Review: “I am obsessed with these! Makes packing, unpacking, and changing luggage so much easier!!!”

16 A Face Mask With Egg White For Smooth Skin SKIN1004 Zombie Face Pack Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re willing to resemble a pre-Halloween zombie for about 15 minutes, your skin will be well-rewarded. This face mask with over 9,000 reviews uses albumin, which is a protein that comes from egg whites, in addition to plant extracts, to smooth and hydrate skin (but you’ll look a little scary with the mask on — it will be worth it). Mix the activator liquid and powder together, apply the mixture to your skin for 15 minutes, then wash it off with warm water to reveal a glowing result. One Review: “This is probably the best mask I have ever used.”

17 These Bottle Brush Cleaners That Reach Every Nook & Cranny Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Pack (Set of 5) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve gone to fill your favorite water bottle only to discover that there’s some weird-looking crud gathered at the bottom, what you need is this bottle brush cleaning kit that can access even the hardest-to-reach spots. It includes two brushes for water bottles, a narrow brush for long-necked bottles, a baby bottle brush, and even one for your reusable straws. They utilize nylon bristles for serious cleaning power and are dishwasher-safe to boot. One Review: “I am so glad I have these to clean all our hard-to-reach stuff. I use them for refillable water bottles, containers, straws, popsicle molds, etc. I always find new things I need them for.”

18 This Pore Scrub Stick That Cleanses & Clarifies Skin TonyMoly Tako Pore Collection Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use this small but powerful pore scrub stick to remove excess oil and provide light exfoliation so that skin looks and feels clearer. Massage it onto clean, damp skin, paying attention to the T-zone, and allow its black mud balm and cellulose beads to go to work. It has over 10,000 reviews and is considered a major Korean beauty cult favorite. One Review: “I tried it for the first time after an after-workout shower and OMG!!! I was so amazed! It really works! My skin, especially my nose, is the smoothest it's ever been. And it doesn't feel dried out. Believe all the hype you read with this one. It works!”

19 This Popular Pet Hair Remover With Over 100K Reviews ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $29 See On Amazon When it comes to the people’s love for this pet hair remover, I think “obsessed” might be putting it mildly as evidenced by over 122,000 reviews. Though this might seem strange, once you experience the true genius behind its design, you’ll be a fervent fan in no time. Instead of using annoying lint paper or requiring batteries, it uses static electricity generated by the back-and-forth rolling to collect every piece of hair. The hair is then deposited into a small receptacle that can be emptied easily. One Review: “I am floored. I will be buying these for every person I know with a shedder, this product is amazing.”

20 These Hydrocolloid Acne Patches That Heal Pimples Fast Dots for Spots Hydrocolloid Acne Patch (60-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon For fast pimple relief, turn to these hydrocolloid acne patches that work quickly to get the job done and reduce redness to boot. The patches come in a pack of 60 and are conveniently transparent and ultra-thin so they’ll look almost invisible on any skin tone. The formula is safe for sensitive skin as it’s free of any alcohol, fragrances, parabens, or phthalates. One Review: “I’ve tried many, MANY patch brands, sizes, and options. These are my absolute favorite.”

21 A Blacklight Flashlight That Can Detect Hidden Pet Stains GearLight UV Black Light Flashlight Amazon $20 See On Amazon Locating those stealthy pet stains with precision is the first step in your attack on household odors. This ingenious blacklight flashlight features a strong beam of 100 UV LEDs to bring to light previously invisible pet stains. It uses six AA batteries (not included) and can alternatively be used to spot critters such as scorpions, bedbugs, and garden slugs. One Review: “Well, the first time I turned it on? It showed everything, and I mean EVERYTHING [...] I was shocked at how well this thing works.”

22 A Microwave Cleaner & Fridge Odor Absorber In The Cute Shape Of Angry Moms Keledz Microwave Cleaner Angry Mom with Fridge Odor Absorber Cool Mom (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Fill this microwave cleaner that resembles an angry mother with vinegar and water, and watch as she goes to work, steaming the interior of your microwave to sparkling perfection. Alternatively, fill the equally adorable “mom” fridge odor absorber with baking soda and say hello to a fresh-smelling fridge every time you grab a snack. Both can be easily cleaned in the top rack of the dishwasher. One Review: “These girls make me smile every time I look at them! The fridge girl greets me daily while the microwave girl greets me weekly. They really do their job!”

23 A Pack Of Swedish Dishcloths That Are Reusable Up To 100 Times Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These Swedish dishcloths may look strange to you (are they a sponge? A cloth?), but they will astound you with their reusability and versatility. Every pack comes with 10 dishcloths that can each be reused up to 100 times. On top of that, they work magic wet or dry on almost any surface. And the cherry on top: they’re made of eco-friendly biodegradable material that makes them fully obsession-worthy. One Review: “I absolutely love these! I had never used them before and didn’t know what to expect, but these cloths are simply AMAZING! Just the right thickness, feel so nice in your hand, easy to squeeze water out of, and no odor development after several days of use!”

24 A Pet Odor Eliminator That’s Powered By Fresh Citrus ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $18 See On Amazon Nature again shows how powerful she can be through this potent pet odor eliminator that destroys stinky smells with the help of natural orange oil. First, clear away your pet’s mess, spray the surface from at least a foot away, and give it a wipe for a pleasing result that smells of fresh citrus. Use this spray that has over 100,000 reviews on Amazon in tons of places in your home – furniture and car interiors, for example, and on surfaces ranging from carpet to tile to fabric. One Review: “Holy cow, if I had only known how much easier it would make my life!! I should have bought this product first and saved myself hundreds of dollars and hours of cleaning the same spots over and over!”

25 This Mattress Protector That Has A Waterproof Lining SafeRest Queen Size Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $26 See On Amazon Most mattress protectors work to protect them from dust, allergens, and pests, but this mattress protector goes the extra mile by also being waterproof. So, go ahead and sip that luscious latte in bed come Sunday morning, because the lining will keep your mattress safe from spills and stains. And since you know you dropped some serious cash on that mattress, you’ll be happy to know that this protector won’t alter its comfortable feel. One Review: “This mattress protector is what I was looking for – lightweight, no crinkly sound, and moisture-proof!”

26 An Air Purifier That Doubles As An Aromatherapy Diffuser LEVOIT Air Purifiers Amazon $50 See On Amazon This air purifier with over 4,000 five-star reviews not only clears your space of allergens, dust, and odors but also provides you with additional functionality as an aromatherapy diffuser. Pour drops of soothing essential oils into a small, built-in tray to enhance your environment. It has a small enough profile to fit conveniently wherever you need it, yet still offers powerful three-stage filtration designed with a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. One Review: “I have terrible allergies and would cough terribly any time I was in the office. Since I started using the air purifier I don't cough at all and the little area to add essential oil is an added perk.”

27 This Ceiling Fan Duster That Reaches Up High Estilo Ceiling & Fan Duster (Pack of 20 Amazon $20 See On Amazon The fear of falling is an unnecessary added exhaustion when simply trying to clean your house. This clever ceiling fan duster makes it that much more effortless to reach those high places. It uses a double-sided brush with fluffy fibers that trap dust using static electricity. The handle can be extended up to 47 inches and the brush can even double as a dust mop. One Review: “Easy to assemble and works great!!”

28 These Bamboo Drawer Dividers That Are Expandable Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Turn your dresser into a tranquil oasis of organization with these bamboo drawer dividers that cleverly expand to fit your specific dimensions. They have over 5,000 reviews with a high 4.8-star rating and come in a set of four. Soft foam ends prevent your drawers from getting scuffed and it’s available in three finishes (natural, gray, and white) to match your existing decor. One Review: “This product was very easy to use. Absolutely no assembly is required. It looks beautiful and now my drawers look so organized.”

29 These Wool Dryer Balls That Soften Fabric Without Chemicals KINTOR Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Though they resemble cat toys, these reusable wool dryer balls effectively soften your clothing without chemicals. Made of 100% New Zealand wool, the dryer balls reduce wrinkles, prevent static cling, capture lint, and even shorten drying time, saving you money. They have over 7,000 five-star reviews and, though they come unscented, you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to them for that perfect right-out-the-dryer scent. One Review: “These things are amazing! I do not know why I used dryer sheets or liquid softener instead of dryer balls for the past 25+ years.”

30 A Pack Of LED Puck Lights You Can Control With A Remote Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amzon $20 See On Amazon Give your place that added special touch that only accent lighting can provide by installing these LED puck lights that are conveniently operated remotely. Put them under cabinets, in closets, or along stairways, to name a few places, and use the remote to turn them on and off, adjust brightness levels, or set auto timers. They have over 32,000 reviews on Amazon and install easily using self-adhesive or included screws. One Review: “I absolutely love them. They look awesome and really add an upgraded look. You can use one remote for multiple lights and the timer is great so you don’t unnecessarily run down your batteries.”

31 A Car Trunk Organizer That Won’t Budge En Route Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re really overhearing various trunk items clanging about at every stop light, you need this car trunk organizer with over 58,000 reviews that organizes your things securely and stays in place while you’re on the road. It’s made of tough canvas fabric with a waterproof lining and can be used at its full or half size depending on how much you need to store. Tie it down using the included latches and fold it up when not in use. One Review: “If you need portable storage that won't slide around, you've found it with this product!”

32 These Stain Remover Wipes That Are Individually Wrapped Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes (25 Wipes) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Considering how well these stain remover wipes work on a variety of tough stains, you might expect them to be made with a million toxic chemicals. But they are nontoxic, in addition to being pH balanced and biodegradable. They’ve earned over 31,000 reviews and are beloved for their gentle formula and convenient packaging. Each pack comes with 25 individually wrapped wipes that are perfect for on-the-go stains as well. One Review: “It has taken out set-in grease stains, red sauce, sport eye black, mud, grass stains, chocolate. I haven't found a stain it hasn't worked on yet.”

33 A Universal Socket Tool That Molds To Any Shape RAK Universal Socket Tool (Set of 15) Amazon $30 See On Amazon As the one tool to rule them all, this universal socket is designed with 54 independent steel spring pins that mold to fit nuts, bolts, or hooks of any size. There are 10 screwdriver bits in addition to a power drill adapter for extra versatility. It has over 18,000 reviews on Amazon and is perfect for jobs around the house as it can tackle any challenge while taking up barely any space. One Review: “This is a genius invention. Takes the guesswork out of what size you'd need. Super easy to use. Love it.”

34 A Magnetic Pickup Tool Essential For Home DIY Projects RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool Amazon $30 See On Amazon For those home projects that seem especially difficult, this magnetic pickup tool could make all the difference. It features a flexible telescoping neck that can extend up to 22 inches as well as act as a magnet for retrieving lost nuts, bolts, and screws. It also includes a powerful flashlight at the end of the neck to illuminate dark spaces, while the base itself is also magnetic so you can place it strategically, allowing for hands-free work. With all this versatility, you can see why this little tool has garnered over 13,000 five-star reviews. One Review: “This is an extremely versatile tool and should be in every household!”

35 This Wireless Doorbell That Gives You Freedom Around The House SadoTech Wireless Doorbells Amazon $18 See On Amazon This ingenious wireless doorbell allows you to hear that delivery-signaling chime wherever you please. The weatherproof transmitter sets up outside while the receiver can be plugged in up to 1000 feet away. Go ahead and choose from tons of different chime tones and four volume levels – this smart device will recall any custom settings. The doorbell system with over 20,000 reviews on Amazon is truly taking old-school home tech devices into the future. One Review: “I love my doorbell! It works so well and it’s easy to install!”

36 The Car Vacuum Cleaner That Plugs Into Your 12-Volt Outlet ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $15 See On Amazon Once you see how continuously clean your car remains, you won’t think it’s weird to store one of these car vacuums in the trunk so that it’s ready for action. The compact handheld vacuum won’t take up precious room and has a long 16-foot extension cord that plugs into your car’s 12-volt outlet. Three handy attachments are provided so that you can clean any crevice. Boasting more than 230,000 reviews, this is a clever choice for a consistently spiffed-up car interior. One Review: “Works great and can easily be stored in your vehicle as it takes very little space, making it easily accessible when needed.”

37 A Bias Light That Improves Your TV Viewing Experience Power Practical USB Bias Lighting Amazon $10 See On Amazon When attached to the back of your TV, this clever bias light can actually make the colors on your screen look more vibrant while also reducing eye strain. Attach the LED strip to the perimeter using self-adhesive and power it by plugging it into your TV’s USB. Cut it to your specific dimensions and use in-line controls to format your perfect level of brightness. One Review: “This does the job and makes for an incredible difference. You won't want to go back after trying it.”

38 This Heated Beard Straightener For Smoother Facial Hair Arkam Beard Straightener Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you or someone you love has a beard that looks like it’s spent some time on the high seas, then turn to this ingenious beard straightener for a quick taming. The brush has 12 built-in heat levels and ion technology to smooth hair for a polished look. It has over 17,000 reviews on Amazon and comes with its own portable travel case. One Review: “All I can say is that if you’ve got a thick beard and need it looking great, get this straightener. You won't regret it.”

39 A Milk Frother For Everyday Lattes Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Lend some serious incentive to getting out of bed in the morning with this handheld milk frother that helps create the perfect at-home latte. It has over 11,000 five-star reviews and uses a powerful motor to whip up any kind of dairy or nondairy milk into a delicious foam in only 15 seconds. As a bonus, it’s available in seven pretty colors and even comes with its own stainless steel stand. One Review: “I literally use this thing every single morning. I’m obsessed and my wallet is so much happier now that I’m not buying coffee every morning on the way to work.”

40 These Cat Scratch Deterrent Shields That Prevent Damage From Your Pet’s Claws Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Truly nothing is worse than having bought a pricey piece of furniture only to see your fur baby tear it to shreds. Enter these ingenious cat scratch deterrent shields with over 11,000 reviews that attach transparently with self-adhesive to prevent your cat’s claws from gaining any ground. Trim them to size if needed and use the twist pins to keep them even more securely in place. One Review: “Easy to apply and cats no longer use the couch as a scratching post!”

41 A Pizza Cutter In A Rocker Design Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter Amazon $13 See On Amazon This pizza cutter may seem like a commitment at 14 inches, but once you experience the effectiveness of the rocker design, you’ll never go back. The sharp blade cuts through pizza and toppings like a pro, leaving no pepperoni behind, and can even be tossed in the dishwasher for effortless cleanup. It comes complete with its own cover for safe storage. One Review: “This cutter is very well made, easy to hold, easy to clean, and cuts like butter [...] I wish I had purchased this a long time ago!”

42 A Purse Holder That Keeps Your Bag Within Easy Reach Car Cache Purse Holder for Car Amazon $14 See On Amazon Never again scramble while on the road to locate your wallet, sunglasses, or other items from your bag after you’ve stashed them somewhere in the back seat. This purse holder attaches like a mesh hammock to the back of the two front seats, cradling your purse and making it supremely easy to grab whatever you need. It has more than 11,000 reviews and comes in black or tan. One Review: “No more sticking my purse in the backseat when I have a passenger with me and no more worries that my purse will fly off the front seat onto the floor!”

43 This Digital Meat Thermometer With A Calibration Function KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer has over 62,000 reviews on Amazon and tons of functionality, but the biggest perk is the ability to calibrate as needed to ensure a consistently accurate reading. It also features a retractable probe, a waterproof surface, a temperature guide, the ability to switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit, as well as a handy backlit display. Take readings within two to three seconds and store it on the fridge via its magnetic backing. One Review: “I have used three different options from three different companies and this by far has been the most reliable and accurate of them all.”

44 A Shoe Deodorizer That Uses Essential Oils & Herbs To Banish Odors Elite Sportz Shoe Deodorizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This shoe deodorizer works effectively with the help of seven essential oils and 11 natural herbs to keep things fresh around the house. It has over 11,000 reviews on Amazon and is loved for its ability to be used not only in athletic shoes but also in gym bags and even directly on the feet. Ingredients such as peppermint and tea tree oil banish odors and add soothing moisture. One Review: “I used to stink up the whole house taking my boots off. But after using just one bottle of this stuff my boots smell great and my athlete's foot is totally gone.”

45 This Rug Pad That Prevents Slipping & Sliding Veken Non Slip Rug Pad Gripper Amazon $29 See On Amazon Keep your rugs in place and your feet on the ground with this rug pad that has over 36,000 reviews. It’s perfect for wood, tile, and laminate floors and can be cut to size to suit your rug’s specific dimensions. The non-slip material offers serious grip and, as a bonus, adds a bit of padding as extra comfort for your feet. One Review: “This worked perfectly. The pad pattern makes it easy to cut a straight line, so it's easy to trim the pad to the size of the rug. The extra cushion under the rug is an added bonus.”

46 A Double Oven Mitt That Shields Hands & Arms In The Kitchen Cuisinart Quilted Double Oven Mitt Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re an avid cook or baker, then you’ve surely had the experience of being burned in the kitchen once or twice. Enter this double oven mitt that offers both your hands and arms strong protection. It functions as one long and durable piece of protective material with two pockets for your hands at either end. You’ll keep your forearms and hands safe while pulling dishes and bakeware from the oven. One Review: “I first saw these double-sided oven mitts in use for ‘The Great British Bake Off’ [...] They are now one of the busiest tools used in our kitchen - not just for baking bread, but also for roasts, stews, and so many other times when one needs two hands protected to safely move a heavy, hot item.”

47 A Handheld Steamer That Can Fit In Your Suitcase Pure Enrichment® PureSteam™ Portable Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon $25 See On Amazon For wrinkle-free results on the road, go for this ingenious handheld garment steamer that slips seamlessly into your suitcase. It heats up in only two minutes and has a large enough capacity for 10 minutes of powerful steaming. On top of removing wrinkles from all types of fabric such as silk, linen, or cotton, it also works to sanitize clothing and keep you feeling fresh. One Review: “I purchased this for a trip, and it worked great!! Powerful little steamer!”

48 A Pack Of Shower Steamers Made With Relaxing Essential Oils Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (18-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’ve heard of bubble baths and bath fizzies, but maybe you’re surprised to find that there are ways to bring that same spa vibe to your shower. Enter these genius shower steamers that have over 17,000 five-star reviews. They come in in a pack of 18 and feature six different scents, all powered by essential oils. Choose the scent of your choice depending on your mood, place it on your shower floor, and turn on the water to take your bathing ritual to the next level. One Review: “Love them!! I use them almost every time I take a shower now!”

49 An Over-The-Door Organizer That Protects Purses Zober Over The Door Purse Organizer & Storage (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re someone who collects handbags or just wants to keep yours in amazing shape, snag this purse organizer that hangs over your door and holds up to six bags. The top two pockets are perfect for smaller clutches and the bottom four are ample enough to hold your totes. It comes in four colors (black, gray, java, and white) and features transparent plastic slots to display your bags in all their glory. One Review: “I love this!!! Super easy to put up and all my purses are in perfect view.”

50 This Pot & Pan Organizer That Gives You Tons Of Storage Options GeekDigg Pots and Pan Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Everybody’s kitchen is set up a little differently and requires different kinds of creative storage solutions. Enter this pot and pan organizer that lets you store pans and their lids both vertically and horizontally as well as at different lengths and heights. It comes with eight adjustable levels and can conveniently sit on your countertop or in your cabinet. One Review: “This organizer is fabulous. There are several ways to put it together depending on your cabinet size/shape. We are loving being able to easily get to pots, pans, and lids! Works great!!”

51 A Set Of Picture Shelves To Display Meaningful Decor Greenco Picture Shelf (Set of 2) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use these wall-mounted picture shelves to put your treasured photos and other precious items in full, stylish view. Each set comes with two shelves and they’re simple to assemble and mount to your wall with the included hardware. They feature a slim, minimalist profile that is perfect for artwork, books, photos, or even records, and are available in five different finishes to complement your space: natural, white, espresso, gray, and java. One Review: “These are just what I was looking for. I had them hung in my living room to display artwork. They don't take up much space at all and they look great.”

52 An Electric Wine Opener That Opens Wine At The Press Of A Button Vin Fresco Electric Wine Opener & Foil Cutter Amazon $20 See On Amazon Say goodbye to slowly and stressfully finessing that cork out of the bottle while thirsty friends look on. This inventive electric wine opener comes with its own foil cutter and simply requires you to place the opener over the top of your bottle and press a button to extract the cork and start the soirée. It operates cordlessly with a separate rechargeable base included and can open up to 30 bottles on one charge. One Review: “This wine opener is SO beautiful and easy to use! The price is GREAT and I’m obsessed with it! 5 STARS!”

53 These LED Vanity Lights For A Hollywood Makeup Experience LPHUMEX Led Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Channel that inner Marilyn Monroe by installing these LED vanity lights that have over 29,000 reviews on Amazon. You easily apply them to the frame of your mirror using self-adhesive and they can be cut to fit your mirror’s dimensions. Select your desired brightness with the help of a smart-touch dimmer and let the Old Hollywood-style primping begin. One Review: “So cute! The installation was so easy and straightforward. I absolutely love these and would recommend.”

54 This Fabric Shaver That Brings Clothing Back To Life BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon This compact and cordless fabric shaver has over 79,000 reviews on Amazon and is loved for its ability to restore shabby clothing and furniture to its former glory. It features lots of customizable options with three shave heights, two speeds, and differing shaving hole sizes to accommodate different materials. Sturdy blades make this a great choice for the long haul, and, as a bonus, it comes with two extra blade replacements. One Review: “[...]s why didn't I order this years ago?! I had a blast de-fuzzing ALL my clothes! [The] pieces I was embarrassed to wear are now like new! It has already paid for itself because it has given my clothes a second life.”