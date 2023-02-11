Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Cheap, Clever Dog Products Because They Make Your Life So Much Easier

“Pets are our family” might be a cliché, but it’s a cliché for a reason — because I know mine absolutely are. And when they’re family, nothing but the best will do, so check out these cheap, clever dog products. Not only will they be fun for your pup, they’ll even make your life easier.

From products that help protect your car upholstery when your pet is riding along, to convenient solutions for feeding, this list is packed with items that streamline your day. And of course, you’ll find toys to treat that one very special (and fluffy) member of your family.

1 This “Giggling” Ball That Drives Dogs Crazy With Joy Wobble Wag Giggle Ball Interactive Dog Ball Amazon $15 See On Amazon Legendary for the super funny noise it makes, this interactive dog ball is just what it sounds like — a ball full of fun. The ball wobbles on unpredictable paths to engage your dog’s brain and curious nature, all while making a “giggling” sound that keeps your pup’s attention. Perfect for fetch as well as independent play, it has multiple “pockets” that are easy for your dog’s teeth to grab. Available colors: 2

2 The Motion-Activated Dog Toy That Runs & Bounces All By Itself PetDroid Automatic Motion-Activated Dog Ball Toy Amazon $23 See On Amazon This automatic, motion-activated dog ball toy is a grade-A source of amusement for your dog — and it doesn’t require any effort from you. The ball has two modes: an irregular running mode and a bouncing mode, so it’s almost like two toys in one. The tennis ball-style cover muffles the noise of the bouncing mode, but you can remove it for more action. Both modes can be activated by your dog touching or biting the ball.

3 A Dog Seat Belt That Enhances Safety On Car Rides BWOGUE Car Headrest Dog Safety Seat Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your dog from bouncing around all over the car — and keep him more secure — with this pet seat belt. The bungee-style leash allow for a good range of motion and also helps absorb shock during sudden stops. The adjustable strap fits around a headrest — just be sure to attach the other end to a harness (not a collar) for optimal safety. Available colors: 11

4 This Toy That’s Designed For The Ultimate Game Of Tugging Chuckit! Ultra Tug & Fetch Dog Toy Amazon $5 See On Amazon From a cult-favorite pet brand comes this dog toy that’ll result in the ultimate tugging game. The durable rubber ball is attached to a sturdy two-ply strap — slip your fingers through and hold on tight. If you want to use it for fetch, you’ll be happy to know the band lets you launch the ball even farther than you’d be able to with just your arm — so your dog gets more enjoyment and exercise out of each throw. Available sizes: 3

5 These Collapsible Bowls That Are Perfect For Hikes & Travel SLSON Collapsible Pet Bowls With Lids (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Making sure your dog is fed and watered when you’re on the go can be a challenge — not with these collapsible pet bowls, though. The flexible bowls collapse to just 0.5 inch and come with carabiners, so they’re easy to attach to your belt or backpack if you’re out camping. They’re topped with airtight lids for storing leftovers and keeping bugs out of the water. Available sizes: 2

6 These Doorknob Bells That Help With House-Training Caldwell's Pet Supply Co. Dog House-Training Bells Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your dog scratches at the door when he’s ready to go out, you’re halfway to improving the communication the two of you have built together. Take it all the way with these dog house-training bells that will let your pup simply ring when he needs to get outside. Crafted from thick-walled steel, the bells are suspended from an ultra-durable nylon strap that loops around the doorknob. They have a loud ring that’s pleasant to the ear — not jarring. Available colors: 8

7 The Kit To Get Rid Of Stains & Stinky Smells On Surfaces In Your Home ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Kit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Utilize the UV flashlight in this pet odor eliminating kit to easily locate stains (even ones that have totally dried) on surfaces throughout your home, including floors, upholstered furniture, clothing, and more. Then, spritz the spot with the odor-eliminating spray; powerhouse ingredient orange oil tackles odors while leaving behind a fresh, zesty scent.

8 The Portable Dog Showerhead That Attaches To A Bottle Kurgo Portable Outdoor Dog Shower Amazon $14 See On Amazon I love taking my dog with me everywhere, but I don’t love the mud that gets all over his paws and fur. That’s when this portable outdoor dog shower attachment comes in handy. It can be attached to any 16-ounce, 20-ounce, or 2-liter bottle, and when you squeeze it, the bottle dispenses a spray that lets you rinse off your pup. It’s made from dishwasher-safe silicone, so you can clean it between uses.

9 A Slow Feeder That Helps Prevent Indigestion & Makes Meals Fun Outward Hound Fun Slow Feeder Bowl Amazon $10 See On Amazon Eating too fast can cause bloat and other types of indigestion, which can be not only inconvenient but downright bad for your dog. If you have a fast eater, try this slow feeder bowl that’s earned thousands of five-star reviews. Not only does it slow down the tempo of eating, but the puzzle design makes it fun for your dog. It comes in several designs, and you can choose a bowl that’s appropriate for your dogs’s size. Available sizes: 3

10 This Light-Up Collar That Provides Maximum Visibility For Evening Walks BSEEN LED Dog Collar Amazon $14 See On Amazon For walks in low-light conditions, this LED collar alerts vehicles to your dog’s presence, which might make evening walks just a little bit safer. Available in a handful of colors, it charges via micro-USB and has two modes: flashing and solid. This one-size collar comes in a 27-inch length that can be trimmed with scissors to fit most dogs. Available colors: 6

11 The Puppy Training Pad That Looks Just Like Grass PETMAKER Artificial Grass Puppy Pee Pad Amazon $17 See On Amazon Train your dog to pee right on the spot with this artificial grass puppy pad. It’s perfect for potty training, but also helpful if you live in an apartment and can’t always take your pup for a walk on time. It has a three-layer design, so urine rolls off the grass layer and into the puppy pad holder, which can be drained off easily. Available sizes: 8

12 This Automatic Water Fountain That Tempts Your Pup To Drink PETKIT Automatic Pet Water Fountain Amazon $35 See On Amazon Make sure that your pets always have access to fresh, clean water with this automatic pet water fountain. With a 2-liter capacity, it incorporates a four-layer purification filter that ensures cleanliness and entices your pup to stay hydrated. A window lets you view the remaining water level, and an intelligent LED lights up to alert you to when you need to refill or change out the filter.

13 The Portable Car Seat That Helps Keep Little Dogs Safe Petprsco Portable Pet Car Seat Amazon $29 See On Amazon This portable pet car seat is a terrific solution for keeping little dogs contained and in one place while riding along. With adjustable straps that hang around a headrest, it’s designed to hold dogs — or cats — up to 26 pounds. A safety tether can be attached to their harness, and the soft interior lining is removable and machine-washable. Available colors: 3

14 A Water-Resistant Cover That Will Keep Your Furniture Clean & Dry Ameritex Waterproof Dog Bed Cover Amazon $35 See On Amazon Protect your bed — or your sofa — with this furniture cover that serves as a barrier for moisture, dirt, fur, and claw marks. Made from soft but durable microfiber, the machine-washable cover is reversible, so you can switch up the color any time you like. This is a great way to keep your bed clean as a whistle, no matter what kind of tricks your pet pulls. Available sizes: 7

15 The Cooling Bed That Makes Hot Days More Bearable Coolaroo Cooling Elevated Pet Bed Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your pet cool on a hot day with this elevated pet bed made with a mesh fabric that helps promote airflow. Constructed with a durable but lightweight frame, it offers plenty of support to your pup, but is easy for you to move. Keeping it clean is a cinch — just hose it down with water. Available sizes: 4

16 This Pet-Deshedding Comb That Stops Hair From Getting Everywhere Gonicc Professional Pet De-Shedding Comb Tool Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you have a real shedder in your life, you’ll be amazed at the difference this professional comb makes. It features tiny stainless steel teeth that remove up to 90% of your pet’s loose fur in one sitting, along with a nonslip ergonomic handle for comfortable use. Put this to work on the regular, and look forward to pet fur-free furniture.

17 A Wrist Clicker That Helps You Train Your Dog OYEFLY Dog Training Clicker With Wrist Strap (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Clicking is a quick and easy way to get your dog’s attention while training, and these clickers have flexible straps, so you can keep them on your key chain or wrist for easy access. After you click, be sure to reward your pup with a treat — this will make training a breeze. Available colors: 2

18 A Portable Dog Paw Cleaner That’s So Easy To Use Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon $14 See On Amazon This portable dog paw cleaner is an ideal tool to have around, whether you’re returning from the dog park or have a backyard that’s gotten a little muddy. Just fill it with water, insert a paw, and twist — the flexible silicone bristles on the interior will help scrub away dirt, mud, and grass. Choose from multiple sizes to fit small and large dogs alike. Available sizes: 3

19 The Interactive Treat Puzzle That Will Keep Your Pup Entertained Outward Hound Interactive Dog Treat Puzzle Toy Amazon $33 See On Amazon Every dog needs enrichment activities — for their own mental stimulation and also to keep them out of trouble. This line of interactive treat puzzles has earned more than 98,000 reviews on Amazon and is sure to keep your pup stimulated. Just stash treats inside the small compartments, and your dog will sniff and paw them out. They’re available in dozens of styles and four levels of difficulty, so you can watch your dog progress. Available levels: 4

20 A Squeaky Toy That Gives Your Pup Plenty Of Exercise EASTBLUE Squeaky Rubber Dog Toy Amazon $12 See On Amazon Shaped like a miniature football, this squeaky dog toy is super aerodynamic, making games of fetch that much more fun (and easier for you). Made from natural rubber, it’s covered in grooves that are perfect for your dog’s teeth to grip. It’s mega-durable to stand up to tough chewers, and it bounces irregularly to keep your pup interested. Available colors: 4

21 This Ball That Dispenses Treats When Your Dog Plays With It Outward Hound Interactive Treat-Dispensing Puzzle Dog Toy Amazon $10 See On Amazon Treat your dog to an interactive toy that’ll really keep them entertained. The oversize ball has multiple holes on its surface — fill them with treats, and they’ll slowly be dispensed as your dog bats it around. Available in four difficulty levels, this is a fantastic way to stimulate your dog both mentally and physically. Available levels: 4

22 A Hide & Seek Plush Toy That Encourages Your Dog To Dig & Search Pet Craft Supply Hide & Seek Plush Dog Toy Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stuff the crinkly, squeaky slices of pizza inside this plush pizza box and let your dog play detective as he seeks them out. A great way to deter your pup from chewing on other items, these hide-and-seek plush dog toys also come in other styles like a burrito and pickled cucumbers. If these pieces ever need a refresh, you can throw them in your home washing machine. Available styles: 4

23 A Cooling Mat That Will Help Your Dog Chill Out Chillz Dog Cooling Mat Amazon $40 See On Amazon When the temperatures are on the rise, pets can get stressed and dehydrated, and that’s when this dog cooling mat comes into play. It’s filled with a self-activating cooling that goes to work when it senses the pressure of your dog’s body, so you don’t have to freeze it or stick it in the fridge. Available in three sizes, it features a puncture-resistant cover that stands up to claws. Available sizes: 3

24 These Grooming Gloves That Are Like Magnets For Pet Hair HandsOn Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $25 See On Amazon With these grooming gloves, you can remove loose fur from your pet’s coat while giving them a soothing massage. The palms feature nubs that lift hair, and the water-resistant design means you can use them while you bathe your dog, too. They’re available in multiple sizes, and the adjustable straps give you a snug, comfortable fit. Available sizes: 5

25 A Pet Hair Remover With A Bona Fide Cult Following ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $30 See On Amazon With furry friends around, this pet hair remover is a must-have that’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 130,000 reviews (and counting). The roller has velveteen pads that attract and lift pet hair, which is then stored in a compartment for disposal — just pop open the cover and dump in the trash. This genius and reusable tool does away with the need for one-use sticky tape.

26 The Camera That Lets You Monitor Your Pets While You’re Out Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet & Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon Keep an eye on your pets while you’re away for the day with this indoor Wi-Fi camera that streams high-quality video directly to your phone. It has a wide-angle lens with night-vision technology, so you can even see them when you’re gone for the evening. Just as good, two-way audio lets you communicate with your pets and reassure them from a distance. Last but not least, you’ll get instant sound and motion alerts so you’ll know the instant anything happens on the home front.

27 An Automatic Pet Feeder That Ensures Your Dog Eats On Time Petory Timed Automatic Pet Feeder Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you work late nights or hit the gym after putting in a hard day, your pup or kitty might get hungry waiting for their chow. Keep them fed on time with this automatic pet feeder that’s almost totally hands off. Holding nearly 17 cups of food, it serves up to six meals daily and you can portion them out on a preset schedule. It plugs right into the wall, but a backup battery ensures operation even if the power goes out. Available colors: 4

28 The Seat Cover That Protects Your Car From Scratches & Fur Active Pets Dog Car Back Seat Cover & Hammock Amazon $36 See On Amazon Love taking your dog along when you go hiking or run errands, but don’t love the way your car looks when you guys get home? Get this car seat cover that boats a 4.6-star overall rating after 45,000 reviews. Made from tough, moisture-resistant fabric, it protects the entire back seat and creates a barrier between your dog and the front seat. It installs and uninstalls easily from your headrests using elastic straps. Available sizes: 2

29 A Rolling Pet Food Container That Makes Mealtime A Cinch IRIS USA Pet Food Container Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ants and other pets are no match for this airtight pet food container that keeps kibble protected and fresh. What’s more, the optional casters on the bottom make it easy to roll out once it’s time for your pet to eat. It’s dishwasher-safe and comes in multiple sizes, so you can find one that suits your storage needs exactly. Available sizes: 6

30 This Dog Water Bottle With A Lid That Doubles As A Bowl lesotc Travel Foldable Pet Water Bottle Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you’re out and about with your dog, you can bet that they’ll get thirsty. Keep them hydrated with this travel water bottle. When you unscrew the lid, it doubles as a bowl that attaches to the top of the bottle; squeeze the bottle to dispense water, then hold it to your dog’s mouth to lap right up. This genius device comes with a carrying strap and carabiner, so you can hook it to your backpack. Available sizes: 4

31 This Plush Log That Challenges Your Pup To Find Hidden Squirrels Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel Plush Dog Puzzle Toy Amazon $22 See On Amazon This plush dog toy is shaped like a log and comes with crinkly, squeaky squirrels — stuff them inside the log, and your dog will have the fun of ferreting them out one by one. Once your pup gets them all, you can toss them for a game of fetch. This toy is also available in other versions, including bees in a hive, llamas in a barn, and raccoons in a trash can. Available sizes: 5

32 A Hooded Raincoat That Keeps Your Pup Dry On Rainy Walks HDE Hooded Dog Raincoat Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your dog hates going out in the rain, try outfitting them with this hooded raincoat to help keep them dry (and looking cute). An adjustable belly band keeps it secure, and the reflective material enhances visibility on overcast, foggy days. Choose from lots of fun colors and patterns. Available sizes: 4

33 This Clip-On Treat Pouch That’s Perfect For Wallks AUDWUD Silicone Dog Treat Pouch Amazon $9 See On Amazon Treats can encourage your dog to behave well on walks, and this silicone pouch is an easy way to keep them on hand. Soft and flexible, it clips onto your belt loop and features a magnetic closure, so you can reach in to grab a treat or two — without a lot of fuss. It’s dishwasher-safe, so cleaning’s a breeze. Available colors: 9

34 The Classic Launcher That Makes That Ball Go So Much Farther Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher Amazon $9 See On Amazon A perennial favorite, this ball launcher has earned a near-perfect 4.7-star overall rating for a reason: It makes games of fetch so much more fun. It throws the ball farther than your arm ever could (to give your dog a run for their money), and the scoop-up design means you can pick the ball up without having to touch it with your hand (so long, slobber). It comes in a range of lengths — longer options will throw the ball farther. Available lengths: 4

35 This Rubber Flying Disc That’s Soft On Your Dog’s Teeth KONG Durable Rubber Flying Disc Amazon $12 See On Amazon Change it up from tennis balls and try playing fetch with this flying rubber disc from KONG. It throws like a Frisbee, but the flexible material provides a softer catch, making it gentler on your pup’s mouth. If your dog misses the throw, the disc bounces to keep the fun going. Last, the durable material provides an appealing chewing surface for dogs who like to really sink their teeth into something. Available sizes: 2