Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These 40 Clever Things That Make Your Life So Much Easier

Life can be stressful enough without complicated products that are challenging to understand and require a learning curve to use. If you have a common household problem, chances are you want a solution that solves the issue in the easiest, fastest way possible. Thankfully, you’re in luck. This carefully curated list of Amazon products contains clever items designed to help reduce stress and make your life easier. And fortunately for everyone, there are tons of them for sale below.

Have you ever struggled shredding chicken for taco night? There’s a turntable-style shredder that does the trick in just seconds. Do you twist yourself up in circles trying to fasten your bracelets one-handed? There’s a clasping tool designed to hold your jewelry in place and make putting it on a breeze. Ever get frustrated that you’re leaving behind tons precious beauty product in the jar because you can’t reach it? There’s even a set of tiny rubber spatulas that can help you scoop out every last drop.

Each of these products are highly rated, meaning you can purchase with confidence. So go ahead and get shopping; you’ll see just how easy things are about to get.

1 These Produce Bins With A Freshness-Extending Vent System Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Amazon $23 See On Amazon It’s both wasteful and annoying to constantly replace prematurely wilting veggies, but these freshness saving produce containers can help prevent that. Made from BPA-free plastic, these bins feature a raised bottom to ensure proper drainage. They even have a vented top that facilitates ideal oxygen and carbon dioxide filtration, helping to ensure your produce lasts longer.

2 These One-Size-Fits-Most Pot Lids That Are Interchangeable Modern Innovations Universal Lids for Pots (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon No matter how organized you are, it’s easy to misplace a pan or pot lid. Enter this pack of universal lids. The smaller lid fits all pots 7 to 9 inches wide, while the larger lid fits those that are 10 to 12 inches wide. The secret is the multiple sets of grooves in the silicone rim. Plus, the glass lid makes it a cinch to keep an eye on your meals while you’re cooking.

3 This Adorable Gadget That Holds Your Stirring Spoon On The Pot OTOTO Buddy Kitchen Spoon Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Shaped like friendly dog, this silicone figurine spoon holder can be hooked onto the side of a pot or pan to hold your spoon in place in its mouth, therefore preventing splatters. It can also be used to prop a lid open so you can avoid dishes boiling over. It’s safe to say anything that lightens your cleaning load probably makes your life easier.

4 This Device That Brings The Outlets Straight To Your Couch Link2Home Sofa Socket Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you spend a good amount of time on your couch, it makes sense you’d want your phone to be charged and within reach, too — and that’s just what this portable USB port does. It features a round “arm” that can be tucked under a sofa cushion, and the extension cord can be run behind the couch to the nearest outlet. The two USB ports offer fast charging. Available colors: 2

5 This Kitchen Tool That Makes Shredding Meat A Breeze Garent Meat Shredding Tool Amazon $26 See On Amazon Shredded meat is useful for tacos, salads, and more — but tearing it apart with forks can be tough on your hands. This meat-shredding tool takes the strain out of the equation. Simply load a chicken breast or other protein into the chamber and onto the spikes, put the top on, and rotate several times using the handles for evenly shredded meat. Available colors: 2

6 This Clasp That Lets You Layer Necklaces Without Tangles Kcctoo Necklace Layering Clasp Jewelry Separators (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re tired of multiple necklaces or bracelets getting tangled up, this layering clasp can fix it by separating each one on its own track. It features loops and claw closures to help secure three necklaces at a time, and it seals with a strong magnet. It delivers the trendy look of layered jewelry without the hassle. Available colors: 2

7 This Gadget That Keeps Your Paper Plates Within Easy Reach Camco Pop-A-Plate Dispener Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you struggle to find a convenient storage option for your paper plates, this plate dispenser solves that. It can be easily mounted underneath a cabinet or counter and holds 125 9-inch plates at a time. It’s also earned a 4.4-star rating after over 3,000 reviewers weighed in.

8 This “Glove” That Will Make Cleaning Your Fans So Much Easier Fanbladecleaner Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $17 See On Amazon This ceiling fan duster, with its unique glove-like shape, is about to change the way you dust. Using a traditional duster on high items like ceiling fans can result in a shower of dust raining down on you as you try to clean. This duster, however, slides over each blade of your fan individually and traps dust inside with its clingy microfiber material.

9 This Jewelry Organizer That Helps Prevents Necklace Knots LASSO Tangle-Free Jewelry & Tech Accessory Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you like to take jewelry with you when you travel, this 2-inch jewelry organizer can help ensure it stays tangle-free. Simply pop open the lid, put your necklace through the grooves, wrap it around the barrel, and stow it in place with the lid at the opposite end. Bonus: You can even use it for charging cables, too. Available colors: 3

10 This Cleaning Pad That’s Like A Spa For Your Feet LOVE, LORI Foot Cleaner & Shower Foot Massager Amazon $14 See On Amazon Giving your feet a thorough washing in the shower can be a challenge, but this silicone cleaner and massager can help alleviate the inconvenience. No more bending, leaning, or balancing: Just adhere this bristly mat to the bottom of your shower via the suction cups on the bottom. Run your feet over it for a massage as you clean, and then hang it up to dry when done. Available colors: 5

11 This Special Flashlight That Helps You Find Pet Stains Realhunlee Flashlight for Pet Urine Stains $20 Sometimes you can smell pet stains, but can’t find them. That’s where this black light flashlight comes in handy. The light illuminates dried pet urine stains, so you can focus your cleaning right where it matters. It even comes with UV glasses that help enhance the ability to spot stains.

12 This Case That Lets You Store & Test Your Spare Batteries Ontel Battery Daddy Battery Organizer and Storage Case with Tester Amazon $17 See On Amazon This battery organizing case that stores 180 batteries — ranging in size from watch batteries to D batteries — can make your life easier by finally taking charge of that spare drawer full of loose batteries. Plus, it features a convenient battery tester, so you’ll know just how much life they have left.

13 This Customizable Trash Can For Your Car Drive Auto Car Trash Can Amazon $13 See On Amazon This car trash can is made with material that’s leakproof and double-reinforced to keep mess where you put it (and nowhere else). Plus, the adjustable buckle strap means you can secure it on a head rest, through a handle, or over a center console with ease. Available colors: 3

14 This Portable Vacuum That’s Powered By Your Car ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $40 See On Amazon This car vacuum cleaner that’s powered by your 12-volt auxiliary outlet solves all the car mess issues you didn’t know you had, from pet hair to food crumbs. It features three different attachments along with an extra filter — and thanks to it’s extra-long cord (at 16 feet), you’ll be able to clean every crevice of your vehicle.

15 This Pillow That Lets You Level Up Your Bath Experience Bath Haven Bath Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re hopping in the tub to try and relax, trying and failing to get comfortable doesn’t exactly help the cause. This bath pillow is made to stay firmly in place via suction cups, and it’s constructed with ventilation so that it won’t feel soggy. Just hang it up to try when you’re done.

16 The Easiest Way To Store Your Phone When You Work Out E Tronic Edge Arm Phone Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your phone securely in place with this phone holder arm band. Made from stretchy nylon and moisture-wicking materials, it’ll stretch to fit while staying comfortable. It even features a zipper pocket for extra security, and there’s an additional pouch for keys. Available colors: 7

17 The Easiest Way To Charge Your USB Devices In The Car Hussell Car Charger Adapter Amazon $9 See On Amazon This tiny, low-profile car charger adapter plugs into your vehicle’s power source and delivers 30 watts of power, charging your devices up to four times faster than other chargers. It has two USB ports so you can power up multiple devices simultaneously, too. The soft blue light that turns on during use will let you know it’s working properly.

18 This Wind-Proof Umbrella That Stands Up To Bad Weather EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella Amazon $18 See On Amazon A flimsy umbrella in a storm is sometimes just as bad as no umbrella at all — and this travel wind-proof umbrella proves you don’t need a giant, bulky product for good rain protection. It weighs under 1 pound and is highly compact. It also has a double-vented hood that allows wind to pass through without inverting it. Available colors: 14

19 This Frying Pan Screen That Can Help Cut Down On Messes BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re a frequent home cook, you know messes can happen — but you can reduce your cleanup efforts with this splatter screen. It’s made of metal mesh and can help minimize painful and messy hot oil and grease splatters. The plastic, heat-resistant handle makes it convenient to use, too.

20 This Brush System For Hard-To-Clean Bottles Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Pack (5-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon For bottles and tumblers for which sponges won’t do the trick, consider this bottle brush cleaner pack instead. Made from durable stainless steel and BPA-free plastic, this system includes five brushes of varying lengths and widths to fit a variety of vessels. It even comes with an ultra-slim brush for cleaning reusable straws.

21 This Low-Tech, Reusable Pet Hair Remover That Gets The Job Done ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you hate running through sheets of adhesive lint rollers (or constantly find your hand vacuum out of batteries), this pet hair remover has you covered. It uses a fabric roller and the power of static electricity to grab hair. Simply open the compartment and empty the canister, and you can keep reusing it again and again.

22 These Stackable Bowls That Take Up The Space Of Just 1 FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (6-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Avoid cabinet clutter with this pack of nesting mixing bowls that easily stack one within the next. They’re made from stainless steel and feature wide rims that make grabbing and pouring a breeze. They’re even dishwasher safe, and you get six different sizes for under $30.

23 This Car Seat Cover That Stands Up To Your Dog’s Messes Active Pets Bench Dog Car Seat Cover Amazon $42 See On Amazon Whether your dog sheds a lot or just gets extra muddy at the park, having a way to protect your car on the drive home is key — and that’s where this dog seat cover comes in. The cover is cushioned for comfort, but waterproof for all types of messes. Just vacuum or wipe it down to clean it.

24 This Clever Tool That Helps You Put On Tricky Jewelry Alone Bracelet Mate Jewelry Helper Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’ve ever struggled with clasping a bracelet, this jewelry helper is for you. Made from wood and metal, it uses a claw clip to hold one end of your bracelet in place so you have a free hand to attach it. You can even use it on zippers or necklaces, too. Available colors: 2

25 This Gadget That Tucks Your Bedsheets Below The Mattress For You The Bed Sheet Tucker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made of durable plastic with an easy-to-grip handle, this sheet tucker slides along the underside edge of your mattress and provides a tight tuck. This way, there’s no need to lift heavy mattresses, which can help take the strain off your back. Sometimes, the simplest tools are the most useful ones.

26 These Spatulas That Let You Use Every Last Drop Of Your Products Last Drop Spatula (9-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon You can prevent excess waste with these flexible silicone spatulas that are designed for reaching deep into jars and corners where you might not be able to. Each pack comes with three different sizes, and the spatula end is even excellent for spreading product on your skin. Available colors: 3

27 This Sliding Mat That Makes Moving Your Heavy Stand Mixer A Breeze AIEVE Small Appliance Mover Amazon $15 See On Amazon It can be challenging to move heavy appliances like stand mixers when you need them. This small appliance mover, which is shaped to the base of your mixer, can help. It has a smooth cloth side on the bottom, along with a grippy rubber side on top to help ensure your appliance will stay put on the mat — but that the cloth underside can slide easily around your kitchen counter.

28 This Hook That Provides The Perfect Home For Your Purse AUHOKY Portable Handbag Holder (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you’re out at a restaurant, there aren’t always ideal places to stow your purse — but this metal and wood handbag holder changes that. It sits atop most tables and provides a hook to hang your bag underneath. Each pack features six hooks with decorative designs.

29 The Fastest Way To Organize Your Bag LEXSION Felt Purse Bag Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon This purse insert is here to help organize your bag. It’s basically a bag within a bag: Made of soft felt, it slips directly into your purse and features several compartments and a zipped center pouch so that every item has a designated home. It also makes it easier to switch purses quickly whenever you want to. Available colors: 21

30 This Computer Mount That Turns Your Phone Into A Second Monitor Aporia Side-by-Side Magnetic Smart Phone Mount Amazon $10 See On Amazon These days, your work from home setup deserves all the love you can give it — and this magnetic phone mount allows you to do that by turning your phone into a second “monitor.” Adhering via 3M adhesive and magnets, this swivel mount allows you to position your phone right next to your computer’s screen. It’s ideal for charging and video calls alike. Available colors: 4

31 These Drink Shields That Also Help Open Can Tabs Avant Grub Color Coded Drink Shield (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These drink shields offer a ton of uses in a tiny package. The plastic shield slips underneath a soda tab and extends beneath it, giving you an easier grip and more leverage to pop your drink open. The entire device also spins around, covering the open area to keep it protected from bugs and other contaminants. And finally, the varying colors in the pack allow you to easily tell your drink apart from others.

32 These Stretchy Travel Sleeves That Help Prevent Product Leaks Rinseroo LeakLocks® Toiletry Skins™ (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from stretchy thermoplastic rubber, these toiletry skins slip easily over most products. They conform to the shape of many bottles and provide a tight seal that helps prevents leaking. Make your vacation easier by preventing a messy produce spills in your toiletry kit before they happen.

33 The Seat Organizer That’ll Help Prevent Lost Items In Your Car Lusso Gear 2-in-1 Car Seat Gap Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Turn the gap in between your seat and console from a pit where items are constantly getting lost into a space where they’re neatly organized with this seat gap insert. It has two dividers you can adjust to easily store your phone, sunglasses, and other items. Plus, it fits the majority of car models. Available colors: 5

34 This Magnetic Screw That Turns Your Light Switch Into A Key Holder Savvy Home Magnetic Key Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon This simple-but-clever magnetic key rack turns your existing light switch plates into a place to store your keys. It’s easy to install: Simply unscrew the metal screw in your switch plate and replace it with the magnetic screw, and your keys will stick in place. It can support up to 3 pounds of weight, too.

35 This Tiny Device That Lets You Take Your Favorite Perfume On Vacation HINNASWA Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Spray Bottle (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon It’s nice to have your favorite scents on the go, but traveling with clunky glass bottles isn’t always practical. These mini spray bottles can change that. Simply remove the cap, spray your favorite perfume directly into the atomizer, and you’re good to go with up to 5 milliliters of perfume.

36 This Tool That Helps Prevent Lost Socks In The Laundry SockDock Sock Laundry Tool & Storage Hanger Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re constantly losing socks in the wash, this sock hanger is here to the rescue. The washer- and drier-safe hanger is flexible, and it comes with clips that lock socks into place so they always remain a matched pair. When not in use, the foot-shaped hook at the top allows you to hang it almost anywhere. Available colors: 5

37 This Clever Colander That Adjusts To Fit Your Sink Wyok Collapsible Colander Amazon $15 See On Amazon Colanders are one of those rigid items that can be clunky and take up a bunch of cabinet space. This collapsible colander changes the game, because it offers a space-saving extender that can add or subtract 5 inches of length just by sliding the device in or out. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.

38 This Tool That Makes Getting Pickles Out Of A Jar So Much Easier Norpro Stainless Steel and Plastic Deluxe Pickle Pincher Amazon $7 See On Amazon This pickle pincher is a gripping tool that ends the cycle of trying and failing to grab a pickle from a jar, only to wind up with brine-soaked hands. Made from plastic and stainless steel, the spring-loaded plunger opens and closes a claw that lets you grab a pickle — or any other jarred item — with ease.

39 This Gadget Designed Specifically For Cleaning Garbage Disposals Mr. Scrappy Universal Garbage Disposal Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon Garbage disposals can be super convenient, but food debris can sometimes cause unwanted odors. This disposal brush is 11 inches long and fits most disposals. The bristles are stiff and durable — and with a twisting motion of the handle, it can clean away old food particles with ease.