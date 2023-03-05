Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Highly-Rated Clothes That Are So Freaking Sexy

Let me set the scene: You’re choosing an outfit for date night and you don’t like any of your options. You send mirror selfie after mirror selfie to your friends, all of whom say you look great in everything without giving any actual advice. If you can relate, keep scrolling.

From comfortable crop tops to tailored trousers, you’re practically guaranteed to find something classy, yet alluring on this list of highly rated wardrobe finds that are supported by tons of glowing Amazon reviews.

1 A V-Neck Crop Top That Ties In The Front SheIn Deep V Neck Crop Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This V-neck crop top is an excellent choice for nights out when you want the freedom to move around (hello, dance floor). Its spandex/rayon fabric blend features just the right amount of stretch, and its tie-front detail adds an extra embellishment. It's machine washable, so you can simply toss it in with the rest of your clothes on laundry day. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 These Skinny Jeans With A Super Snug Fit Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon According to some, skinny jeans like these are in right now — and according to others, they were never out of style in the first place. Either way, you’ll be obsessed with this pair, which features a super snug fit that maintains its shape over time. Its pull-on waistband makes it so easy to put on and take off, and it's available in short, medium, and long sizing to accommodate legs of every length. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 2 — 28

3 A Stunning Bodysuit With A Deep V-Neck Verdusa Deep V Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether it's a party weekend or just a normal Friday night, you'll love stepping out in this stunning bodysuit. Bold detailing like a deep V-neck and a tie-front waist makes it a great choice for dates of all kinds, from dinner and a movie to dance parties that don't stop. Its thick back straps cross over one another, adding another exciting touch that makes this bodysuit a fabulous pick. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 These Edgy Ripped Jeans With A Raw Hem Sidefeel Patchwork Raw Hem Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon Pair these edgy ripped jeans with a casual T-shirt or a nice blouse; either way, you’ll look and feel incredibly cool. Their high-quality denim lets you wash and wear for years to come, and it's stretchy enough to wear comfortably all day long. As a bonus, it features five pockets that are actually functional; you'll be obsessed. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 A Long-Sleeve Wrap Sweater That's So Cozy softome Knitted Long Sleeve Wrap Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon This long sleeve wrap sweater proves that you can bundle up and dress to impress at the same time. With a soft and lightweight cotton-blend fabric, it's cozy beyond belief, and its tie-front detail takes it up another notch. Pair it with a classic pair of jeans or your comfiest yoga pants; it's versatile enough to wear with practically anything, and it's machine washable for convenience. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

6 A Satin Mini Skirt In The Cutest Prints & Patterns LYANER Satin Mini Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon From pink and red florals to trendy tie-dye, this satin mini skirt definitely comes in at least one fun pattern you'll love — maybe more. Its bodycon design and above-the-knee length make it a great choice you can wear on its own in warmer weather or with black tights when it starts to get cold. Plus, its polyester blend fabric is as soft and shiny as can be. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 This Satin Midi Dress Fit For Any Cocktail Party xxxiticat Satin Cocktail Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you don’t know what to wear for your next dressy event, this satin midi dress might be just what you’re looking for. With a chic cowl neck, scooped back, and zippered closure, it features a timeless silhouette that you'll be able to wear for years to come, and its polyester satin material is super soft. Cover up with a jacket or shawl when it gets cold, or wear it on its own for a reliable wedding look. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 A Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets Wolddress Loose Sleeveless Long Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon To many, dresses with pockets are simply the best — and this sleeveless maxi dress does not disappoint. Available in a variety of sizes, it's a versatile choice for events of all kinds, from casual nights out to parties with loved ones; simply switch up your shoes and outerwear. Its adjustable straps accommodate your height, and all you have to do is slip it on — no annoying zippers or extra hardware needed. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

9 A Plus-Size T-Shirt With A Cute Cold Shoulder Detail ALLEGRACE Cold Shoulder T-Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Step up your tee game with this trendy T-shirt, which features a popular cold shoulder detail. Made with a polyester blend fabric that's stretchy and breathable, its classic V-neck never goes out of style. Wear it with a comfortable pair of jeans and some jewelry you love for a reliable dinner look that’ll also look cute on Instagram. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

10 These Stretchy Plus-Size Jeggings With A No-Gap Waistband Democracy Plus Size Ab Solution Jegging Amazon $57 See On Amazon If you can’t stand that pesky waist gap when you wear your favorite jeans, reach for these stretchy jeggings. They feature a no-gap waistband made of stretchy elastic that adheres to your silhouette without cutting or digging in. Their super-stretchy fabric fits like a glove, but they still look just like any other high-quality pair of jeans. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 14 — 24

11 This Belted Jumpsuit With A Chic Wide Leg Happy Sailed Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Wide-leg pants are all the rage right now, and when you look at this belted jumpsuit, you immediately understand why. With loose short sleeves that give you room to breathe and a back button closure, it's designed with stress-free style in mind. If you’re still on the fence, it also boasts a gorgeous bow detail you can tie in the front. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 A 4-Pack Of Lace Underwear That's Delicate & Comfortable cauniss Lace Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon When you’re shopping for lingerie, you want to find the perfect blend of style and comfort, which is where this four-pack of lace underwear comes in. Made of a nylon blend fabric, they're just as lightweight and breathable as they are enticing and chic. Their elastic waistbands stay put without causing discomfort, and you're unlikely to see any panty lines, no matter what you wear on top. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

13 A Satin Camisole That's Always In Style Wantschun Satin Camisole Amazon $18 See On Amazon This satin camisole boasts a timeless design and material that won’t cost you a fortune. Available in an assortment of sizes, its hallmark is its stretchy fabric, which isn't usually common in satin pieces like this one. The add-in majorly increases your comfort level. As a bonus, it looks amazing with high and low-waisted bottoms, so no matter what you wear, you’ll stay in style. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

14 A Bodycon Tank Dress With A Stylish Midi Length LAGSHIAN Bodycon Midi Tank Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you wear this bodycon tank dress, you'll be the belle of the ball; if there isn't one that night, you'll be the belle of the bar. Made of a stretchy polyester blend fabric, it hugs your silhouette without constricting your movement, and it's incredibly breathable. Pregnant reviewers say it's just stretchy enough to wear while you're expecting, with many choosing it as their baby shower dress. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 These High-Waisted Pants With The Lightest Fabric Cemi Ceri High-Waisted Dress Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Wear these high-waisted pants if you’d rather not be wearing pants at all (hey, no judgment); their super-light fabric feels amazing on and fits like a glove. Their slightly longer inseam lets you wear your favorite heels while they maintain their length, and their elastic waistband and pull-on closure are so comfortable. They're available in every color of the rainbow, so you can mix and match them to create some seriously adventurous looks. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: OS — 5X

16 A Satin Pajama Set With A Sweet Lace Trim CHYRII Satin Pajama Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Lace and lingerie go together like sprinkles and ice cream, and this satin pajama set is no exception. Its lightweight fabric is super breathable, which makes it a great choice for sleepers who tend to overheat, and its elastic waistband moves with you, even if you're tossing and turning. Take it on vacation and you might want to stay in your hotel room all day long. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 This Sweet Babydoll Set With An Open Back JuicyRose Open Back Babydoll Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you're an avid lingerie collector or just looking to dip your toe in the water, this stunning babydoll sleep set makes a stunning addition to your top drawer. With adjustable spaghetti straps that help you tailor its fit, it features a sheer mesh skirt and matching underwear that's guaranteed to make anyone's jaw drop. In the back, you'll find that the fabric doesn't close all the way around; its cheeky gap is the perfect detail for this sultry boudoir look. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

18 A Bodycon Dress That Lets The World Know You Mean Business Floerns Bodycon Business Pencil Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon You don’t have to sacrifice your sense of style to look professional at the office; take, for instance, this bodycon dress. Its high neck design is a chic detail that's always on trend, and its elbow-length sleeves look amazing whether the weather is chilly or warm. Pair it with a colorful blazer for a workplace look that shows off your personality. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

19 This Square-Neck Bodysuit That Looks Amazing With Everything REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon You know that one pair of pants you have no idea how to style? Wear it with this square neck bodysuit — problem solved. Its stretchy elastic fabric makes it a great choice for a night of dancing, and its seamless design makes it a high-end basic you'll reach for over and over again. It’s also got snap buttons at the bottom for easy access. Since it's made with double-lined fabric, you won't even need to worry about wearing a bra; it'll keep you supported from day to night. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 This Plus-Size Ruched Skirt With An Asymmetrical Hem SheIn Asymmetrical Ruched Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you want to feel like a Greek goddess, grab this ruched skirt. Its pleated front makes way for a fashionable slit that shows off your legs, and its high waist pairs beautifully with most crop tops. You'll love the soft feel of its satin fabric while you wear it; pair it with gold jewelry and accessories to show off your divine sense of style. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

21 A Mini Sweater Dress With A Mock Neck EXLURA Mock Neck Mini Sweater Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon With a trendy mock neck, this mini sweater dress keeps you feeling stylish. Made of a super soft nylon fabric blend, its cozy material is gentle on sensitive skin, and its long puff sleeves add a chic touch. Reviewers can’t stop talking about how comfortable it is. Wear it on its own or with pants as a tunic; no matter how you style it, you'll feel wrapped up in warmth. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 A Lace Trim Tank That's Anything But Basic BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Amazon $20 See On Amazon Although you can wear this flowy lace trim tank with pretty much your entire closet, it's anything but basic. That's because of its stunning V-neck lined with eyelash lace, its super-soft polyester fabric, and its wide selection of color options. Wear it to work and then to whatever you have going on later; its versatility makes it a perfect day-to-night pick. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

23 This Pencil Dress That's Professional & Chic Miusol Pencil Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This pencil dress is the definition of professional chic. The ruching on the side adds an elegant detail that makes it more exciting than your average workday dress, and its stretchy fabric conforms to your body. It’s complete with a zipper closure in the back. You can dress it down with a cardigan, or dress it up with jewelry — the choice is yours. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Bodycon Dress With The Cutest Ruched Detail BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With its round neckline, long sleeves, and comfy polyester fabric, this bodycon dress makes an excellent addition to your dress collection. Its ruched detail and wrapped front look amazing, and it's so easy to dress up or down, depending on the occasion. Pair it with a jean jacket and riding boots for a spring or fall look that'll earn you compliments all day long. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 This Stretchy Bodysuit With A Sleek Racerback ReoRia Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Too often, you might find yourself struggling to choose the right going-out top; that's where this stretchy bodysuit comes in. Its nylon blend fabric moves with you all night long, no matter how hot the bar or how crowded the dance floor may be, and its sleek racerback adds an athletic touch. It’s also easy to wear, with a snap bottom. Wear it with a miniskirt or a beloved pair of jeans; either way, you'll be ready to go. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 This Turtleneck Bodysuit With A Cozy Ribbed Fabric REORIA Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This turtleneck bodysuit might just be the best layering piece ever — it’s simple, yet stunning and sophisticated. With a stretchy ribbed design, its cotton blend fabric is incredibly lightweight and comfortable, even as it keeps you warm. It's so easy to dress up and down, and it makes a great complement to louder or more colorful pieces. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 This Lace Jumpsuit That Lets You Move Freely Lacozy Lace Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon When you want to dress up but don’t want to feel constricted by a dress, reach for this lace jumpsuit. Its elastic waist, spaghetti straps, and lightweight rayon blend fabric let you move freely through your day, no matter where life takes you. It has a lacy design on the back as well, so you’ll be turning heads from every angle. Plus, its roomy pockets give you all the space you need to store your essentials. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 A Leopard Midi Skirt Made Of Soft Satin Keasmto Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Feel free to bring out your wild side with this leopard midi skirt. It’s made with the softest satin material, which is incredibly lightweight and has just the right amount of stretch. Thanks to its elastic waistband, it conforms to your shape and won’t dig in or constrict your movement. It’s also machine-washable, making it an extra convenient choice. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 This Midi Dress With The Cutest Cutouts Pink Queen Cutout Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Instead of endlessly trying to pair crop tops and skirts, pick up this midi dress. Its cute cutouts give it the appearance of a set when in actuality, it’s one hassle-free piece you’ll want to wear over and over. You'll also love its stretchy ribbed rayon fabric, which is so lightweight and comfortable, you won't want to take it off. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

30 These Faux Leather Leggings That Are Deceptively Comfortable VOGUEMAX High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Upon first glance, these faux leather leggings might not seem so comfortable — but that’ll change completely the second you try them on. Thanks to their super-stretchy polyester material, they move with you, making them a bold choice that looks incredibly similar to real leather. They're even waterproof and wrinkle-resistant, so you'll be able to brave the elements and look amazing doing it. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X

31 A Lace Bralette That's Super Supportive Signature Lace Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you're choosing a bra, you don't have to sacrifice style for support — exhibit A: this lace bralette. Whether you wear it on its own as a top or layered under something else, you'll be shocked by its incredible lift and support. It comes with two removable triangle cups, so you can adjust the fit to your preference. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 An Off-The-Shoulder Top With A Deep V-Neck Romwe Wrap Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon With its gorgeous wrap detail and deep V-neck, you’ll find yourself reaching for this off-shoulder top time and time again. It goes with everything, whether you're in the mood for jeans, skirts, or leggings, and its ribbed fabric is unbelievably soft. Simply toss it in the washing machine on laundry day, and you'll be ready to wear it again in no time. It runs a bit small, so keep that in mind while ordering. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

33 This Satin Button-Down That's Cool To The Touch Chigant Loose Satin Button-Down Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s very little risk of overheating in this satin button-down; its lightweight fabric is so cool to the touch. Whether you button it all the way up or leave it open over a cute bralette, you'll never run out of ways to wear it. Its polyester fabric blend is soft and lightweight enough to wear all year long; simply throw on a blazer when there’s a breeze for a professional look that'll keep you warm. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

34 This Bodycon Dress With An Off-The-Shoulder Neckline Ezbelle Off The Shoulder Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a party outfit that stands out in the best way, try this bodycon dress. With a gorgeous off-shoulder neckline that’s sure to turn heads, its soft ribbed polyester fabric is super on-trend right now. Wear it year-round, whether you pair it with a shawl, a jean jacket, or nothing at all. Since it’s available in a wide array of gorgeous colors, you might find yourself buying more than one. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 4-6 — 20-22

35 A Plus-Size Peplum Top With A Cute Criss-Cross Detail SOLY HUX Criss-Cross V-Neck Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon No one will want to cross you when you’re wearing this peplum top — get it? The crisscross detail at the neckline adds a fun touch that elevates it above your average blouse, and its nylon blend fabric is super soft and stretchy. If you’ve always wanted a tee that turns things up a notch or two, it might just be a perfect match. Plus, it looks great with jeans. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

36 A Mesh Bodysuit With Elegant Eyelash Lace Aranmei Eyelash Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon When you need a high-quality piece of lingerie that won't drain your bank account, look no further than this mesh bodysuit. Its eyelash lace fabric and detailing are delicately beautiful, and its snap closure makes it a convenient choice for long-term wear. You can pair it with a chic pair of pants for a sultry late-night look if you’re looking for a bold outfit choice. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

37 This One-Shoulder Top With A Comfortably Loose Fit DOROSE Sexy One Shoulder Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This one-shoulder top has a roomy fit that’s unbelievably comfortable, and you can dress it up or down depending on your day. Its cotton-blend fabric is gentle on sensitive skin — and although the single-shoulder looks a bit loose-fitting, it stays put no matter where you go or what you do. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

38 An Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With Beautiful Bell Sleeves Bluetime Chiffon Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made of lightweight and flowy chiffon, this romantic off-shoulder blouse is a closet staple for anyone with a free spirit. The elastic band around the bust conforms it to your body, and the pleats around the waist give it a ruffle effect that increases the fun factor of your daily walks. Simply hand wash it on laundry day to keep it looking as good as new, since you'll want to wear it over and over. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 A Backless Bodycon Dress That's Simple To Accessorize Just Quella Sexy Bodycon Party Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Because of its monochrome color scheme, this bodycon dress is super easy to accessorize — and its polyester blend fabric features just the right amount of stretch to comfortably hug your silhouette. Spaghetti straps can be uncomfortable, but not these; they sit on your shoulders without cutting or digging all night long. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 0 — 16