In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with celebrities and influencers to talk about all things wellness, from workout regimens to how they fuel ahead of big events. Here, content creator Anna Sitar chats about living in the moment, how she gets out of a running slump, and how she prepared for her first triathlon.

After swimming 2.4 miles, biking 112 miles, and running a whole marathon for your first-ever Ironman triathlon, what do you take on next? For Anna Sitar, the answer is wedding planning.

It’s been a big year for the content creator and influencer, who has 13.2 million followers across TikTok and Instagram. This April, Sitar got engaged to her partner and fellow content creator, Josh “Bru” Brubaker. But before they spend the rest of their lives together, the couple made another commitment: training for the Copenhagen Ironman. The pair tackled the triathlon, Sitar’s first, on Aug. 17 and she finished in just under 13 hours.

Both the race and her upcoming nuptials require a lot of planning and preparation, Sitar says, especially for just one big day. But thankfully, she has a team of supporters eager to help her cross both finish lines.

“When you're running a race, everyone is cheering for you and so excited for you to accomplish this thing,” Sitar, 29, says. “It feels like that while planning my wedding too, which is a really great blessing.”

That unwavering support from her friends and family are part of what has fueled Sitar to run four marathons since December 2024, most recently completing the Los Angeles Marathon in March. This January, she channeled her passion for movement into the Happy Pace Run Club on Substack, through which she hopes to bring together a virtual community with the mission to actually enjoy running, without worrying too much about time.

“I think the greatest accomplishment is finishing [a race] at all,” she says.

Courtesy of Adidas

Instead of time, Sitar prefers to focus on the physical and mental benefits of running and the joy it brings her, which align well with the mission of adidas.

“When people think of running, it feels scary because they're like, ‘Where do I start and what shoes do I wear? What if I'm not fast?’” Sitar says. “The adidas Hyperboost Edge shoes focus on the most important thing, which is comfort during running, and making sure that you feel like your best because that's when you're going to perform your best.”

Centering how her body feels in the moment is something Sitar has been focused on since her Ironman. As she was picking up her bib, she was approached by a man and his daughter, who was a fan of her content. After learning the father had completed four triathlons, Sitar asked him for some last-minute advice.

“He said, ‘At no point during the day should you be thinking about what's coming next, you should be thinking about what you're doing at this moment,’” Sitar says. “Now that the race is over, I'm trying to do that more in my day-to-day life.”

Sitar is applying that philosophy to all facets of her life going forward. Despite the long to-do list that comes along with wedding planning, she’s still on her training grind, preparing to take on the Long Beach Half Marathon in October.

Here, Sitar shares her hype-up songs, how she fuels for her long runs, and how she gets herself out of a slump.

Courtesy of Adidas

How do you like to start your day?

I love my morning routine of coffee, breakfast, and yapping with my fiancé. It almost feels like my morning journal, where I get to talk about my thoughts and feelings and he shares his before we part ways and go to work.

Do you listen to music while you exercise?

In Ironmans, you're not allowed to have headphones, but I actually don't think I’ve listened to music during any of my races this year. I can cheer, talk, and encourage other people.

What is on your playlist when you do choose to listen to music?

“Go The Distance” from Hercules and “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan. I get so many TikTok hype reels showing incredibly talented women in sports set to that song. It makes me feel so strong and so powerful.

How do you fuel for a big race?

I have a big spaghetti dinner the night before, and then the morning of, I'm a toast and oatmeal girl. Got to get those carbs in!

After you finish a race, what does your recovery routine look like?

You know when they say you forget what it’s like after birth, and that's why you have more kids? That's what it felt like after the Ironman. I was like, "Wait, the recovery was so easy." The next day, we went on a family walk and went shopping. I also love the NormaTec compression boots.

Courtesy of Adidas

What do you do when you find yourself in a running slump?

If I don’t feel like running, I'll walk the amount that I planned on running. Or I'll try a totally different exercise and go to Pilates or try weightlifting or go for a swim. Whenever I'm in a slump, whether that's creatively or while running, movement allows me to release the tension in my body so my brain can work a little bit better.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed or really stressed, what do you like to do to help?

Often, I will make a video about it to navigate my feelings, but I won't post it. Sometimes I do share them, but there are moments that I just keep sacred, because once you share it, other people feel like they can have an opinion on the way your brain works, and I don't always need that.

Is there a piece of wellness advice that you wish you could give your younger self?

"You're doing a good job. Don't worry about it so much,” and “Make what brings you joy." Something that I've really learned as a creator is that sharing things that make me happy connects me with other people who enjoy them, too.

What do you most find joy in these days?

Being super present. I'm always someone who's planning five steps ahead, so I feel in control. But lately, the times that I feel the most connected to myself are when I'm only worried about what's going on right now.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.