45 Annoying Problems That Have Genius Solutions You Never Knew About

We all have those problems we run into daily, whether it’s dealing with a lack of storage space in your home or dry, cracked feet. There’s always something around the house, with your skin or body, with your clothes — something that drives you crazy and that you need a solution for, like, yesterday. Luckily, I’m here to show you the best remedies to your peskiest everyday problems with a little help from Amazon’s unbeatable range of products.

You may not even know that you’re dealing with some of these problems. You may think keeping your makeup and jewelry scattered on your dresser is fine, but this clear organizer proves otherwise. Sick of scrubbing your oven after cooking dinner time and time again? Try using these oven liners for a way easier clean. At this point, Amazon is just patiently waiting on your internet browser for your next problem to arise so it can help you solve it in the most efficient and least expensive manner.

No matter your annoying problem, there’s something out there to help you. Check out this list of issues you might be dealing with in your life and the easiest and most genius ways to remedy them.

Problem: You Stayed Up Late Last Night & It Shows Solution: Put These Gold Eye Masks On For A Refreshed Look DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (15-Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Your dark or puffy under eye area is a telltale sign that you stayed up way too late last night watching Netflix — luckily these eye masks can make it look like you got a full eight hours. Each mask is formulated with collagen, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and of course, 24-karat gold, to help de-puff and brighten your under eye area. This pack comes with 15 pairs, which is more than enough to get you through your most tired days.

Problem: Your Closet Is Overflowing With Out-Of-Season Clothes Solution: Keep Your Clothes In Under-Bed Storage Bags That Free Up Closet Space ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon When it comes time to put away those chunky winter knits, these under-bed storage bags are the perfect storage option. With a zipper that keeps your items secure and dust-free, a clear top so you can see what’s inside each bag, and a handle that makes it easy to grab them when you need them, this set of storage bags are a must for anybody in need of good clothing storage.

Problem: You Have A Hard Time Straining Pasta, Veggies & Other Dishes Solution: This Hands-Free Strainer That Clips Onto Your Pots & Bowls Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon For something you need to do a lot while cooking, straining foods is really, really awkward. Luckily, you don’t need an assistant or totally empty sink to use this snap-on pot strainer. Heat resistant up to 440 degrees, this silicone strainer clips right onto most round pots, pans, and bowls, which allows you to drain your food with just one hand. Best of all, this strainer collapses for easy storage.

Problem: You Have Nowhere To Store Your Phone Or Alexa Solution: Install This Outlet Shelf That Lets You Plug In & Store Your Devices WALI Outlet Shelf Wall Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon The most convenient way to keep your devices juiced up at all time — whether we’re talking about your smartphone, Sonos speaker, or Amazon Alexa — is to store them right near your outlets. With this outlet shelf (and the included mounting hardware), this feat is entirely possible. Install these shelves anywhere in your home to charge your electronics and reduce the countless cables and devices cluttering up your countertops.

Problem: Your Supply Of Baking Tools Are Overflowing Solution: Measure With These Dual-Sided Spoons That Are Magnetic Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon These dual-sided measuring spoons are simply a must-have for any frequent bakers or chefs, even if you already have a set of measuring spoons. Each side of each spoon is made for either wet or dry ingredients, and the entire set is magnetic, so they store easily and stick to any of the stainless steel items in your kitchen, like your mixing bowls or refrigerator. These measuring spoons are a best-seller on Amazon, with over 29,000 reviews and an astounding 4.9-star rating.

Problem: Your Shoes Have Taken Over Your Entryway Solution: Store Your Shoes In This Convenient Over-The-Door Organizer Zober Over The Door Shoe Organizer - 24 Pockets Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you have more shoes that you can possibly wear in a week, then clear up the space in your entryway or closet with this handy over-the-door shoe organizer. It has 24 breathable pockets that can hold at least 12 pairs of shoes (or more if you’re storing flats or flip-flops), and because it hangs over your door, it keeps your floors and shelves clean and clear.

Problem: Your Drinks Get Too Warm Or Too Cold Quickly Solution: Use A Triple Insulated Bottle With 3 Different Kinds Of Lids FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle (25 Oz) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Get ready to find so many uses for this stainless steel water bottle, because it can keep hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold drinks cold for 24 hours thanks to its three layers of insulation. Available in 18 different colors and patterns, this water bottle has three different lids to suit different beverages and needs. There’s a mouthpiece lid for coffee and tea, a straw lid for cold drinks, and a removable lid that can clip onto a backpack for hiking.

Problem: You Don’t Have A Coffee Table Solution: Put Your Snacks On A Tray Table That Folds Up Greenco Bed Tray Table with Foldable Legs Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t have room for a coffee table in your tiny apartment? Need a place to keep your takeout during your Sunday night rom-com marathon? Using this tray table is the best way to solve your problem. Made of durable, easy-to-clean bamboo, this tray table is the perfect length at 17 3/4 inches to hold dinner, a big bowl of popcorn, or even your laptop as you sit on the couch (or lay down in bed). The best part is it folds up for easy, convenient storage when you’re done using it.

Problem: You’re Spending Money On Paper Towel Rolls Solution: Clean Up Spills With These Dish Cloths That Can Be Used Again & Again Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Paper towels are an essential in any home, but they’re pricey and wasteful. These Swedish dish cloths are the best alternative there is, thanks to their ultra-absorbent and reusable design — these cloths can hold up to 20 times their weight in liquid and can be washed 100 times. You get 10 dishcloths in your order, all useful for cleaning hands, countertops, dishes — whatever you need to dry or scrub. Just throw them in the wash when you’re done and use them again and again.

Problem: Your Silverware Drawer Is A Cluttered Mess Solution: Organize Your Spoons, Forks & Knives With An Expandable Organizer Signature Living Bamboo Expandable Utensil Drawer Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t realize how much you need an organizer for your silverware drawer until you can’t tell where your pile of spoons finishes and your pile of salad forks begins. This bamboo utensil organizer is expandable, so it can fit in drawers from 13 to 20 inches wide, and each compartment is deep and distinct, so it’ll have no problem comfortably storing your flatware.

Problem: Your Heavy Doors Can’t Stay Propped Open Solution: Prop Open Doors With These Powerful All-Surface Door Stoppers Wundermax Door Stoppers (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Prevent heavy doors from slamming shut (and potentially pinching fingers) with these heavy-duty door stoppers. These stoppers come in a pack of four so you can keep them all over your house, and are even suitable for doors with taller gaps when you stack two on top of each other. Each of these door stoppers works on any type of floor, including concrete, carpet, and hardwood and have accompanying holders you can attach to the wall to keep these handy when not in use.

Problem: Your Cabinets & Countertops Are A Mess Solution: Add Storage With These Adjustable Shelf Organizers SONGMICS Cabinet Shelf Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a way to neaten up your kitchen or bathroom items, these shelf organizers are the way to do it. These elevated shelves can go side-by-side or be stacked to work on top of your countertop or inside your most cluttered cabinet. They can hold up to 33 pounds each, so you can stack tons of your everyday kitchen or bathroom items on these.

Problem: Your Bra Doesn’t Fit Quite Right Solution: Add A Few Inches With These Handy Bra Extenders SAMGU Bra Extenders Amazon $8 See On Amazon Is there anything more painful (both literally and figuratively) than a bra that doesn’t fit? Give those ill-fitting but pricey undergarments some new life with these bra extenders, which can add up to 3 3/4 inches to your bra’s band. Available in various colors and hook numbers, these extenders attach right to your existing bra hooks to give you a little extra room.

Problem: Your Heels Are Dry & Cracked Beyond Belief Solution: Apply A Moisturizing Foot Cream To Transform Your Heels O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your cracked and dry feet deserve a little extra TLC, this O’Keeffe’s foot cream gives your chapped feet some much needed relief. This hardworking cream adds a layer of protection and keeping them hydrated and boasts a visible improvement to cracked heels and dry feet in just a few days. The nearly 45,000 five-star reviews might just prove this claim right.

Problem: It Takes Forever To Scrub The Tile In Your Home Solution: Clean With A Power Scrubber Brush That Can Reach Small Areas Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Amazon $20 See On Amazon Scrubbing grout, tiles, and behind the sink is an arduous task, but with the help of this slim power scrubber, it’s a heck of a lot easier. With a water resistant and comfortable build, this scrubber has two pulse settings that oscillate 60 times a second so you don’t have to work nearly as hard to get your grout clean. The slim neck of this scrubber also makes it great for reaching awkward spaces like behind the sink, tub corners, and under the shower head.

Problem: There’s Litter All Around Your Cat’s Litter Box Solution: Keep This Urine-Proof Litter Trapping Mat Nearby Bull-o Cat Litter Trapping Mat Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep this dual-layer foam rubber litter mat underneath your fur baby’s litter box, and it will snatch any stray litter from the box before it can get all over your home. It’s even urine-proof in case your pet has an accident or lets some used litter pieces escape the litter box. This mat is easy to clean: you can fold and dump litter, vacuum it up, or use a hose.

Problem: There Are Oil Splatters All Over Your Stovetops Solution: Use This Handy Splatter Guard That Also Helps With Overflowing Food Frywall Splatter Guard Amazon $20 See On Amazon Prevent splatter stains from getting all over your stovetop or kitchen tile with this handy heatproof splatter guard. This guard can sustain temperatures up to 450 degrees and prevents any oil splatters or spills from ruining your kitchen (while still allowing steam to escape). Unlike splatter screens, this high guard also doubles as overflow protection if you’re cooking with greens. Position this over any 10-inch pan and you’re good to go!

Problem: Your Intimates Keep Getting Lost In The Wash Solution: Put Your Socks In These Mesh Laundry Bags To Protect Them Gogooda Mesh Laundry Bags (7-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Washing your intimates is all fine and good until you’re folding your laundry and realize three of your thongs and a sock are missing. These mesh laundry bags prevent that problem from occurring by keeping all of your smaller clothing items safe and secure inside each differently sized zippered bag, which won’t rust in the washer or dryer.

Problem: Your Makeup Collection Is Out Of Control Solution: Keep Your Makeup In An Organizer That Lets You See Everything Masirs Cosmetic Storage Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your cosmetics collection is overflowing like mine is, you need a suitable storage solution that keeps your lip glosses, brushes, perfumes, and more neat and organized. This acrylic organizer has open compartments with slots for lipsticks, lotions, and makeup brushes as well as drawers for accessories and jewelry. The clear design lets you see exactly where everything is without needing to guess.

Problem: You Can’t Get Every Last Drop Out Of Your Shampoo & Lotion Solution: Flip Your Bottles With These Clever Emptying Devices Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get every last drop from your shampoo, conditioner, or lotion bottle with this bottle emptying device. This little device replaces the pump of your bottle (which can only reach so far down), with a push/pull valve that lets you use the entirety of the bottle’s contents. One reviewer was so happy with their purchase of these six bottle emptiers that they gave her pack five stars and wrote: “I have so many lotions and potions that I cannot get the product out of because their little straw doesn't reach all the way to the bottom of the bottle. These Flip-Its solve that problem.”

Problem: Your Laptop Heats Up & Slows Down Solution: Put Your Computer On A Cooling Pad With A High-Powered Fan Cooler Master Slim Laptop Cooling Pad Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whenever I’m on my laptop for an extended period of time, it’ll heat up and cause the fan to go crazy, completely disrupting my workflow. A cooling pad like this one is just what old, overworked laptops need to keep cool even during the longest work days. With a 160 millimeter fan, mesh surface, and two different height settings, this pad is a must for anyone with a 15- or 17-inch laptop.

Problem: You’re Having Trouble Organizing Your Daily Tasks & Goals Solution: Use This Undated Planner That’ll Help You Stay Focused Get Stuff Done Productivity Planner Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your cluttered brain is always getting in the way of your productivity, you need this 13-week productivity planner. This planner does everything to help get your life in order, from helping you plan out your days, weeks, and months, to giving you space to flesh out all of your goals, reflections, and ideas. It even includes 21 productivity hacks that you can use even when your planner is full.

Problem: Your Eyes Are Strained From Too Much Screen Time Solution: Wear Some Blue Light-Blocking Glasses For Much-Needed Relief livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Reduce blue light strain on your eyes with this two-pack of blue light blocking glasses. Your order comes with two stylish, different-colored and patterned pairs that filter blue light from your phone or computer, therefore preventing headaches or eye fatigue after a long day of working, gaming, or scrolling. Amazon shoppers love these, which is why these have earned over 63,000 five-star reviews.

Problem: Power Cords Are Taking Over Your Desk Solution: Charge Your Phones & Tablets In This Compact Charging Station Poweroni USB Charging Station for Multiple Devices Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re sick of your outlets being a mess of power strips and charging cables, let me introduce you to this compact charging station. This fast, safe station can power up four devices at a time, making it an easy hub for your phone, tablet, power bank, or anything else that uses a USB charging cable. And because everything charges in one place, you’ll get back all that time you spend looking for your phone before heading out the door.

Problem: There’s Nowhere To Put Your Purse In The Car Solution: Install A Car Purse Holder For Easy Access To Your Bag Car Cache Purse Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your purse at arm’s reach in your car with this convenient mesh purse holder that hangs hammock-style between your two front seats. This holder keeps your purse directly next to the driver’s or passenger’s seat, giving you easy, safe access in case you need to grab something from it while stopped at a red light, while also keeping your vehicle and bag clean.

Problem: Your Pet’s Fur Is All Over Your Furniture Solution: Run This Gentle Brush Through Your Pet’s Coat To Capture Hair Hertzko Soft Bristle Pet Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you love your dog or cat but hate the amount of fur they leave all over your house, this pet brush is here to save the day. This brush has super soft rounded bristles that are gentle on your pet’s skin and coat, and it works on pets with any hair type. Just brush this through their coat to help stop shedding before it happens and remove stubborn tangles.

Problem: Your Hair Frizzes Up After A Good Night’s Sleep Solution: Sleep On Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Hair & Skin Hboemde Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t let a good night’s sleep sacrifice your good looks in the morning. These satin pillowcases are less harsh on your hair and skin, preventing frizzy locks or irritated skin when you wake up. With an envelope closure that makes it easy to slip these on and off, these soft and silky pillowcases will be your new must-haves in your bedtime routine, and can even be thrown in the wash (on delicate and cold) when they’re in need of a clean.

Problem: Your Windows & Mirrors Are Covered In Smudges & Streaks Solution: Clean With These Microfiber Cloths That Only Need Water Microfiber Glass Cleaning Cloths (8-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Got smudgy glass? These microfiber glass cleaning cloths are here to save the day. No need to use highly scented chemicals, either, just dampen the green cloths with water, dry with the blue cloths and voila — smudges on your mirrors and windows be gone! These even work on stainless steel, too. Best of all, you can throw the eight that come in your order in the washing machine to use them again and again.

Problem: Your Regular Workout Routine Just Isn’t Cutting It Anymore Solution: Use These Workout Cards That Give You Fresh Ideas NewMe Fitness Workout Cards Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re in need of a revamped workout routine, these workout cards are here to help. Each of the 62 cards included in this pack comes with a detailed illustration that demonstrates how to do basic fitness moves, and there are even cards that help you design your own workout routine based on your favorite cards from the deck. There are 19 different decks of cards, many of which you can do at home without other equipment, like yoga, pilates, and these bodyweight cards.

Problem: Your Hand Cramps Up When You Use The Computer Solution: Scroll Using An Ergonomic Mouse That Relieves Hand Strain Anker Wireless Ergonomic Optical Mouse Amazon $36 See On Amazon Whether you work from home or sit in an office all day, you’re going to want this ergonomic computer mouse to help relieve any hand, wrist, or arm pain. This wireless mouse has a unique vertical design that promotes a healthy hand position by alleviating pressure in the wrist and lessens the strain on your mouse-wielding hand.

Problem: Your Oven Gets Smoky Because Of Drips & Spills Solution: Install These Easy-To-Clean Oven Liners Cooks Innovations The Original Oven Mat for Bottom of Oven Amazon $17 See On Amazon Oven spills happen, and the resulting burnt on mess and smoke that comes from overflowing batter, dripping cheese, and messy marinades is no fun to clean up. Instead, install these oven liners that work on all kinds of stoves including gas, electric, and convection. The BPA- and PFOA-free liners can be wiped clean or put in the dishwasher, saving you from unsavory scrubbing.

Problem: You Have Nowhere To Store Your Extra Hangers Solution: Put Spare Hangers On A Stacker That Neatens Your Supply SYIDINZN Clothes Hanger Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Hangers are household items that should be stored properly in order to save space in your closet, but often aren’t. This hanger stacker allows you to comfortably store your unused or extra hangers in one neat spot, freeing up more space on the hanging rod in your closet. This durable organizer can be used vertically or horizontally to hold up to 30 spare hangers made of plastic, wood, or any other material.

Problem: You Need A More Efficient Way To Drain Canned Foods Solution: Use This Can Colander That Snaps Right Onto Your Cans Prepworks by Progressive Can Colander Amazon $12 See On Amazon Draining canned goods like beans, veggies, fruits, and tuna can be a hassle. This special can colander is so adorable and reduces the unnecessary stress trying to use the sharp metal lid to drain your canned foods — just snap it on over the can’s opening and tilt said can to drain the liquid in a flash.

Problem: Your Desktop Is A Mess Of Office Supplies Solution: Tidy Up With A Desktop Organizer With 15 Compartments Marbrasse Wooden Pencil Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your work desk neat and pristine with this wooden organizer that has 15 compartments for all of your pencils, pens, paperclips, and other small office supplies as well as a small shelf and drawer. This simple, stylish organizer is great for those with disorganized desks who need tons of supplies at arm’s reach, and the attractive wood design adds a decorative touch that other organizers don’t have.

Problem: You’re Always Losing Your Keys Or Wallet Solution: Attach This Bluetooth Tracker To Find Lost Items Fast Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker (1-Pack, Black) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re constantly scouring your home for your keys, bag, umbrella, wallet, or other easily misplaced item, it’s time to invest in a Tile Bluetooth tracker. Attach this small device to whatever you want, sync it to the smartphone app, and the Tile will ring as long as its within 250 feet. If not, the Bluetooth tracker will show you the last location the item was pinged. The Tile works in reverse too, press the device, and it’ll make your phone ring — even when it’s on silent.

Problem: Your Feet Are Achy After A Long Day Solution: Rejuvenate Your Feet With This Epsom Salt & Tea Tree Oil Soak Truremedy Naturals Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon After a long workout or day running errands around town, treat your sore and smelly feet to some next-level self care with this foot soak. Made with soothing and odor-eliminating tea tree oil, epsom salt, and mint, this foot soak aims to refresh your feet, heels, and toenails after throwing in three tablespoons of this solution into a warm foot bath. Thank me later.

Problem: Your Wooden Furniture & Floors Need A Refresh Solution: Touch Up Scuffs & Stains With These Wood Crayons & Markers DAIXISM Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (13-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your older wooden furniture is covered in nicks and scuff marks, you don’t have to spend a fortune replacing it. These wood furniture repair markers let you cover up any minor damages with no problem, just choose the wood finish color that matches your furniture and touch up any chips or scuffs in minutes. It comes with six markers, six wax sticks, and a wax stick sharpener — everything you’ll need for quick repairs.

Problem: Your Microwave Has Smells & Stains Solution: Clean It With This Funny-Looking Yet Efficient Microwave Cleaner TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon If the gunk and smell of your microwave makes people gag a little when they open it, it’s time to bring in the big guns to get it clean again: Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner. Remove her head and fill her body with vinegar, water, and a little bit of lemon juice (for a nice aroma). Put the head back on, and microwave her for seven minutes, let her sit a minute or two, and wipe clean. Angry Mama will happily cut your cleaning time in half.

Problem: Your Counters & Surfaces Have Pesky Stains Solution: Scrub Everything Clean With Melamine Sponges & Water Dr. WOW Magic Sponge Eraser (50 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you don’t already have these “magic” melamine sponges at home, it may be time to get some. These come in a pack of 50 and require only water to activate their magic — these can help with stains, scuffs, and grime on any surface in your home, meaning no more toxic-smelling bleach stinking up the place.

Problem: You Can’t Snack & Work At The Same Time Solution: Munch Using These Clever Finger Chopsticks Heeloo Finger Chopsticks (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Working and snacking at the same time can be quite the task — no one wants greasy potato chip grease smudges on their keyboard. Luckily, these hilarious finger chopsticks exist to let you multitask and keep your workspace clean. Made of food-grade plastic, these chopsticks can sit between two fingers and grab onto whatever snack you’re eating while you type, swipe, or game.

Problem: There Are Little Flies Buzzing All Over Your Home Solution: Stick These Sticky Traps In Your Potted Plants To Capture Them Garsum Sticky Houseplant Fly Traps (21-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon No one likes pests buzzing around their home, and they can be virtually impossible to swat with a fly swatter. These fly traps will do all the dirty work for you when it comes to getting rid of the annoying flies in your home — stick them in the pots of your houseplants and they’ll attract and capture fruit flies, mosquitos, aphids, and more. Every order comes with 21 traps, so you’l never have to deal with these pests again.

Problem: You Need Help Zipping Up The Back Of Your Go-To Dress Solution: Zip Up With A Zipper Assistant Device yeezo Zipper Pull Assistant Amazon $10 See On Amazon We’ve all been there — you want to wear a dress with a long back zipper, but you can’t reach it. And you live alone. Never find yourself in this situation again with this zipper pull assistant, which latches onto your zipper and attaches to a long chain that lets you zip up your dress in seconds — no human assistance needed.

Problem: Your Cutting Board Slides Around Solution: Attach These Non-Slip Feet To Your Board To Keep It Steady Dreamfarm Non-Slip Chopping Board Feet Amazon $12 See On Amazon A cutting board that’s slipping and sliding around can be dangerous. So prevent any accidents with with these cutting board feet. These non-slip silicone grip devices fasten onto the corners of your cutting board, keeping it secure while you chop and prep. They raise your board a bit as well, allowing you to flip the board and continue your prep work on meat after you chopped your veggies without wiping down your counter or cutting board.

Problem: You’re Afraid Of Any Sneaky Leaks In Your Home Solution: Place A Beeping Device That Can Detect As Little As 1/32 Inch Of Water SCS Direct Leak Bug Flood Detector Amazon $16 See On Amazon Worried about water leaks in your home? You’re not alone — this little ladybug wants to prevent leaks just like you. This leak detecting device can detect as little as a 1/32-inch of water and will let out loud beeps to signify something that you need to check out. It may seem small, but this ladybug does a big job to prevent future mold and serious water damage from ruining your home.