There’s no need to drop hundreds of dollars on a new wardrobe or the trendiest beauty tools — because Amazon is the place to find a treasure trove of budget-friendly gems that will make you feel like a million bucks. From makeup and undergarments to clothing and accessories, I’ve curated a list of my favorite finds that will boost both your wardrobe and your confidence. Pick your favorites because any of these 45 cheap things could make you look so much better.

If you’re ready to take your makeup routine to the next level, I’ve included plenty of cult-favorite products that are shockingly affordable. Check out the $5 mascara that has more than 200,000 reviews or the two-in-one lip tint and blush that hydrates your skin while adding a lit-from-within glow to your face. I’ve also added plenty of hair and beauty hacks that allow you to achieve five-star spa-quality hair, skincare, and nail treatments at home.

On the fashion side, you’ll find highly rated and reviewed jeans, cute tops, and chic jumpsuits that push you just outside your comfort zone to achieve that fashionista look. They’re comfy and, best of all, highly affordable — so you can stock up on your favorite finds without going over budget.

Pick your favorites and get ready to experience an extra pep in your step as you take on the day, looking — and feeling — your very best.

1 This Cult-Favorite Mascara That’s Only $5 essence | Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon When a universal product like mascara inspires more than 220,000 people to review it (and award it a 4.4-star rating) — you can shop with confidence. This one lives up to its legendary status, with a wand that delivers dramatic length and volume, and a formula that is cruelty-free and free of gluten. Add in the amazing $5 price tag and you’ll look and feel so much better in an instant.

2 A Wire-Free Bra That’s Invisible Under Clothes Warner's Easy Does It No Dig Wire-Free Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon This wire-free bra is Amazon’s best-seller in “everyday bras,” and trust me, you’ll want to wear it every day. It offers the right amount of support to keep you comfortable all day. It’s made of a stretchy nylon and spandex blend and feautres extra side coverage panels with a hook and eye closure and adjustable straps. This is one bra that is basically invisible under clothing and so soft you’ll forget you’re wearing it. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 10

3 The Popular Super-Stretchy Jeans In Tons Of Colors Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon These super-stretchy jeans are loved by reviewers for their worn-in look and a mid-rise waist. They're available in three inseams — 28, 30, and 32 inches — and have two functional back pockets and an elastic waistband. This pair has earned more than 78,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating. •Available Sizes: 2 — 20 Plus •Available Colors: 10

4 A Flowy Dress That’s Casual And Comfortable DouBCQ Casual Flowy Pleated Loose Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Toss on this pleated T-shirt dress and head out the door in style. The stretchy material is fitted on top and flows away from the hips with delicate pleats. The lightweight material and scoop-neck make this dress easy to style for any season by adding (or subtracting) layers and accessories. • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 30

5 These Comfy Ballet Flats That Work With So Many Outfits HEAWISH Ballet Flats Amazon $23 See On Amazon Looking for a pair of stretchy, extremely comfy shoes that won’t hurt your feet all day? These pointed ballet flats are your new go-to footwear choice that works with a number of outfits, from dresses to slacks to jeans. They’re made of mesh vamp fabric and have a PVC sole that’s flexible yet supportive. They slip on and come in 15 colors and patterns including cheetah print and color-blocking. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 15

6 A Pack Of No-Show Socks For Your Low-Rise Sneakers IDEGG No Show Socks Amazon $14 See On Amazon Your favorite sneakers will look that much more stylish without sacrificing comfort thanks to these no-show socks. These low-cut socks are stretchy and lightweight — with a 4.5-star rating. They’re the perfect thickness — not too bulky and not paper thin. They have a nonslip silicone grip on the back of the heel and an elastic band that holds them in place. •Available Sizes: Medium — X-Large •Available Colors: 8

7 The Classic Tee That’s Effortlessly Chic (And Cheap) Hanes Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-shirt Amazon $5 See On Amazon Everyone needs a classic white T-shirt in their closet — and this one, which has earned more than 38,000 reviews, is a worthy addition to your basics lineup. This breathable tee has a slightly narrow fit with side seams, plus it’s made from 100% cotton, which makes it soft and breathable. It’s lightweight, has a perfect, ribbed crew neck, is affordable, and you can score it in more than 20 colors. •Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 22

8 A Brow Pen With A Forked Tip For Natural-Looking Brows iMethod Eyebrow Pen Amazon $0 See On Amazon Get a fuller brow look with this cheap and unique makeup pen. It has a micro-sized fork design for defined, natural-looking brows, and it’s smudge-proof and waterproof so you can expect flawless all-day wear. Each stroke of the pen mimics soft hairs and you can choose from seven shades to complement your hair color.

9 An Open-Front Cardigan That’s A Closet Staple Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon This open-front cardigan is lightweight, stylish — and perfect to keep in your bag in case it gets cold. The tunic-length cardi is perfect for throwing on over jeans and T-shirts to add a pop of color and polish to basic outfits and you can even rely on it to take your favorite strappy summer dresses and transform them into year-round pieces (just add thick tights and boots and, voila, you’ll look chic and save money). It’s made with terry cotton so it feels soft and can be easily machine washed. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 20

10 This Budget Tote Bag That’s Convenient And Stylish Nodykka Tote Bags Amazon $12 See On Amazon This stylish tote bag is the budget-friendly find you need to hold all of your daily necessities. Not only is it big enough to fit a laptop, small makeup bag, and a water bottle, but the faux leather material gives it a modern vibe that looks expensive. At just $12, this chic purse has, no surprise, earned nearly 20,000 reviews. The tassel detail adds polish to your look and it’s available in more than 50 colors.

11 The $9 Hair Treatment That Works In 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only does this hair conditioner work fast (in just eight seconds), it’s also super affordable at only $9. According to so many reviewers who have fallen for this pick, the moisturizing conditioner gives you shiny strands after just one use. Simply shampoo your hair and apply the formula, massaging it into the ends for eight seconds. Then rinse out and enjoy smoother, more manageable hair. It clarifies your hair for less than an expensive salon treatment and moisturizes even the most brittle, color-treated hair.

12 A Silk Pillowcase That Will Improve Your Beauty Rest Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase with Zipper Amazon $19 See On Amazon This pillowcase can actually help you get better “beauty sleep.” The 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase is silky, cool to the touch, and helps to keep your hair smooth and your face clear — plus it feels so luxurious. Choose from more than eight colors to match your space and sleep soundly knowing it can actually help cut down on your beauty routine time the next morning.

13 These Lavender Foot Masks That Heal Rough Skin Gaobeisi-Makeups Foot Peel Masks Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you haven’t yet experienced the wonders of a foot peel mask, you’re in for a treat. With consistent use over a couple of weeks, these sock-shaped masks work to literally peel the top layer of skin off your foot, including tough calluses, revealing fresh, ultra-smooth skin underneath. Sounds harsh, but it feels super-gentle and nourishing. Not to mention: it’s super affordable.

14 A Pack Of 100% Cotton Thongs With 50,000 Reviews ANZERMIX Breathable Cotton Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more affordable than this six-pack of cotton thongs. These breathable thong panties are soft, stretchy, discreet — and they boast more than 50,000 reviews. The cotton-blend underwear has a low rise that sits on your hips like a bikini. They're designed for comfort, won't slip or ride up, and they fit true to size. The six-packs are available in all black, neutrals, or bright colors. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 7

15 This Glam Satin Kimono Robe That’s Under $40 KIM+ONO Satin Kimono Robe Amazon $39 See On Amazon Looking for a luxury robe that won't break the bank? This Hollywood-esque satin robe is ankle-length, in a kimono style with a sash-tie closure and inside ties. It features billowing three-quarter length sleeves and is made from satin-polyester, which makes it more affordable than real silk, while still providing that silky-soft feel. It comes in 19 colors, each with a large peacock and floral print. The manufacturer recommends washing it by hand in warm or cold water.

16 The Trendy Paperclip Necklace You’ll Love For $11 Aobei Pearl Store 18k Gold Paperclip Chain Choker Amazon $11 See On Amazon Layer this dainty paperclip choker with your favorite gold jewelry for a trendy look that’s under budget. This $11 choker is 16-inches long and fully adjustable. The paperclip chain is plated with 18k gold for a high-end look that won’t break the bank — and it boasts more than 13,000 reviews so you’ll be in good company.

17 A 20-Piece Hair Clip Set That’s Trendy For $10 Nackly Macaron Hair Clips (20 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add a little sparkle to your ‘do with this budget pack of hair clips. The 20-piece set comes with barrettes in unique, geometric shapes that feature delicate pearls or gemstones. Whether you feel casual, whimsical, mod, or glam, there’s something in this pack to suit your style mood. Best of all? The whole pack is only $10.

18 These Bra Clips That Easily Conceal Your Straps Thsinde Bra Strap Clips (12-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Sure, you can invest in 100 bras that work for every outfit — and chances are you’ll still have tops that won’t conceal them. Or you can rely on this $6 hack: a trio of bra strap control clips that transform ordinary bra straps into criss-cross straps that will stay hidden under tank tops. The pack comes with black, white, and beige clips.

19 The Hanes Cotton Bike Shorts For Stylish Comfort Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers rave that these Hanes cotton bike shorts are flat-out perfect, both in comfort and style. Their cotton-spandex blend is soft to the touch, breathable on even the hottest days, and thicker to ensure opacity (not to mention: they’re squat-proof). With 33,000 reviews, this affordable pair is a must-have for wearing solo with crop tops and T-shirts or layering underneath skirts and dresses. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 2

20 These $14 Chunky Gold Hoops You Need For Any Look PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Everyone needs a pair of chunky gold hoops in their accessories arsenal and this bestselling pair is only $14. This trendy pick is available in three lengths: 20, 30, 40, and 50 millimeters, as well as rose gold, yellow gold, and white gold. But don’t worry — while the price is low, the quality isn’t: the pair is free of nickel and lead, and it’s hypoallergenic for sensitive ears.

21 The Styling Soap That Sets Your Brows All Day Long Beauty Glazed Eyebrow Soap Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get those bold brows to last all day long with this brow-setting gel. This $8 pack comes with two waterproof styling soaps that add volume and texture to your brows and lock them into place for hours. It’s made without fragrance, color, and foaming agents, so it turns heads while keeping your skin happy. It comes with two pomades and two spoolie brushes for shaping.

22 An Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit That’s Affordable PRETTYGARDEN Romper Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon The best part about the jumpsuit trend is that you’ll just have to buy one piece to create an entire, trendy outfit. This off-the-shoulder jumpsuit has a drawstring waist that adds shape without compromising your comfort. The cuffed, jogger-style pants are cozy and chic. Add your favorite sneakers and a jean jacket and you’re ready to go. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 31

23 This Miracle Shoe Cleaner That Restores Old Shoes Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep those white sneakers sparkly with this magic shoe cleaner. The formula, which is the #1 bestseller in “shoe cleaners,” comes with a cleaning brush and can be used on a variety of materials like leather, vinyl, suede, and canvas. Gently scrub off any scuffs or dirt from your shoes to have a brand-new-looking pair without spending a ton of money.

24 These Polarized Round Sunglasses Reviewers Love SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon Looking for a quick way to boost your outfit? Reviewers love these trendy round sunglasses. They’ve earned more than 13,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating and feature a metal frame and UV-protection lens coating. These glasses are polarized and available in 10 colors. One reviewer noted, “​​I feel about 10 times cooler when I put these on. Great buy.”

25 The Lip Balm That Heals Dry Skin While You Sleep O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm Amazon $5 See On Amazon Skip the annoying (and distracting) chapped lips by using this nighttime lip balm, which comes at an affordable price. The hypoallergenic formula is made with deep conditioning ingredients like shea butter and almond oil to improve the look and feel of dry and cracked lips in just one night.

26 These Sparkling Stud Earrings That Look Real For $12 Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you love the look of flashy diamonds, but they’re not in the budget, try this affordable option instead: cubic zirconia studs. The stainless steel studs come in a princess or round cut stone in seven sizes. They’re plated in sterling silver to add more shine and durability and have earned more than 16,000 reviews. Choose among gold, rose gold, yellow gold, and champagne.

27 A Versatile Nail Buffer For Budget, At-Home Manicures Onsen Professional Nail Buffer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Avoid an expensive trip to the nail salon with this nail buffer, which comes with everything you need to give yourself a professional manicure. The buffer features three sides, one for each step of the process: filing, smoothing, and polishing. It is small enough to carry in your makeup bag and the pads on each side can be removed and replaced to last a long time.

28 This Blush And Lip Tint Combo That’s Hydrating Palladio I'm Blushing 2-in-1 Cheek and Lip Tint Amazon $9 See On Amazon This makeup stick has a creamy texture that highlights your lips and your cheekbones. That’s right: the two-in-one stick can be used as lipstick and as blush, saving you a ton of money and space in your makeup bag. The buildable formula is dewy and hydrating for your skin while boosting your confidence. Choose from six shades.

29 The Hair Finishing Stick That Smooths Fly-Aways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your hair looking tidy throughout the day with this finishing stick that smoothes flyaways for just $8. Apply it in the morning and know your strands will stay in place for the entire day. The non-greasy formula looks like a portable tube of mascara and is used to slick back stray hairs or frizzy strands, while also giving it a boost of instant shine.

30 This Fabric Shaver That Removes Fuzz And Pilling Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer/Shaver Amazon $13 See On Amazon This battery-operated fabric shaver will remove those stubborn fuzzies on your sweaters and hats to make you look more put together. The defuzzer has a large, two-inch shaving surface and three settings to control the length of your snip. The rechargeable device is small, compact, and portable, and it even comes in six color options.

31 These Necklace Extenders To Change Up Your Look D-buy Stainless Steel Necklace Extender (8 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get the length exactly right on your favorite necklace so that it complements the neckline on your dress or blouse with these stainless steel necklace extenders. The set of chains comes with four lengths — choose the one that works for you and simply use the clasp to connect the chain to your necklace to make it longer. It comes in a pack of eight with four silver and four gold extenders. They’re also available in rose gold.

32 A Silky Scarf That Can Be Worn So Many Ways FONYVE Scarf Amazon $10 See On Amazon This silky scarf is so versatile and affordable, you’ll want one in every color. It’s made of satin, which has the same softness as silk without the high price tag. It also boasts endless ways to wear it: around your neck, to tie back your hair, or as a pop of color on your handbag. It’s available in more than 40 colors and patterns for every style and occasion.

33 This Setting Powder That Keeps Your Makeup In Place Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon There’s a reason this loose face powder has earned more than 84,000 reviews: it sets your makeup all day and has a lightweight feeling and natural look. Sweep the loose powder, in your chosen shade, across your face and allow it to “bake” for several minutes — this helps it to set and last all day. Choose from six shades, including translucent.

34 The Double-Sided Fashion Tape To Keep Garments In Place Fearless Tape Amazon $10 See On Amazon For your lower-cut tops or slinky dresses, you’ll want to make sure you have this double-sided tape on hand. It comes with 50 strips that can be attached to skin or fabric to comfortably keep everything in place. The transparent tape disappears on any skin tone so you can skip the bra, secure a low back, or tighten straps that are too loose.

35 An Ice Roller To Soothe Facial Puffiness ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $19 See On Amazon This ice roller will wake your skin up and help to start your morning on the right foot. Roll it over your face or neck to cool down or reduce redness or morning puffiness. Just keep it in the freezer so it’s ready whenever you need it. It can also help to soothe pain from headaches or sunburn and it comes in nine colors.

36 The Cuticle Oil That Rescues Brittle Nails Cuccio Naturale Sweet Almond Cuticle Oil Amazon $19 See On Amazon Give your nail a little TLC with this cuticle revitalizing oil. It’s made with natural cold-pressed oils to moisturize cracked skin or nails and protect brittle or dry cuticles. Just add a drop to your nails and gently massage — it even boasts a serene spa-like scent.

37 These Silicone Brushes That Exfoliate Lips YouKool Lip Brush Tool Amazon $7 See On Amazon Exfoliate your lips and leave them feeling smooth and soft with this silicone lip brush. This set includes two double-sided exfoliating brushes that are gentle and easy to clean. The BPA-free brushes help stimulate circulation and are great to use alongside lip oils or balms for deep hydration.

38 The All-Natural Boot Wipes To Keep In Your Purse BootRescue All Natural Cleaning Wipes for Leather & Suede Shoes & Boots Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep these boot wipes in your purse to avoid tracking in mud or salt wherever you go. The all-natural cleaning wipes can be used on leather, suede, fabric, and rubber to quickly remove dirt, dust, grime, and more. This resealable pack of 15 is only $11 and will save your shoes in the long run.

39 A Clip-On Ring Light To Upgrade Your Phone Selfies Hongdayl Selfie Ring Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon Upgrade your selfies with this clip-on selfie ring light for your phone. Whether you’re snapping a new profile pic or recording your latest TikTok, this small, but mighty ring light will improve the quality of photos and videos. It features 36 LED lights and has three adjustable brightness levels.

40 This Classic Watch That Comes In A Variety Of Colors Nine West Strap Watch Amazon $35 See On Amazon This elegant watch looks much more expensive than it really is. At just $35, this large-faced timepiece is trendy, well-made, and practical. It features a brown strap and buckle closure, along with a crystal lens and gold-tone hands. It’s available in seven other color combinations.

41 This Hair Tool That Gives You Slick Buns Everytime Hawwwy Bun Maker for Hair Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get the perfect top knot every time with this magic bun maker. It twists to maneuver your hair into a slick, round bun. This pack comes with three shaping tools and it’s available in a variety of hair colors such as blonde and brunette so that it blends in with your hair. It takes just seconds to perfect your bun and hold your hair all day.

42 A Brightening Dye That Renews Old, Dingy Clothes Rit Dye Laundry Treatment Whitener and Brightener Amazon $7 See On Amazon Have your favorite white articles of clothing seen better days? This whitening dye is perfect for rejuvenating and brightening old garments. You can also use it to stain or dye home decor, crafts, or wood. The pre-dissolved liquid formula is a breeze to use and works well with a variety of materials. Plus, it's only $7.

43 The Three-In-One Hot Air Brush That’s A Cult Classic REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $43 See On Amazon Snag that same confidence of a full salon blow-out at home with this affordable three-in-one hair dryer brush. Now you can blow-dry and style at the same time with this tool that’s a hairdryer, straightener, and volume-enhancer all in one. The versatile tool is designed with tufted bristles that grip, detangle, and lift your locks while drying. It features three adjustable heat settings and will help you stay under budget.

44 This Mini Steamer For Wrinkle-Free Clothing OGHom Steamer for Clothes Steamer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Investing in one of these mini clothes steamers will ensure you never show up to a meeting with wrinkly clothes. It heats up in seconds and holds enough water to steam for 15 continuous minutes, plus it boasts a nine-foot extension cord. The compact size is ideal for travel and storage.