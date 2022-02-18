Any Of These 43 Cheap Things Can Make Your Home Look More Impressive

What makes a home look more impressive? Depending on who you ask, you might get several different answers. Some people are impressed by chic designs and decorative touches. Others respond to expert organization or ingenious storage solutions. Some consider multi-functional items to be the peak of home decor. Others might consider it to be smart, Wi-Fi-enabled technology. No matter what impressive means to you, you’ll be sure to find an option that speaks to you here. Not to mention, all these useful items come at reasonable price points.

Are you in the market for a bedside lamp that’s also a phone charger? What about a strip of lights that can turn any mirror into a custom vanity? Or how about a luxe wooden bath mat that practically converts your bathroom into a spa? Or perhaps you’re looking for a way to keep your baking ingredients fresh longer. Whatever your needs may be, you’ll find something from the picks below. They’re also fairly priced, with nearly all of the products coming in under $30.

So go ahead: Scroll through these highly rated, impressive products that can give your space a serious upgrade. Your cart is waiting.

1 This Swiveling Bamboo Organizer That Gives Off Expert Chef Vibes Greenco Premium Bamboo 2 Tier Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $17 See On Amazon Become the kind of person who has a kitchen that screams, “I cook so frequently that my spices are impeccably organized” with this lazy Susan. Made from bamboo, this two-tier turntable organizer offers practicality along with a vibe that you’ve got all the know-how of an expert home chef. Just wash it down occasionally with soap and water.

2 This Oil & Vinegar Set That’ll Make Your House Look Like A Chic Restaurant Aozita Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Say goodbye to bottles with peeling, greasy labels and hello to this chic set of oil and vinegar dispensers complete with wire caddy. (They’ll have your home looking like a restaurant.) The no-drip, easy-pour spigots will ensure you get the perfect garnish every time. Plus, the dark-hued glass bottles will help protect your oils from sunlight.

3 These Sphere Candles That Basically Scream “Spa Day” Melt Candle Company Sphere Ball Candles (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This three-pack of aesthetically pleasing sphere-shaped candles offers up an effortless elegance, bringing the spa to your space. They’re scent-free (and the wicks are smoke-free), making them an excellent choice for those who are sensitive to fragrance.

4 These LED Light Strips That Can Be Installed Without Tools POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can get an ambient glow in your home for under $20. This LED strip is adhesive and can be easily installed without any tools underneath cabinets, behind TVs, or anywhere else you’d like some soft, ambient lighting. Plus, the cordless design and easy-to-find power button means they stay out of sight. Available colors: 2

5 This 2-Pack of Geometric Shelves for The Price of One Greenco Geometric Mounted Floating Shelves (2 Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Find a home for extra clutter with these stately geometric shelves at a bargain price. Made from wood and wire metal, these floating shelves are ideal for small items weighing between 5 and 10 pounds. Plus, they come in a three-tiered option as well.

6 This Genius, Swiveling Surge Protector With 6 Outlets ECHOGEAR On-Wall Surge Protector with 6 Pivoting AC Outlets Amazon $16 See On Amazon Designed with a low profile to fit tucked away behind furniture, this surge protector features six swiveling outlets that help prevent cords from bending at an angle and fraying. It has a maximum surge rating of 1080 joules, and it fits easily over your current outlets. Available colors: 5

7 These Versatile Trivets That’ll Coordinate Your Kitchen Look Jennice House Trivets Set (Set of 3) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking to give your kitchen table a coordinated look, these trivets that double as pot holders are just the ticket. They’re each made from cotton threads, have a 7-inch diameter, and come in a pack of three. At just $10, you can’t go wrong if you’re trying to add a bit of charm to your dining space. Available colors: 4

8 This Plug-In Device That Extends Your Wi-Fi Range NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender Amazon $27 See On Amazon What’s more impressive than strong Wi-Fi all over your space, even if you’re not close to your router? Simply plug in this range extender, sync it with your router, and enjoy speeds up to 300 megabits per second. Many Amazon reviewers love the effectiveness at a reasonable price, with one writing, “The range is much better than my router and has been effective in covering my house.”

9 This Wooden Bath Mat That’ll Make Your Bathroom Feel Like A Fancy Sauna Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $26 See On Amazon If your fabric shower mat is looking a little worse for wear, upgrade to this bamboo bath mat. It’s nonslip, coated to help prevent mildew, and elevated to encourage quick drying after use. Say goodbye to soggy bath mats and elevate your bathroom look for just under $30.

10 These Shoe Storage Organizers That Look Like Real Furniture Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (Set of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you ask me, few things are more impressive than a home free of shoe clutter — and you can make that possible with these under-bed shoe organizers. Each organizer comes with twelve slots, along with a transparent top so you can see exactly which pair is where. Plus, it comes with drawer handle accent straps, so you can stack them and give off the look of built-in furniture. Available colors: 2

11 These Luxe Throw Pillow Shams That Come In Nearly Every Color PAULEON Throw Pillow Covers (2 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Up the chicness factor of any room with these plush throw pillow covers. The square throw shams have a length and width of a generous 18 inches, and they feature hidden zippers for easy removal. With 29 different colors, you’ll be sure to find a shade that matches your space. Available colors: 29

12 The Storage Containers That’ll Help Prevent Stale Cereals & Baking Ingredients Simply Gourmet Cereal Containers Storage Set (3 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Never be surprised by a stale or empty cereal box again with these cereal container storage bins. The lids feature four airlock hinges to keep your cereals and granolas extra fresh, along with graduated measurement markings so you can keep track of the amount of ingredients remaining. They even come with labels and a pen to keep you extra on top of your organizational game.

13 This Absorbent Door Mat That’s Here to Save Your Floors SlipToGrip Universal Doormat Amazon $22 See On Amazon This absorbent entryway mat is nonslip and easy to wash, making it the perfect place to toss a wet pair of rain boots to safely dry. Plus, the design is low-profile so it won’t obstruct doors opening and closing — and it's available in five colors. It even has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Available colors: 5

14 These Clamp-Style Hangers That Help Prevent Clothes From Wrinkling ZOBER Wooden Pants Hangers (10 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re tired of skirts sliding off hangers or pants developing wrinkles in your closet, these specialized clamp hangers might be the solution you’ve been waiting for. Made from cherry-stained wood, the bar opens and closes to secure your clothes in laid-flat position, preventing creases. Each clamp is lined with a nonslip strip — and the handles rotate, too.

15 These Customizable Smart Bulbs With Millions of Colors Sengled Smart Bulbs (4 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Impress your guests with color-changing mood lighting that you activate with just your voice. Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, these LED smart bulbs offer 16 million colors. Plus, you can pre-set a lighting schedule, so they’ll always come on right when you get home from work (or turn off right at bed time). Available colors: 2

16 This Natural Looking, Fully Adjustable Faux Plant THE BLOOM TIMES Artificial Greenery (6 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you don’t have the time to care for real plants, why not be kinder to yourself and order some artificial greenery? This “plant” comes with six blooms per pack, and each sprig is fully adjustable so you can bend it into a natural shape that fits your space. Plus, they’re UV-protected, so they’ll hold up to sunny spots. Available colors: 2

17 This Wooden Serving Bowl That Looks Way More Expensive Than it Is Lipper International Acacia Round Flair Serving Bowl Amazon $24 See On Amazon A statement serving bowl is a great way to make an impressive first impression on guests, and this one made with acacia wood delivers. Whether you use it as a centerpiece fruit bowl or a functional item to serve up a salad, it’ll soon become a kitchen staple. Plus, it’s easy to maintain: Just hand wash when necessary.

18 This Luxe $6 Stick-On Paper That Looks Exactly Like Marble PracticalWs Glossy Marble Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon If the inside of your drawers, counter tops, or even furniture is showing sings of wear and tear and could use a little upgrade, this marble contact paper is here to the rescue. Featuring a glossy finish, it’s super easy to use: Just cut, peel, and stick. Plus, many reviewers report that it’s just as easy to remove.

19 This Chic Bedside Lamp That Also Charges Your Phone Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB Port Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for chic decor that also cuts down on bulky charging adapters taking up space in your home, you’ve come to the right place. This dimmable lamp has a sleek wooden base and trendy tube shade, complete with a charging port for any USB device. The LED bulb features three settings, too.

20 These Space-Saving Shelves That Look Like They’re Floating STORAGE MANIAC Invisible Floating Bookshelves (4 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re on the lookout for more storage space (but a bookcase is out of the question), why not install a set of chic floating shelves? Made of steel, these shelves can support and impressive 15 pounds each. Plus, all the tools needed to hang them are included with purchase. Available colors: 2

21 These Mason Jars You Can Score In Bulk for Less Than $2 Per Glass Paksh Novelty Glass Mason Jars (12 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These generous, 16-ounce mason jars are excellent ways to spruce up your fridge — and at less than $2 a jar, the 12-pack is a good deal. Whether you’re storing ingredients, canning vegetables, or even meal-prepping a lunch to go, these glass jars will probably be your new go-to containers. Plus, each lid is lined to help ensure an airtight seal.

22 These Highly Rated Curtain Panels That’ll Lighten Up Any Room H.VERSAILTEX Linen Curtain Panels (Set of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These lightweight, breezy curtain panels are the perfect way to add just a touch of soft, diffused light into a room. Made from a linen blend, the panels feature nickel grommets and are even machine washable. Plus, they’ve scored an impressive 4.6-star rating after nearly 14,000 reviewers weighed in. Available colors: 13

23 This High-Capacity, Over-The-Door Hanging Rack With No Installation Required WEBI Over The Door Hooks Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can easily organize any entryway with this over-the-door hanging rack. It features six hooks — each with a top and bottom prong — giving you 12 spaces to hang items. It’s made of metal that’s rust-resistant, but the best feature might be the fact that no installation is necessary: Just hook it on to the back of the door and go.

24 These Sleek Soap Dispensers With Matte Black Tops CHBJDAN Glass Pint Jar Soap Dispenser (2 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon In my opinion, few things are as impressive as a bathroom full of coordinated containers — and this two-pack of soap dispensers oozes effortless farmhouse charm. Featuring a glass jar and a stainless steel pump top, each dispenser holds up to 2 cups of liquid. You can use them by the sink for soap, or pair shampoo and conditioner and use them in the shower. Available colors: 5

25 These Speciality Iron Plates That Help Stage Your Candles Scwhousi Iron Plate Candle Holder (3 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This set of iron candle holders delivers major “tranquil oasis” vibes, because they let you stage your candles however you’d like. Each plate is a little under 4.5 inches wide, providing the perfect solution for avoiding waxy buildup on surfaces from free-standing candles. The matte finish adds a chic touch, too.

26 This Bamboo Serving Tray For Couch Dinners Or Breakfast In Bed Greenco Bamboo Serving Tray Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can upgrade your TV dinners and breakfast-in-bed mornings with this bamboo serving tray. The sturdy tray features handles and a convenient side lip to help cut down on spills. However, it can be easily cleaned with some soap and water whenever needed.

27 This High-Pressure Shower Head That’ll Make Your Shower Feel Like A Rain Forest WaterPoint Rainfall Showerhead Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re trying to upgrade your bathroom, look no further than this rainfall shower head. With a larger surface area than most traditional shower heads, this unit can be easily installed without tools to many standard showers. Plus, it features 90 individual shower jets that are encased in easy-to-clean rubber. Available colors: 6

28 These Zippered Sleeves That Help Organize Your Tech Cables Blue Key World Cable Management Sleeve (4 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Let this cable management sleeve that’s made from neoprene help you organize the tech cables in your home. Simply place up to 10 wires in a compartment, zip them up, and you’re good to go. At less than $3 per compartment, they’re a space-saving bargain.

29 This Portable, Free-Standing Wine Rack With No Assembly Required Ferfil Wine Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon Display your wine collection in style with this folding wine rack. Made from solid wood, this rack requires absolutely no assembly: Just pop it into shape. Because it’s free-standing, you can move it around from place to place as necessary until you find the perfect spot to show off your wine. Plus, it stores up to 10 bottles.

30 This Organizer That’s Made Specifically For Your Tech Remotes TotalMount Hole-Free Remote Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Thanks to this remote control holder, no one in your house will have to ask, “Have you seen the remote?” It fits between three and four remotes (depending on size), and it can easily be wall-mounted without any tools. The holder also comes with special adhesive tape that can be removed just as simply. Available colors: 2

31 These Stainless Steel Coffee Mugs That Keep Your Drinks Hot Tru Blu Steel Insulated Coffee Mug (Set of 2) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Mug technology just took a big step forward. These stainless steel coffee mugs are double-wall insulated to help ensure your beverage stays extra hot (while still remaining cool enough to the touch). Plus, they’re shatter-proof, making them a great option for the kitchen or camping alike. They’re even dishwasher safe.

32 This Space-Saving Toilet Paper Holder That Adds An Extra Shelf To Your Bathroom Polarduck Toilet Paper Roll Holder with Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Having more space in your bathroom is almost always a good thing, and this toilet paper holder gives you the chance to add a little extra storage. It features a brushed nickel finish and a small shelf to fit objects like a cell phone or an air freshener. Plus, there are no tools required for installation; just peel and stick the adhesive.

33 This Over-Sized Mouse Pad That Helps Protects Your Desk Aothia Office Desk Pad Amazon $17 See On Amazon With plant-based cork on one the bottom and leather on the top, this over-sized desk pad acts as a huge mouse pad and desk protector all in one. It helps protect your workspace from scratches while also giving your mouse a large surface area. It’s earned an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon, too. Available colors: 9

34 This Entryway Organizing Rack That’s Just $20 BAMFOX 2-Tier Shoe Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your entryway is filled with shoes, this sleek bamboo shoe rack can help tidy it up. It features two tiers — which creates extra space for more storage beneath the rack as well — so you can store up to 12 pairs. Or, use it to stage a potted plant. It features easy assembly with screws, and you can stack two racks on top of each other for a larger closet organizer.

35 This Customizable Desk Organizer That’s Under $30 Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon The answer to office chaos has arrived: This solid wood desk organizer is made of two distinct shelving units that can be arranged in different combinations so you can customize your storage based on your needs (or just have the freedom to switch things up). Installation is a breeze and screws are included. Available colors: 4

36 This Chic Dish-Drying Rack Made With Bamboo Lawei Bamboo Wooden Dish Rack (4 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This minimalist bamboo dish rack comes in a pack for four for just $20. The rack is treated to prevent mildew, but you can also use it as display and storage for your dishes (or even for more unexpected items like yarn and needlework).

37 This LED Lamp That Brings The Sunset Indoors Nellsi Sunset Lamp Projector Amazon $24 See On Amazon Impress your guests with this dramatic sunset lamp projector that casts a circular glow. The LED bulb features three levels of brightness and 16 color shades. The lamp sits at around 1 foot tall atop a tripod, so you can easily move it around. It even rotates 360-degrees for optimal customization.

38 This Streamlined Product Dispenser That Lets You Ditch Shampoo Bottles Better Living Products DUO 2-Chamber Dispenser Amazon $25 See On Amazon If shower shelves and caddies aren’t your organizational method of choice, try this product dispenser instead. It’s wall-mounted and features two chambers, which are ideal or shampoo, conditioner, or body wash. Each chamber holds up to 10.5 ounces, and product will dispense at just the push of a button. Available colors: 3

39 These String Lights That Turn Any Mirror Into A Vanity Chende LED Vanity Mirror Lights (10 Bulbs) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom mirror into a vanity with this set of 10 LED bulbs. Connected via cord and a wall adapter, it measures nearly 12 feet long. Installation is easy: Just stick them on. The bulbs are dimmable, too, featuring soft 25-watt bulbs that are bright enough to do makeup.

40 The Triangles That Turn Any Corner Into A Shelf Evron Corner Mounting Shelf (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve got a corner, you’ve got an opportunity for more storage just waiting to be created. These corner shelves work for any 90-degree-angled walls and can be installed with either screws or adhesive tape. They even have options with small openings on the backs in case you’d like to use them for speakers or other wired items. Available colors: 9

41 This Smart Switch That Lets You Remotely Access Your Lights Kasa Smart Light Switch Amazon $20 See On Amazon Turn your home into a smart home with this $20 Wi-Fi light switch. Just download the accompanying app and you can control your electronics remotely, including a scheduling and countdown feature. It’s even compatible with voice-control programs like Google Assistant and Alexa.

42 This Rolling Storage Rack That Can Go Basically Anywhere AOJIA Slim Storage Cart Amazon $27 See On Amazon Create an extra set of shelves anywhere you want with this three-tiered rolling storage cart. The wheels feature 360-degree rotation and brakes to help it stay in place. Installation is easy, and it even features two hooks for hanging additional accessories. Available colors: 2