Any Of These 45 Things Under $30 Would Make Your Home Seem So Much More Expensive

Whether you’re moving into a new place or growing tired of the old decor in your home that you’ve had since your apartment in college, it might be time for an upgrade. If you ask me, there’s nothing more fun than dreaming up what your new bedroom or kitchen might look like. But browsing different throw pillows and wall accents is all fun and games until you’re stressed because there’s too many to choose from, and the subtotal in your cart has you gasping and slamming your computer shut.

What if I told you that you could make your decor dreams become a reality without breaking the bank? From candles to rugs to curtains to adorable planters, this list has 45 of the best items for your home — for both indoors and outdoors — all under $30. They’re all guaranteed to make it look like you spent way more than you actually did. Take this chair cover, for example. Not only is covered in faux fur, but it’s also available in different colors. Best of all? It’s less than $15. There’s even a pour-over coffee maker included that’ll turn your kitchen into a cafe, all for less than $20.

Start scrolling to find affordable Amazon products that’ll make your home look so much pricier.

1 A Gorgeous Jewelry Tray For Your Vanity Zosenly Decorative Mirror Tray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make your vanity or dresser look classy as ever with this decorative tray that can hold all of your favorite jewelry pieces, perfume bottles, or beauty products. This mirror tray looks like a beautiful antique piece but without the steep antique price. It’s durable and easy to clean, and it conveniently holds all of your items in one place.

2 These Elegant Candle Holders With A Golden Hue SUJUN Taper Candle Holders (Set of 3) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Elevate any windowsill or tabletop in your home with this set of three gold candle holders. These simple yet gorgeous candle holders come in three different heights and are suitable for taper candles. Just attach your favorite candles to these bases and you’ll be amazed at how sophisticated they look in any room.

3 These Candles That’ll Elevate Your Home’s Ambience BOLSIUS Dripless Taper Candles (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Need candles to put in your new holders? Try this 10-pack of 10-inch tall taper candles that fit perfectly in standard candlestick holders. They’re dripless, scentless, and can burn for up to seven-and-a-half hours — not to mention, they add an elegant touch to any room in your home.

4 A Faux Fur Rug You Can Throw Anywhere HZLHOU Faux Fur Throw Rug Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add a fun flair to any space with this faux fur throw rug. This 2-by-3-foot rug is incredibly versatile; it works on the floor, draped over a chair, or atop any surface that needs a little sprucing up. It’s super soft, comes in three great colors, and the hypoallergenic faux fur can be easily put in the wash with cold water.

5 These Adorable Planters You Can Hang Inside & Out La Jolie Muse Hanging Planter Basket (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This two-pack of planters is the perfect addition to any indoor or outdoor space, especially for plant-lovers. These planters are lightweight, extremely durable, and come with drainage holes on the bottom of each to help ensure overwatering doesn’t harm your plants. Not to mention, their simple design makes them work in any area of your home.

6 This Candle That’ll Make Your Home Smell Divine Lulu Candles Spiced Vanilla Jar Candle, 6 Oz. Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your home a cozy feeling with this spiced vanilla-scented candle. This vegan and paraben-free soy wax candle not only smells amazing, but is also known for having an extensive burn time. If you’re like me and can’t get enough of scented candles (especially come fall and winter time), you need this.

7 A Half-Round Doormat That’s Useful & Decorative Mibao Half Round Doormat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Nothing signifies a welcoming home like a cute doormat on the porch, and this one is a perfect option. Both durable and easy-to-clean, this aesthetically pleasing doormat is ideal for sprucing up the outside of your home — and it even makes indoor spaces like an entryways and mudrooms look tied together.

8 A Coffee Maker That’ll Awaken Your Inner Barista Osaka Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instead of going out for coffee every morning, save your hard-earned money and get yourself this luxe coffee maker. With this unique carafe coffee maker and its stainless steel filter, you can get ultra-smooth, delicious brews in minutes, and they’re probably just as good as your order from your favorite coffee chain.

9 A Cute & Cozy Flannel Throw With A Pom-Pom Trim LOMAO Throw Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Curl up with this cozy throw blanket and you’ll never want to leave your couch or bed again. This flannel throw blanket is a necessity for getting you through the upcoming fall and winter months, and the pom-poms make it cute enough to act as an accent for your living room, bedroom, or wherever you’re keeping this blanket around to make you feel warm and fuzzy at all times.

10 A Pretty Pillow You Can Throw Anywhere YNester Velvet Floor Cushion Amazon $25 See On Amazon Couch or bed looking boring lately? Spruce it up with this gorgeous throw pillow that comes in seven fabulous colors. The unique design of this pillow makes it a charming decor piece for any room, and its size is ideal for any space. These also work great as floor pillows for movie nights or in dorm rooms.

11 A Room Spray That Smells Luxurious Caldrea Rosewater Driftwood Linen And Room Spray, 16 Oz Amazon $14 See On Amazon Make any room smell phenomenal with this linen and room spray. This spray uses chamomile, cedar, and marigold essential oils to create a scent that mimics wild flowers. Use it in any room or on your laundry for an instant refresh and I promise your friends and houseguests will be begging to know what makes your home or clothes smell so good.

12 A Multi-Surface Spray That Cleans Well & Smells Amazing Caldrea Multi-Surface Spray Cleaner, 16 Oz Amazon $13 See On Amazon And if you couldn’t get enough of this brand, try out this multi-surface cleaning spray in their pear blossom agave scent. This spray smells fruity and floral and cleans any tile, laminate, porcelain, sealed wood or stone, and granite surface without potentially harmful ingredients like phthalates, triclosan, and formaldehyde.

13 These Smart Outlets You Can Control With Your Voice TanTan Mini Smart Plugs (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon You need these smart plugs for your home — especially if you’re always on the go. These outlets are compatible not only with the Gosund app, but also with your Amazon Alexa or Google Home device, meaning you can control any devices plugged into your outlets at your fingertips (even when you’re not home), or with a simple voice command.

14 These Charming Planters That Work Both Inside & Outside Fashionstorm Hanging Glass Planters (Set of 3) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you think you don’t need these hanging glass terrariums, think again. Not only are they perfect for providing unique decor for any indoor and outdoor space (hang them in your bedroom or on your back porch— the versatility!), but they can, more importantly, hold beautiful bunches of your favorite plant or flower clippings without any complicated installation.

15 These Stylish Light Switch Covers With A Vintage Vibe Amazon Basics Antique Brass Lightswitch Cover (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you ask me, even the smallest areas of your home deserve a little flair, which is why you need to add these brass light switch covers to your cart ASAP. You can upgrade any single toggle light switch in your home with this three-pack of antique brass covers that look expensive but are actually only under $15 (and not to mention easy to install).

16 These Outdoor Lights That’ll Make Your Backyard Look Magical Afirst Outdoor String Lights Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make any outdoor dinner party, wine night, or chill evening by the fire pit look festive with these gorgeous string lights. This 25-foot-long pack of string lights look beautiful in any outdoor space no matter what season it is. Plus, they’re waterproof and long-lasting, so you won’t have to stress about replacing them after hanging.

17 These Color-Changing Bulbs You Can Control At Your Fingertips TanTan Color Changing Smart Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Transform the ambience of any room in your home with these color-changing lightbulbs. These smart bulbs can change to 16 million different hues and a warm white color that you can dim, all at the click of a button with the Gosund or Smartlife app. They’re also compatible with your Amazon Alexa or Google Home, so you can change the color of your lights with a simple voice command.

18 A Woven Basket That Works In Any Room La Jolie Muse Tall Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $25 See On Amazon These baskets not only look super chic in any room in your home, but they’re also perfect for storing anything and everything that needs organizing. Put things like toys, extra blankets, linens, and even laundry in these tall baskets that are neutral enough to work with any space — and suddenly, you’ll want them in every room in your home.

19 The Woven Storage Baskets For Smaller Items La Jolie Muse 12-Inch Cotton Rope Storage Baskets (Set of 3) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Love the tall storage but still need organization for the smaller items? Add this set of three small storage baskets to your cart, too. These neutral-colored bins are essential for storing things like keys, toiletries, masks, or anything else that normally clutters up tabletops and shelves.

20 These Bubble Cube Candles That Reviewers Are Obsessed With ACITHGL Bubble Candle (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Have you ever seen anything cuter than these bubble candles? These unique little candles will look adorable in any room and aren’t just for decorative purposes — they actually smell nice, too. Buy these highly rated candles for yourself to spice up your room, or for your besties as the perfect gift.

21 An Easy-To-Install Bidet Attachment For A Better Clean Greenco Bidet Amazon $22 See On Amazon You’ll be wondering how you went your whole life without this bidet after just one trip to the bathroom with it. This easy-to-install attachment has a few adjustable switches that control water pressure and the angle. Plus, over 9,000 reviewers have given it five stars.

22 These Under-Cabinet Lights For Utility & Style Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your kitchen or bathroom could use a little brightening up, try these under-the-cabinet LED lights. These adhesive (you can also screw them in) lights are aesthetically pleasing and the perfect replacement for any lighting option that requires an outlet. Turn them on or off and make them brighter or dimmer through a wireless remote control, and enjoy your newly illuminated room.

23 This Moon-Phase Decoration With A Golden Hue Moon Phase Wall Hanging Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your bedroom wall needs a refresh, look no further than this cute wall piece that shows the phases of the moon. This wall hanging is the perfect decorative piece, yet is simple enough to look great in anyone’s room no matter what their style is. It’s easy to install, too, with any nails, hooks, or adhesives.

24 A Drink Dispenser That’s Perfect For Parties Estilo 1 Gallon Drink Dispenser Amazon $19 See On Amazon Serving drinks just got a whole lot more fun with this 1-gallon drink dispenser. It’s a great way to display all of your favorite beverages and easily dispense them — whether it’s a mixed drink for a party or OJ for mid-morning brunch. The mason jar design is an additional bonus, making it super cute and practical.

25 This Versatile Bamboo Serving Tray Greenco Bamboo Serving Tray Amazon $14 See On Amazon Serve your significant other breakfast in bed or carry glasses of wine for the party night with this bamboo serving tray. This lightweight serving tray is essential for any special occasion where you want to elevate your entertaining, or even just as a decor item on a coffee or dining table. Its wide handles allow for easy gripping and it’s easy to clean with warm, soapy water.

26 This Moon Lamp That Looks Exactly Like The Real Thing Balkwan Moon Lamp Amazon $23 See On Amazon Bring the solar system to your very own home with this 3-D moon lamp that’s cool for kids and adults. Based on a real topographic map of the moon from NASA, this moon lamp glows in two colors (yellow and white) and is dimmable, making it optimal for a nightlight in a child’s room. It also comes with a USB cord for charging purposes and can last up to eight hours after a full charge.

27 These Sleek Shelves To Hold All Of Your Essentials SODUKU Floating Wall Mounted Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you ask me, these floating shelves will look amazing in any bathroom, kitchen, or any room in the house. Use these easy-to-install units to hold bathroom products like soap, toilet paper, and hand towels with the removable towel rack. Or, use them in the kitchen to hold spices or baking supplies. You truly can’t go wrong with these sleek wall shelves.

28 This Candle That Transports You To The Great Outdoors Brooklyn Candle Studio Fern + Moss Minimalist Candle Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you needed a reason to add yet another candle to your cart, here it is: this Brooklyn Candle Studio scent is not a want, but a need for your home. The Fern+Moss candle is perfect for the new season with its cozy outdoorsy scent (hello, spruce and pine notes!) and burn time of up to 50 hours.

29 These Cool Corner Shelves That Can Be Used In Any Room Greenco 5 Tier Wall Mount Corner Shelves Amazon $17 See On Amazon If the other shelving options we’ve shown you just aren’t doing it, then you need to try these funky tiered corner shelves. This is the perfect practical accent for any room, whether you want to store toiletries in the bathroom, oils and spices in the kitchen, or any sort of decor in the living room. The five tiers make it suitable for displaying tons of items, and reviewers love how easy it is to put together.

30 A Set Of Gorgeous Gold Jars To Spruce Up Your Bathroom Aozita Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories (4 Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These mason jar bathroom accessories will have you obsessed with getting ready in the morning — that’s just how cute they are. This set of four gold jar accessories comes with a soap dispenser, a toothbrush holder, and two storage jars, all of which are made from rust-proof stainless steel and are perfect for spicing up your bathroom and storing all of your essentials.

31 This Plaid Rug That’s Perfect For Fall NANTA Cotton Buffalo Check Rug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give your home a cabin-y vibe with this beautiful buffalo check rug. This patterned rug will look perfect on your front porch amongst the changing seasons, and its oversized nature (28-by-43-inches) is great for layering door mats and ensuring this rug will catch the eye of any passerby. A huge bonus? It’s also machine washable.

32 A Floor Lamp That Truly Works In Any Space PAZZO Industrial Floor Lamp Amazon $25 See On Amazon This industrial floor lamp may look simple, but don’t be fooled — it can transform and modernize any area. It’s big enough to light up any room, but sleek enough to fit any aesthetic and not take up too much space on the floor. It comes with one LED light bulb, too.

33 This Contact Paper That Upgrades Any Boring Surface practicalWs Glossy Marble Contact Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon If your cabinets, tabletops, or shelves need a pick-me-up, you could probably use this marble contact paper. It’s super glossy, has a beautiful marble pattern that fits any minimalist aesthetic, and easily sticks onto any dry, flat surface without the need for extra glue. Trust me, after buying this, you’ll want more to stick on every surface in your home.

34 This Wine Rack That Displays 16 Of Your Favorite Bottles Simple Trending 4 Tier Stackable Wine Rack Amazon $29 See On Amazon If your wine storage needs a post-college upgrade, you might want to add this wine rack to your cart immediately. This four-tier stackable storage rack can hold up to 16 bottles at a time and allows for easy access when you’re ready to pick one out for wine night or dinnertime. Its simple design makes even makes it a decorative item for your living room, dining room, or kitchen.

35 A Chic Blanket That’s Made With Faux Cashmere BOURINA Faux Cashmere Throw Blanket Amazon $19 See On Amazon This decorative, yet cozy blanket features a beautiful blue herringbone pattern and faux-cashmere (it’s made of 100% premium acrylic) coziness, so you’ll probably want it for every room with a couch or bed in your house. It’s even offered in various different colors.

36 A Cocktail Shaker Set To Make You Feel Like A Mixologist At Home Modern Mixology 8-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Bring the bar right to your home with this eight-piece cocktail shaker set in a pretty copper color. This set comes with a 24 ounce shaker, a muddler, a mixing spoon, a mini book of cocktails, a chic velvet carrying bag, and more. You’ll be your friend group’s or family’s go-to mixologist in no time with this set.

37 This Easy-To-Apply Backsplash For Your Kitchen Or Bathroom LONGKING 10-Sheet Subway Tile Peel And Stick Backsplash Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make your kitchen or bathroom Pinterest-worthy with this subway tile peel and stick backsplash. Get this chic backsplash without the hassle of grout and difficult installation; all you need to do to apply this is peel it from the sheet and stick onto the wall. It also couldn’t be easier to clean and maintain; you can wipe the backsplash to get rid of any stains, and the whole thing is heat- and moisture-resistant.

38 A Faucet Head For Your Kitchen With Different Water Flow Settings Srmsvyd Kitchen Faucet Head Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your kitchen sink the upgrade you didn’t know it needed with this faucet head that comes with three different spraying modes and works on most faucets. There are three different modes, each built to increase water pressure and provide improved spraying measures for any of your washing needs.

39 These Blackout Curtains That’ll Keep The Sun Out Of The Room BGment Blackout Curtains (Set of 2 Panels) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you keep waking up at the crack of dawn because your plastic shades can’t keep the sun out, you might need these blackout curtains. These curtains help block out 85% to 99% of outside rays and work to keep outside temperatures from creeping in (both cold and warm), making them ideal for your sleep schedule and for saving money on energy bills each month. Buy them in darker colors — like this navy option — if you want them to work even more effectively.

40 An Essential Oil Diffuser For Pleasant Scents Throughout Your Home ASAKUKU Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $27 See On Amazon Turn any room into a spa-like experience with this essential oil diffuser. This diffuser comes with a 500-milliliter water tank to increase the reach for your mist, and it can change colors. It even comes with two levels of misting and three different timers and doubles as a humidifier. Pair this with your favorite essential oils, and you’ll wonder how this amazing diffuser is only 27 dollars.

41 This Bamboo Bath Mat To Replace Your Old Cotton Ones GOBAM Shower Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can get rid of all of your old bath mats and replace them with this bamboo shower mat. This 100% bamboo bath mat is nonslip and built with a waterproof coating and a five-slit design to allow for proper ventilation after a bath, shower, or sauna. The mat also looks super fancy in any bathroom or outdoor shower.

42 This Shower Head That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re At A Fancy Hotel DreamSpa Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon Transform your shower experience with this rainfall shower head that easily connects to any overhead shower arm. This shower head has an extra-large, 9-inch face so you can have optimal water coverage over your whole body, and it even comes with a separate, 4.5-inch handheld shower head that turns on at the click of a button. You’ll never settle for a less-than-luxurious shower experience again.

43 This Chic Spice Organizer That Mounts To Your Wall Zicoto Farmhouse Style Wall Mount Spice Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Tired of your seemingly endless supply of spices crowding up your cabinet or pantry space? You need this stylish mounted spice rack for your wall. Not only does this spice rack look great hanging in your kitchen or pantry, it also conveniently holds up to 32 of your spice jars with ease. Reviewers also love how sturdy and easy-to-install it is.

44 This Accent Piece That’ll Make Any Room Look Like A Museum GoGift Statue Of David Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re on the lookout for unique decor pieces for your bedroom, living room, or office, look no further than this bust of David. This 6-by-3.5-inch accent is perfect atop a coffee table or on your bookshelf (hello, coolest bookend ever), and looks realistic even though it’s made from resin — which is fadeless and super sturdy — instead of real marble.