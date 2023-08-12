Summer ‘23 might be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean you have to turn the stereo off. Raise the volume and queue your go-to playlists, because Apple Music is currently offering new subscribers a three-month free trial. That means first-time listeners will have access to over 100 million ad-free songs at no cost for a full 90 days.

It’s worth noting that Apple Music free trials usually only last for one month, so this is a pretty big deal. However, there is one catch — only those who have never subscribed to Apple Music or Apple One (even as part of a Family plan) are eligible. Does this apply to you? If so, here’s how to redeem this offer before it ends on August 21.

Redeem 3 Months Of Apple Music For Free

Apple Music

First things first: When you’re ready to redeem your three-month Apple Music trial, you’ll need to do so on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac (and make sure the software is up to date — that’s always important). Then, sign into the Apple Music app using your Apple ID. Once you do that, the offer should appear on your screen — but if it doesn’t, you can find it by opening the “Listen Now” tab and clicking “Redeem Now.”

Once your three-month free trial begins, you’ll have access to over 100 million tunes — including over 30,000 playlists — all in clear, immersive spatial audio that’ll make you feel like you’re in the same room as your favorite artists.

How To Listen During (& After) Your Free Trial

In addition to listening via the Apple Music app, which should be pre-downloaded on your Apple devices (though you can re-download it through the App Store if needed), you can listen to music on your smart TV, gaming console, or preferred streaming service — as long as the Apple Music app is supported there. You can even listen via music.apple.com.

After the trial period ends, you’ll be charged £10.99 per month on a rolling basis until you cancel the subscription.

The Offer Expires Soon

The opportunity to sign up for Apple Music’s three-month free trial will expire on August 21, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of this offer. After that, new subscribers will only be able to sign up for the standard one-month free trial, followed by £10.99 per month until canceled.

All in all, it seems like perfect timing for an end-of-summer party with the best playlists possible, don’t you think?