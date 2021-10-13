Tech
Plus, how the Series 7 compares to the Series 6.
Apple
Every fall, Apple debuts its latest Watch to great fanfare, and 2021 was no exception. The new Apple Watch Series 7 offers improvements over the 6, mostly in the design arena. Here’s what impressed me most over a week of testing the Watch:
Apple
Apple introduced two new Watch faces just for the 7, Contour & Modular Duo. Contour’s mid-century modern graphic served big Queen’s Gambit energy. The curved display allows the design to peek through the edge of the Watch, which is a nice if not strictly necessary feature.