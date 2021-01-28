5 Apps Like Clubhouse If You're Still Waiting For An Invite

Having launched their beta in early 2020, Clubhouse is the new social networking app that amplifies voices… literally. The new app uses audio to connect its users to others in various spaces from the arts, social justice, sports and more. Users convene in a virtual panel setting while listening to others talk about the topic at hand and listeners can even get the chance to speak with panelists (which sometimes may or may not be a celebrity like Drake or Oprah). But while you’re waiting to get your voice out there on the most exclusive app since Facebook was only for college students, there are plenty of apps that are similar to Clubhouse to check out.

As Clubhouse gained its popularity back in May of 2020 after only about one month into beta and the app has still yet to officially launch. But even with the competition, many other new networking apps are springing up with more features that will better help you reach your social career goals. Twitter recently announced their new voice function called Audio Spaces. Apps like Wavve and Riffr have popped up on the scene and even apps like Discord are getting a rebranding to feature more audio functions to better connect people with the power of voice.

While Clubhouse certainly set the tone for the future of audio apps, there is definitely more to be explored with these newcomers. All with their own set of similar yet unique features (and available for both iPhone and Android), these new audio-based apps are going to be the talk of 2021.

Twitter Audio Spaces The social media site and app has long since been recognized as a tool for job searching and networking, and in December 2020 Twitter announced the beta of their new function, Audio Spaces. Like Clubhouse, Audio Spaces will allow users to enter a virtual room where you'll be able to connect vocally with your followers or allow them to listen in. While Audio Spaces is still in beta, you can look out for the official launch sometime in early 2021. For now, you can check out Audio Space's Twitter page for updates on the debut as well as sign up to be in some of their beta test groups to get a sneak peek.

Wavve Wavve was created in mind specifically for those who work in the audio scene, from musicians to podcasters, but can definitely be used to up your networking vocal imprint. Great for promoting your next podcast episode or giving special snippets to help spread the word on a new project, Wavve allows you to use voice to better promote your work on apps like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. With various audio and video formats that are compatible with current social apps, you can upload your audio content to fit the look of wherever you're sharing to. While there is no direct app to download, you can find Wavve on the internet and create your own audio content to let your voice be heard.

Discord Discord originally popped up as a useful app to connect gamers but recently they've stated that they would like to be more inclusive with their rebranding as "your place to talk". Much like Clubhouse, on Discord you can create separate "channels" with topics of whatever you like. You can then invite your fellow Discord members to these channels to converse using either text or voice. While some chats you'll need to be friends with the host to gain entrance, others you can drop in to get your fill and then quietly leave without getting called out.

Riffr Riffr has dubbed itself to the social network for "micro" podcasting. While the intention isn't to create an actual full-length podcast, Riffr allows users to create short, well, riffs, that can then be uploaded to the user's feed to share with the world. Riffs can be anywhere from five seconds to three minutes long. You can also search for topics to listen to others' opinions within the space, as well as create and foster community by following your faves.