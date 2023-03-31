Astrology

9 Dos & Don’ts To Help You Make The Most Of The April Full Moon

Meditation will be your best friend.

Check out these dos and don'ts for the April 2023 full Pink Moon.
The April full moon arrives on April 6 at 12:37 a.m ET. As la luna enters Libra for the first full moon of spring, it’s sure to bring a lot of excitement. To effectively harness the energy of the moon, follow these dos and don’ts from astrologer Brilla Samay.
DO: Reflect On Your Goals

Full moons are great for setting intentions. “Spend some time reflecting on what is getting in the way of your goals and intentions for the month,” says Samay. “Allow yourself to release old blockages and ways of thinking.”
Tap