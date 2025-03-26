Your April Tarot Reading

April has arrived bearing flowers! Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” The message is to kick off spring by seeking opportunities to do good deeds, no matter how big or small.

This five-card spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your April 2025 Tarot Reading

Your Energy: The Empress

The Empress asks you to step into your most benevolent power. When you succeed, you bring others with you. Prioritize your wellbeing, career, and home, and think about leadership. How can you step up? Where can you help others do the same?

Your Situation: Queen of Swords

You are smart and capable, so put your mind to work. If you come across the opportunity to learn something interesting, take it. Clear communication will support your endeavors and clarify any complicated dynamics.

The Queen of Swords is also the queen of boundaries, so to move forward, you may need to leave something (or someone) behind.

Your Obstacle: The Lovers

You might feel out of sync with certain important relationships this month, including the one you have with yourself. Do your priorities and values align with the way you’re currently living? If not, how can you evolve? Take a look at your relationships, career, and how you spend your time.

Breaking things off or committing to a new plan can be hard, but the work is necessary.

Your Action: Seven of Swords

Integrity is your guide. If something feels wrong, it is. Dig to find the truth. In some cases, you may need to be dishonest for the greater good. (For example, don’t reveal a friend’s secrets.)

Your Lesson: Eight of Pentacles

All you can do is try your best. Take life one day at a time, and learn from your mistakes with an open heart. Perfectionism isn’t attainable, so aim for growth instead.

How To Use April’s Tarot Lessons

This month brings up themes of power, strategy, and morality, all in the service of love and harmony. You will likely see this at play both in your personal life and the world around you.

While you shouldn’t attempt to solve every problem on Earth this April, remember that every good deed gets the world closer to a better place.

Journaling Prompts

Here are some journaling questions to get you thinking. You could also pull tarot or oracle cards, or use any other divination tools to explore these ideas.

What are your strengths? How can you use them to improve your own life and uplift others? Reaching a goal often requires learning new skills and information. What do you need to know? How can you set that into motion? When it comes to your daily life, heart, values, and priorities, what feels out of balance? Why? What does integrity mean to you? How can you lead with more of it?

Jezmina Von Thiele’s tarot readings celebrate their Romani heritage. Their book with Paulina Stevens, Secrets of Romani Fortune Telling, shares more details about how they read tarot and other divinatory tools. For more on tarot, click here.