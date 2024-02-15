How To Spend 3 Days In The South's Coolest Mountain Destination

There aren’t many joys that rival the crisp air of a mountain vacation, but add in artisanal cuisine, cascading ridge views, and an eclectic downtown scene, and you have Asheville. I was privileged to have visited the budding hot spot before (back in 2012) as a local North Carolinian, but the area’s rapid growth made it feel as though I was discovering it for the first time.

I was invited by footwear brand Teva for an elevated camping experience filled with outdoor activities and delicious eats. The Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins was the perfect “campground” for my weeklong mountain getaway. Positioned across from the peaceful French Broad River Greenway, the campus features individual luxury cottages, a quaint lodge, and gathering areas complete with hammocks, fire pits, and picnic tables.

If you’re in search of a quaint mountain getaway, Asheville offers the perfect balance of outdoor adventures, luxe culinary experiences, historical landmarks, and local breweries.

Monday: Natural Tie-Dying & BBQ Dinner

Asheville is known for many things, but especially among North Carolinians, it’s known for its vibrant arts scene. In the shops and galleries downtown, you’re bound to find locally-made natural textiles, so it was fitting that I began my stay with a tie-dye class led by artist Jessica Kaufman of Waxon Studio. I hand-dyed bamboo socks using an easy, mess-free method called “ice-dyeing.”

Following my crafting moment, the Wrong Way River canteen provided craft beers (Asheville has a slew of regional breweries). I chose an IPA from one of my personal favorite breweries, Hi-Wire, and had a quintessential Carolina BBQ dinner consisting of pulled pork, pulled chicken, cornbread, green beans, and (of course) mac and cheese. I wrapped up the night with fireside chats, bluegrass tunes, and a delicious round of s’mores by the campus fire pit.

Tuesday: Goat Yoga & Biltmore Estate

Asheville’s crisp mornings are worth waking up for. With clear mountain views and a riverside greenway across the street, I began the day with an easy yet glorious walk. To complete my morning movement, I enjoyed a can’t-miss activity: goat yoga. Kidding Around Asheville led a class consisting of small (yet fearless) goats to assist in the practice. The animals were ambitious to lend an assist jumping from back to back as we enjoyed a light class that was heavy on laughter and pictures.

After a much-needed freshening up, we made our way over to one of North Carolina’s most famous sites, The Biltmore Estate. A tour guide led us around the 8,000-acre grounds of the Vanderbilt family’s mansion, a National Historic Landmark. The premises also host wine tastings, bike tours, afternoon tea, audio tours, and more.

For dinner, we returned downtown where we enjoyed a pre-dinner drink at Asheville Sports Club, which is complete with a complimentary pickleball court right out front. Considering all of downtown Asheville is very walkable, it was an easy stroll to the contemporary American restaurant Twisted Laurel, where we finished our evening with a warm meal (I highly recommend the Brussels sprouts).

Wednesday: Community Garden, Zip Line Tour, & Lunch

Wednesday was chock full of adventure as we journeyed over to the gorgeous Dr. John Wilson Garden. The community garden was quaintly set at the base of the mountain with clear surrounding views above the various plots. I assisted in sifting compost into healthy mulch alongside the lead gardener and her adorable pup.

Then it was time for one of my favorite activities, the zip line tour. Upon arriving at the first jumping-off point, we could see a 360-degree view of the Blue Ridge Parkway with a smattering of red, orange, and yellow foliage. The tour consisted of three zip lines with brief hikes in between, so I definitely recommend functional footwear. All three of our jumps were filled with stunning, clear views of the mountain ranges and a vibrant show of fall leaves.

To revitalize, we stopped for an outdoor meal at one of the most popular breweries in town, Wicked Weed. We started the meal with a highly-recommended seasonal beer flight that didn’t disappoint. To finish the day, we wandered downtown Asheville, where you can find trinket shops, old-fashioned candy stores, well-curated vintage, local art, and more.

