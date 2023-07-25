Astrology
Tell your friends you love them.
Ezrano Saurus / 500px/500px/Getty Images
The August 2023 full moon shakes up traditions on Aug. 1 as it moves into rebellious Aquarius. This lunation is about uplifting our hopes and encouraging us to think outside of the box. Follow these dos and don'ts to harness the air sign power.
As a social air sign, Aquarius places camaraderie high on their list. Surrounding yourself with comfortable and safe relationships supports your sensitive side during this lunation. Oh, and don't forget to show your besties appreciation!