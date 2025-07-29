August glows gold on the horizon. Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” The next few weeks will reveal what’s true, what’s real, and what’s good.

This five-card spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your August Tarot Reading

Your Energy: The Nine Of Cups

Even if it feels like the world is on fire, it’s best to be hopeful.

As an individual, you need goals to move toward a better future. As a collective, we can only make change if we hold onto hope.

Look inward to find your vision.

Your Situation: Seven Of Cups

There’s a fine line between dreams and illusions. You’re surrounded by options and temptations, but some of those paths are just fantasies.

Ground your desires in reality. Start to seek answers to your questions, strategize, and make informed choices.

Your Obstacle: High Priestess

It’s not always easy to trust your gut, especially when you’re overwhelmed. You might need to use some other tools to find clarity, such as journaling (see below for prompts), heart-to-hearts, long walks, therapy, and meditation.

Tapping into your inner wisdom can be challenging, but it’s never impossible.

Your Action: Two Of Swords

Sometimes the best course of action is no action. If you’re feeling uncertain about any big decisions that can wait until September, then hold off.

Take time and space to process your feelings and consider multiple perspectives. Wait until you feel secure enough to make the final call.

Your Lesson: Eight of Wands

This month, you will learn to be more skilled in the art of communication: listening to your mind and body, analyzing your thoughts, and communicating your needs, concerns, and questions to other people.

It’s all magic. Keep going.

How To Use August’s Tarot Lessons

You are invited to find clarity and meaning this month, both in your inner world and the world around you.

Take time to gather information and consider what is real. It’s easy to get caught up in fear and chaos, but deep down, you know the right answers.

Journaling Prompts

Here are some journaling questions to get you thinking. You could also pull tarot or oracle cards, or use any other divination tools to explore these ideas.

What is your most beautiful wish for yourself? What is your most beautiful wish for the world? Get detailed. What are some persistent beliefs you have about yourself and the world that feel true, even if you know they’re probably not? Give yourself advice. Channel insights from a sacred source, whether that’s your heart, highest consciousness, spirit guides, faith, or another place of wisdom. Practice automatic writing — that is, letting the words flow without hesitation, editing, or judgment. Which areas of your life need more space? How can you give yourself enough room to process your thoughts, make decisions, or take action? What communication skills would be most beneficial to strengthen right now? Brush up however you can, then put your learnings into action at least once this month.

Jezmina Von Thiele’s tarot readings celebrate their Romani heritage. Their book with Paulina Stevens, Secrets of Romani Fortune Telling, shares more details about how they read tarot and other divinatory tools. For more on tarot, click here.