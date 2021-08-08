55 Awesome Beauty Products You'll Love If You're Cheap AF

Confession #1: I love beauty products. Confession #2: I’m also really cheap. That leaves me at an obvious disadvantage if I find myself in a luxury boutique trying to score a decent moisturizer because there’s no way I’ll pay three figures for anything that isn’t actual magic. But, thanks to Amazon and its low prices, I was able to easily pull together these awesome beauty products you’ll love if you’re cheap AF.

A beauty product doesn’t have to cost a lot to be effective — oftentimes, you’re paying for a big luxury name and lots of fancy filler ingredients. Knowing which effective ingredients to shop for will make a major difference, as will paying close attention to high ratings and lots of reviews. If you love trying out new skincare products but don’t have the budget to keep up with your obsession, look no further than a trendy whipped marshmallow mask that will brighten your complexion in minutes, a huge tub of multi-tasking loose bentonite clay that you can use to whip up DIY facial and body masks, and a bubbly carbonated mask that is as fun to use as it is effective at busting blackheads.

If your beauty desires lean more toward makeup, get ready to stock your cart with a liquid foundation that costs just $6 and has more than 70,000 reviews, a 16-piece makeup brush set that costs just $8, and a $10 eyeshadow palette with 60 colors — so you can mix and match mattes and shimmery shades and never get bored. All of these amazing beauty products have two things in common: They’re loved by customers and they will make the cheapskate in you so happy.

Scroll on and get ready to stock up.

1 An All-Natural Teeth Whitening Powder Lagunamoon Teeth Whitening Powder Amazon $10 See On Amazon This all-natural teeth whitening powder is made from activated charcoal that won’t irritate sensitive gums. It comes with a bamboo toothbrush and is the perfect alternative to whitening strips and expensive LED light kits. It can be used daily and has more than 11,000 reviews, and one reviewer noted, “After about 8 uses (twice a day) theres a HUGE noticeable difference in my teeth! I started smoking cigarettes at 16 and struggled to quit until I got pregnant but my yellow teeth made me so uncomfortable and made me not want to smile, after just a few uses I feel so much more confident in my smile!”

2 This Hydrating Eye Gel That Calms Unwanted Puffiness bliss Hydrating Eye Gel Amazon $20 See On Amazon Waking up with puffy eyes is so common — but if your morning routine includes hacks to get rid of them, you might find yourself wasting countless minutes messing around with cucumber slices and cold tea bags. This hydrating eye gel is the simple, affordable solution that can de-puff and brighten your under-eye area in seconds. It contains caffeine, peptides, and plant stem cells and is designed with a steel rollerball massage applicator that helps the product absorb and adds cooling relief to your eyes.

3 The Most Fun Bubbly Mask That Slays Dirt & Oil Elizavecca Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $11 See On Amazon Why does this face mask stand out from countless others on the market? It actually bubbles up on your face to prove that its charcoal, clay, and carbonated water ingredients are working their magic to remove dirt, oil, excess sebum from your pores. Plus: the bubbly action is just plain fun and it costs just $11 for a tub that will last a while, according to reviewers. The lavender-scented mask is suitable for all skin types.

4 An All-Purpose Loose Clay Mask That’s So Cheap Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Amazon $8 See On Amazon For just $8, this huge tub of loose bentonite clay will last you forever and can be used in a variety of ways. Use it to create DIY face masks, body wraps, clay baths, or remedies to take the itch and irritation out of bug bites. The affordable pick contains nothing more than 100% sun-dried green clay, with no additives or fragrances.

5 An Eyelash Growth Serum With 45,000 Reviews Pronexa Eyelash Growth Enhancer Amazon $28 See On Amazon The eyelash growth serum craze started with a certain product that cost three digits and was far too costly for many people to get on board with the trend. But this pick takes many of the same effective ingredients, including peptides, and offers them for less than $30. The hypoallergenic and cruelty-free serum comes in a tube with an applicator that’s simple to apply to your upper and lower lash lines. Apply it in the morning and night and be patient and consistent to see results — it has more than 45,000 reviews with so many raving about how much thicker and longer their lashes look after using this pick.

6 These Precision Tools For Unwanted Facial Hair Removal Schick Hydro Precision Razor Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you choose to remove facial hair (including peach fuzz that doesn’t respond to laser treatments), these dermaplaning tools are so effective and simple to use. The razors come three in a pack to save you money and have covers on top for safety and to make them travel-friendly. They’re perfect for facial hair and more precise eyebrow grooming, as well.

7 A 16-Piece Makeup Brush That’s A Steal BESTOPE Makeup Brush Set (16 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Makeup brushes are notoriously expensive. But for less than the cost of just one foundation brush you’ll find at a store like Sephora or Ulta, you can score this entire 16-piece makeup brush set. The pack includes everything you’ll need to apply every makeup product on the sun, from a large powder brush to an angled detail brush. They’re made from synthetic dense fibers and have earned more than 55,000 reviews.

8 The Snail Repair Cream That Can Do It All MIZON Snail Skin Repair Cream Amazon $17 One way to save a ton of money on skincare is to choose one or two products that multi-task and contain effective ingredients instead of 10 products that each make different claims. This snail mucin repair cream is no longer considered an oddity because its 92% snail secretion filtrate has been shown to moisturize, repair dry and sensitive skin, clear up cystic acne, and even diminish scars. One reviewer confirmed that it truly can do it all: “This stuff is amazing. My skin drinks it in like nobody's business, and my face stays moisturized without getting excessively greasy all day. It has helped with my acne, my oily skin, and dry patches, too. Highly recommend. My complexion even looks more even.”

9 This Eyeshadow Palette With 60 Shades EYESEEK Eyeshadow Palette (60 Colors) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re ready to do away with 100 eyeshadow palettes that do nothing but cost you money and take up major space in your makeup drawer, this is the one truly affordable (like less than $10 affordable) eye shadow palette that contains 60 shades and finishes, so you’ll be prepared to create any look for any occasion. You’ll find mattes, shimmers, and glittery finishes in shades that range from earth tones to bright reds and yellows. The palette also comes in other shade combinations.

10 A Mini Flat Iron You Can Pack In Your Purse Hot Beauty Mini Ceramic Flat Iron Amazon $10 See On Amazon Straightening your hair doesn’t have to be a task you can only take on when you’re in the comfort of your own bathroom. This mini flat iron is compact enough to fit in your luggage or purse and heats up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit. Priced at less than $10, you won’t find some of the bells and whistles you’d expect from a more expensive iron (like temperature controls), but its half-inch plates get strands smooth and silky and it comes with its own travel pouch.

11 These Pimple Patches That Zap Unwanted Zits While You Sleep Avarelle Acne Pimple Patches (40-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made with natural hydrocolloid, tea tree oil, and calendula oil, these pimple patches work fast to zap up excess sebum, dry out zits, and reduce inflammation, all without causing excess dryness to your skin the way some other acne-fighting products can do. Each pack comes with 40 patches, costs less than $10, and has earned more than 51,000 reviews.

12 An Anti-Chafing Balm For Total Skin Comfort Body Glide Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon Yes, you can wear those cute shorts and skirts and even running shorts without worrying about the irritation of chafing the second you start walking or running. Apply a light layer of this $8 ant-chafe balm to create a barrier between your skin and fabrics so that you stay comfy all day long. The vegan balm stick is made from natural, plant-derived ingredients and the most amazing part: it stands up to heat, sweat, and humidity.

13 A Discreet Hair Removal Tool That’s Painless Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover Amazon $16 See On Amazon This painless hair remover isn’t a razor, which means it’s less likely that it will cut your skin. It’s also discreet, simple to use on your face and brows, and incredibly attractive with an 18-karat gold-plated finish. Slip it into your purse and use it anywhere — it runs one one AA battery, which is included, and it comes in six pretty colors. This affordable little pick has more than 83,000 reviews.

14 This Buttery Soft Lip Gloss In Sweet Shades NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss Amazon $5 See On Amazon Walk into any big-name cosmetics store and you’ll easily drop $17 on new lip gloss. But for just $5, this silky and buttery soft lip gloss goes on sheer and can build up to medium coverage with a few applications. With 29 shades that range from cotton candy to rocky road, you’ll find every color under the rainbow in this line. It has a 4.6-star rating and more than 57,000 reviews, with one raving: “Okay, I have very sensitive lips. They breakout and dry out on the edges if I try anything ‘cheap,’ so I was skeptical on purchasing this gloss. [...] It goes with anything I wear and feels moisturizing; my new FAVORITE!!”

15 These Trendy Claw Clips In A Pack Of Four TOCESS Claw Hair Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These claw hair clips bring back an old ‘80s favorite but with an updated twist: they’re available in a number of great colors to add a pop of color to your ‘do. These acrylic banana-shaped clips have a sturdy metal spring and are are large enough to hold thick or thin hair in place. Save money with this four-pack, which has earned a 4.8-star rating and comes in seven color options.

16 A Magical Hair Treatment That Works In 8 Seconds L'Oreal Paris 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cult-favorite conditioning hair product has earned the name “Wonder Water:” just eight seconds after you apply it to shampooed hair it makes your strands soft, glossy, and manageable. The lamellar rinse-out treatment is free of silicones and parabens and works on all hair types, but many reviewers are especially amazed at how well it tames frizz and makes curls and waves bouncy and shiny. It costs less than $10 and has more than 20,000 reviews.

17 An Aerosol-Free Fine Mist Sprayer Beautify Beauties Hair Spray Bottle Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you fill this spray bottle with hair spray or water, it delivers an aerosol-free continuous mist that lasts 1.2 seconds long. It provides 360-degree spraying and can be used in any direction, plus it doubles as a sprayer for plants and cleaning. The can has earned more than 50,000 reviews.

18 The $15 Argan Oil For Super-Shiny Hair Moroccanoil Treatment Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Argan oil is praised for its ability to deeply hydrate skin and hair while still remaining lightweight enough not to appear greasy. And this popular argan oil treatment leads the way with an affordable price tag, 4.8-star rating, and more than 39,000 reviews. One reviewer wrote, “I’m obsessed with Moroccan Oil. I use it in my hair every day. Smells amazing and makes my hair soft and shiny.” Others even praised its ability to keep beard hair smooth and prevent dry flakes and scales.

19 This Skin-Brightening Vitamin C Serum TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon The secret is out about how vitamin C serums can brighten skin, prevent damage from free radicals, and boost collagen production, but some brands are still charging more than $100 for their products. This one is a cult classic on Amazon with more than 81,000 reviews and a $20 price tag. In addition to vitamin C, it delivers a hydrating infusion of organic aloe vera and jojoba oil to moisturize and soothe your skin.

20 These Convenient Makeup-Removing Wipes Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes Amazon $9 See On Amazon Leave these makeup remover wipes on your bedside table and you’ll never again have an excuse for not removing every stitch of foundation and mascara. The pack of 25 wipes (and you’ll get two packs in each order) are pre-moistened and free of alcohol to get rid of makeup — even waterproof eyeliner and mascara — without drying out your skin in the process. They’re disposable and perfect for travel, as well.

21 A Matte Liquid Foundation In So Many Shades Maybelline Liquid Matte Foundation Amazon $6 See On Amazon You don’t need to invest in the priciest foundation money can buy — you just need to find a solid formula that comes in the perfect shade and will last all day long. And that’s what reviewers say you’ll get with this liquid matte foundation by Maybelline. The oil-free makeup is designed for normal to oily complexions and comes in 40 shades so you’ll be able to find the perfect match. Its 4.5-star rating and the fact that it has earned more than 73,000 reviews is due to the fact that its formula is long-lasting and it costs just $6.

22 The Hyaluronic Acid Serum That Banishes Dry Skin Cosmedica Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $15 See On Amazon One of the most effective skincare ingredients for softer, more hydrated skin, this hyaluronic acid serum takes care of dry, flaky skin and is made of nothing more than 100% organic hyaluronic acid with zero fillers. This is one of the most affordable serums you’ll find, yet it boasts more than 32,000 reviews and so many customers say it makes a huge difference in making their skin feel and look smooth and glowing.

23 A Whipped Marshmallow Face Mask For Brighter Skin bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Take a break during the day and give yourself a facial that won’t break the bank and makes your skin so much more luminous and hydrated. This whipped marshmallow face mask actually contains marshmallow root extract that brightens your complexion in an instant, as well as good-for-your-skin antioxidants like vitamin C and olive leaf extract. It has a 4.5-star rating and one reviewer wrote, “It is SO light just like a marshmallow! It goes on so light and fluffy and then once I wash it off, my face feels extremely clean and looks brighter!!!!”

24 The Multi-Tasking Lanolin Balm For Dry Skin Lanolips Multipurpose Superbalm Amazon $14 See On Amazon Carry this multipurpose balm with you everywhere and apply it any place you need hydration and help for dry skin — from your lips and eyelids to your cuticles and feet. It’s made from Australian lanolin that’s free of petroleum and artificial fragrances and comes in a travel-friendly small tube. Choose among five natural scents: watermelon, strawberry, peach, minty, and coconutter.

25 An Anti-Frizz Spray That Lasts Three Shampoos COLOR WOW Anti-Frizz Hair Treatment Amazon $28 See On Amazon This popular anti-frizz hair treatment isn’t the cheapest one you’ll find, but it may be the most effective — and it will save you so much money on professional blow-outs at a salon. Apply a liberal amount of this product to towel-dried hair and it will protect your hair from heat when you style it, while locking in moisture and banishing frizz and flyaways. Best of all: It lasts three shampoos and has earned more than 25,000 reviews because it works so well.

26 These Cooling Gold Masks That Wake Up Tired Eyes DERMORA Gold Eye Mask (20-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Infused with vitamins C and E and hydrating plant seed extracts, these cooling gold eye masks can help de-puff tired eyes and brighten dark circles. They come in travel-friendly individual packs and are perfectly soothing, especially when you stash them in the fridge before using them. One five-star reviewer raved: “I've never used eye product before but as a new mom I decided to buy this gold mask to make my eyes looks good again, without the dark circles and the tired look... well I was really surprised to see how quickly it works and love the results.”

27 The Sheer Lipstick With Buildable Coverage UNDONE BEAUTY Light Reflecting Lip Stick Amazon $10 See On Amazon Depending on how you feel that day, this light-reflecting lipstick that one reviewer described as “shimmering” but not glittery, can be customized to suit you. Apply one layer and it appears sheer and subtle — apply a few more layers and you’ll see its pigmented color really come through. The vegan, cruelty-free formula is infused with hydrating aloe and coconut oil for lips that are moisturized all day long. It comes in 12 shades and costs just $10.

28 An Eye Brow Tint Kit That Saves You Money Godefroy Hair Color Tint Kit Amazon $23 See On Amazon A trip to the salon to treat your brows to a wax and tint can cost more than $30 — contrast that with this eyebrow tint kit that’s just $23 and provides 20 applications that will keep your brows looking groomed and voluminous. The kit does require a little DIY magic — you’ll have to mix a dye powder capsule and developer cream to create your formula. But after applying it for just a minute you’ll immediately see a huge difference in your brows, one that will save you from visiting salons.

29 The Most Adorable Blackhead Scrub Stick TONYMOLY Tako Pore Scrub Stick Amazon $13 See On Amazon Picking at your blackheads will only lead to red skin and irritation. This adorable pore scrub stick is the safer alternative made with exfoliating charcoal, black mud, and marine extracts in a travel-friendly stick format. Use it after cleansing your skin by rubbing it into your skin in a circular motion. Rinse it off with warm water and moisturize for a cleaner, more glowing complexion.

30 A Gel-Cream Blush For A Natural Glow FLOWER BEAUTY Blush Bomb Amazon $10 See On Amazon Create the most natural glow with this gel-cream blush that allows you to blend it well and control how sheer or pigmented you want your color. The vegan and cruelty-free formula has a glossy finish, comes in six shades, and one reviewer confirmed that it is: “Very easy to apply [and] it is buildable if you want more coverage. Lasts a long time on my oily skin too!”

31 This Velvet-Soft Lip Tint That Lasts Forever Peripera Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $8 See On Amazon Apply this highly pigmented lip tint in the morning and spend the day eating, drinking, and living your life — don’t be surprised to find it still intact hours later. The long-lasting formula feels lightweight on your lips and features an applicator that allows you to apply it with precision. The gluten-free formula comes in 13 shades and has more than 4,000 reviews.

32 The Ceramide Cream That Locks In Moisture COSRX Balancium Comfort Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon Many ceramide moisturizers are expensive because this ingredient is stellar at locking in moisture and making your skin so smooth and soft. But this K-beauty cream delivers both ceramides and 50% Centella Asiatica Leaf Water and costs just $20. The dermatologist-tested formula is especially ideal for dry skin but reviewers with skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis also report major success using this cream.

33 This Precise Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Eyeliner Amazon $9 See On Amazon The precise felt tip on this waterproof liquid eyeliner lets you create flawless winged looks without having to flex major makeup skills. You’ll have better control over how thin or dramatic you draw your lines and the vegan formula lasts for hours, according to many reviewers. This $9 pick comes in black or brown, has a 4.6-star rating, and has earned more than 40,000 reviews.

34 These Affordable Sponges For Blending Makeup BEAKEY Makeup Sponges (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Move over, expensive makeup brushes — this five-pack of makeup sponges costs less than $10 and will blend foundation, concealer, liquid blush, and eyeshadow like nobody’s business. Each sponge has a precision tip, rounded side, and flat bottom, which makes them multi-tasking dynamos that can be used on every part of your face. They have more than 61,000 reviews and are perfect for both wet or dry makeup.

35 A Refreshing Toner That Removes Excess Oil Etude House Wonder Pore Toner Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s easy to neglect toner, especially if you’re trying to save money on skincare and consider it an unimportant step in your routine. But this highly rated toner costs just $12 and is a must-have for removing excess oil, dirt, and makeup and balancing the pH levels of your skin to prep it for serums and moisturizers. One of its more than 2,000 reviewers wrote, “I have large pores across my nose that collect sebum and can appear to be blackheads. Nothing seemed to help. I ordered this stuff when it was a deal and am astounded by the difference in my pores!”

36 The Jellyfish Cleaning Brush For Major Exfoliation Etude House Jellyfish Cleansing Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon Don’t just cleanse your skin — exfoliate it (gently and safely), give your face a soothing massage, and remove every last stitch of oil and makeup with this cute jellyfish cleansing brush. The palm-size brush features two sides: one with soft, dense silicone bristles for a deep cleansing and one with thicker silicone bristles for a massage effect. This cute and effective pick has more than 3,700 reviews.

37 These Witch Hazel Toning Towelettes THAYERS Witch Hazel Toning Towelettes Amazon $10 See On Amazon Created by Thayers, a brand with a pedigree that stems back to 1847, these witch hazel toning towelettes are perfect for quick oil and dirt removal from your skin or for refreshing your complexion and reducing irritation and redness. The pre-moistened towelettes come 25 in a container and are infused with soothing and moisturizing rose petal and aloe vera.

38 A Double-Sided Eyebrow Pencil To Boost Brows NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Eyebrow Pencil Amazon $10 See On Amazon If there’s one makeup move you’d rather not have to retouch throughout the day it’s your brows. This $10 double-sided eyebrow pencil lets you groom your brows and then forget about them — something that speaks to how long-lasting and pigmented the formula is. On one side you’ll find a brow pencil with a precise point, while the other features a spoolie for perfecting grooming. It has a 4.6-star rating, more than 32,000 reviews, and comes in seven shades that range from taupe to espresso.

39 An Adorable Hair Band With A Kitty Theme Etude House Hair Band Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you’re kicking back and relaxing at home or giving yourself a DIY spa treatment, this cat hair band is both practical and so cute. The stretchy band is soft, won’t pull your hair, and stays in place while you’re masking or watching your favorite Netflix shows. It’s simple and affordable, but has a big fan base with a 4.5-star rating and more than 5,000 reviews.

40 The Best-Selling Micellar Water For Sensitive Skin Bioderma Micellar Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon Micellar water has long been considered a staple in French skincare. This Bioderma micellar water is a best-selling standout product because it costs just $9, effortlessly removes makeup and oil without scrubbing and tugging at your skin, and it’s ideal for sensitive skin because it’s free of fragrances and irritating chemicals. This cleanser doesn’t require water (just add it to a cotton square and cleanse your skin) and it has a 4.7-star rating and more than 25,000 reviews.

41 A $4 Cocoa Butter Body Oil For Supreme Hydration Solimo Cocoa Butter Amazon $4 See On Amazon The secret weapon you need for the most moisturized skin of your life costs just $4 — it’s this cocoa butter body oil that has flown under the radar until now. Apply the gel after your shower, ideally when your skin is still damp, and it instantly adds intense moisture that absorbs quickly. It has more than 8,500 reviews, and one noted: “I live in Minnesota and it doesn’t matter how much water i drink or how much i moisturize my skin is so dry. This was a lifesaver! I put it on right after i get out of the shower. Give a few minutes to soak in before getting dressed. My skin has never felt better and it smells like chocolate frosting.”

42 An Aloe Toner For Acne-Prone Skin BENTON Aloe Skin Toner Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you have oily skin that is prone to acne, this aloe vera skin toner is magic, according to many reviewers. Its formula includes soothing aloe, but also salicylic acid to combat pimples and blackheads and slough away dead skin cells. One reviewer reported that it’s effective but not drying: “This skin toner is the best I’ve ever used. The spout that it comes out of allows you to put it on your fingers and dab it on your face versus using a cotton pad which I feel waste a lot of the product. My skin does not feel dry after applying it. Neither does it feel irritated.”

43 This Cult-Favorite Mascara With 100,000 Reviews essence cosmetics False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon It isn’t often that a mascara scores more than 100,000 reviews so when one does, it’s worth paying attention: this is the cult-favorite mascara that reviewers say gives you faux lash results and costs just $5, which is a steal. The lengthening and volumizing mascara is a gluten and cruelty-free brand with a long-lasting formula that reviewers say doesn’t clump or stick together. One reviewer wrote: “I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an 8 hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge!”

44 The Coolest Holographic Toiletry Bag MOETYANG Toiletry Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon On the outside, this holographic toiletry bag just looks like a trendy purse that’s a conversation piece. But open it up and it reveals multiple compartments for stashing skincare products, makeup, and grooming tools. The compartment has elastic straps for keeping bottles in place, waterproof fabric, and a hook so you can hang it when you reach your destination. The bag zippers securely and features a carry handle and rust-proof gold chain strap for a chic look.

45 An Old-School Face Powder That’s Still A Winner Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Sometimes the best beauty products have old-school credentials, like this loose face powder by Coty, which has been setting makeup and making skin matte since the 1930s. The translucent powder is light as air, but offers full coverage and comes in seven shades, including translucent with extra coverage. It has a 4.5-star rating and more than 73,000 reviews.

46 This Trio Of Color-Correcting Concealers L.A. Girl Conceal Color Correctors (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For every skin issue you want to address — from dark under-eye circles to red spots — there’s a color-correcting concealer in this trio that will even out your complexion far better than concealer alone. The green concealer neutralizes redness, the orange and yellow picks cancel out dark circles, and the formula is described as non-drying and long-lasting. It has more than 5,000 reviews, and one reviewer noted, “I was overly impressed with this set! I have used the yellow shade previously, and loved it. The orange and green have excellent coverage and is still lightweight! I'm shocked that this is such a low price for as great as it is.”

47 An Eco-Friendly Shampoo & Conditioner Bar Set Ethique Hair Shampoo Sampler Amazon $16 See On Amazon Free of plastic containers and so much better for the environment than similar hair care products, these shampoo and conditioner bars include three mini shampoos and two conditioners in sweet heart shapes that you’ll love displaying. Many of its more than 5,000 reviewers say the fact that these are eco-friendly is just one amazing thing about them — they’re also really kind to all hair types. “Have now used 3 of the little bars,” one reviewer wrote. “They last approximately 5 uses each. My hair is healthier than ever. My hair is usually quite course and dry. At this point it feels smooth and is growing/the ends are not breaking.”

48 These Teeth-Brightening Bamboo Toothbrushes Isshah Biodegradable Toothbrushes (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Brighten your teeth while keeping the environment safe with this four-pack of biodegradable toothbrushes that are made with sustainable bamboo handles and have charcoal bristles for extra cleaning and whitening. These toothbrushes are great value, working out to less than $2 per brush and they have more than 11,000 reviews.

49 An Eyelash Curler With Extra Silicone Pads Kaasage Eyelash Curler Amazon $10 See On Amazon Consider this eyelash curler a major upgrade from the one you already own. In addition to boasting handles lined with cushioned padding for a more comfortable hold, it comes with five extra silicone pads for your lashes so you can swap them out often. The curler lifts and curls lashes in just seconds, prepping them for mascara.

50 This Natural Soap Set Made With Cold-Pressed Oils O Naturals Body Wash Soap Bars (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Natural soaps made with organic and cold-pressed ingredients usually cost a pretty penny, but for less than $20 you’ll get six of these fancy, moisturizing soap bars. Each soap is made with a combo of different skin-nurturing ingredients like jojoba and tea tree oils, olive oil, soy milk, lavender, and oatmeal. They’re vegan, triple-milled, and have the backing of a 4.5-star rating and more than 3,000 reviews.

51 A 2-Pack Of Highlighter Sticks For Subtle Shimmer NICEFACE Highlighter Sticks (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get your skin glowing with a subtle shimmer courtesy of these highlighter sticks, which come in a budget-conscious pack of two. The cream formula is easy to blend over your cheekbones and brow bones (and collar bone and anywhere else you want to glow) and the packaging makes these portable and simple to use — just twist the product up and apply straight from the tube.

52 The Makeup Primer With A Loyal Following Elizabeth Mott Matte Primer Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’ll notice a big difference in the quality of your makeup the second you start using primer to smooth skin and provide a soft canvas for foundation, concealer, and eye shadow. And this Elizabeth Mott primer scores major points from reviewers because it’s lightweight, controls oil and shine, and allows makeup to glide right on. One of its more than 20,000 reviews wrote, “So I use this primer for my eyeliner AND eye brows. And it is a life changer!!! I work with jobs, and majority of the day I'm waitressing outside on the patio in the humidity, I needed something to keep my eyeliner intact so I didn't look like a raccoon by the end of my shift. It literally kept my makeup looking like I just put it on all day no matter how bad I sweat in the heat!!!”

53 A DIY Derma Roller For Better Serum Absorption RoselynBoutique Derma Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Microneedling has become a big-time mainstream skincare treatment option, but a few sessions will cost you. You can DIY the process with this gentle derma roller that is priced at just $10 and features 540 titanium needles to help your serums and moisturizers absorb more effectively and, essentially, work their magic better. One reviewer said this roller makes her skin glow and that it helps her serum penetrate so well she barely needs makeup the next day. It has a 4.4-star rating and more than 7,000 reviews.

54 The Shampoo For Squeaky Clean Makeup Brushes EcoTools Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $7 See On Amazon The more you think about the gunk that accumulates on makeup brushes, the less likely you’ll be to want to use them. But the solution is so simple and cheap: this $7 makeup brush cleaner, a plant-based shampoo designed to lift up powder and excess oils and dirt that are embedded in bristles and get them clean. Use this weekly and you’ll easily remove 90% of the product on bristles for more hygienic brushes.