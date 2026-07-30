Azzi Fudd has already made history in her debut year in the WNBA, becoming the first rookie to win the All-Star Weekend 3-Point Contest. It’s clear that in the UConn grad’s first professional season, the Dallas Wings shooting guard is already leaving her mark.

In April, the 23-year-old was the No. 1 pick during the 2026 Draft, and she celebrated the achievement alongside her parents, both of whom were basketball players themselves. (Her mother played for the WNBA’s Sacramento Monarchs, and her father played professionally in Europe.) Her parents run a youth basketball program in Virginia and have both had long careers coaching the sport, which sparked Fudd’s passion.

“There was no daycare; there was no preschool. I was growing up in a gym running around,” she tells Bustle. “My love for the game definitely comes from them.”

Draft day also cemented Fudd’s status as a beauty icon. While pulling off an outfit change, she also did a full nail art swap during the event, switching from a moody gray and black set to a gilded gold French later on. And that’s not the only aesthetic risk she’s taken.

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With the help of hair care brand Madison Reed, the basketball star has also tried out several different hair colors, thanks to the brand’s ColorWonder Demi-Permanent Hair Color, which lasts up to 25 washes.

“I’ve done three or four different colors, and love each one of them. It’s so much fun,” she says. Her draft day look included the shades Plum and Then Some, a dark purple that adds deep violet red tones to brunette or red hair.

Below, Fudd opens up about her rookie year, what she’s learned from veteran players, and the pregame meal she’s been loving.

Have you dyed your hair before?

I’ve never dyed my hair before, so at first, I was a little nervous, but being able to color my hair with Color Wonder and switch up the color without having to fully commit to one has been incredible.

How have you adjusted from college athletics to the WNBA?

I’ve been feeling really good. Obviously, it’s a crazy turnaround, and it’s been nonstop. But I'm super fortunate to have come from a place where they prepare you for the pro level. [The University of Connecticut] has had so many alumni go pro before me, so I’ve had people to look up to, watch, and reach out to. I love it so far.

The league turns 30 this season. What have you learned from WNBA veterans or seasoned teammates about how it’s changed over the years?

I’m super fortunate to have some really incredible vets on my team, including Alysha Clark, who is someone that I talk to a lot. She’s [39], the oldest player in the league right now, and she was also part of the [collective bargaining agreement (CBA)] negotiations. Being able to talk to her and hear firsthand what the player experience used to be like versus now, it really opens your eyes and makes you a lot more appreciative. Now, some players that helped fight for change don’t even get to reap the benefits since they’re retired, but we’re where we are now because of them.

Do you nap before a game?

I took one once that was an hour or so that was way too long, and I woke up tired. The 20-minute ones, though, they’ve been hitting.

What do you eat to fuel up?

I’ve been going through a pregame waffle phase, but if there’s none I’ll settle for a pancake, which I’m loving. If my mom is in town, she’ll make the waffles for me. I also love Celsius; those are my go-to.

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Do you have a hype-up playlist?

I like listening to gospel music when I’m getting ready because it helps me ground myself. I know when I get to the locker room, it’s going to be a lot of chaos, so it gives me a moment of calm.

What is the energy like in the locker room?

Different people will always be on aux, and you never know what you’re going to get. Sometimes Awak [Kuier] will be on the aux, and she was born in Egypt, is from Finland, and played in Italy, so her music taste is all over the place. Sometimes it’s salsa, or sometimes it’s European club music. Then right before the game we’ll have the typical rap, like Drake and whatever else is trending at the time.

How do you plan your tunnel-walk outfits?

I have a stylist [Sydnee Paige] who I work with, so I have a little rack in my closet with the outfits that we put together, which eliminates any stress of decision-making. But it also depends on my mood. For home games, I’ll just put shorts and T-shirt on and call it a day. It’s too hot in Texas to put pants on and throw a ’fit. I think as the season goes on and I get more comfortable with what the routine looks like, I’ll continue to switch it up.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.