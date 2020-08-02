Shopping
11 Backyard Games For Adults That Promise Hours Of Fun
The sun's shining, the temps are warm, and the party is moving outside. Basically, it's a great time to break out the best backyard games for adults so you and your friends can have some fun. These games are ideal for adults because they're easy to learn but also challenging enough for competitive players to enjoy — and you’ll probably recognize a few. Most are weatherproof, so you can leave them outside between rounds — but many come with travel cases that make them easy to transport from party to party.
No party? No problem. Some lawn games don't even require multiple people and can be played alone. Take this ring toss, for example. Players can go up against each other to see who can swing the ring onto the hook the fastest or you can take on the challenge by yourself. Once you've become an expert by figuring out the perfect angle to release the ring, there's always this Frisbee game where players try to knock something off a platform. And there's nothing wrong with giving yourself a little solo practice time before friends and family arrive.
No matter what type of fun outdoor game you're looking for, you'll likely be able to find it in this list. Keep scrolling for 11 fun-filled picks that are sure to get the party going at your next gathering.