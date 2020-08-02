The sun's shining, the temps are warm, and the party is moving outside. Basically, it's a great time to break out the best backyard games for adults so you and your friends can have some fun. These games are ideal for adults because they're easy to learn but also challenging enough for competitive players to enjoy — and you’ll probably recognize a few. Most are weatherproof, so you can leave them outside between rounds — but many come with travel cases that make them easy to transport from party to party.

No party? No problem. Some lawn games don't even require multiple people and can be played alone. Take this ring toss, for example. Players can go up against each other to see who can swing the ring onto the hook the fastest or you can take on the challenge by yourself. Once you've become an expert by figuring out the perfect angle to release the ring, there's always this Frisbee game where players try to knock something off a platform. And there's nothing wrong with giving yourself a little solo practice time before friends and family arrive.

No matter what type of fun outdoor game you're looking for, you'll likely be able to find it in this list. Keep scrolling for 11 fun-filled picks that are sure to get the party going at your next gathering.

1 This Ladder Toss Game That's Easy to Transport Rally and Roar Ladder Toss Amazon $34 See on Amazon This ladder toss game takes serious skill as you carefully toss the bolos over the pipes with hopes that they'll grab on, making it ideal for competitive players. The resin globes — which come in pairs that are attached by rope — are weighted, and the durable PVC tubes are resistant to wear and tear (so don't worry about leaving it out in the yard). Plus, everything comes packaged in a water-resistant travel bag so you can take it from party to party. There's even a scoreboard built into the side tubes, so each team can keep track. One Amazon customer wrote that it's great "for the beach, backyard or brewery." What reviewers write: "I love the quality of this set, the pipes are heavy, the bottom is weighted for stability, nice heavy rope on the balls and comes in a great carry case that easily fits all the parts without having to carefully pack them in." Number of players: 2 - 4

2 A Jumbo Yahtzee-Style Game With Huge Wooden Dice ROPODA Yardzee Amazon $40 See on Amazon If you're a fan of Yahtzee, get excited: This game is almost exactly the same — except it has extra-large dice are made from sturdy, weather-resistant pinewood (so they'll stand up to a little rain). The dice bucket is even collapsible so you can store it in the shed or even on the patio without it getting in the way. And unlike other backyard games, this one also comes with two dry-erase scorecards that you can use over and over again, along with directions on the back of each one in case you're a beginner. What reviewers write: "I like this game set. It must be fun for a party. Good for both indoor and outdoors. I can clean the dices very easily just by washing them since they have some waterproof protection on the surface. The bucket is also a plus. Very easy to carry and fun to play. My kids even play them as big wood blocks. How cute! I would recommend this set to my friends who love yard games." Number of players: 2+ (in teams)

3 This Extra-Large Version Of Connect Four Rally and Roar Connect Four Amazon $66 See on Amazon Made from water-resistant pinewood, this extra-large version of Connect Four is durable as well as pest-resistant. And you're not limited to just one size: Choose from 2-, 3-, and 4-foot versions that either come with or without a travel bag. Each package comes with 42 plastic discs and requires no tools to set up. Bring it to your family barbecue or take it to a tailgate. What reviewers write: "Super fun to play! Makes game night and parties even better since it’s so oversized. People like to watch or play! Well made set too." Number of players: 2+ (in teams)

4 A Classic Bocce Ball Set You Can Bring Anywhere Hey! Play! Bocce Ball Set Amazon $40 See on Amazon As long as you have space, you'll be able to enjoy this bocce ball set while camping, at the beach, or even during a backyard barbecue. The balls are made with a high-quality poly-resin that's shatter-resistant, and each order comes with a convenient carrying case. There's also no assembly required — just unbox the set, throw the white pallino ball into position, and see who can get earn the most points by tossing their globes as close to the pallino as possible. What reviewers write: "Excellent quality for an excellent value! I've paid way more for a set that doesn't stand up to these. As much as $300 for a 'traditional set' in my past. But these come in a slight bag and easy to store, carry and balls feel great in your hand." Number of players: 2 - 4

5 This Frisbee Game Where You Knock Things Off A Pole GIGGLE N GO Knockoff Amazon $30 See on Amazon Whether you play it with friends or alone, this Frisbee game is great fun. Just place an object on top of the stand (water bottles work well), then try to knock it off by tossing the flying disk at it. The two weatherproof PVC stands in each set are stable enough that you can use them on all types of level terrain, and each order also comes with a convenient travel bag. What reviewers write: "This game was a lot of fun. It was easy to set up and we’ve taken it to a few different parties and tailgates. I would highly recommend and in fact have bought some as gifts." Number of players: 1+

6 A More Competitive Version Of Cornhole RampShot Set Amazon $63 See on Amazon Similar to cornhole, RampShot challenges players on two teams to get their team bean bags — or in this case, racquetballs — into the mesh hole on the opposing team's board, but that's where the similarities end. If the racquetball bounces off the top and a team member catches it, they'll get a point — and if it bounces off the ledge and the opposing team gets the ball back, they can throw it and try again. The first team to score 15 points wins. Both platforms are made with weather-resistant plastic, so don't worry about leaving them outside. What reviewers write: "I bought this for a housewarming party I had and had it set up in my back yard. No one had heard of this game yet but everyone was willing to give it a try. It was a big hit! We played it all afternoon and into the evening and just got more into it as we played it. It was truly a lot of fun!" Number of players: 2+

7 Another Frisbee Game That Requires Perfect Throws Kan Jam Outdoor Game Amazon $40 See on Amazon Can you throw a Frisbee? Then you can play Kan Jam, as the only thing you have to do is hit the opposing can with the included Frisbee. If you manage to get the Frisbee inside the can, it's an automatic win — but don't worry, simply knocking it on the outside is still worth one point. The set is weatherproof, so you can play it outside even when it's raining. What reviewers write: "This thing is a lot of fun. Break it out at any party or tailgate and you're in for a good time. I've even played it with friends inside my garage on rainy days. This is way more fun than boring-old horseshoes!" Number of players: 2+

8 An Oversize Version Of Beer Pong Yard Games Pong Set Amazon $50 See on Amazon You don't need to pull out a whole table to play beer pong — just grab this giant beer pong set. It comes with 12 large buckets as well as two big pong balls, and both are made from high-quality plastic so you don't have to worry about leaving them outside. Each set also comes with a polyester carrying case to keep everything organized. What reviewers write: "I bought this to use when we go to the beach. We played this in our front yard. It was so much fun on the grass. Neighbors driving by were smiling and others wanted to join. This is a fun easy game for any age. The buckets are sturdy and the balls are big enough to toss across to the buckets." Number of players: 2 - 4

9 A Backyard Game That Was Featured On Shark Tank Spikeball Backyard Game Amazon $60 See on Amazon To play Spikeball, players hit the ball off the net and to each other — but if you hit the rim or miss the pass, the other team scores a point. You can adjust how tightly the net fits in order to create a more gentle bounce, and the legs are collapsible so that it's easy to stash in the included travel bag. However, unlike some others on this list, there's no indication that the set, which appeared on Shark Tank, is waterproof. One person wrote, "We do keep it set up and just bring inside so the weather doesn't wreck it." What reviewers write: "Me and my buddies (all 24-25) went out to Wisconsin for weekend of camping and brought this along. We nearly played all day! It was so fun to learn the rules and get better at this game. If you give it a try and put some effort into it, the learning curve is quick. After a couple hours, we were all running around the circle like pros." Number of players 2+

10 A Jenga-Style Set That Can Grow To More Than 5 Feet Tall TIMBER Outdoor Jenga Set Amazon $80 See on Amazon Complete with 60 precision-crafted wooden blocks, this Jenga-style set is not only able to grow higher than 5 feet tall, but the blocks are also sanded to help prevent splinters. They're made from durable New Zealand pinewood, and each order comes with a high-quality canvas bag so it's easy to transport the entire set. When it's time to play, just empty the bag and start stacking the pieces. Again, the manufacturer didn't disclose whether the pieces are waterproof — but reviewers didn't have a problem with playing outside though it might be best to pack it up after you're done. What reviewers write: "This is so much fun!! It’s been awesome to use this over the summer outside. A hit at parties for sure! Or relaxing nights on the deck with family. The quality is excellent, it’s sturdy and I can tell it’ll last for years to come. So happy with this purchase!" Number of players: 2+