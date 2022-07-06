One scroll through TikTok and you’ve likely found yourself on #FoodTok, or, the happiest place on the internet that has — not at all shockingly — upwards of 80 billion views. The latest recipe to take over the screens and kitchens of TikTok users? A summer BBQ-worthy loaded baked potato dip. Hint: it’s all the typical baked potato toppings, mixed together.

After foodie Jen Curley (@snackqween on TikTok) posted the original recipe on June 19, 2021, her 1.3 million followers were quick to like, comment, and recreate the recipe. The hashtag #BakedPotatoDip has over 63,000 views to show for its moment of fame. Not only is it one of the most simple chip dips out there with its four ingredients of sour cream, cheddar cheese, green onions, and bacon, but it’s also a great dish for any social gathering ever. And whether you add ranch seasoning or cream cheese for extra silkiness, this dip will be a crowd pleaser regardless of how you choose to make it. Just stock up on potato chips or waffle fries and you’re in business.

What Is Loaded Baked Potato Dip?

Now you might be wondering why it’s called loaded baked potato dip when there are, as a matter of fact, zero potatoes to be found in the dip itself. This dip is essentially a mixture of all the toppings you would put on a baked potato: sour cream, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, and green onion. The only difference is that here, the potato comes in the form of the chip you use as a vehicle for the dip. Science!

How To Make Loaded Baked Potato Dip At Home

Following the recipe in a May 29 TikTok video posted by Jen Curley, this loaded baked potato dip is a four-ingredient miracle dip that will leave your guests under the impression that you’re a gourmet chef. Fresh, packed with flavor, and fun to eat with just a spoon, here’s how to whip it up:

Loaded Baked Potato Dip Ingredients

1 package of bacon

8 stalks of green onion

2-3 cups of shredded cheddar cheese

3 cups of sour cream

Process

Chop up the bacon into bits and fry until crispy. Be sure to drain the bacon bits, then set aside. Grate the cheddar cheese into a bowl if not already pre-shredded. Chop up the green onion into small bits. In a large bowl, combine the sour cream, bacon bits, green onion, and cheddar cheese. Set aside small amounts of each topping for garnishing at the end. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. This step is optional. Transfer the dip to your favorite serving dish, then garnish with bacon, green onion, and cheese. Set out and enjoy with your potato chip of choice. (BTW, head back to the top for the tutorial.)

What Are Other Variations Of This Viral Dip?

Like all memorable TikTok recipes, users of the app have taken it upon themselves to edit this dish to their liking (and luckily, share it with the rest of us). After all, cooking is about getting creative in the kitchen and working with foods that suit your taste buds. Scroll below for some serious inspo and feel free to add or sub in ingredients wherever you see fit while stirring up your new favorite dip.

Pop in a block (yes, a block) of cream cheese for extra velvety dip and finish off with spicy seasoning for a kick of heat.

A packet of ranch dressing seasoning a day keeps the doctor away. JK but ranch seasoning in a dip never hurt anybody, so might as well jot this down for future use.