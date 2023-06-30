The event of the season is almost here. On July 21, arguably the two most anticipated movies of the summer will finally hit theaters — Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie — and kick off what Twitter users are calling the “Barbenheimer wars.” Now that the big day is imminent, the memes and Tweets about the blockbuster premiere weekend have reached a fever pitch, and the jokes are so good they’ll have you laughing all the way to the theater.

IYDK, the movies have been part of the meme zeitgeist ever since the films’ release dates were announced to be on the same day, and it’s no wonder why — one film is a dark period piece about the physicist who introduced the world to the atomic bomb, and the other is a colorful, campy story about everyone’s favorite childhood doll. Talk about the duality of man. Though part of the excitement surrounding the event is seeing which film will dominate the box office, many film fans plan to attend back-to-back viewings, and some even have a plan of attack for the day of. And don’t get me started on the order you should be seeing the movies, because if you’re not ending the day with a Barbie screening, you’re doing it wrong.

To get even more excited for July 21, read on to see some of the best memes and Tweets about the “Barbenheimer” opening weekend.

Do you know how chronically online you have to be to understand the lore behind this meme? It seems like every few months these contrasting houses are hitting the TL but hey, I’m not mad.

If you’re in line to see either of these movies — STAY IN LINE!

I mean, if both movies teamed up for their marketing campaigns it might be the most successful press run of all time, no?

Let’s consider Barbie a much-needed palate cleanser.

No need to plan out your itinerary — Twitter has you covered.

We’re all dressing up for this double-header at the theater, right? Twitter user @alineailinh has just the accessory.

The roller coaster of emotions is imminent.

Even... the Empire State Building (?) is getting in on the hype.

Buying my tickets fast and furiously.

It seems Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie got in on the action too, and shared s photo to the movie’s official Instagram account of them buying tickets to see Oppenheimer in theaters. So clearly, it’s all in good fun.