This Specialty-Coffee Advent Calendar Makes Every Morning Feel Festive

Coffee people can be hard to shop for — especially the ones who already have multiple brewers, fancy grinders, and a vast collection of mugs. If you, like me, have a caffeine fiend or two on your list this year, Bean Box has you covered.

This coffee subscription service is known for sourcing small-batch, hard-to-find coffee varietals that will impress even serious coffee snobs. They have so many giftable options, you might just find yourself adding a few treats for yourself to your cart — but the crown jewel of Bean Box’s holiday offerings is, without question, their Twelve Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar.

This curated box comes with 12 tasting-size bags of seasonally-appropriate coffee, but we’re not talking sugary-sweet peppermint mocha varietals. These beans are selected with serious coffee drinkers in mind. Expect to find options like Dapper & Wise Roasters’ Winter Wonderblend, which has notes of spiced orange, sugar pine, and caramel, and Vashon Island Coffee Roasterie’s Fireside Holiday Blend, which tastes the way toasting marshmallows by a bonfire feels.

If you want your gift to last longer than twelve days, consider giving a subscription to Bean Box’s Coffee of the Month Club. Choose from three-, six-, and 12-month options that you can customize by roast type and bean preference.

I particularly love the espresso-only option, which is perfect for anyone who you know is also being gifted a new espresso machine this holiday season. And for those who really like to try new beans, the Bean Box Coffee Sampler subscription offers recipients the opportunity to taste four new varietals every month for anywhere from three months to a year.

Just want to give your own coffee setup a holiday makeover? Bean Box also has a great selection of holiday coffee blends that won’t taste like they came from your local mall. From light roasts with notes of fruitcake to espresso-worthy blends that taste like chocolate-covered cherries, you're sure to find the perfect coffee for festive December mornings.