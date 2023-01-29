Beauty Experts Say You Can Save A Sh*t Load Of Money With Any Of These Genius Tricks

When it comes to your budget, maintaining a beloved skincare regimen or your favorite makeup ritual can bring a whole new meaning to the phrase “beauty is pain.” But the truth is you don’t have to spend a fortune to look like a million bucks. Don’t believe me? Don’t take my word for it — check out this list of tips and tricks, straight from the mouths of professional beauty experts, designed to help you save a ton of money on your beauty routine.

This list has everything. From handy hints to help make your favorite foundation last longer to holy grail products with multiple uses, there’s a hack here to stretch your dollar and keep you — and your finances — sitting pretty.

1 Use Blush As Matte Lipstick Elizabeth Mott Natural Glow Powder Blush Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s a good chance you have plenty of products on your vanity that could work double or even triple duty, saving you so much money. Blush is one of those multitaskers. “Don’t buy matte lipstick,” advises Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles. “Blush works just as well or better than a matte lipstick, and it matches the color you put on your cheeks perfectly. Just swipe the color with your fingers and tap it onto your lips until you have the amount of color you want.” This sweat- and oil-resistant blush is made with finely-milled smooth powder that reflects the light for a sweet, peachy glow. Its paraben-free formula is also cruelty-free and highly blendable.

2 Add Glycolic Acid To Shampoo For A Scalp Refresh YEOUTH Glycolic Acid Face Exfoliator Amazon $20 See On Amazon Glycolic acid has been a skincare staple for a while, but did you know you can use it to aid a dehydrated or flaky scalp — without splurging on a separate scalp exfoliator? “Add glycolic acid to your shampoo for a scalp cleanser,” says Abdullah. “Blend a little with a tablespoon of shampoo and massage it into your scalp.” This glycolic acid gel peel is formulated with 30% glycolic acid and green tea, making it powerful enough to lift oil and exfoliate dry skin cells while still being gentle and soothing on your skin.

3 Nourish Strands With Pumpkin Oil Instead Of Dedicated Hair Oils RejuveNaturals 100% Pure Certified Organic Pumpkin Seed Oil Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fancy, specialized hair oils are tempting, but you may be overpaying for unnecessary extra ingredients. “Don't buy hair oils,” advises Abdullah. “[...] Oil treatments, otherwise known as hair slugging, keep shampoo from going inside the hair and corroding the fibers. [...] So save your money. Don't buy prepackaged hair oils, and use hair masks and conditioners less frequently just by using coconut oil, pumpkin oil, or even baby oil as an oil treatment. [...]” Just a teeny bit of this cold-pressed pumpkin seed oil goes a long way. It’s rich in omega -3 and -6 fatty acids and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue.

4 Exfoliate With Natural Foot Peels DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (4-Pack) Amazon See On Amazon Pedicures are a treat, but their cost can add up. Luckily, there’s an easy and affordable way to get smooth, soft feet at home.“Buy feet-peeling socks,” recommends Abdullah. “They are so cheap and they work so well. So get rid of your pumice stone and all that effort you spend on your feet because time is money too.” These exfoliating foot masks come in 11 different fragrances and slough away dry skin cells to help with dry skin, calluses, and cracked heels. They boast more than 66,000 reviews.

5 Limit How Much Foundation You Use With The Help Of A Kabuki Brush KESHIMA Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Foundation is the, well, literal foundation of a makeup routine. But you may be using more than you need. Makeup Artist Linda Granillo of the makeup line BeautieSocial suggests easing up on the amount of foundation you use on your face. “For those with typically normal skin or not many problem areas, many women use much more foundation than they need,” she explains. “Too much foundation might cake up and settle into fine lines. Not to mention, foundations can cost a pretty penny, and that's just throwing away good money. Instead, try using about half of the foundation you normally wear. Apply from the center of the face out, then spot-check with more foundation if needed.” The flat head of this kabuki brush is densely packed with soft, quality synthetic fibers, so whether you wear mineral, powder, liquid, or cream foundation, this is the perfect brush for buffing and blending. As a bonus, every brush goes through a seven-step process to ensure it won’t shed.

6 Moisturize With Multi-Tasking Coconut Oil Majestic Pure Fractionated Coconut Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Harman Awal, a beauty and makeup expert at Your Girl Knows, sings the praises of coconut oil and its many uses and ability to stand in for so many other products like cleansers and moisturizers. “I absolutely love coconut oil for its multi-beauty benefits; you can use it as a body moisturizer, a natural lip balm, cuticle oil, hair conditioner, shaving cream, and even for removing stubborn makeup. It's readily available and saves me all that money on those products! If that's not a deal, then I don't know what is.” This fractionated coconut oil is processed to remove all the long-chain fatty acids, making it an excellent concentrated MCT oil. It’s odorless and easy to wash, as it doesn’t stain clothing or your sheets — so you can lather yourself head to toe.

7 Get Every Last Drop Of Cream & Serum Out From Jars & Bottles S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon It’s tempting to refresh your beauty regime with the latest “it” cream or lotion, but don’t forget you may already have hundreds of dollars of perfectly good products waiting for you at home. Aisha Ashi, a certified MUA at Cruelty-Free Guide suggests, “Use up what you own before buying fresh! We are always tempted to get our hands on new makeup. We forget that makeup shelf life once opened isn't long enough & they expire quickly. I advise using up existing products before splurging.” These adorable spatulas are designed with that exact purpose in mind. Coming in a two-piece set, they have long handles to reach the bottom of any jar and flexible silicone heads that can get into every nook to ensure no drops of your pricey ointments, creams, and gels go to waste.

8 Invest In Multipurpose Products For Your Hair, Nails & Skin Provence Beauty Forget Me Not Multi-Use Oil for Face, Body and Hair Amazon $13 See On Amazon Why would you blow your bucks buying a bounty of products when just one will do the work of many? “Go for multipurpose products,” insists Ashi. “Oftentimes, we find ourselves reaching out to a product more than others. Multipurpose products help me to achieve my goal of minimum/zero waste.” This forget-me-not multi-use oil has vitamin E packed with antioxidants to nourish and moisturize your hair, skin, and nails. It’s 100% vegan and cruelty-free and is made with nourishing almond and apricot oils that help give your skin a radiant glow.

9 Give Yourself An At-Home Gel Manicure GAOY Jelly Nude Pink Gel Nail Polish Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Maintaining a manicure from month to month quickly drains your moolah. Beauty expert Jeanel Alvarado at Retail Boss says she saves time, energy, and money by “doing my gel french nails at home once a month [...] Approx savings is $200 (the same steps can be used for nails and toes). I have a small gel machine that I got off Amazon for less than $30 on sale [...] The trick to doing your own nails at home is to make sure you are using quality professional grade nail products.” The polishes in this gel polish kit last up to four weeks and the kit includes six soft and romantic sheer beige to pink colors that are suitable for all seasons.

10 Dry Your At-Home Gel Manicure In Minutes Dulcii UV/LED Gel Polish Smart Auto-sensing Nail Curing Lamp Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re taking the money-saving tip to maintain your own French tips to heart and treating yourself to new gel nail polishes, you’ll need a nail curing lamp to cure and dry your gel manicure properly. With 54 watts of power, it’s salon-level and is compatible with all types of nail gel. This pick has more than 3,000 reviews, including glowing accounts by licensed estheticians who swear by it.

11 Sleep Peacefully With A White Noise Machine Serene Evolution 30 Sound Portable White Noise Machine Amazon $24 See On Amazon You could waste all the money in the world on miracle creams, but they wouldn’t do diddly squat without a good night’s rest. “The first thing that you should prioritize is getting enough sleep,” says Valeria Dolbel, founder at Beautydiets.com. “It's easier said than done, but it is vital to a healthier lifestyle and glowing skin. You'll notice an improvement if you start getting 7-8 hours of sleep every day for a week.” This white noise machine has a whopping 30 different sound options, with everything from wind chimes to thunder. It can be plugged into an AC adapter or uses three AA batteries while traveling, so you can have a peaceful sleep environment no matter where you are.

12 Stay Hydrated With A Motivational Water Bottle AQUAFIT Half Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $27 See On Amazon In addition to getting enough sleep, another important lifestyle change is to drink more water. “We underestimate the advantage of drinking 2 liters of water daily, which helps our body function better,” Dolbel said. This half-gallon water bottle makes it easy to track how much you’re drinking. It comes in 17 color options and has two interchangeable leakproof lids, so you can choose whether to sip or chug. Who knows — taking your hydration to the next level could just mean saving money on moisturizer and lip balm (I can dream right?).

13 Only Shampoo Your Scalp With The Help Of This Massage Brush HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your hair is your crowning glory, you may be splurging on expensive shampoos. It doesn’t all have to go down the drain. “Beauty products are usually expensive, mainly when you use them all the time,” Dolbel said. “The key is to know what you need, and you'll save on some of your beauty purchases.” Dolbel’s hack? “You don't need to shampoo all your hair; it's only for your scalp. You'll only need a dollop, and you're good.” The soft silicone bristles on this scalp-massaging brush are great for gently massaging your roots and reducing buildup on your scalp. It fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, is easy to clean, and comes in 10 different colors.

14 Remove Makeup, Cleanse & Tone In One Step Phytomer Rosee Visage Toning Cleansing Lotion Amazon $36 See On Amazon Your skincare routine doesn’t have to have a dozen steps to be effective. “​​Skipping steps in your nightly routine can also help you save money,” Dolbel said. “If you're using a facial cleanser, you can skip the toner and go straight to your moisturizer. If your face is not that dry, you can skip the moisturizer and go straight to your trusted face cream.” This toning cleaning lotion is alcohol-free and suitable for all skin types. It effectively removes makeup, tones your skin without leaving an oily residue, and uses rose water to leave skin clean and velvety soft.

15 Deep-Condition Using A Hair Steamer VICARKO Hair Steamer Thermal Heat Cap Amazon $26 See On Amazon Bring the salon to your home and keep the salon fees in your wallet. “My favorite hair care trick is investing in a hair steamer,” shares Gwenda Harmon, hair and beauty expert at PowerYourCurls.com. “Hair steamers allow you to deep condition your hair at home quickly and easily. By using a hair steamer weekly, you can save hundreds of dollars by doing salon treatments at home. Research the different types of hair steamers available; find one that best suits your hair and budget, then simply use it with your favorite hair conditioner. It’s definitely cheaper and more cost-effective than regular trips to the salon.” This thermal heat cap is like a personalized sauna for your hair. It provides uniformly distributed and gentle heat with two temperature settings and has an adjustable head strap so it will fit perfectly every time. It comes in seven different patterns and color options and is easy to clean.

16 Save Money By Applying Tinted Moisturizer With SPF DRMTLGY Physical Universal Tinted Moisturizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon This all-in-one tinted moisturizer has broad-spectrum SPF 46 protection and is suitable for all skin tones. Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E moisturize your skin, absorbing easily without leaving a greasy residue — making this the perfect 2-in-1 product that you need to hydrate and protect your skin from UV light. “A product I have as part of my arsenal is a tinted moisturizer with SPF, which can save money in the long run because it eliminates the need to purchase two separate products,” says Suyud Issa, a certified aesthetician and the co-founder of All Skin Care Talk. “To use, apply the product all over your face like a regular moisturizer; it will give you light coverage while also protecting your skin from sun damage.”

17 Snag Cheaper Alternatives To Luxury Skincare Brands NIVEA Refreshingly Soft Moisturizing Cream (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon “Buy drugstore dupes instead of the more expensive products,” Issa encourages. “Drugstore brands often have cheaper alternatives that are just as effective and sometimes even better than the high-end options. You can save money without sacrificing quality by researching and finding these dupes.”This all-in-one moisturizing cream is great for your body, face, and hands. It has a light, fast-absorbing formula enriched with jojoba oil and is perfect for all skin types. Even better: it’s a great swap for Créme de la Mer, and at a fraction of the cost.

18 Make Dry Shampoo Your New Best Friend amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo Amazon $28 See On Amazon Issa suggests dry shampoo to extend the lifespan of your hairstyle. “Dry shampoos are great for extending the life of your blowouts, allowing you to go longer between washes and spend less on styling products,” Issa said. “Additionally, they add texture and volume to limp hair, helping to make it look thicker and fuller. With just a few spritzes, you can keep your hair looking fresh and save money on costly visits to the salon.” This talc-free dry shampoo uses rice starch to add volume and texture to your hair. It absorbs excess oil buildup and is loaded with sea buckthorn to hydrate and nourish.

19 Repurpose Microfiber Towels To Remove Makeup SINLAND Microfiber Facial Cloths Amazon $14 See On Amazon Regularly purchasing makeup removing pads and cotton pads to remove makeup can cost a pretty penny in the long, says Catherine Brock a fashion and beauty editor who writes for The Budget Fashionista. That’s why Brock suggests using old bath and face towels instead. “These towels are great for makeup removal as they are often soft but absorbent, and you can wash and reuse them multiple times,” Brock said. “You won’t ever have to buy another cotton pad again with this trick.” These microfiber facial cloths are incredibly soft, making them great to use on your face. They dry quickly and have reinforced edges, so they can withstand multiple washes and reuse over and over again.

20 Mix Foundation With Setting Powder To Prolong Its Wear Beauty Bakerie Flour Setting Powder Amazon $24 See On Amazon “​​My beauty hack [is] to stretch any liquid foundation and to prolong the wear of it.” Makeup Artist and Beauty Advisor Jeannette Burchfield tells Bustle. “Try mixing in your favorite setting powder. What you'll need is a clean flat surface, a mixing tool, or you can use your fingers. [Add] a pump of your foundation and a sprinkle of loose powder. This will save you money on replenishing your foundation often.” This finely-milled setting powder has a lightweight, lightly-tinted formula that leaves your skin with a beautiful matte finish. It comes in six shades and is both cruelty and paraben-free.

21 Apply Lipstick With A Lip Brush To Make It Last Longer GoWorth Disposable Lip Brushes (200-Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These disposable lipstick wands are lightweight and easy to carry, and they come in a pack of 200. Their soft bristles provide smooth and even coverage — but their real superpower is that they can ensure you use up less lipstick every time and prolong its use. “Just by building color with a lip brush and mixing it with a lip pencil to change tone, you can get so many shades out of a single tube of lipstick,” said Board-Certified Dermatologist and published author Dr. Anna Chacon.

22 Switch To Single-Ingredient Skincare La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $34 See On Amazon Dr. Chacon is a proponent of single-ingredient skincare for a couple of reasons: “These simpler products not only make it simpler to understand what you're using and why, but also offer a more cost-effective alternative to pricey products with lengthy ingredient lists as consumers become more knowledgeable about skincare and seek both transparency and formulas with clearer directions. Single-ingredient recipes have fewer ingredients and cost less to manufacture for brands. Therefore, the savings are also passed through to you, the client.” This pure hyaluronic acid serum is oil-free, allergy tested, and suitable for sensitive skin. It has a rich serum texture and helps to re-plump and repair skin, locking in hydration.

23 Use Orange Lipstick As A Color Corrector Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick Amazon $6 See On Amazon Evangeline Sarney, an NYC-based beauty expert, content producer, and the founder of makeuptips.digital, says you don’t have to spend additional dollars on color corrector for under-eye shadows: “[...] Mix a pin-sized amount of orange lipstick (bonus points if it’s one with shimmer) into your concealer on the back of your hand and apply to the skin. Use your fingertips to blend the product for a natural look.” This satiny lipstick in a gorgeous orange shade is formulated with specially selected pigments and uses shea butter to ensure a smooth and comfortable feel.

24 Make False Eyelashes Last Longer By Applying Tubular Mascara blinc Amplified Tubing Mascara Amazon $26 See On Amazon “False lashes can be a great way to enhance your eye makeup look — but throwing them out after each use isn't the best for your wallet,” Sarney says. Sarney recommends reusing your falsies to get the most out of them with this simple trick: “When using fake eyelashes, use a tubing mascara on top of the fake eyelashes. A tubing (also known as a tubular mascara) remains smudge-proof and long-lasting but effortlessly removes with water. Simply wet eyelashes and massage them with your fingertips and watch the mascara dissolve without damaging your false lashes, and reuse them time and time again. It's important to apply mascara on top of false lashes to help them blend into your natural lashes and help conceal any eyelash glue.” This buildable mascara is smudge and smear-proof, clinically tested to be non-irritating, and will hold up under sweat and tears. Excellent for sensitive skin and eyes, it’s great for a glam look that will last.

25 Set Face Primer Only Where You Need It Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Blurring Face Primer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Extend the life of your primer by using it sparingly. “Face primer is rarely needed all over the face (unless you have very oily skin),” Sarney said. “Only apply face primer to the areas where you need it and stick to a pea-sized amount. Focus on the T-zone (the forehead, nose, and chin). This will also ensure your makeup has a more natural look and less product used = more money in your pocket.” This face primer with more than 30,000 reviews has SPF 30 sun protection, is enhanced with shea butter, and blurs pores for a velvety complexion.

26 Stick To Inexpensive Cleansers That You Wash Off Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser Amazon $14 See On Amazon “My rule of thumb when it comes to saving money on my skincare routine is that any product I am going to be washing off (cleansers, scrubs, and masks) I will stick to drugstore or less expensive brands,” shares Elizabeth Dailey, beauty blogger at The Blushing Bliss. “I think of it as washing money down the drain if you buy an expensive cleanser or scrub that you’re just going to wash off. These products are only on your skin for a short period of time, so you don’t need to spend a ton of money on them. Plus, there are so many good drugstore products now so you can still find amazing, quality products.” This daily facial cleanser is hypoallergenic and free of sulfates and parabens, making it appropriate for the most sensitive of skin types. It cleans deeply to remove dirt and impurities without drying, reinforcing your skin’s barrier. It’s also an Amazon best-seller and cult classic with more than 16,000 reviews.

27 Whip Up DIY Hair Masks With Kitchen Ingredients OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Why spend money on masks when you can make treatments at home? “DIY hair masks can be made using ingredients found in your kitchen, such as avocado, honey, and olive oil,” Allyson Carter, hairstylist and editor-in-chief at HairSpies.com, tells Bustle. “These natural ingredients can nourish and moisturize your hair, leaving it looking healthy and shiny.” This all-in-one avocado-slicing tool has everything you need to split, pit, slice, and scoop avocados at home without risking cutting your hands. It has a nonslip grip and is dishwasher-safe.

28 Shampoo & Condition Hair With Inexpensive Haircare Products Made With Nourishing Ingredients Carol's Daughter Sacred Tiare Sulfate-Free Shampoo Amazon $22 See On Amazon You don’t have to hurt your wallet on expensive hair care. “Using drugstore shampoos and conditioners can be just as effective as salon products, but at a fraction of the cost,” Carter said. “Look for products that contain nourishing ingredients like argan oil, coconut oil, and keratin to keep your hair healthy and strong.” Carter recommends this sulfate-free shampoo, saying it’s “a great option for those looking for a sulfate-free, color-safe shampoo that restores hair's natural moisture without adding weight. The aloe leaf juice in this shampoo hydrates the hair, leaving it softer and more manageable. Sweet clover and rose extract provide hair with a healthy shine and moisturize the hair.”

29 Shop The Mini Version Of A Makeup Product AOLIKOKO All in One Makeup Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon This charming all-in-one makeup kit is only a few inches larger than the average smartphone and yet somehow fits everything you need. It includes a cosmetic bag, dual-tone powder, dual-tone blush, blush brush, eyeliner, dual-ended eyebrow pencil, powder puff, eyeshadow stick, mascara, lip glaze, and lipstick. “[A] favorite money-saving technique of mine is to look for brands that carry travel or mini-sized bottles,” said Kerrin Jackson, a 4-time Emmy-nominated makeup artist and creator of The Makeup Refinery.