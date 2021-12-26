This Cult-Favorite Bedding Brand Is Offering 20% Off Their Entire Site

The average person spends literal years of their life in bed, so having bedding that you love is a worthwhile investment. A few years ago, I took the plunge and bought a set of 100% linen bedding from cult-favorite Australian brand Bed Threads, and now it’s practically the only thing I’ll sleep on.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your bedding, now is the time, because Bed Threads is offering 20% off site wide, and up to 40% bundles when you use the code FRESHSTART at checkout.

I recommend starting with their Build Your Own Bedding Bundle which comes with everything you need to create an incredibly aesthetic bed setup. Choose a duvet, sheet set, and pillowcases in any combination of colors you want. I love to pair turmeric sheets with an olive duvet, and a rust and terracotta combo is about as on-trend as it gets.

Once you sleep on Bed Threads sheets, you’re going to want all of the textiles in your home to be made from super soft flax linen — and that’s totally possible. Whether you’re in the market for pajamas that match your new duvet or a spa-quality robe for all-day lounging, Bed Threads has you covered, and all of it’s on sale.

If you want to take your love for linen beyond the bedroom, check out their vast collection of homewares. From towels and bath mats to tablecloths that feel good enough to sleep on, there’s something for every room in your home. They’ve even launched a line of whimsical dinner plates that perfectly compliment the soothing colors of their textiles so you can create the perfect tablescape.

Whether you use this sale as an opportunity to do a total refresh on your home decor, or simply upgrade a room or two, you’ll want to act fast — because these deals are too good to last. As for me, I’ll be clicking “add to cart” on their highly covetable flax linen midi dress in a color that matches my favorite duvet.