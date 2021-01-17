To get evenly crispy, browned and delicious toast consistently, you need a toaster that's up to the task. The best two-slice toasters have multiple presets and browning levels, so you can get your toast just the way you like it, every time. When picking a toaster, there are a few important factors you'll need to consider to make sure that you're getting the most out of your new appliance.

First, you'll want to look at the number of settings the toaster has. Some models call these "browning levels," and some call them "timing settings," but they both control the same thing. Toasters with at least five settings will give you the most flexibility, both in terms of doneness as well as the variety of items you can heat up, from english muffins to bagels.

In addition to browning levels or timing settings, many toasters often include presets like "defrost" and "keep warm," which can be convenient for busy mornings. If you enjoy bagels or thick-sliced sourdough bread, be sure to pick a toaster with wider slots so that your bagels don't get stuck, or end up only partially toasted. In general, 1.5-inch wide slots are a good width for toasting bagels, in particular.

To make cleaning your toaster less of a hassle, choose one with a fully removable crumb tray. That way, you can simply pull the tray out and wash it off, rather than having to bring your whole toaster to the trash can like you would with a hinged design. Finally, consider what type of material the toaster is made from. Stainless steel is durable and looks sleek on your counters, but plastic is typically more affordable. Both materials are easy to wipe down with a damp cloth and dish soap (just be sure to unplug the toaster first).

With that in mind, read on for the best two-slice toasters on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall

Material: Stainless steel

Browning levels: 6

This sleek stainless steel toaster from Cuisinart is easy to use and looks great on your counter. It has six browning levels as well as bagel, defrost, and reheat presets, so you can toast a wide variety of breads to your exact preferences. The slots are 1.5 inches wide, and this toaster has an extra lift lever to help you get items out without burning your fingers. The slide-out crumb tray is fully removable for easy cleaning, and the stainless steel exterior is simple to wipe clean. A hit on Amazon, this Cuisinart toaster has over 9,000 five-star reviews, making it one of the most popular options on the site.

One fan raved: “We have been enjoying this exact same toaster for 12 years now. It is still working perfectly and we use it 5-6 days per week. We toast hamburger buns and hot dog buns by using the bagel setting, and we toast lots of bagels. The wide slots are just right for all of the items we toast. We just bought a second one for the son's college apartment.”

2. The Best Budget Toaster

Material: Plastic

Browning levels: 6

This simple Amazon Basics toaster toasts bread, and it does it well — and with over 9,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's a real fan favorite. This toaster has six shade-selector settings and 1.25-inch wide slots, which is a little more narrow than those of the previous pick but should still allow you to toast bagels and artisan breads with ease. The two-toned frame is made from plastic that can be wiped clean with a little soap and water, and the crumb tray is fully removable. This toaster also has presets for bagels and frozen items, and an extra-lift function to help you get items out.

One fan raved: “I read a lot of reviews for toasters before I decided on this one due to the positive reviews and the price. This toaster works perfectly! I’ve toasted bagels, toaster strudels, and Ego waffles and they’ve all been perfect! I like things crunchy and this does it wonderfully. The frozen and bagel options are great also.”

3.The Best For Precision Toasting

Material: Stainless steel

Browning levels: 5

If you've ever put slightly under-done toast in for another round, only to forget about it and burn it to a crisp, this is the toaster for you. This luxe Breville toaster has an "A Bit More" preset button to give your toast just a touch more color, as well as "Crumpet/Fruit Bread', and "Frozen" presets. The browning lever goes from one to five, with the ability to choose an in-between setting, and the lift-and-look feature allows you to check on your toast without canceling the timer. The alert tone can be set to mute, low, and high, and the crumb tray is fully removable. This toaster is made from stainless steel that can be easily wiped down.

One fan raved: “This is probably the best toaster I have ever owned. The toast comes out evenly toasted on both sides. This is an extremely well thought out toaster. I particularly like where all the controls are located on the front and the lever to lower toast is on the side. Another nice feature is the ability to lift up toasted bread by raising the lever slightly, raising the toast so you don't burn your fingers reaching in to remove the toast. I normally don't write reviews, but was so impressed with this toaster I felt compelled to. Great job Breville.”

4. The Best Retro-Inspired Toaster

Material: Stainless steel

Browning levels: 6

Add a pop of color and chic, retro style to your kitchen with this sleek REDMOND toaster. More than just stylish, this toaster has six timer settings as well as presets for bagels and frozen items. There's also a function that prevents this toaster from over heating, which can be super handy. It's crafted from stainless steel that's easy to keep clean, and it has a fully removable slide-out crumb tray. The best part? It comes in five fun vintage-inspired colors, including pink, cream, and mint green.

One fan raved: “This REDMOND toaster is not only well made, but it's also fantastic looking. I just love the 50's retro design. It's easy to operate, toasts the bread evenly and very easy to clean. All in all it's a great buy and looks great on my counter.”