Vegas pool season is in full swing in May, and this month the city welcomes a new entrant into the dayclub space just in time for Memorial Day weekend. May also brings a ’90s favorite to the Sphere, the WNBA champs back in action, and the 30th anniversary of a legendary electronic music fest. Here are four events you’ll want to check out in Vegas this month.

Belt Out ‘Don’t Speak’ At The Sphere

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If you needed yet another sign that the ’90s are back, No Doubt is reuniting for a residency at the Sphere that starts May 6. What began as a 12-show run has now added six more dates in June to accommodate demand. Though the group reunited for a 2024 set at Coachella, it’ll be the first extended run of shows from the Gwen Stefani-fronted band since 2015 — it’s also fittingly the 30th anniversary of their seminal album, Tragic Kingdom. Keep the throwback vibes going by starting your night with dinner at SUSHISAMBA inside the Venetian Resort, which will put you just a 10-minute walk from the venue.

Cheer On The Las Vegas Aces

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The reigning WNBA champs kick off their season on May 9 with a rematch against the Phoenix Mercury, whom they swept in last year’s WNBA Finals. Be there for the ring ceremony as Aces star A’ja Wilson and the rest of the squad collect more hardware (will they make it to a fourth championship in five years in 2026?). Plenty of tickets are still available, and since tip off is at 12:30 p.m., stop for brunch at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill near T-Mobile Arena before the game.

Party At Vegas’ Newest Dayclub

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Does Las Vegas need another dayclub? Caesars Palace is betting it does with the opening of OMNIA Dayclub on May 15. Opening weekend has sets from Fisher, Rüfüs Du Sol, and Martin Garrix followed by Chris Lake and Tiësto over Memorial Day weekend. The space will feature two pools surrounded by day beds, private cabanas, and VIP plunge pools, as well as the Skybar featuring an elevated menu from Tao Group Hospitality plus a view of all the action on the Strip below. While at Caesars Palace, be sure to check out Green Fairy Garden. The outdoor cocktail bar in front of the hotel features patio seating, burgers and tots from the food stall No Pants, and a hidden speakeasy called Pier 17 Yacht Club.

Wear Your Best Festival Outfit At EDC

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Electric Daisy Carnival, the largest electronic dance music festival in North America, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year with a three-day event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway that’s expected to attract over 500,000 attendees. More than 200 acts will perform across nine stages, including headliners Kaskade, John Summit, GRiZ b2b Wooli, Martin Garrix, and FISHER. Tickets are officially sold out, but you can try your luck on the resale market ahead of the May 15-17 festival. If watching all the acts makes you feel like getting up on stage yourself, head to Smelly Cat back on the Strip where you can sing karaoke backed by a live band.