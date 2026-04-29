Summer is almost here, which brings with it packed calendars of parties, vacations, and maybe the scattering of friends post-graduation. Before everyone gets too busy, gather your crew to hit one of these events happening in SF this May. Whether your vibe is getting everyone out to run a road race or indulging in the massive party that is Carnaval, every weekend brings a new way to gather and celebrate.

Immerse Yourself In The World Of Tea

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Tea lovers will flock to the San Francisco International Tea Festival at the Ferry Building May 2-3 for this annual event where you can sample teas from 30 different vendors. Each ticket includes unlimited tastings plus a porcelain tea cup to take home (how quaint!). There are even free lectures from tea experts on topics like cooking with tea, tea’s place in traditional Chinese medicine, and how to create your own herbal tea blend. If you’re there on Saturday afternoon, head to Pabu Izakaya for happy hour after you’ve had your fill of tea for discounted bites plus sake on draft.

Run A 12K In A Costume

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Dress up and hit the pavement at the Bay to Breakers fun run on May 17 which starts on the Embarcadero and takes you through nine neighborhoods before ending at Ocean Beach. There are 12K and 15K course options, but this race is really about the journey rather than making a PR—you can even register to compete as a “centipede,” where groups of 13-15 runners travel the course together, linked by a bungee cord. After you’ve crossed the finish line, reward yourself with lunch at Kingdom of Dumpling, which serves a menu of Chinese classics including 20 different kinds of dumplings.

Celebrate Latin Culture At Carnaval

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The 48th annual Carnaval takes over the Mission District on Memorial Day weekend with a free two-day festival (May 23-24) featuring five music stages and five DJ block parties over 17 city blocks. Highlights include a performance by Su Majestad Mi Banda El Mexicano de Casimiro on Saturday and the Grand Parade on Sunday morning. Fitting for a World Cup year, this year’s theme is “La Copa del Pueblo,” or the People’s Cup, complete with a pop-up soccer arena where you can play or view scrimmages. Post-festival, make a dinner reservation at Bar Jabroni in Lower Haight to enjoy its inventive plates and extensive wine list.

Find Community At A Literary Festival

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Close out the month at the Bay Area Book Festival in Downtown Berkeley May 29-31, which brings together authors, writers, and activists for a series of literary talks and writers workshops with a focus on uniting around urgent issues and uplifting marginalized voices. Headliner sessions will tackle topics like “Publishing the Future” and “Black Feminist Futurescaping.” At the Bookworm Block Party on the final day of the fest, check out live readings at the Poetry Stage, take in family-friendly entertainment at the YouthLit corner, and pick up a new book (or three) from an indie press at Small Press Alley. While in Berkeley, stop in for wood-fired pizzas and handcrafted beer at Jupiter where you can dine on the outdoor patio under the string lights.