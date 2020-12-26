A really great set of comfortable bed sheets makes climbing into bed an even more relaxing, enjoyable experience. No one wants to wrap themselves up in sheets that feel scratchy or stiff, and finding quality sheets doesn't have to mean spending a small fortune. The best affordable sheets are soft, durable, and made from a fabric that suits your sleep needs, whether you prefer warm and toasty sheets or a cooling set of sheets that wicks away moisture. Before you get started, it helps to understand the pros and cons of different bedsheet fabrics.

Materials

Cotton : Sheets that are 100% cotton are the most popular choice because they are soft and easy to maintain. This natural fabric is breathable and naturally soft, however, like most cotton clothing — they wrinkle. Look for cotton sheets that fall within the 300 to 500 thread count range to ensure they are a quality pick.

: Sheets that are 100% cotton are the most popular choice because they are soft and easy to maintain. This natural fabric is breathable and naturally soft, however, like most cotton clothing — they wrinkle. Look for cotton sheets that fall within the 300 to 500 thread count range to ensure they are a quality pick. Flannel : If you’re someone who can never get warm, cotton-based flannel sheets are an excellent option. They’re ideal in the wintertime because they can be layered to control how much extra warmth you need. Look for flannel sheets that are rated at least 155 grams per square meter (GSM), which is the metric measurement of fabric weight.

: If you’re someone who can never get warm, cotton-based flannel sheets are an excellent option. They’re ideal in the wintertime because they can be layered to control how much extra warmth you need. Look for flannel sheets that are rated at least 155 grams per square meter (GSM), which is the metric measurement of fabric weight. Microfiber : Bed sheets made of microfiber are the most affordable option and are more durable than natural fibers, but if not made well, can feel rough to the touch and generate static. Look for brushed microfiber, which is softer and smoother. Microfiber can also have added properties that make it resistant to fading, wrinkles, and shrinkage. These sheets are typically low-maintenance and can come in a variety of colors and prints.

: Bed sheets made of microfiber are the most affordable option and are more durable than natural fibers, but if not made well, can feel rough to the touch and generate static. Look for brushed microfiber, which is softer and smoother. Microfiber can also have added properties that make it resistant to fading, wrinkles, and shrinkage. These sheets are typically low-maintenance and can come in a variety of colors and prints. Bamboo: If you can’t get cool enough, bamboo, a natural fiber like cotton, is ultra-lightweight, breathable, and hypoallergenic. Bamboo sheets are antibacterial and wick moisture to keep you comfortable all night. However, bamboo wrinkles easily and can be a bit pricey.

The bed sheet sets featured below vary in terms of materials, but each is highly rated, comes in a number of mattress sizes, and costs less than $50. A few sets even boast tens of thousands of reviews. These picks combine the best of both worlds, giving you quality bed sheets at a reasonable price.

1. This Soft Microfiber Set With A Cult Following

One of the most popular sets on Amazon, these microfiber bed sheets have more than 170,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. They’re made of brushed microfiber so they are breathable and feel soft and silky. The four-piece set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet has deep pockets and elastic to wrap all the way around your mattress and stay put. It fits mattresses, mattress pads, and cushions up to 16 inches deep. These low-maintenance sheets are resistant to fading, stains, and shrinking and caring for them in a breeze: Toss them into the washing machine and wash on cold then tumble dry on low for wrinkle-free results. They’re available in 44 colors and patterns like stripes and checks.

Helpful Review: “Forget that these are microfiber. Forget that these are under $30. These really are the BEST sheets ever! I purchased the light pink and they are absolutely gorgeous! They are the softest and most comfortable sheets I've ever had! [...] They are not see-through either. They are not hot. They are wrinkle free and [have] deep pockets with elastic all around. No other fitted sheets would stay on my bed! These are the only sheets I will ever buy.”

Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King Set

Available Colors: 44

2. A Set Of 100% Cotton Bed Sheets

These breathable bed sheets are made of 100% cotton and cost less than $50 — a rare deal. The 400-thread count sheets feature long-staple cotton fiber, which means the sheets are stronger than those made with shorter cotton fibers. Their sateen weave makes them lustrous and smooth. Like the first pick, this set has a cult following, with more than 25,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. This four-piece set includes an extra-deep pocket fitted sheet that can fit a 16-inch mattress, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. These sheets are safe in the washing machine and dryer, however since they’re cotton, wrinkling may be an issue. They come in 29 colors and patterns to match your home decor. If you prefer a percale weave, you might also want to consider these affordable cotton sheets.

Helpful Review: “I am so very happy with these sheets! The price is right, the color is beautiful and true to the description, the textile is certified Oeko-tex which is always good, and they’re 100% cotton, NOT microfiber (which I can’t stand because I overheat.)I washed them and after a long washing then drying cycle, they’re just slightly wrinkled, which I don’t mind.They also fit very well over my 12 in. foam mattress and I did not have to fight with it to fit it on the corners.I am buying a second set right now."

Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Short Queen, King, California King, and Split King

Available Colors: 29

3. These Cooling Bamboo Bed Sheets

If you get hot at night, these bamboo sheets are perfect for you. They’re cool, breathable and have moisture-wicking properties that help keep you dry. The natural bamboo blend fabric is antibacterial and hypoallergenic, too. These sheets help regulate your body temperature while providing a soft and smooth feel against your skin. This six-piece set has more than 48,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating and comes with an extra-deep-pocket fitted sheet that can fit an 18-inch mattress, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases. They are machine washable and it's best to tumble dry them on a low setting. Choose among 40 solid shades that range from neutrals like white, cream, and butter to vivid shades of gold, burgundy, and light blue (shown here).

Helpful Review: “Bedsheets are super comfortable... they’re smooth, soft, and wrinkle free. I washed them and placed them in the dryer prior to the first use, and they came out wrinkle free! I’m impressed and couldn’t be more satisfied. They are by far my favorite sheets to date. I will definitely order more of these!"

Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, and Split King

Available Colors: 40

4. A Super-Soft & Stretchy Cotton Jersey Set

These incredibly soft cotton jersey bed sheets are an affordable and low-maintenance option if you love the breathability of cotton, but also prefer a set that feels a little more like your favorite worn-in tee. Plus, since it's jersey it won't wrinkle as much as typical cotton since it's smoother and stretchier. The four-piece set, which has a 4.7-star rating and more than 7,000 reviews, includes a fitted sheet (the manufacturer doesn't specify whether it fits deep mattresses), a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The lightweight sheets are described as an "all-seasons" set that pass strict OEKO-TEX Standards and come in five solid shades. They're machine washable and some reviewers noted they come out of the dryer feeling "very soft."

Helpful Review: "Completely in love with these sheets!! Exactly what I was hoping for. Super soft and snuggly without being too hot. I feel like I’m being wrapped in a super soft stretchy oversized T-shirt. Plus the dark grey looks really cute paired with my light blue comforter for my beach themed room. Fits my full size mattress perfectly even after washing. I really hope these hold up well over time because so far I’m very happy with these!"

Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King

Available Colors: 5

5. A Cozy Warm Flannel Bed Sheet Set

On chilly nights, these flannel sheets will keep you warm and toasty. They’re made of 100% cotton flannel that is brushed on both sides to ensure they are smooth and won't pill. This set is affordable and has a weight of 170 GSM, which makes it a thick, cozy pick. This three-piece set includes a fitted sheet that fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep, a flat sheet, and one pillowcase. The sheets have a 4.3-star rating and come in six patterns that include two plaid shades, a giraffe print, and snowflakes. The manufacturer does not provide care instructions, but many reviewers noted they successfully washed these sheets in cold water and dried them on a low temperature to avoid shrinkage.

For a flannel upgrade, these warm flannel sheets have a higher weight of 190 grams per square meter, are crafted in Portugal, and come in 11 solid shades and floral prints.

Helpful Review: “Soft, comfy, and warm during the fall and winter months."

Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Available Colors: 6

6. A Really Affordable Set In 44 Colors & Prints

These polyester microfiber sheets come in more than 40 stylish colors and patterns at a price that can’t be beat, so you can rely on them to outfit every bedroom in your home. This four-piece set includes an extra-deep pocket fitted sheet that fits 16-inch mattresses, flat sheet, and two pillowcases. These sheets meet strict OEKO-TEX standards for safety and environmental standards and couldn't be more low-maintenance: wash then in warm water, tumble dry them on low, and they'll remain wrinkle-free.

Helpful Review: ‘I wasn’t sure if I would like these sheets since I’m kind of a sheet snob. I normally buy Egyptian cotton with a high thread count for durability and softness, but needed to buy several new sheet sets for my kid’s room so the affordable price was a huge plus. [...]. I was very surprised by how nice they actually are, and they have held up well so far to frequent washing. My kid really likes them too.”

Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Available Colors: 44

7. A Microfiber Set That Fits Up To A 24-Inch-Deep Mattress

There is nothing worse than struggling to put a fitted sheet on when it won't fit your mattress. These extra deep pocket sheets stay snug on mattresses that measure 18 to 24 inches deep. This six-piece set comes with a fitted sheet, top sheet, and four pillow cases. The microfiber sheets are resistant to tearing, shrinking, and fading. Choose from a variety of solid colors such as coral, sage, and lavender. This sheet set has a 4.6-star rating and more than 27,000 reviews.

Helpful Review: ‘Very rarely am I this impressed with something, enough to write this and hopefully help someone else say YES FINALLY SHEETS THAT WILL FIT! We recently upgraded to a super thick memory foam mattress and adjustable base. I paid $100 for sheets at the furniture store and they didn't stay on! Ugh, so of course I took to Amazon. These sheets are silky soft, but more importantly, they not only fit, but go under about 3", so they don't pop off when we use the adjustable base. On top of that the set came with four pillowcases! [...] Would definitely recommend these and the price is great!”