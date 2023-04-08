An air fryer is one of those kitchen appliances that fall under the category of “essential” in my book. It cooks food quickly, and the end result is a deliciously crisp dish. The best air fryers for two people typically feature a capacity ranging from two to four quarts (up to five for those who entertain often). Selecting the top air fryer comes down to features; some air fryers boast one-touch buttons for various foods and others have additional functionalities, so consider what would be most useful in your kitchen.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Air Fryers For Two People

Capacity

For an air fryer that’s suitable for two people, you’ll likely want a capacity ranging from two to four quarts. Consider how much food you usually make: A two-quart model can cook about two chicken breasts at once, while a four-quart pick can likely hold about four chicken breasts. Some two-person households that entertain often may even prefer a slightly larger five-quart model, though the higher capacity bumps up the size of the machine.

Settings & Features To Consider

Basic air fryer models are straightforward to operate — they usually have just a few settings to control (like temperature and timer dials) — and a correspondingly low price tag. Some models have additional functions, including broiling, baking, dehydrating, grilling, and more. Others have built-in presets that make cooking certain foods (think: chicken, fries, veggies, etc.) fast and easy. There are even smart air fryers that can be controlled with an app or via voice.

Shop The Best Air Fryers For Two People

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best air fryers for two people:

Also Great: These Silicone Liners That Make Cleaning Your Air Fryer Easier: J.Y.Memorize Air Fryer Silicone Liners

Time to cook: These nine air fryers are perfectly sized to make (delicious) food for two people.

1. A Ninja Air Fryer For 2 People With 41,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Pros:

Popular on Amazon; boasts 48,000-plus reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating

4 functions

Cons:

On the heavy side (almost 11 pounds)

Some reviewers report the machine doesn’t come with the multi-layer rack mentioned in the listing

This Ninja air fryer boasts a near-perfect 4.8-star rating overall on Amazon after 48,000-plus reviews. With its four-quart capacity, the machine is perfectly sized for two people. It’s easy to tweak the settings using the buttons, and in addition to air frying, it can roast, reheat, and dehydrate foods — a recipe book is included to give you ideas. The frying basket is ceramic-coated so food won’t stick to it, and many of the components are dishwasher safe, including the frying basket and crisper plate.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love this Air [Fryer]! Easy to use & clean. The size I got is perfect for two people. It's a must for 2 people, no wasted food, no need to make any extra food that'll end up being thrown away!”

Capacity: 4 quarts | Dimensions: 8.5 x 12.1 x 11 inches | Weight: 10.6 pounds | Temperature Range: 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit | Watts: 1,550

2. A $40 Air Fryer That’s Incredibly Simple To Operate

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Simple knob controls

The lightest option on this list

Cons:

Limited temperature range

No preset options

With a price tag of less than $50, this air fryer is certainly a budget-friendly buy. But that doesn’t mean it skimps on quality. Amazon reviewers give it a solid 4.6-star rating overall after 21,000-plus reviews, with one fan calling it the “best new small appliance I've ever bought.”

The air fryer is simple by design — it doesn’t have fancy presets or additional functionalities — however, it does have key essentials like a 60-minute timer, a manual temperature-control knob, an automatic shut-off, and a non-stick frying basket and tray (both of which are top-rack dishwasher safe). It also comes with a one-year warranty.

One Reviewer Wrote: “GAME CHANGER!! [...] I’ve always hated cooking but after using this I actually enjoy it!! This is easy to use and much faster than using the stove or oven. This is a good size for two people at a great price! Buy it now!!”

Capacity: 2 quarts (5-quart model also available) | Dimensions: 9.8 x 9.8 x 12.5 inches | Weight: 5.7 pounds | Temperature Range: 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit | Watts: 1,000

3. An Air Fryer That Boasts An Impressive Temperature Range

Pros:

Widest temperature range on this list (100 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit)

8 presets

Shake reminder

Cons:

Some reviewers find the touchscreen difficult to use & see (it’s on top of the machine)

The temperature of this air fryer can be set anywhere from 100 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (it’s the widest range on this list), allowing you to make adjustments as needed to pull off perfectly crisp dishes. The dual-layer coating on the frying basket ensures that food won’t stick, and it can be cleaned in the dishwasher. If you’re still new to the air fryer game, the digital touch screen also features eight preset options to simplify cooking — this includes food-specific settings (to make french fries, steak, chicken, veggies, and more) and dehydrate and reheat functionalities. A recipe book is also included.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love this air fryer! It's big enough for two people and has a small footprint. I use this a lot, for most all of my meats. It makes a perfect steak and clean-up is a breeze.”

Capacity: 4 quarts | Dimensions: 9.4 x 11.6 x 9.4 inches | Weight: 7 pounds | Temperature Range: 100 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Watts: 1500

4. A 3.6-Quart Air Fryer With A Small Footprint

Pros:

Impressive capacity for its compact size

Lightweight

Cons:

Limited temperature range

No preset options

This popular air fryer has a shockingly small footprint (just eight by eight by 9.5 inches), taking up next to no room in your kitchen or pantry. And yet, the capacity is a sizable 3.6 quarts thanks to its flat basket design, which allows up to 40% more food to fit. Adjust the time (there is a 60-minute max timer) and temperature settings using the digital touch screen. The non-stick coating in the frying basket makes for easy cleanup, though it is also dishwasher-safe. It comes with a one-year warranty.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This air fryer is easy to set up and does what it says it will do. Really impressed with how easy it is to clean up. Can clean it by hand or dishwasher. The direction booklet is easy to follow and has a cooking times in the direction booklet. It would be best to use for one or two people. The unit does not take up much space and is quiet in operation. It has a bell signal when cooking is done. My first use came out perfect. Nice and crisp food. Well worth the money.”

Capacity: 3.6 quarts (2- and 5-quart models also available) | Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 9.5 inches | Weight: 7.4 pounds | Temperature Range: 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit | Watts: 1,200

5. A Smart Air Fryer That Adjusts For Even Cooking

Pros:

Popular on Amazon; more than 12,000 reviews, 4.7-star rating overall

Settings can be adjusted with voice control and an app

Shake reminder

5 presets

Con:

Controls are on top of the machine; may be difficult for some to see

It’s no wonder that this chic air fryer has a 4.7-star rating overall on Amazon after 12,000 reviews — it is packed with useful features. For one, the smart machine is compatible with voice control via Alexa. You can use the free VeSync app to control the different settings as well. Five built-in food presets (for chicken, fries, bacon, steak, and veggies) allow you to whip up your favorites with just the click of a button. And an automatic shake reminder will alert you when it’s time to toss the contents inside. Plus, the air fryer has a unique technology that automatically adjusts the machine’s heat, ensuring your food is evenly cooked.

A non-stick crisper plate makes cleaning up a breeze, and the basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher-safe. This pick has automatic shut-off and overheat protection for your safety. This air fryer comes with a 150-recipe book.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is my second purchase of a Cosori air fryer. It has proven to be reliable and can be used as a smart air fryer as well. I am very pleased with the Cosori brand. Kudos to Cosori!!”

Capacity: 4 quarts (5- and 5.8-quart models also available) | Dimensions: 10.8 x 10.8 x 12.8 inches | Weight: 9.8 pounds | Temperature Range: 170 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Watts: 1,500

6. An Air Fryer With A Larger 5-Quart Capacity

Pros:

Largest capacity on this list

8 functions

Cons:

Heavy

Largest dimensions on this list

With a five-quart capacity, this GoWISE air fryer can hold more food than all of the other options on this list — it’s perfect for meal prepping in batches or making extra food to entertain a crowd. But don’t worry: It’s not massive, so it’s suitable for just two individuals as well.

The machine has a digital touch screen with eight functionalities, including roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, and of course, air frying. The cooking timer can be set up to 60 minutes for most options, and the non-stick basket ensures your food will slide right out when ready. All of the removable components are dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup. A recipe book is included with this air fryer to give you some inspiration.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Got this in January, and literally use it every single night and have had no problems! Super easy to use, love the reheat option it makes left over pizza so much better. Pretty easy to clean too. All around, for the price, you can’t beat it. Anddd I got the copper and black one and it’s just so pretty!!!”

Capacity: 5 quarts (2- and 7-quart models also available) | Dimensions: 16 x 13.5 x 13.5 inches | Weight: 13.1 pounds | Temperature Range: 180 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit | Watts: 1,700

7. A Sleek Stainless Steel Air Fryer With Lots Of Functions

Pros:

6 functions and customizable food preset options

Sleek stainless steel finish

Con:

Some reviewers indicated it has an odor on first use

This Instant Vortex air fryer boasts six different functionalities — including air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat — as well as customizable programs for numerous foods like roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns, and more. The machine has an easy-to-read control panel, and the non-stick frying basket is dishwasher safe for fast cleanup. You’ll appreciate safety features like overheat protection and auto-off as an added precaution. It comes with a free app offering recipes.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Nothing to dislike! Perfect size for two people. Doesn’t take much counter space—yay!!! Air-fried chicken, pork chops, and flounder are all great. Go-to shake and bake: garlic powder; salt and pep; Italian seasoning. We use it daily. It’s a game changer.”

Capacity: 4 quarts (2-quart model also available) | Dimensions: 10.2 x 13 x 11 inches | Weight: 9 pounds | Temperature Range: 120 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit | Watts: 1,600

8. A Highly Rated Air Fryer With Retro Style

Pros:

Style

8 color options

Con:

Unclear if dishwasher safe or not

No preset options

With its retro vibes, this GoWISE air fryer will certainly look cool displayed on your counters. And there are even eight color options to choose from, like mint, black, red, and blush. Looks aside, this air fryer will do a superb job of making food delectably crisp. It’s simple to operate — the button controls on the front allow you to adjust the temperature and time (up to 30 minutes) — and both the basket and crisper tray are non-stick. Amazon reviewers have mixed feedback about whether the components of this air fryer are dishwasher safe, though the commenters that washed it by hand indicated it was simple to do so.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love it so far! It yielded 2 large chicken breasts, and after they were cooked, a 16 oz bag of roasted Brussels sprouts, turned out very good! And I even cooked bacon in it (yay!) along with eggs! And no greasy stove to clean! And the crisping plate is very easy to clean. I ask myself what took me so long! For anyone sitting on the fence, this purchase is worth it. This size is good for two people, or two dinners!”

Capacity: 3.7 quarts (2.75-quart model also available) | Dimensions: 15 x 13 x 12.5 inches | Weight: 10.7 pounds | Temperature Range: 170 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit | Watts: 1,200

9. An Air Fryer & Grill Combo With A 4.8-Star Overall Rating

Pros:

Popular on Amazon; boasts 29,000-plus reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating

5 functions

Highest maximum temperature on this list

Cons:

Expensive

Heaviest model on this list

Grill, air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate all with this Ninja Foodie 5-In-1 Grill? It can do it all: The machine includes a four-quart crisper basket, a grill grate (it’s virtually smoke-free for indoor use), and a cooking pot to pull off these different functionalities. All of the cooking components are coated in a PTFE/PFOA-free ceramic, ensuring your food won’t get stuck. And they’re dishwasher-safe for your convenience. The digital screen in the front allows you to tweak all of the different settings — it’s actually quite straightforward to operate considering all of the ways it can be used.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Since purchasing this air fryer we have yet to use our oven. Quantity can be somewhat limited, but for two people it’s perfect! We have grilled and air crisped all meats and seafoods with excellent results!”

Capacity: 4 quarts | Dimensions: 14.9 x 14.9 x 11 inches | Weight: 14.5 pounds | Temperature Range: Up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit | Watts: 1,760

Also Great: These Silicone Liners That Make Cleaning Your Air Fryer Easier

Want to make cleaning your air fryer even easier? Simply place one of these reusable non-stick silicone liners in the bottom of the frying basket before adding your food. The liners are heat resistant up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit and will fit in most machines with a one- to 3.5-quart capacity. When cooking is complete, pull the liner out and put it directly in your dishwasher for cleaning.