When it comes to air improvement technology, a multipurpose unit can save you time, money, and space. The best air purifier and humidifier combos effectively remove allergens from your home and add moisture back into your air simultaneously, but make sure its capacity is right for the square footage you're looking to cover. When choosing the best unit for you, also consider if extra features like an air-quality monitor or essential oil reservoir are important to you.

In short, your air purifier and humidifier should be big enough and powerful enough to fully process the air in the room (or desk area) of your choosing. As a result, intended square footage is a must-know detail. You can calculate a room's square footage by multiplying the length by the width. That said, as a general rule of thumb, a 200-square-foot purifier is well-suited for small bedrooms, offices, or nurseries; a 400-square-foot unit usually works for large master bedrooms or living spaces; and 600-square-foot-plus units are ideal for basements and open-concept areas.

When you're making a decision, also consider if you're willing to pay a little more for features like easy-to-use presets, a digital display, or even the ability to heat a room in addition to purifying the air and adding moisture. No matter which unit is right for you, all of the following devices effectively clean and humidify your air at the same time.

1. The Overall Best Air Purifier & Humidifier Combo

The VENTA Airwasher is a two-in-one humidifier and air purifier with more than 1,100 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating on Amazon. It's one of the most popular options for several reasons: For one, it has a 1.4-gallon reservoir as well as a filter with removes dust, pollen, and dander from the air. For another, it comes in two colors and six different square-footage options to suit almost any home. Finally, it's relatively affordable, filter-free, energy-efficient, doesn't produce unwanted residue. Plus, it automatically shuts off for your safety when the tank runs dry.

Intended square footage: Up to 200 square feet (also comes in 300, 400, 430, 600, and 800 square feet models)

One reviewer wrote: "We love this machine. In fact we have two of them. No filter needed, so no bacteria build-up. Runs quietly so you don't hear a thing. Been looking for a humidifier like this for years. Very happy with [the] purchase."

2. The Best Tabletop Unit — & The Most Affordable

While it's not necessarily the most highly rated option, the Luminous is a good hybrid pick if you're looking for something small and affordable. This unit cannot function as a humidifier and an air purifier at the same time, but it does offer two interchangeable filters so you can switch between the functions at will — and with a price tag of $100, it's a pretty great deal. The three-stage air purifier captures dust, dander, smoke, and odors, while the humidifier adds moisture back into your space without producing unwanted white residue. Last but not least, it's USB powered for convenience, and it looks sleek and compact when sitting on your desk or bedside table.

Intended square footage: Up to 100 square feet

One reviewer wrote: "I love that this is a dual functioning product. I have limited space, so having 2 different machines isn't an option. With this, I can just swap out a filter (which is super easy to do) and have an air purifier or humidifier - whatever I need most at the time."

3. The Easiest To Customize

If you'd like to have lots of control over the air you breathe, the BONECO H300 is the way to go. Yes, it removes smoke, pollen, odors, and other contaminants from your air using a high-capacity filter, and it also measures the relative humidity levels and adds moisture back into your space — plus you can opt to use one function or both simultaneously. This one, however, also has some added features that let you customize the unit to your needs including six performance pre-sets and an app that lets you monitor your unit while out (or just across the room). It also functions as an essential oil diffuser thanks to the built-in fragrance container.

Intended square footage: Up to 540 square feet

One reviewer wrote: "This is a wonderful machine and it does an effective job of 'washing' the air. It doesn't have a big footprint and is compact (unlike the old Swiss Air models). The machine is especially easy to operate, without lots of buttons to fuss with or settings to manage."

4. The One With A Digital Display

Unlike its competitors, the Sharp Triple Action Plasmacluster has a large display, front and center, which monitors dust and immediately informs you of the humidity levels in your space. Ionic technology removes allergens and pollutants, and since it works automatically to detect the quality and rectify the pollution and dryness levels, it's a no-brainer for medium-sized spaces.

Intended square footage: Up to 341 square feet

One reviewer wrote: "The electronic dust sensor is phenomenal. It really does detect dust in the air that's too small to see. I have the machine 6 feet from my cat's litter box, and within a minute of my cleaning the cat's mess from the litter box, the Sharp's sensor display changes from green to orange and then red, and the fan kicks into high gear."

5. The One That Heats & Cools Too

The Envion by Boneco's Four Seasons model was named that for a reason: Its four-in-one capabilities are designed to keep your home clean, hydrated, and comfortable year-round. The true HEPA filter removes odors, dander, dust, mold, and more. The humidifier makes the air easier to breathe in dry months. The powerful fan helps cool down rooms in the warmer months, and the built-in heater keeps you toasty warm when temperatures drop. It also has easy-to-read control dials, an LED light that lets you know when the water levels are low, and three different fan settings for both cooling and heating.

Intended square footage: N/A (but manufacturer says it's suitable for "medium to large size rooms")

One reviewer wrote: "Love the different functions that this unit provides. I can use it as a humidifier or as a heater. I use it in my bedroom, which is usually difficult to get warm during cold mornings/days."

6. The Most High-Tech Option

It's definitely an investment, but if you're looking for the most impressive air-improvement technology out there, the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool purifier is worth the splurge. Like its best-selling air purifier cousin, this one circulates the air in your space without any dangerous blades. It also pulls allergens into the fully-sealed filtration system, which captures 99.97% of pollutants with a glass HEPA filter and removes gases and odors with a carbon filter. However, this particular model also has a built-in humidifier with UV-cleanse technology, which ensures that the moisture entering your space has been sanitized. Last but not least, you can control the unit and monitor the air quality using the comprehensive phone app.

Intended square footage: Up to 400 square feet

One reviewer wrote: "Best investment in your home life! My sleep improved incredibly, [no more] dry eyes and lips during winter time [. We] decided to buy another one for living room."