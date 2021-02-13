In a lot of ways, the best air purifiers for your office are the best air purifiers for any other room: They'll be optimally suited for the size of your space and offer the right purification systems for your needs. That said, if you're looking for an air purifier that makes your workspace way more comfortable and productive, you should also prioritize quiet technology and a sleek design (both physically and in terms of usability), so it won't be a distraction.

Before you get to shopping, measure your home office or other workspace to calculate the square footage. Different models have varying intended room sizes, and this should be your first determinant when choosing one. After all, an air purifier might have great reviews and four stages of purification, but if it can't handle your 300-square-foot office, it's not worth the buy.

Next, ensure that your air purifier has a wide range of purification systems to trap the most impurities. Top-selling brands most commonly feature three types of purification: a pre-filter (which captures larger particles like hair and dust), a HEPA filter (which is short for high-efficiency particulate air and traps small particles like pollen, dander, and smoke), and an activated carbon filter (which absorbs unwanted odors). Any combination of these should suffice, but some higher-end models offer additional purification abilities, like a UV-C light with its potential bacteria, mold, and virus benefits.

After that, check the dimensions and decibel levels (if available). That information, in addition to the reviewer feedback surrounding volume and ease of use, will ensure that your purifier will not only fit well in your office, but it'll be quiet, easy to operate, and convenient.

1. The Overall Best Air Purifier For Small Rooms

This LEVOIT air purifier has more than 20,000 reviews, a 4.7-star overall rating, and a number-one best-selling status for HEPA-filter air purifiers on Amazon. Due to its three separate filtration levels (pre-filter, HEPA, and activated carbon), it's a reliable option for most rooms — but it has a few great features that make it well-suited for an office. For one, its sleep mode only produces 24 decibels of noise (about as loud as a whisper) for distraction-free work. For another, it is compact and unobtrusive for desktop placement, but it still offers enough coverage for rooms up to 219 square feet. Finally, it's extremely easy to operate with its on-device controls, built-in timers, and multiple fan speeds.

Size: 8.7 by 8.7 by 16.2 inches

Filters: pre-filter, HEPA, activated carbon

Lowest decibel level: 24 decibels

Intended square footage: 219 square feet

One reviewer wrote: "I got [this] for my office while I'm working [from] home. It keeps the air fresh. I generally keep it on the medium speed, which is very quiet. It is a nice size and shape. It just works."

2. The Most Affordable Desktop Option

At less than $60, the KOIOS air purifier is shockingly affordable — especially considering it offers the same three filtration stages of units that are twice as expensive. While the exact square footage isn't disclosed, reviewers report that it easily cleans the air in smaller rooms. And since it can fit effortlessly on your desktop, it won't get in the way of your work schedule. It's also quiet (as little as 25 decibels), really simple to use with its single-button control, and has a soothing blue light. There are two fan speeds.

Size: 7.5 by 6.9 by 6.9 inches

Purification systems: pre-filter, HEPA, activated carbon

Intended square footage: n/a (small room)

One reviewer wrote: "I purchased 2 of these for our basement based on the price and previous reviews. They have only been plugged in for a few days but seem to be working well. They are surprisingly very quiet yet air can be felt coming out of them. Very happy thus far."

3. The Best Air Purifier With UV Light For Small Rooms

Like other models in this price point, the Germ Guardian air purifier has a pre-filter, a HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to tackle hair, dust, odors, and more. Unlike many of its competitors, however, this one also has a built-in UV-C light, which is designed to tackle airborne bacteria, viruses, and mold. It's not the most space-savvy option, but it's relatively quiet at 40 decibels (as loud as a library or bird call) and its upright design can be placed in a corner or beside your desk.

Size: 9 by 5.5 by 22 inches

Purification systems: pre-filter, HEPA, activated carbon, UV-C

Intended square footage: 167 square feet

One reviewer wrote: "I’m happy to have two of these in our home. With the carbon filter and UV light killing germs and viruses we have it running in low all the time. I got one for my elderly fathers apartment in assisted living to help keep his space germ free and am ordering two more for my office at work!"

4. The Best Air Purifier For Large Rooms

For spaces as large as 500 square feet, there's this LEVOIT air purifier. It has a washable preliminary filter, a HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to tackle a wide range of airborne impurities. Most importantly, even though it can handle everything from small bedrooms to living rooms, it has a surprisingly compact design that resembles a paper shredder. Get it in your choice of white or gray. With a lowest noise level of 23 decibels, it's also very quiet.

Size: 12.8 by 6.4 by 16.1 inches

Purification systems: pre-filter, HEPA, activated carbon

Intended square footage: 500 square feet

One reviewer wrote: "I currently use it in my home office (12X12) and will move it to the guest bedroom when we have visitors. It really makes a noticeable difference in air quality and is reasonably quiet on level 2 which I usually keep it on while working. Level 1 with sleep mode is whisper quiet and has no annoying lights to keep you awake if you use it in a bedroom."

5. The Best For Open-Concept Spaces

Finally, for massive rooms or open-concept spaces, there's the Coway Airmega 400. This smart model senses indoor air quality in real time and works to purify areas up to 1,560 square feet. It also has built-in timers and lets you know when the filters should be replaced. While it's not the most compact option, it's still sleek, easy to use, and quiet (43.2 decibels at its loudest or about the noise of a library, and whisper-quiet on the lowest setting).

Size: 14.8 by 22.91 by 14.8 inches

Purification systems: pre-filter, HEPA, activated carbon

Intended square footage: 1,560 square feet

One reviewer wrote: "I will say the air in my basement home office has improved drastically in less than a week. I have moderate/severe asthma depending on the season or the trigger. Before I was using my rescue inhaler 4 or 5 times during the workday and again at night. I haven’t had to use my inhaler once today!"