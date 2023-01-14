While the Apple AirTag is an incredibly popular way to track valuable items, there are plenty of options on the market that offer features AirTags lack. Fortunately, the best AirTag alternatives offer helpful capabilities like a button to help find your phone, GPS tracking, and Android compatibility, so you can quickly find and recover lost items. With a variety of tracking ranges, designs, and features to choose from, there’s sure to be an option that suits your needs.

What To Consider When Choosing An AirTag Alternative

Range: Many trackers (like the AirTag) use a Bluetooth signal and an app to help locate your item when it’s within Bluetooth range, which is often a maximum of 400 feet. When your item is out of range, some trackers boast a helpful community feature (similar to the AirTag’s “Find My” feature) that can zero in on your item using Bluetooth signals from other users’ devices. It’s both secure and private, enabling the app to display the last known location of your item and send you a notification. But if you want to keep tabs on your stuff in real time, you may prefer a GPS tracker — just keep in mind that they often cost more upfront and require a subscription.

Some other convenient features include separation notifications when you’ve left your item behind, buttons on the trackers that help you find your phone (something the AirTag doesn’t have), and compatibility with smart home devices. Water Resistance: Most trackers are also water-resistant; brands often include an IPX water resistance rating to let you know how much moisture the tracker can withstand.

When you’re ready to quit the frantic search for misplaced stuff, scroll on to check out the best AirTag alternatives that are easy to attach to keys, bags, and other important items.

1. The Overall Best AirTag Alternative

Pros

Wide compatibility with Android, iOS, and smart home devices

400-foot Bluetooth range

Can also be used to find your phone

IP67 water-resistance rating

QR code can be loaded with contact information

Cons

Must get the premium subscription for some features

The Tile Pro is compatible with Android, iOS, and smart home systems and has a Bluetooth range of up to 400 feet, making it a great overall choice for tracking valuables. A convenient loop at the top makes for easy attachment to your keychain, bag, and other items, and the IP67 water-resistance rating makes it durable against spills and light rain. When in range, you can easily locate the Tile (and your attached item) with the free smartphone app that makes the Tile emit a loud beeping sound. Alternately, if your phone goes missing, you can double-press the button on the Tile, and your phone will ring — even when it’s on silent.

Similar to AirTags, the tracker can enlist the help of other Tile users to locate your item when it’s out of Bluetooth range. When someone running the Tile app is within Bluetooth range of your item, their device will anonymously send your Tile’s most recent location to your app. Additionally, the exterior of the Tile boasts a QR code that you can load with your contact information so if it’s lost, someone can scan the code and help get it back to you.

For even more features, the brand has a premium subscription that offers a 30-day location history, smart alerts, and item reimbursement up to $1,000, and there’s even a mini version with an adhesive back that’s great for sticking to remotes, eyeglass cases, and more.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My tile has been an absolute blessing. I recently got a wallet/safety keychain, and I put my tile on it. As long as I have my keys or my phone, I can always find the other. It even helped me find my keys when I left them in the car. You just move around until you see the signal getting stronger, and when you get close, you'll hear it ringing! I absolutely love it!”

Compatibility: iOS, Android, Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Range: Up to 400 feet | Dimensions: 2.32 x 1.32 x 0.3 inches | Battery: 1 replaceable lithium battery included with up to 1 year of use

2. This Tracker With A 2-Year Battery Life

Pros

Two-year battery life

Community search feature

Can be used to find your phone

Free separation alerts

Works as a shutter for your phone camera

Cons

IPX5 rating means it can’t be submerged in water

With an extra-long two-year battery life, you won’t have to worry as much about this Chipolo tracker zonking out on you mid-search. Similar to the AirTag, this tracker has a community search network to help find your things when out of range, a loud alarm, and separation alerts come free with the app (unlike the Tile, which requires a premium subscription for that feature). Tracking goes both ways, with options to find your Chipolo with your phone or your phone with your Chipolo, and you can even use the tracker as a remote for your phone’s camera.

The Bluetooth connectivity has a 200-foot range, and when your item is out of range, you can check its last known location on a map. Plus, the IPX5 rating keeps it safe from sprinkles, and there’s a little hole in the top that makes it easy to attach to your keyring, bag, and other items. There are five colors to choose from and there are even bundles in the listing that make it easy to track multiple items.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is the first tracker I've ever had that alerts me RIGHT AWAY if I walk away from an item. The (Android) application is very clean and well laid out, and I love being able to have the widget of certain trackers on my home screen.”

Compatibility: iOS 12 and later, Android 7 and later | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Range: Up to 200 feet | Dimensions: 1.49 x 1.49 x 0.25 inches | Battery: 1 replaceable lithium battery included with up to 2 years of use

3. This Tracker Made For Samsung Galaxy Phones

Pros

SmartThings app lets you use a tracker to control smart home appliances

Multiple volume settings

Galaxy Find network can track items out of Bluetooth range

Cons

Can only be used with Samsung Galaxy phones

If you have a Galaxy phone, consider a SmartTag — Samsung's version of the Apple AirTag. It uses Samsung’s SmartThings app to see a history of places your tracker has been and make the SmartTag ring at the volume of your choosing (mute, normal, or loud). The tracker has a Bluetooth range of up to 390 feet and will also utilize the Galaxy Find network to privately find a lost item for you when outside of that range.

One of the coolest things about this tracker is that it can be used to control your lights, garage door, and other smart home appliances when they’re connected to the SmartThings app. The SmartTag is water-resistant, though the IPX rating isn’t mentioned. It works with Galaxy phones running Android 8.0 or higher with RAM 2.0GB and above, and the built-in keyring loop makes it easy to attach to various items.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Has a lot more features that the apple airtag has. I can turn smart devices on by just clicking it once and by clicking twice I can locate my phone and make it ring.”

Compatibility: Samsung Galaxy phones running Android 8.0 or higher with RAM 2.0GB and above | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Range: Up to 390 feet | Dimensions: 1.54 x 1.54 x 0.39 inches | Battery: 1 replaceable lithium battery included with up to 1 year of use

4. A Tracker For Your Wallet Or Clutch

Pros

Sleek design fits easily into wallets or pockets

Tile Network feature for tracking outside the 250-foot Bluetooth range

Can also be used to find your phone

IP67 rating means it can be submerged in water

Cons

Battery can’t be replaced or recharged but it has a 3-year lifespan

Requires a premium subscription for some features

Specifically designed for your wallet or other narrow space, the Tile Slim is about the size of a credit card and slips easily into pockets, or anywhere else you’d like tracking abilities. Similar to the Tile Pro, this tracker links up with the Tile app so you can use the Tile Network to find items out of the 250-foot Bluetooth range, see the last location, and even make your phone ring when on silent. Its IP67 water-resistance rating means it can be submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes and you can use smart home devices like Alexa to make it beep. Plus, the premium Tile app subscription gets you item reimbursement and smart alert notifications when you’re separated from your belongings. One detail worth noting is that the battery is not replaceable or rechargeable so the tracker has a limited lifespan, but the battery life is approximately three years so you’re sure to get a lot of use out of it before then.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I have a habit of losing things and tile has been my savior on multiple occasions! This item in particular I use for my wallet, which I once lost deep inside the cushions of a chair at my sister's house. I was losing my mind searching for it everywhere until I remembered I had tile! I started ringing it and even then it took me a few minutes to pinpoint the exact location ("it sounds like it's coming from inside the chair?") But with the help of tile it was back in my hands quickly! If not for this thing I truly believe I might never have found it!”

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Range: Up to 250 feet | Dimensions: 3.36 x 2.12 x 0.1 inches | Battery: 1 non-replaceable lithium battery included with about 3 years of use

5. A GPS Tracker That Clips Onto Objects

Pros

Clip-on design

Uses Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and 5G data

Real-time tracking and a panic button

IPX8 water-resistance rating

Rechargeable battery

Cons

Price

Requires a monthly subscription

Featuring a clip-on design, the Jiobit tracker is easy to attach to bags, clothing, and more and it uses Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and 5G cellular data to provide uninterrupted, real-time tracking (similar to the AirTag’s Precision Finding feature). The device also offers separation alerts and location sharing. It may be the priciest tracker on the list, but it also has some of the most convenient tracking features, including the option to set up a series of trusted places to be alerted when they’re left or entered, plus a location history timeline. According to the brand, it’s about the size of an Oreo cookie and it has a seven to 10-day battery life. The battery is rechargeable and a panic button can be used for urgent situations. It has an IPX8 water-resistance rating, so it can be submerged in five feet of water for up to 30 minutes, and it’s compatible with both iPhones and Android phones. While it does require a subscription for use, you can choose from monthly, six-month, or two-year plans. And for peace of mind, it’s secure, encrypted, and COPPA-certified, so your information stays private.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The device is small and easy to carry in a pocket or fastened to something like a backpack or belt. There is a slight delay in marking exact position of the tracker but for my purpose that doesn't matter. I can switch to live tracking but that drains the battery quicker so I use that function sparingly. It was easy to set up and it tracks accurately. I'm very satisfied with the way it works. I've only had it 5 days but it has already made life less stressful.”

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 5G cellular | Range: Unlimited | Dimensions: 1.96 x 1.45 x 0.47 inches | Battery: 1 rechargeable lithium battery included

6. This GPS Tracker With A Magnetic Case

Pros

Unlimited range with real-time GPS tracking

Waterproof construction and a magnetic case

Geo-fence and safety zone creation with alerts

Speeding alerts and SOS notifications

Rechargeable battery

Cons

Monthly app fee

For a tracker that can stand up to the elements, consider this waterproof GPS tracker that’s great for bikes, cars, and outdoor equipment in addition to backpacks, keys, and more. It’s compatible with iOS and Android phones and uses an app to keep tabs on your item in real time. You can even create geo-fences to get immediate alerts when the tracker leaves the zone.

The app can make the tracker beep when trying to locate an item, as well as send you speeding alerts and SOS notifications. This device has an unlimited range and uses multiple types of data networks across the globe to deliver comprehensive coverage — and switches to Wi-Fi when indoors as a backup.

The impressive battery life lasts up to five days when using real-time tracking or 30 to 75 days when just tracking a few times a day. While there is a monthly fee for the app, the price ranges depend on the plan you choose (options include monthly, six months, one year, and two years with increasing per-month savings). Plus, it may just be the last tracker you ever need to purchase with its impressive lifetime warranty and rechargeable battery.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love the ability to adjust the tracking/reporting frequency. This makes it easy to get updates as often as I'd like. If I don't need it to track it regularly, I can easily change the tracking intervals and extend the battery life. On the flip side, I can give up a little battery life to be able to follow it at shorting reporting intervals. This is the tracker I've been hoping would be developed for years now. I've had several other trackers, and this one is by far the best on the market, in my humble opinion. The best in terms of ease of use, ability to conceal and battery life. The app is very user-friendly and takes no time to learn everything you need to know regardless of how you intend to use it.”

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Connectivity: GPS, Wi-Fi | Range: Unlimited | Dimensions: 1.75 x 1.5 x 0.55 inches | Battery: 1 rechargeable lithium battery included

7. This Cheap Tracker With Plenty Of Features

Pros

Less than $15

Works with iPhones, Android, and smart home devices

Can be used to find your phone

Free separation alerts

Works as a shutter button for your phone camera

Cons

Shortest Bluetooth range on the list

Expected battery life is only six months

If you don’t need long-distance tracking, consider this $11 tracker with a Bluetooth range of up to 140 feet. It’s compatible with both iPhones and Android phones and comes with some of the same features you’d expect from pricier models. The free app can record your tracker’s location for up to 30 days (something you can turn off if you want), show you where you left something behind on a map, and send a separation alert to your phone to remind you that something’s been left behind. Like others, the tracker will emit a loud beep when initiated by your phone or it can be used to help find your phone by causing it to ring when the button on the tracker is pressed. The device also doubles as a camera shutter and it can help you find items through smart home devices like Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Bought this to put on my kids air pod case. It has paid for itself in no time. Cheaper than an air tag from Apple and does the same thing. Also like that you can use it in reverse, meaning I can use it to find the phone the device is set up on as well.”

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Range: Up to 140 feet | Dimensions: 1.57 x 1.57 x 0.25 inches | Battery: 1 replaceable lithium battery included with about 6 months of use according to the user manual