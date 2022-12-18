When hanging items in your home, your first instinct may be to reach for Command Strips. However, many times they may not be the most suitable option. “Command Strips will have a tough time sticking to any texture that isn’t smooth. So they can’t be used on textured wallpaper, rough timber, concrete, or bricks,” interior designer Sarah Bowen tells Bustle. Additionally, they may not be strong enough to support heavy items. Luckily, there are plenty of other great options that can be used instead. The best alternatives to Command Strips are suitable for the surface that you’re using them on, strong enough to handle an item’s weight, and simple to install.

Sarah Bowen is an interior designer and the co-founder of the home improvement site Spruce Up!, which offers DIY tips and budget-friendly home solutions to readers. Bowen studied at the London School of Design and has over 10 years of experience in the industry. She currently resides just outside of London.

Karen Sloan is the founder of Decor Hint, a website that offers home decor ideas, as well as DIY project inspiration. She’s based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To identify the best alternative to Command Strips for your project, consider these factors:

Some heavy-duty products (like picture hangers) are designed to hold over 65 pounds, while other options may only be able to support up to 10 pounds. It’s vital to choose a product that can actually support the weight of your item so it won’t come crashing down. Wall surface type: You’ll want to ensure that the product you choose is also compatible with the surface that you’re using it on. Some picks are intended solely for use on drywall, others can work on a variety of surfaces so long as they’re smooth, and some options are specifically designed for tricky spots like brick or concrete.

Peel-and-stick options are typically the easiest to install — no tools required! They can usually be removed without causing any damage, making them great for renters or if you don’t want to have to deal with potential wall repairs down the line. Some options on this list will put a hole or two in the wall, though the tradeoff is that they’re usually stronger and more secure. Don’t be afraid to create small holes in drywall: They’re easy to fill with spackle, and you can even skip the putty knife and just use your finger to smooth over nail holes. Aesthetics: Think about the type of product that would be best to hang your item. For example, if you want your item to hang nearly flush against the wall, look for options such as double-sided tape, putty, or hook-and-loop fasteners (for example, Velcro) that can make that happen. Some products may be more visible on the wall (like modern-looking adhesive hooks.)

As Karen Sloan, founder of the website Decor Hint puts it: Command Strips “are not meant to hang and hold everything.” With that in mind, check out these eight alternative products for hanging items in your home — they all cost less than $20 to boot!

Removable and won’t damage walls

Can be cut to any length needed

Won’t work on textured surfaces

There’s a reason this roll of transparent double-sided tape from EZlifego has more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.4-star rating overall — reviewers commented that they use it throughout their homes for so many different projects, including hanging picture frames, maps, and tapestries on walls, keeping rugs in place, mounting surge protectors to the back of cabinets … the list goes on and on. This product is quite simple to use: Clean both the surface and the item that you’re hanging, stick on the tape (it can be trimmed to the exact size that’s needed), remove the liner, press the item onto the surface, and hold for 20 seconds. Simple as that!

Like Command Strips, this double-sided tape can be removed without leaving behind damage or any sticky residue — use a hair dryer on a hot setting to soften the tape for easier removal. This product can be reused; wash it with water and let it dry to regain stickiness.

One reviewer wrote: “This tape is amazing! It [holds] anything up to 20 lbs so far. I had a few heavy frames and I just hate putting nails into the walls so I ordered this tape. I’ll be using this tape from now on!”

Best for use on: Smooth, non-textured surfaces like marble, tile, glass, metal, plastic, and wood | Max weight: 18 pounds | Tools required: None

Comes with 30 hooks in three styles for a variety of uses

Holds up to 50 pounds

Only suitable for drywall

Makes a (very small) hole in the wall

Hang artwork, a mirror, or any other wall accessory in literally seconds (sans tools!) with these Monkey Hooks. They’re incredibly straightforward to use: Push the hook straight into the wall, twist, and you’ll end up with just the hook exposed, ready to hold your decor item. This pick is made from steel for strength and although it can only be used on drywall, a stud is not required.

This specific set comes with 10 Original Monkey Hooks, 10 Gorilla Grade Hooks (made of thicker steel to hold even more weight), and 10 Flush Mount Hooks for smaller items.

One reviewer wrote: “This is generally a product that I find to be one that I want to tell everybody about. I used to hate the idea of having to hang anything, the days of command strips and hooks [and] the headaches that come with them are officially over. Monkey hooks are the best!”

Best for use on: Drywall | Max weight: 35 pounds (Original and Flush Mount Hooks) or 50 pounds (Gorilla Grade Hook) | Tools required: None

Works on a wide variety of surfaces indoors and out

Can be removed without causing damage and reused

Can’t hold as much weight as some of the other products on this list

Interior Designer Sarah Bowen recommends adhesive putty as an alternative to Command Strips for hanging items. She specifically uses this pick from Tombow, noting that “you can use a pack to hold up to 13 [pounds] of weight, and it’s weather-proof, so you can use it indoors or out!” Another plus is that it’s suitable for many different surfaces, including textured ones like brick.

The adhesive putty bonds instantly and it is paintable if you want to make it even more discreet. It won’t cause any damage when you pull it off — nor will it stain — and it’s even reusable.

One reviewer wrote: “Worked great to hang a few laminated pieces next to my desk and a small poster. I live in New England and it can get pretty humid at times. Nothing has come off the wall. I tried to peel one of to check the paint (my office is crisp white), it left a small amount of residue that easily came up by rubbing. Great product.”

Best for use on: Metal, masonry, brick, wood, glass, ceramic, rubber, fiberglass composite, ceramic, stone, and drywall (indoors or out) | Max weight: 13 pounds (per pack) | Tools required: None

Perfect for hanging heavy items such as mirrors or artwork

Extremely sturdy; holds up to 65 pounds

Makes three holes in the wall, but they’re fairly small

Only suitable for drywall

We have two very large pieces of artwork in our home and we chose these 3M Claws to hang them on the wall. They’re easy to use: Figure out where you want to hang your item and push the claw into that spot to lock it in the drywall. Done! The process is an absolute breeze — dare I say even simpler than using Command Strips — and our pictures have not budged since we hung them three years ago. This is particularly impressive because you don’t even need to find a stud for this product, which feels unheard of when hanging such heavy items.

Choose from four different options based on the weight of the item that you’re hanging — the claws are designed to hold up to 15, 25, 45, or 65 pounds. Have an even heavier piece of decor that you want to display? Interior Designer Karen Sloan recommends these picture hangers for heavier, bulkier items up to 100 pounds.

One reviewer wrote: “Bought this and was skeptical it would hold a 40 pound mirror, but I’m here to tell you it works! We were dreading rehanging our bathroom mirror because it’s so heavy and we never get it level. I tell everyone how great this thing works. Save yourself time and hassle. Just get it! Now!”

Best for use on: Drywall | Max weight: 15, 25, 45, or 65 pounds (depending on which claws you choose) | Tools required: None

Made for hard surfaces that most other products won’t work on

Has strong steel spikes

Makes four small holes in the walls

It can be challenging to find a product to hang items on hard surfaces like brick, cinder blocks, hardwood, or concrete. However, these hooks from MOYASIBB are designed specifically for them! Simply place the hook on the desired spot on the wall and gently hammer each of the four steel spikes into the wall until they’re flush. Each hook is designed to hold up to 30 pounds of weight. Should you ever need to remove them, all that will be left behind are four easily patched small holes.

This particular set includes 25 hooks, but there are also packs available with 34 or 62 hangers with mixed shapes and weight capacities.

One reviewer wrote: “We have a home in Mexico and all the interior walls are concrete. I was skeptical that [these] tiny nails would work. Boy was I wrong. These things are unbelievable. We used to have to drill a hole, use a plug and screw to hang pictures and mirrors. Not anymore. They also can be removed easily and a touch of paint covers it up.”

Best for use on: Brick walls, cinder blocks, concrete walls, thin stucco cladding walls, and hardwood | Max weight: 30 pounds | Tools required: Hammer

Transparent design for a barely-there look

Can be removed without causing damage and reused

Can’t use on painted walls or textured surfaces

With more than 34,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, these adhesive wall hooks from JINSHUNFA are clearly a popular alternative to Command Strips. And for good reason: They’re transparent with a small stainless steel hook for a barely-there look. Plus, no tools are required to hang this pick — just remove the film on the back and stick it where desired. Removal is simple and the hooks won’t cause any damage. They’re even reusable; give them a wash and once dry, they’ll regain stickiness.

One reviewer wrote: “I have these in several spots in my rv where space is tight and I don’t want “real” hooks. I like these better than commands for small towels, ice scoop, etc. Easy to apply and nearly impossible to see!”

Best for use on: Smooth, non-textured surfaces, including marble, tile, glass, and metal | Max weight: 13 pounds | Tools required: None

Remains effective in temperature fluctuations ranging from 0 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit

Available in pre-cut strips, rolls, or small circles

Can cause some wall damage when removing

Amazon reviewers have found tons of uses for these VELCRO strips around the home including hanging artwork, cameras, hooks, and more. The set comes with eight pre-cut strips in black and white color options and it’s also available in a roll or small circles, should either of those be a better fit for your needs. No tools are required to hang this product — just peel and stick!

These VELCRO strips are quite strong with the ability to hold up to 10 pounds worth of weight. They’re water-resistant and will remain effective in temperature fluctuations ranging from 0 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

The only downside? While these strips can be removed, they may potentially leave behind a bit of damage, so keep that in mind.

One reviewer wrote: “I have used these Velcro strips to hold up pictures, and a large hook in a closet. Everything has been up for over a week with no signs of a problem.”

Best for use on: Smooth, non-textured surfaces, including plastic, metal, and painted drywall | Max weight: 10 pounds | Tools required: None

Budget-friendly

Comes in a storage case for organization

Makes a hole in the wall

While it may seem like a basic option, don’t rule out the possibility of utilizing nails to hang items in your home … they’re a tried-and-true product for a reason! This set from JEGONFRI comes with a whopping 376 nails in six lengths ranging from 3/4 inches to 2 inches with flat and round heads — they’ll be suitable for a variety of projects around your home. The nails are sturdy since they’re made from steel. Use a hammer to secure them in the wall. If you don’t have a hammer, opt for the set that comes with one. When it comes time for removal, you can do so with the hammer — only a small, easily-patchable hole will remain.

One reviewer wrote: “You've probably been there. You want to hang something, fix something, or generally do something handy and you just don't have the right nails or [fasteners]. Well, that has been me countless times, so I decided it was a good idea to stock up. This kit is a good general one to have on hand. Quality nails and lots of uses.”

Best for use on: Drywall (textured and non-textured), wood | Max weight: Not listed | Tools required: Hammer

