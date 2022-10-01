When it comes to holiday shopping, it’s best to shop smart — and one way to do that is to start checking items off your shopping list ASAP. Fortunately, Amazon is gifting you the opportunity to get ahead of the Black Friday crowds with the Prime Early Access Sale, a two-day shopping event exclusively for Prime members. And trust, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. During the sale, you can expect hugely discounted prices on all kinds of products. While the big sale doesn’t officially drop until Tuesday, October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT, you can already shop some great deals on the site. Check them out below, and get them while you can. Some of these deep discounts are bound to sell out.

Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

1 50% Off This 5-Pack Of Apple Charging Cables Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) Amazon - $21.99 $10.99 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, this set of Lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and it makes sense why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on Lightning cables for your Apple products, and this five-pack can be snagged at a deep discount right now.

2 50% Off This 50-Pack Of KN95 Masks HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $29.99 $14.98 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

3 52% Off This Makeup Brush & Sponge Kit BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece) Amazon - $19.99 $9.59 See On Amazon Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges, brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and even lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned 4.6 stars from over 5,000 reviewers.

4 66% Off This Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools Amazon - $19.99 $6.79 See On Amazon Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality. Use it after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption, or as a nice stress relief aid. Stash them in the fridge for an even more cooling sensation. It’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after over 3,000 reviews.

5 60% Off The Bali Wire-Free Bra Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon - $48 $18.99 See On Amazon People are obsessed with this number-one best-selling bra, which has over 18,000 reviews. Even though it fully skips the wires, it has contoured cups, thick, padded straps, a U-shaped back, and stretchy lining to provide ample support.

6 57% Off This Non-Contact Thermometer DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon - $29.99 $12.98 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

7 56% Off Revlon’s Best-Selling Volumizing Hair Tool REVLON Original One-Step Volumizer Amazon - $59.99 $26.49 See On Amazon In case you couldn't tell by its 18,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it's a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion. Make sure to check the coupon box to get an extra $10 off the Revlon One-Step.

8 53% Off This Cordless Water Flosser B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $60 $28.45 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

9 50% Off This Pack Of Machine-Washable Scrub Sponges Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) Amazon - $25.98 $12.89 See On Amazon These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

10 50% Off This 100-Pack Of Disposable Face Masks NNPCBT 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) Amazon - $19.99 $9.96 See On Amazon These disposable face masks have a 4.6-star rating and over 124,000 reviews on Amazon, and feature 3-layers of filtering material. The folding design and elastic ear loops make them comfortable to wear, and since they come in a pack of 100, you’ll always be fully stocked.

11 50% Off This Ingenius Stackable Lunch Container Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container Amazon - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Keep your toppings and dressing separate from the lettuce until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leak-proof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 38,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating.

12 50% Off This Pair Of Exfoliating Pumice Stones Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $4.99 See On Amazon Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 4,000 reviews.

13 60% Off This Wireless Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Invisibles Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon - $52 $20.80 See On Amazon Made from smooth microfiber that's soft against skin, this lightly lined Calvin Klein bralette offers coverage and support without an underwire. Seamless and nearly invisible under clothes, the versatile bralette has adjustable straps that can be criss-crossed to create a racerback design.

14 50% Off This Facial Ice Roller For Reducing Puffiness ROSELYN BOUTIQUE Ice Roller Facial Massager Amazon - $19.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Help revitalize skin, promote blood flow, and relieve fatigue with this simple ice massager that's suitable for all skin types. Just pop the roller head into the freezer then massage where desired for an instant cooling effect. This version is Amazon's Choice for facial massagers, and with a 4.7-star overall rating it's easy to see why.

15 66% Off This Classic Pair Of Levi’s 501 Jean Shorts Levi's 501 Original Shorts Amazon - $59.50 $19.99 See On Amazon In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 14,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

16 55% Off This 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon - $19.99 $8.99 See On Amazon- This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

17 65% Off The Danjor Linens Bed Sheet Set Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon - $37.99 $13.32 See On Amazon With more than 129,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it!

18 62% Off This Digital Meat Thermometer KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon - $24.99 $9.58 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer from KIZEN will help to ensure that you totally nail the temperature of your food every time you cook. To use, simply stick the probe in to your food, and in just three seconds you'll get your reading on the large LED screen. This product is super popular on Amazon — with a 4.7-star rating overall, after 61,000-plus reviews — so grab it today while the price is hot.