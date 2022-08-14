Skin chafing can be caused by everyday movement such walking, running, or biking, but just because it’s common doesn’t mean that it isn’t annoying. Luckily, the best anti-chafing sticks are packed with ingredients that soothe irritated skin, moisturize the area, and help your skin glide to prevent future discomfort. They also come in a variety of long-lasting and easy-to-apply formulas so you can find a style that suits you best.

What To Consider When Choosing An Anti-Chafing Stick

Chafing is caused by friction against skin or clothing, and it can be made worse with moisture. So, to prevent it from happening, look for a product that will reduce friction and create a protective moisture barrier. While there are a wide variety of ingredients used to protect skin, occlusives are particularly useful in creating a protective coating on the surface of the skin, forming a barrier against rubbing. Some popular ones used in anti-chafing products include petrolatum, beeswax, coconut oil, and shea butter. Other nice-to-have ingredients include aloe vera and vitamin E for their soothing and reparative benefits to reduce existing irritation.

You’ll also want to consider what kind of activities you’ll be using your anti-chafing product for. Most formulas are good for everyday use, but if you're applying before working out or swimming, you might prefer a water-resistant formula.

With these considerations in mind, check out the best anti-chafing sticks on Amazon made to soothe irritated skin and prevent painful chafing from happening in the first place.

1. The Fan-Favorite Anti-Chafing Stick

Water-Resistant: No

This non-greasy, vegan anti-chafing stick uses ozokerite (a mineral wax), vitamin E, and allantoin to provide a soothing, friction-free barrier for your skin. Not only is this no-mess formula free from fragrances, but it’s also backed by over 32,000 reviews and is a best-seller on Amazon. Choose from 1.5-ounce and 2.5-ounce sizes.

One reviewer wrote: “For many years I’ve been plagued by annoying and debilitating chafing on my upper inner thighs. [...] I’ve tried literally EVERYTHING with minimal to no success. I just read about this product online and decided to give it a try. From day one I have had zero chafing issues. For me it’s a miracle product. Super easy to apply. Just like a stick deodorant. It stays put with no mess all day. It has no odor or color. It’s perfect.”

2. A Budget Anti-Chafing Stick With 20,000+ 5-Star Ratings

Water-Resistant: No

For an anti-chafing stick under $10, Gold Bond’s Friction Defense stick is a great option. The fragrance-free, non-greasy formula uses aloe vera, synthetic wax, and zinc oxide (commonly used to treat and prevent minor skin irritations) to reduce friction and soothe and protect the most sensitive skin. Plus, with more than 20,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers, it’s certainly one of the most popular anti-chafing products on the site.

One reviewer wrote: “I used to wear Spanx under my dresses to avoid the dreaded thigh chaffing. BUT NO MORE. This stuff is a life saver in the heat and humidity. It completely stops chaffing and it is so light and soft, you don't even notice it on your skin. A couple swipes and you are set for a few hours in the heat. Sweating and swimming will take it off, so bring it along in your beach bag.”

3. A Water-Resistant Anti-Chafing Stick From A Trusted Brand

Water-Resistant: Yes

This mini anti-chafing stick is perfect for throwing in your bag or for use while traveling and works double-duty to soothe windburn, dry skin, and cracked heels. Avocado oil and shea butter moisturize the skin while water-resistant petrolatum and beeswax form a protective barrier. Plus, it’s fragrance-free.

One reviewer wrote: “I started using it on dry skin and my thighs to prevent chaffing. It has been really effective. My skin feels moisturized and smooth instantaneously. Would recommend.”

3. A Petroleum-Free, Water-Resistant Stick

Water-Resistant: Yes

This waterproof anti-chafe stick might have a playful name, but it packs a protective punch with 100% plant-based ingredients, namely beeswax, coconut oil, vitamin E, and cocoa butter. Plus, the highly rated formula has been athlete-tested for longevity and is water-resistant. Many reviewers love the faint but pleasant scent, noting “a clean, natural smell.” Choose from 0.5-ounce and 1.7-ounce sizes.

One reviewer wrote: “It's not slimy and doesn't tend to get everywhere like vaseline and I think it lasts longer and protects better than deodorant. The price is great, I found other anti-chaffing balms too pricey. I run slow and it lasts all the way through my marathon turtle pace so you really get your bang for your buck on this one.[...] it keeps the chaffing away from under my sports bra band, and literally everywhere else I need to put it. Great stuff and if you run on a regular basis and have chaffing issues this will help out soooooo much.”

5. A 2-Pack Of Citrus-Scented Sticks

Water-Resistant: No

Looking for an anti-chafe stick with a light scent? The Megababe anti-friction stick has a subtle citrus scent, and the formula contains aloe, vitamin E, occlusive grapeseed oil, and pomegranate extract to moisturize the skin and soothe irritation. Each order includes two sticks. However, there’s no mention of resistance to sweat and water, so you may need to reapply throughout the day.

One reviewer wrote: “I was skeptical, especially of the price, but this stuff really does work. And one application works for a good 8+ hours. I wish I'd started using it a decade ago. Only thing is that, like deodorant, you don't want to leave it in a hot car or in your beach bag because it WILL melt. It's still usable, but the texture gets a little funky.”