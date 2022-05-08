Getting cozy post-shower is easy with one of the best bath sheets, which are larger than standard bath towels and made from absorbent cotton or bamboo so you can dry off quickly and comfortably. They come in different weights, so you can choose a fluffy towel that feels like wrapping yourself in a cloud or a lightweight option that will dry quickly. Before jumping into different materials, weights, and styles, it helps to understand what sets bath sheets apart from standard towels.

Bath Sheets Vs. Bath Towels

Most standard bath towels go up to 30 by 58 inches. Bath sheets, however, start at 35 by 60 inches but can be as wide as 80 inches. Because of its size, a bath sheet provides more coverage, both head to toe and around the torso. It can also feel heavier than a standard towel and also might take longer to thoroughly dry out, depending on its fluffiness.

What To Consider When Shopping For Bath Sheets

In addition to towel size, you’ll also want to consider material when shopping. Bamboo and cotton are both great options because both are absorbent and feel great on your skin. But because bamboo can take longer to dry than cotton, the materials are often blended for the best of both worlds. You’ll also need to decide if you care about OEKO-TEX certification, which means they’ve been independently tested for harmful substances, or organic certification.

Also consider the towel’s weight, measured in grams per square meter (GSM). Generally, the higher the GSM, the fluffier the towel, though it also means it may take longer to dry. For instance, a cotton towel with a 400 GSM will usually be lightweight and quick-drying, while a 700 GSM towel will be thick and extra-absorbent but might stay damp longer.

The best bath sheets below include a range of weights, fabrics, and styles — there’s even a full set of matching bathroom towels. Scroll on to find your favorites.

1 A Fan-Favorite Towel Made From Turkish Cotton American Soft Linen Bath Sheet Amazon $27 See On Amazon More than 27,000 reviewers have given this bath sheet a five-star rating. It’s made from soft Turkish cotton with OEKO-TEX certification, so you can rest assured that it’s free from many harmful substances, and it’s super fluffy and absorbent. Plus, the bath sheet has ribbed detailing that gives it a little texture and style, and there are over a dozen colors to choose from. One positive review: “I love the size, the softness, and the quality of these towels. They are perfectly absorbent, thick and comfy when you get ou[t] of the warm shower.” Material: 100% Cotton | Size: 35 inches x 70 inches (featured), 40 inches x 80 inches | GSM: 650 | Colors: 16

2 These Organic Cotton Bath Sheets Pinzon Organic Cotton Bath Sheet (2-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon This bath sheet set includes two fluffy towels made from GOTS organic and OEKO-TEX-certified cotton. With a GSM of 700, the bath sheets are luxuriously soft, thick, and super absorbent, too. They’re also very popular with Amazon shoppers, having earned a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 9,000 reviews. In addition to bath sheets, you can also shop bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths. One positive review: “Absolutely LOVE these bath sheets. They are enormous! Soft, thick and absorbent.” Material: 100% Cotton | Size: 40 inches x 70 inches | GSM: 700 | Colors: 10

3 This Extra-Large Cotton Bath Sheet Cotton Paradise Oversize Bath Sheet Amazon $30 See On Amazon Another well-loved option, this bath sheet has earned more than 22,000 five-star ratings. The oversize towel is the biggest bath sheet on the list, and it’s extremely cozy and absorbent. It’s made from 100% combed cotton that feels soft to the touch and comes in over a dozen colors. You can also choose from matching bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, and a bath mat. One positive review: “These are AMAZING towels, huge, soft and thick. I like nice towels but have been hesitant to spend more than 15 bucks each - am glad that I did. These make the morning shower something to look forward to.” Material: 100% Cotton | Size: 40 inches x 80 inches | GSM: 650 | Colors: 13

4 This Jumbo Bamboo-Cotton Bath Sheet Cariloha Organic Bamboo and Turkish Cotton Bath Sheet Amazon $44 See On Amazon Soft and absorbent, this bath sheet is made from a mix of bamboo viscose and Turkish combed cotton. The plush towel is OEKO-TEX certified, and it features ribbed details that make it look worthy of a luxury hotel. Choose from seven soothing colors, including white, gray, and blue-green. One positive review: “I can’t believe how soft and wonderful it feels, both when it was new and after a few washes. I’ve had it for a couple months now, so it has had ample time to prove itself, and I’m buying another one right after I write this review. This is BY FAR the softest towel I’ve ever felt in my life - the silky, plush fibers make it feel so luxurious.” Material: 42% Bamboo Viscose, 58% Turkish Cotton | Size: 40 inches x 70 inches | GSM: 600 | Colors: 7

5 A Quick-Drying Organic Cotton Towel DEMMEX Organic Cotton Turkish Cotton Towel Amazon $23 See On Amazon Though the GSM isn’t provided, this Turkish towel is lightweight and quick-drying. It’s made from GOTS-certified organic cotton and uses OEKO-TEX-certified dyes. Plus, it’s available in more than a dozen colors and has a gorgeous diamond weave and double-knotted tassels. The bath sheet is pre-washed for softness (and so it won’t shrink after the first wash), and it has an impressive 4.7-star overall rating and more than 3,000 reviews. One positive review: “This towel is super soft and so beautiful for our space! Great color and texture.” Material: 100% Organic Turkish Cotton | Size: 36 inches x 71 inches | GSM: n/a | Colors: 17

6 A Set Of Textured, Waffle Weave Bath Sheets COTTON CRAFT Euro Spa Waffle Weave Bath Sheets (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon A more lightweight option, these waffle-weave bath sheets will dry quickly after you towel off. They’re made from 100% combed cotton with a beautiful texture that increases airflow while adding style. They’re available in crisp, classic white, backed by hundreds of positive reviews, and also come in a four-piece bath towel set. One positive review: “Love the size and absorbency. They dry very quickly. No noticeable shrinkage, fuzz or shedding in the dryer. My favorite towels.” Material: 100% Cotton | Size: 35 inches x 70 inches | GSM: 450 | Colors: 1