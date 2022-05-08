Getting cozy post-shower is easy with one of the best bath sheets, which are larger than standard bath towels and made from absorbent cotton or bamboo so you can dry off quickly and comfortably. They come in different weights, so you can choose a fluffy towel that feels like wrapping yourself in a cloud or a lightweight option that will dry quickly. Before jumping into different materials, weights, and styles, it helps to understand what sets bath sheets apart from standard towels.
Bath Sheets Vs. Bath Towels
Most standard bath towels go up to 30 by 58 inches. Bath sheets, however, start at 35 by 60 inches but can be as wide as 80 inches. Because of its size, a bath sheet provides more coverage, both head to toe and around the torso. It can also feel heavier than a standard towel and also might take longer to thoroughly dry out, depending on its fluffiness.
What To Consider When Shopping For Bath Sheets
In addition to towel size, you’ll also want to consider material when shopping. Bamboo and cotton are both great options because both are absorbent and feel great on your skin. But because bamboo can take longer to dry than cotton, the materials are often blended for the best of both worlds. You’ll also need to decide if you care about OEKO-TEX certification, which means they’ve been independently tested for harmful substances, or organic certification.
Also consider the towel’s weight, measured in grams per square meter (GSM). Generally, the higher the GSM, the fluffier the towel, though it also means it may take longer to dry. For instance, a cotton towel with a 400 GSM will usually be lightweight and quick-drying, while a 700 GSM towel will be thick and extra-absorbent but might stay damp longer.
The best bath sheets below include a range of weights, fabrics, and styles — there’s even a full set of matching bathroom towels. Scroll on to find your favorites.