Without proper precautions, it can be difficult to manage the effects of hard water. One of the best things you can do is simply change up the hardware in your bathroom. The best bathroom faucets for hard water help alleviate some of the buildup from extra minerals, like calcium and magnesium, found in hard water that can make it difficult to keep surfaces clean.

Over time, hard water can result in chalky residue that builds up in your bathroom sink and is difficult to remove. For that reason, look for faucets with brass faucet bodies that resist corrosion. In terms of the finish — whether it's chrome, brushed nickel, or matte black you're after — know that a shinier finish will resist scratches better but a matte finish (including brushed hardware) will mask water spots and fingerprints well.

No matter which style you prefer, look for faucets that have an aerator (best yet, one that is removable for easy cleaning). An aerator is an especially helpful feature if you have hard water because it prevents splashing so that hard water deposits aren't transferred across your sink surface. An aerator can even save you money by improving and controlling the water stream. All of the picks below feature Neoperl aerators, which is a trusted brand that stands out for quality. Also know that most faucets come in a single hole or 3-hole design so be sure to choose one that fits your sink.

Though picking up one of the best shower heads for hard water may be the first thing that comes to mind when updating your bathroom, these bathroom faucets for hard water will also help resolve the same issues. Keep reading for three highly rated picks that will instantly upgrade your bathroom.

1. An Elegant Bathroom Faucet Under $75

This bathroom faucet for hard water features a high-performing Neoperl aerator that stands out for its prevention of hard water build-up. A solid brass body, with zinc alloy handles, resist corrosion and tarnishing, and the spout conveniently swivels 360 degrees. This three-hole system comes in chrome (featured here), brushed nickel, or matte black, and its classic shape lends itself to any bathroom decor style. Plus, the aerator can be replaced or removed for washing, though some reviewers report removing it requires a tool like a coin.

A helpful review: “I have being using it for a month, it works well, feel its water flow is strong but with water conservation sense, the faucet and its aerator quality is great, and the brushed nickel finish matches nicely with our bathroom, also resists fingerprints and water spots to keep it looking clean and beautiful. [...]The included pop up drain is plastic but good. I am very happy with this product.”

2. A Modern Bathroom Faucet In Matte Black

The design details of this modern bathroom faucet will freshen up your space, and you'll love the practical features that keep it looking good even when you live in a home with hard water. The faucet resists corrosion, rust, and scratches, thanks in part to its solid brass body.

Similar to the first pick, its strong Neoperl aerator creates a smooth flow while conserving up to 50% of water; it's also detachable so cleaning or replacing it is a simple task. This three-hole system features 360-degree rotation on the spout and it comes in this contemporary matte black, brushed nickel, or oil-rubbed bronze.

A helpful review: “Great faucet! Very impressive addition to our bathroom. We update our bathroom countertop and added this faucet to go with it. Very high end look that feels like it will last for years to come with the sturdy construction. The faucet was relatively easy to install, straight forward. It even includes white gloves for you to install with. Great quality for the price point.”

3. A More Traditional & Affordable Pick

A slightly more affordable pick, this bathroom faucet features the same money and water-saving detachable Neoperl aerator as the first two faucets. This double handle faucet features a more traditional design with winged levers. It is made from stainless steel with zinc alloy handles, brass nuts for durability, and a brushed nickel finish that resists corrosion, making it ideal for hard water. Unlike the first two picks, this faucet does not swivel. It has a three-hole system and also comes in black and chrome.

A helpful review: "We bought this because our old ones were getting very dirty. We don’t know much about sinks or faucets, and this was easy to install for us. It works very well and looks very nice. The faucet came with a pair of gloves which is a bonus. The handles don’t have noises and the water pressure it good. It’s very good for the price compared to other faucets."

Nice To Have: Attachable Sink Aerators

If a brand new faucet is not in your budget right now — or if you don't want the hassle of replacing all of the faucets in your home — these attachable aerators are a great quick fix. The highly rated aerators come in a pack of two and have an all-brass, chrome-plated body that resists corrosion. They fit most bathroom and kitchen faucets and reviewers say they are a breeze to install. In addition to controlling water spray and splash so that hard water doesn't make a mess of sinks, these aerators are Water Sense Certified, which means they meet the Environmental Protection Agency's criteria for water efficiency and performance.

A helpful review: "We have hard water, and our aerators get serious hard water deposits. Over the years we've cleaned them with vinegar and scraping, but slowly they started looking worse and worse. Then at one point I couldn't figure out how to reassemble one of our aerators. After working on it for an hour, I just bought this set on Amazon. I should have done this earlier. It was trivial to replace, and the faucets look so much better. These are very inexpensive, and I replaced the one I couldn't get back together and one of the other aerators (since it came as a 2-pack)."

Also Nice To Have: A Bathroom Cleaner For Hard Water Stains

The best bathroom faucets do their best to resist the effects of hard water, but sometimes stains still happen. This bathroom cleaner for hard water stains takes care of them easily. It's a bit of a cult favorite with over 8,000 reviews, and it impressively cleans stubborn water stains off of any bathroom surface, including tile, toilets, showers, stone, and windows. Use this spray bottle to clean and seal bathroom surfaces for up to three months.

A helpful review: “Absolutely zero dislikes for this product. As a professional maid, I regularly run into hard water issues in new clients’ homes. I have thrown everything and the kitchen sink at hard water stains from vinegar, baking soda, Barkeeper’s Friend, Soft Scrub, 0000 steel wool, green scouring pads, etc. what have you. Nothing worked, until I found this fantastic product. I have restored so many showers whether it is removing hard water stains on glass and faucets, rust rings from shaving cream cans left in fiberglass showers, children’s toothpaste dye color from natural stone, stains from coffee drips left on Formica counter tops, etc. Hands down best product I have ever used in my profession. [...]”