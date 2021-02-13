Sure, bubble soap and epsom salts are nice, but a great bath tray can take things from nice-enough to truly luxurious. The best bathtub trays are made from water-resistant materials, and have extendable designs to fit almost any bathtub.

Most bath trays are made from bamboo, which is a grass — so it's more water-resistant than many woods. Some bamboo trays also have a water-resistant finish for added protection, and bamboo can also be cleaned easily with soap and water. Plastic is another common material for bath trays. It's usually waterproof, so it can withstand being fully submerged, and it is also lightweight and inexpensive.

The size of your bath tray is also important. The average tub is 30 inches wide, but it’s always a good idea to measure your tub before buying a bath tray. Extendable designs are best because they can be fit to the exact size and shape of your tub. One of the options below can expand up to 43 inches wide, to accommodate even extra-large tubs.

Finally, you'll want to consider what features you want in a bath tray, so you can have the best bath ever. Some trays come with compartments, which can be used for anything from organizing shampoo to housing snack bowls. There are also specially designed slots for phones, cup and wine glass holders, hooks, book and tablet holders, and more.

Ready to take your baths to the next level? Here are the best bath trays you can buy on Amazon.

1. A Luxe Bamboo Bath Tray With Over 14,000 Fans On Amazon

Dimensions: 30.31 x 9.84 x 2.56 inches

Material: bamboo

This bath tray is made from bamboo and can hold all your bath time essentials and then some. It has specially designed slots to hold a stemmed wine glass, soap, phone, a candle or cup, and a book or tablet. There are also two compartment trays, which can be removed if you need extra space. This tray has an extendable design that goes up to 43 inches wide. It's wildly popular on Amazon, boasting an overall rating of 4.5 starts from over 14,000 shoppers.

One fan raved: “When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a kindle in "safe" areas of the tray. I found a perfect place for my TV [remote] should I want to watch tv and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well made, balanced and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!”

Available colors: 7

2. A Budget-Friendly Plastic Bathtub Tray

Dimensions: 21.8 x 6.81 x 2.54 inches

Material: plastic

This simple and sturdy bath tray is made from plastic and has a perforated bottom to allow water to drip out. It has a minimalist white finish, and it can be extended to 30.87 inches wide. When the tray is extended, it has three separate compartments, so you can organize bath supplies and other little luxuries like candles and snacks. This bath tray is on the smaller side but it weighs just a pound, and it features nonslip handles that will keep it in place.

One fan raved: “This is great! Very sturdy and easy to use. I like [having] a drink and a snack and sometimes a portable charger while I am taking a bath. It is easy to move up when I run more water and then move back into place. It stays at the end even when we shower. Some times my cat even likes to sleep in it! Or crouch under it and bat at imaginary things in it.”

3. This Bathtub Tray That Doubles As A Bed Desk

Dimensions: 29.5 x 9.8 x 1.81 inches

Material: bamboo

There's no place you can't take your tablet, wine glass, and candle with this bath tray that easily converts into a bed desk. Made from bamboo and finished with a water-resistant lacquer, it can extend up to 42.9 inches and has adjustable legs, so it can fit just about any bathtub or bed. The book and tablet holder has a removable waterproof cover, and the two spa trays are also removable for further customization.

One fan raved: “I was afraid and skeptic when I purchased this! I thought for sure it would not fit on my tub because on one side it is really thin and I didn’t think there was enough room for the caddy to stay on! When I received it and tried it, I was so excited! It actually fits on the bathtub perfectly! I have no doubt that it will fit on any bathtub no matter the design! Extremely happy with this product!”

4. This Simple Bath Tray That Holds All The Essentials

Dimensions: 27 x 9.75 x 1 inches

Material: bamboo and metal

If your aesthetic is a little more minimalist, this bamboo and metal bath tray is the right pick for you. It can hold a book or tablet, your phone, a wine glass, and a cup, and it also has three hooks for hanging things like loofahs and razors. This tray can extend up to 37 inches, which should fit most bath tubs.

One fan raved: “I was looking back at some of the items I bought years ago to see which ones stood the test of time. This one was definitely one of them. This piece has enjoyed many a bath and made that bath time so much more luxurious! To stretch it across the tub and anticipate enjoying a good book and/or glass of wine feels so decadent! One of my favorite purchases of all time!”