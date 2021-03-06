Beeswax candles are not only made from natural materials, but they also burn cleaner than some other types of candles. The best beeswax candles are made from 100% beeswax and come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

When shopping around for candles, it's important to look at the ingredients. Some options labeled as beeswax candles are actually made with a mix of other waxes, including paraffin wax — which some people prefer not to burn in their homes because it can produce soot. To avoid any confusion, look for candles that are clearly labeled as being made from 100% beeswax.

Beeswax candles are either made by pouring hot wax into a mold, or are made from rolled sheets of embossed beeswax. Both types of candles are great, although rolled candles burn slightly faster than poured candles.

You'll also want to think about whether you're looking for tea lights, tapers, votives, or another shape. If the candle doesn't come with a stand or jar, it's easy to buy one separately, like these plates for pillar candles or these glass jars for votives. Many beeswax candles have no added fragrance, but still give off a soft honey scent. However, if you want a stronger scent, you can find options that use essential oils for fragrance (just note that some essential oils are toxic to pets).

Lighting candles is relaxing, so shopping for them should be too. I made a list of the best beeswax candles, so you can easily find the right one.

1. A Small Hand-Rolled Pillar Candle

Dimensions: 3 x 3 inches

Total burn time: 20 hours

This cute 100% beeswax candle is hand-rolled, which gives it a lovely honeycomb pattern on the outside. It has a wick that's made from 100% cotton, and since there's no added fragrance, all you'll smell is authentic beeswax. This candle comes in 3-inch, 6-inch, and 8-inch sizes.

One fan raved: “I needed a pillar candle to go into my Christmas holder/decorative thing. I don't buy paraffin candles for a number of reasons, usually settling for soy wax. However I saw this beeswax pillar candle and I'm thrilled with it! Clean burning, no drips, that wonderful subtle scent, and handmade! Perfect! I will be buying more of these candles.”

2. This Cute Beehive Candle That Comes With Its Own Stand

Dimensions: 5.98 x 5.98 x 9.06 inches

Total burn time: 70 hours

This 100% all-natural beeswax candle comes with a copper-toned stand and removable bee decorations, so it's perfect for "cottage-core" decor. The end of the wax is held by a clip, so the flame will go out upon reaching it. Once you burn through this adorable candle, you can purchase beeswax refills on Amazon. This isn't quite a traditional rolled or poured candle, but has its own unique design.

One fan raved: “Very cool looking candle that burns at just about the exact rate they say it does. Made from real beeswax that has a very light scent so don’t expect to be overtaken by smell or anything. Burns super clean and with a nice light to it. Also a good conversation piece, if your other party is interested in esoteric facts about candles. If not, their loss.”

3. A Scented Candle In A Recycled Glass Jar

Dimensions: 5.3 x 3.7 x 5.4 inches

Total burn time: 18 hours

Beeswax has a lovely natural scent, but if you're looking for something stronger, this scented beeswax candle is a perfect choice. Hand-poured in Colorado, it's made from 100% pure beeswax with eucalyptus, orange, and lavender essential oils. The candle is set in a recycled Spanish glass container, which can be reused when you run out of wax. It comes in three botanical-inspired scents, as well as an unscented option.

One fan raved: “This is my favorite candle. It burns evenly. The Spanish glass dish is very nice and can be repurposed after the candle burns.”

4. A Pillar Candle That Comes In Additional Sizes

Dimensions: 2 x 4.5 inches (also available in additional sizes)

Total burn time: 90 minutes (burn time for additional sizes varies)

This poured candle is handcrafted in Colorado with 100% unscented raw beeswax and has a simple design that looks great with any aesthetic. It has a cotton wick and comes in five sizes, so you can easily find one that's perfect for your needs.

One fan raved: “I love these candles! The scent is lovely. The pillar isn't too large, making it easy to form as the candle height decreases. I keep the wick trimmed for a more efficient burn. I have tried the large pillars, but keep coming back to this size. I highly recommend Blue Corn candles.”

5. This 4-Pack Of Adorable Votive Candles

Dimensions: 2 x 2 inches

Total burn time: 6 hours

While most votives come in a simple cylinder design, these pure beeswax votives step up the style with a cute beehive shape. They are hand-poured in the USA from 100% beeswax, and burn for up to six hours. They come in packs of four and 12, or you can get a bulk pack of 36 if you know you burn through votives quickly.

One fan raved: “perfect little candles. I was happy to find them. I just bought some at a farm market and paid much more. I love the honey smell and natural look of these beeswax candles.”

6. This 12-Pack Of Beeswax Tea Lights

Dimensions: 1.5 x 0.75 inches

Total burn time: 4 hours

These small tea lights are great for any occasion, whether you want to plan a party or just set a relaxing mood in your home. They're made from 100% pure poured beeswax with a cotton wick, and each tea light comes in a plastic cup, so you don't have to worry about spilled wax. They come in packs of 12, and also look nice when burned in glass jars or on plates.

One fan raved: “These are lovely! Beeswax that cleans the air when you burn it, and gives off a gentle smell. These are completely real beeswax. This seller is so amazing too - they sent me an extra set of tealights because I was their 1000th customer. I will definitely repurchase these.”

7. A Pack Of Colorful Taper Candles

Dimensions: 8.85 x 1.65 inches

Total burn time: 3.5 hours

Bring colorful flair to your dining room table or mantle with these 100% beeswax tapers, which come in a variety of bright and jewel-toned colors. They're made from rolled beeswax, and can be burned in both 3/4-inch and 7/8-inch candle holders. There are eight different color combinations to choose from, including a pack of all-white tapers.

One fan raved: “I've been buying beeswax candles from various companies over the years. This is one of the best purchases I have made since these candles come in different color. Normally I am only able to find the natural looking beeswax candles in store. These help match the décor of various rooms. Burn time is always great on these candles with minimum [dripping] to worry about. Overall I would recommend these candles to anyone and will be purchasing again.”