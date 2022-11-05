It’s that time of year again, the time to race for deals like it’s a sport. Luckily for those of us who hate braving the in-store crowds, Amazon’s already releasing early Black Friday deals. And while the discounts on everything from giftable tech to home essentials are deep, there is also a lot to sift through, which is why BDG’s editors will be continuously updating you on our fave finds as they come – and, sadly, sell out and go. So ready, set, shop!

65% This Set Of Luxuriously Soft Beed Sheets Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon - $37.99 $13.32 See On Amazon With more than 129,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it!

40% Off These Best-Selling Gold Under Eye Patches Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pack) Amazon - $19.97 $11.97 See On Amazon Amazon's number-one best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with real gold powder, an anti-inflammatory that can help depuff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.

40% Off A Set Of Silk Pillowcases Your Skin & Hair Will Love Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) Amazon - $9.99 $5.99 See On Amazon More than 67,000 Amazon reviewers have granted these silk satin pillowcases an overall 4.5-star rating. The lustrous, wrinkle-free fabric comes in 27 colors and is machine washable, while an envelope closure keeps your pillow in place while you rest your head.

62% Off A Digital Meat Thermometer With Over 60,000 Reviews KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon - $24.99 $9.58 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer from KIZEN will help to ensure that you totally nail the temperature of your food every time you cook. To use, simply stick the probe in to your food, and in just three seconds you'll get your reading on the large LED screen. This product is super popular on Amazon — with a 4.7-star rating overall, after 61,000-plus reviews — so grab it today while the price is hot.

50% Off A 50-Pack Of KN95 Face Masks HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $29.99 $14.98 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

50% Off A 5-Pack Of 6-Foot Long iPhone Chargers Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) Amazon - $21.99 $10.99 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, this set of Lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and it makes sense why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on Lightning cables for your Apple products, and this five-pack can be snagged at a deep discount right now.

46% Off This LED Non-Contact Thermometer DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon - $29.99 $16.19 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

71% Off This Highly-Rated Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Amazon - $39.99 $11.69 See On Amazon With over 33,000 reviews and an average 4.5 stars, this hair trimmer is a great buy — especially today. It's battery-operated for portability and waterproof for easy cleaning. Most importantly, its dual-edge blade has a 360-degree open-slit cover that trims hair inside the nose or ears without any pain or accidental nicks.

63% Off This Refreshing Mist Spray Bottle Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle Amazon - $14.99 $5.59 See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

51% Off This Highly-Rated YETI Rambler YETI Rambler with MagSlider Lid (10 oz) Amazon - $30.87 $15 See On Amazon YETI drinkware is a fan favorite for a reason, and this 10-ounce tumbler is no exception. With a lowball design that makes this equally great for cocktails and coffee, this durable stainless steel cup is double-wall insulated to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours and hours. It also comes with an easy-open magnetic lid that can prevent spills on the go.

69% Off This Highly-Rated Cordless Water Flosser B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $95.99 $29.95 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

69% Off This Fan-Favorite Bail Comfort Bra Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon - $48 $14.99 See On Amazon Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

50% Off This 6-Pack Of Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) Amazon - $25.98 $12.89 See On Amazon These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

72% Off A Set Of Hotel-Quality Bed Pillows COZSINOOR Hotel Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon - $79.99 $22.17 See On Amazon With a skin-friendly and breathable polyester cover, plush hollow fiber filling, and a 4.4-star average rating after 16,000 reviews, these gel down-alternative pillows have a lot going for them. They're soft to the touch, but firm, to give side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night's rest. Plus, the pillows are machine washable and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.

29% Off This Best-Selling Surge Protector Outlet Extender LVETEK Surge Protector Outlet Extender Amazon - $19.99 $14.21 See On Amazon This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five outlets and three USB ports and one USB-C port. It also functions as a surge protector to protect your devices. This is the number-one best-selling surge protector on Amazon and has racked up an impressive 4.7-star average rating after 4,000 reviews.

46% Off A Cleaning Kit For Your Dryer Vent Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon - $19.99 $10.89 See On Amazon Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

44% A Pair Of Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon - $29.99 $16.80 See On Amazon These pull-on skinny jeans are going to become your new go-to. Free of pesky buttons and complete with elastane in the cotton blend fabric, these pants are super stretchy yet structured looking. Meanwhile, they have a classic look with two faux pockets in the front and real pockets in the back. These fan-favorite jeans have over 52,000 five-star reviews and come in 15 different colors.

23% Off This Popular NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, Black Amazon - $6.50 $4.99 See On Amazon With 89,000 ratings and a stellar 4.5-star rating overall, this NYX pencil eyeliner is the definition of a cult-favorite. Reviewers rave about the intense pigmentation, smooth glide, and that it defies smudging or running (making it particularly great for your waterline). And since it's mechanical, you don't need to worry about sharpening it. Take your pick from 13 bold shades.

61% Off A 2-Pack Of Sharpie Permanent Markers Sharpie Permanent Markers (2-Pack) Amazon - $4.18 $1.64 See On Amazon Sharpie markers vibrantly and permanently write on all kinds of materials, including paper, plastic, and metal. This classic two-pack has a 4.8-star rating and according to reviewers, "everyone needs these" — especially "for the price."

70% Off A 2-Pack Of Exfoliating Natural Pumice Stones Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $2.99 See On Amazon Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 4,000 reviews.

50% Off The Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon - $49.99 $24.99 See On Amazon The Amazon Fire Stick 4K boasts over 182,000 ratings (and an impressive 4.7 stars overall), and you can get it for a discount if you act fast. With support for popular HDR formats and a super-fast processor, this easy-to-use device can make your couch feel more like a cinema.

63% Off This Impressive & Efficient Robot Vacuum Cleaner Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon - $299.99 $109.99 See On Amazon Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow the vacuum to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction power on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

33% Off A Set Of Highly-Rated Mellanni Sheets Mellanni Sheet Set Amazon - $47.97 $32.37 See On Amazon This 4-piece Queen sheet set is made of brushed microfiber and has earned an average of 4.5 stars out of more than 300,000 Amazon ratings. It comes in 40 colors and is resistant to stains, shrinking, and wrinkles.

62% off A 3-Pack Of Lightning Cable Fast Charging Cords OCEEK 6FT MFi Certified Lightning Cable Fast Charging Cords (3-Pack) Amazon - $20.99 $7.99 See On Amazon Compatible with iPhones and other Apple products, this three-pack of lightning cables work quickly and safely to charge up your devices. With a clean look, these charging cords are super durable and can withstand over 20,000 bends without fraying. Stock up while these are at a deep discount, because these cables have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

39% Off These Microfiber Hair Towels YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon - $17.99 $10.96 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are more absorbent and gentler on hair than terry towels, resulting in smoother, stronger hair overall. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck pain. This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 46,000 ratings), they'll likely sell out fast.

31% Off The Cult-Favorite Revlon One-Step Plus 2.0 REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Amazon The Revlon One-Step is a cult-favorite hair tool in its own right, but this new version is designed with a smaller barrel size and a slimmer handle for even more versatility to create soft waves or tighter curls. This multitasking hair dryer, brush, and volumizer will cut down so much time in your routine. Over 7,000 Amazon users have invested in this hair tool and the results are a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating. $69.99 $48 See On Amazon The Revlon One-Step is a cult-favorite hair tool in its own right, but this new version is designed with a smaller barrel size and a slimmer handle for even more versatility to create soft waves or tighter curls. This multitasking hair dryer, brush, and volumizer will cut down so much time in your routine. Over 7,000 Amazon users have invested in this hair tool and the results are a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating.

22% Off This Travel-Friendly Hanging Toiletry Bag BAGSMART Hanging Toiletry Bag Amazon - $29.47 $22.99 See On Amazon This hanging toiletry bag features four panels that fold out for easy viewing of your items and the hook lets you hang the whole thing on a closet rod. An easy upgrade to your travel gear, it features a variety of zippered pouches and elastics to hold makeup, brushes, bottles, and more.

30% Off The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Amazon - $99.99 $69.99 See On Amazon This sleek single-serve Keurig coffee maker is slim enough to fit in nearly any kitchen, and is seriously discounted while sales last. Pop in your favorite K-cup or compatible coffee pod and you can select your size on the top, it can brew anywhere from 6 to 12 ounces of coffee. It's so popular it has earned a 4.6-star average rating after 71,000 reviews.

33% Off This Power Strip From Bell+Howel Bell+Howell Swivel Power Strip Amazon - $29.95 $19.99 See On Amazon This power strip from Bell+Howell is a must-have for the home — and Amazon reviewers seem to agree, giving this pick a solid 4.6-star rating overall, after 3,000-plus reviews on the site. The device can safely charge up to nine devices at once (including your phone, tablet, computer, and more) since it has six three-prong outlets and three USB ports. And the strip even swivels, allowing you much easier access. Grab it now for this hot price.

42% Off A Pair Crocs Classic Clogs Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog Amazon - $49.99 $29 See On Amazon The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 370,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

55% Off This 6-Piece Linen Towel Set American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set Amazon - $72.95 $32.79 See On Amazon This 100% Turkish cotton towel set is a best-seller on Amazon with nearly 45,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating — and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. Each soft, fluffy set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

26% Off This Water Flosser With Over 100,000 Reviews Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Amazon - $99.99 $74.04 See On Amazon If you want to step up your dental hygiene game, now's the time with Waterpik's Water Flosser, which is on major sale right now. Perfect for tackling plaque and massaging gums, it comes with seven dental tips, so the whole family can get a thorough clean. Plus, it has a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 100,000 reviews.

38% Off A Best-Selling Handheld Steamer For Your Clothes Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon - $38.99 $23.99 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller with 4.3 stars and over 75,000 reviews, this handheld steamer is the easiest way to get clothes looking crisp at home or while traveling. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and lasts for up to 15 minutes on one fill — plus it's great for sanitizing surfaces and refreshing hard-to-wash upholstery, too.

50% Off This Stackable Salad Container Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container Amazon - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Keep your toppings and dressing separate from the lettuce until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leak-proof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 38,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

23% Off A Ninja Air Fryer Ninja Air Fryer Amazon - $129.99 $99.95 See On Amazon If you've ever had your eye on an air fryer, now is the time to buy. This Ninja air fryer is a fan-favorite on Amazon — boasting a whopping 4.8-star rating overall after 39,000 reviews — and that's likely because it can hold a lot of food (the capacity is 4 quarts), and it has a wide temperature range. Plus, the machine takes just 3 minutes to preheat, saving you major time.

24% off A Highly-Rated Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon - $16.99 $12.97 See On Amazon Help keep your fabrics fluff-, lint-, and pill-free with this highly rated fabric shaver. Suitable for everything from wool coats to sweaters, furniture, and toys, its adjustable features ensure it can handle even your fluffiest fabric. Just ask the nearly 71,000 reviewers, who bestowed this with an overall average of 4.5 stars.

40% Off This AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon - $49.97 $29.97 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier has a generous 2.2-liter tank that makes it perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, or nurseries. The spout can rotate 360 degrees to point in whichever direction you would like, and the humidifier has a large enough tank to run through the night. It's no surprise that this is one of the most popular humidifiers on Amazon, with a 4.4-star average rating after 72,000 reviews.

10% Off The Orginal Wet Brush Detangler Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush Amazon - $9.98 $8.99 See On Amazon The Wet Brush is a cult favorite thanks to its soft, flexible bristles that are super gentle but still effective on tough tangles. It's a magic formula that has earned it a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 50,000 reviewers have weighed in. There are also tons of colors and designs to choose from.

38% Off A 50-Pack Of Velvet Hangers Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon - $39.99 $24.99 See On Amazon With over 51,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, it's clear these velvet hangers are worth a spot in your closet. Along with the notches on the shoulders, the hangers keep clothes in place and are replete with 360-degree swiveling hooks. They come in a pack of 50.

35% Off A 24-Pack Of These Fineliner Pens Taotree Fineliner Pen Set (24-Pack) Amazon - $10.99 $7.19 See On Amazon This set from Taotree comes with 24 pens in a range of vibrant shades — they're ideal for journaling, sketching, art projects, and more. All of the pens have a fine point (0.38 millimeters, to be exact) for precision. Snag them now for this amazingly low price.

8% Off This Painless Hair Remover Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon - $19.88 $18.25 See On Amazon For unwanted peach fuzz or stray hairs, this lipstick-sized gadget is an absolute game-changer. It painlessly removes hair from your face without irritating your skin. It's no wonder it has won awards from beauty experts and garnered the love of 121,000 Amazon reviewers. It's earned its 4.4-star overall rating.

40% Off A 16-Piece Set Of Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponge BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece) Amazon - $19.99 $11.99 See On Amazon Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges, brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and even lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned 4.6 stars from over 5,000 reviewers.

58% Off This 14-Piece Set Of Makeup Brushes BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon - $19.99 $8.49 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

51% Off A 6-Pack of PUMA Runner Socks PUMA Runner Socks (6-Pack) Amazon - $18 $8.78 See On Amazon These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

55% Off This Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tool Kit HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools Amazon - $19.99 $8.99 See On Amazon Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality. Use it after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption, or as a nice stress relief aid. Stash them in the fridge for an even more cooling sensation. It’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after over 3,000 reviews.

35% Off A 100-Pack Of Disposable Face Masks NNPCBT 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) Amazon - $19.99 $12.99 See On Amazon These disposable face masks have a 4.6-star rating and over 124,000 reviews on Amazon, and feature 3-layers of filtering material. The folding design and elastic ear loops make them comfortable to wear, and since they come in a pack of 100, you’ll always be fully stocked.

54% Off A 2-Pack Of Blink Mini Security Cameras Blink Mini Indoor Plug-In Security Cameras (2-Pack) Amazon - $64.99 $29.99 See On Amazon With these mini indoor cameras, you can check on your house anytime, day or night. The Alexa-compatible cameras are easy to set up, will send notifications to your phone when motion is detected, and let you hear and speak to people and pets with two-way audio — no wonder they've got over 200,000 Amazon reviews.

49% Off These Widley Popular Pillow Slippers Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon - $39.99 $20.38 See On Amazon Wear these multi-tasking slippers inside the house, in public showers, or while running errands. They're highly absorbent and feature thick soles, a soft EVA insole with comfy deep heel cups, and a roomy toe. Choose from 16 colors.