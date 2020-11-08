If you have trouble staying warm at night, a cozy blanket can make all the difference. The best blankets for cold sleepers are made from materials like fleece, wool, and flannel, and they have high grams per square meter (GSM) to guarantee warmth. However, they come in all different looks and feels, so you can choose the blanket that’ll keep you comfiest while you sleep.

If you want to get technical while shopping for bed blankets, you should keep an eye out for the grams per square meter (GSM) measurement. This refers the amount of fiber used in the fabric, and the higher the GSM, the thicker — and generally warmer — it will be. And one more note: You may want to steer clear of cotton, a breathable material that's better suited to summer months. Instead, opt for wool, synthetics, or fleece. One exception: If you're in the market for sheets, cotton flannel is a warm, soft choice.

Aside from that, your choice comes down to what kind of feel you prefer. Want a thick and fluffy option that has some comforting weight to it? Choose fleece or a down-alternative comforter. On the other hand, if you're looking for something lightweight — but still warm — you can opt for ultra-thin flannel or soft, tightly knit wool, which is a naturally temperature-regulating material that works for all seasons. Of course, for ultimate coziness, you can choose an electric blanket with multiple heat settings that’ll warm you up in a hurry. (And while you're at it, you may want to complete your comfy bedding with a set of cozy flannel sheets.)

Beyond material, you also have style options to match your existing bedding or add a pop of color. From solid shades to stripes, there’s sure to be a blanket that looks great on your bed — and they come in a variety of sizes, too. Best of all, these blankets for cold sleepers are all available on Amazon, and they can be at your door and ready for the next chilly night in no time.

1. A Classic Microfiber Fleece Blanket

For soft warmth, you can't go wrong with this microfiber flannel blanket that's earned more than 4,000 reviews and an impressively high overall rating of 4.8 stars. The luxurious blanket is made from plush polyester, and it's resistant to pilling, even after multiple washes. Another great selling point? It's available in 18 colors, like charcoal gray, peacock blue, and cream white.

GSM: 350

Machine-washable: yes

Available sizes: twin, queen, king, throw

According to a fan: "I bought this for my wife because she is always cold. She absolutely loves it. I bought the largest size so she can wrap herself up, now she's never without it. Highly recommend."

2. A Cozy Sherpa Fleece Blanket

If you're in the market for big-time softness, this dual-sided sherpa fleece blanket is a great pick that's won tons of loyal fans on Amazon. The reversible blanket features 260 GSM flannel on one side and 220 GSM sherpa on the other, so it's sure to add comfort and warmth to your bed. It comes in five colors like gray, navy, and turquoise to complement your bedding. Plus, it's available in three bed sizes, as well as a throw blanket size — so you can stay cozy while you nap on the couch, too.

GSM: 480

Machine-washable: yes

Available sizes: twin, queen, king, throw

According to a fan: “I initially bought this to use as a blanket for guests, but I've taken it for myself. It's perfect to put under the covers on nights when my feet won't warm up. I burrito myself up with my many layers and get all cozy!"

3. A Soft Wool Blanket In Earth-Toned Stripes

Wool is a natural temperature regulator, making it an excellent all-season material — perfect if you're looking for something that can transition from frigid winter evenings to warm summer nights. Made by a family-owned company in Peru, this soft wool blanket is made from alpaca and merino wool, so it’s thick and warm, without being scratchy. The edges are reinforced with polyester binding and double-stitched for durability. It comes in two earth-tone striped options for a soothing, natural aesthetic.

GSM: 600

Machine-washable: yes (makers recommend using a mild wool wash and conditioner)

Available sizes: twin, queen, king

According to a fan: “A wonderful blanket, soft and light but extremely warm. We use it in our van in 30-40 degrees, very warm. Wool is hard to find that doesn’t itch, and this one is really soft and not itchy!”

4. A Lightweight Fleece Blanket That's Surprisingly Warm

When you want extra warmth without the bulk, you can’t go wrong with this soft fleece blanket that's won plenty of rave reviews from cold sleepers. The jacquard weave blanket is made from luxuriously soft microfiber polyester and has just a bit of stretch to it, so you can easily wrap yourself up. It comes in 10 colors, including gray, beige, and lavender, so there’s sure to be a shade that matches your decor. Plus, the durable blanket is resistant to pilling, so it’ll look good as new for years to come.

GSM: 350

Machine-washable: yes

Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, throw

According to a fan: “Very, very nice blanket. This blanket is very lightweight as blankets go, but exceptionally warm. It also washes perfectly without pilling."

5. An Electric Blanket With 10 Heat Settings

If you’re a cold sleeper, an electric blanket might be just the thing to get your bed nice and cozy. This Sunbeam heated blanket features a soft quilted fleece cover and 10 heat settings that auto-adjust to give you consistent warmth. There’s also a timer, a 10-hour auto-shutoff for safety, and you can choose from seven colors, including Newport blue and seashell white. The best part? You can add on a heated mattress pad for extra warmth.

GSM: 320

Machine-washable: yes

yes Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king

According to a fan: “I only keep the blanket on the lowest setting, but it's the extra warmth that's made the difference in not waking up shivering in the early morning hours.”

6. An Ultra-Lightweight Flannel Blanket

If you want extra warmth but don't want to deal with thick bedding, opt for this lightweight flannel blanket. The satin-trim blanket comes in five colors — gray, cocoa, sand, slate, and tan — that’ll blend right into your bedding and add an extra layer of coziness. Plus, the blanket is resistant to wrinkles and won’t shrink, fade, or pill over time.

GSM: not listed

not listed Machine-washable: yes

yes Available sizes: twin, full/queen, king

According to a fan: “I love this blanket. It is light weight but keeps me toasty warm all night."

7. A Weighted Blanket Made From Fleece

A weighted blanket offers gentle pressure that makes it feel like you're being hugged — and this calming sensation may help with relaxation and promote feelings of wellbeing, so you can quickly drift off to dreamland. For the coziest and most comforting sleep you can get, this version is made with soft fleece on one side and plush sherpa on the other. Available in seven colors, the blanket is box-stitched to keep the weighted filling in place, even if you toss and turn. The makers recommend choosing a blanket that's approximately 7% to 13% of your body weight.

GSM: 440

Machine-washable: yes

Available sizes: 48 x 72 inches (12lbs and 15 lbs), 60 x 80 inches (15 pounds and 20 pounds)

According to a fan: "Cozy and better sleep!! I find I do sleep better. And I’m warm and comfortable during cold nights."

8. A Down Alternative Comforter

An affordable down alternative comforter is another great way to warm up while you snooze, and this one has more than 1,500 reviews and an impressive rating of 4.6 stars overall. The microfiber comforter has a down-alternative fill and box-stitch design that keeps the filling fluffed up and in place. It also has corner and side loops if you want to use it with your favorite duvet cover, plus it's machine-washable and dryer-safe, so laundry is a breeze. You can also opt for an all-season or light warmth comforter if you want to transition to something cooler when summer rolls around.

GSM: 400

Machine-washable: yes

yes Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversized queen, king, California king, oversized king

According to a fan: “Love, love, love this comforter. My house gets really cold at night and it keeps me super toasty. Best money I've ever spent.”

Also Great: A Flannel Sheet Set

To fully outfit your bed in cozy comfort, you can also add a set of flannel sheets. This set from Eddie Bauer is made from 100% cotton flannel that’s brushed for softness. The flannel is also moisture-wicking, resistant to pilling, and it gets softer with every wash. There are 25 styles to choose from, including classic plaid and wintery seasonal prints.

GSM: 165

Machine-washable: yes

yes Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king

According to a fan: “Warm and cozy—perfect for cold winter nights.”