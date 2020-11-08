The Bulletproof coffee trend has been around for years now. Fans of the drink love its creamy texture — some even say it even has brain-boosting properties — but if you don't love spending $6 for a cup, it's easier than you think to make your Bulletproof coffee at home. The best blenders for Bulletproof coffee are made from durable, easy-to-clean materials that can handle blending of hot liquids and high-fat ingredients on a daily basis.

When shopping for a blender for making Bulletproof coffee, you'll want to keep a few things in mind, since not all blenders are created equal when it comes to this particular task. Since you'll be blending hot liquids every time you make it, a glass or BPA-free Tritan pitcher that can withstand high temperatures without cracking is the first thing to look for.

If you prefer to start with cold or room temperature coffee rather than freshly brewed hot coffee, you'll want to look for a blender that either has an internal heating element or blade-friction heating. Try to avoid inversion blenders where the jar is turned upside-down over the blades, as those can send hot water through the seal, causing burns and spills.

For making Bulletproof coffee, a capacity of at least 30 ounces is a good place to start, since you can make enough to fill a standard 20-ounce travel mug. While you don't need a particularly powerful blender to make Bulletproof coffee, it's nice to have some options for speed settings so you can get the exact texture you want — a higher speed setting will produce a Bulletproof coffee with more foam. There are some budget options on this list, including a $40 immersion blender, that prove you don't need to spend a ton of money to make a great cup of Bulletproof coffee, but if you've been looking for another reason to buy that Vitamix you've had your eye on, this might just be what tips the scales.

Ready to perfect your Bulletproof coffee recipe? Let's take a look at the best blenders for making Bulletproof coffee.

1. The Best Overall

Capacity: 64 ounces

Wattage: 1,400 watts

Speed Settings: 7 manual + 12 automatic settings

A true kitchen multitasker, the Ninja Foodi can handle your daily Bulletproof coffee habit and then some — and at $130, it's less expensive than many other high-performance blenders on the market. It has a nonstick glass pitcher, a peak 1,400-watt motor, and an 800-watt heating element, so you can start with cold brew and still end up with a hot, frothy beverage. If you prefer to start with fresh, hot coffee, the Ninja Foodie can handle that, too. It also has 12 automatic settings for everything from making infused waters to chocolate fondue.

One reviewer wrote: "We were looking for so long for a blender that can sustain hot liquids, and after a few ones that broke after not being able to sustain high heat, this one is doing the job: we solely use it for making bulletproof coffee, and we love it!"

2. The Best Budget Blender

Capacity: 40 ounces

Wattage: 700 watts

Speed Settings: 14

If you're looking for a blender that can make a solid cup of Bulletproof coffee without all the bells and whistles of more expensive options, the Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender is a great way to go. It has over 3,800 ratings on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.5 stars, and reviewers love the value it offers. The 40-ounce glass pitcher can withstand hot liquids and makes cleanup a breeze, while the 700-watt motor provides more than enough power to blend butter into coffee. Note that this blender doesn't have a heating element or blade-friction heating, so you will need to start with hot, freshly brewed coffee.

One reviewer wrote: "I really only use it to make my bulletproof coffee every morning. It does a great job & doesn’t wake the entire house first thing in the morning.My old, plastic Magic Bullet kept exploding on me. I think it was due to the heat expansion.This blender has a vented flap that helps heat escape & at the same time keeps the contents in. I’m really enjoying it."

3. The Best High-Performance Blender

Capacity: 48 ounces

Wattage: 1,380 watts

Speed Settings: 10 manual settings

For health-conscious foodies, a Vitamix is the essential countertop accessory. The Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender is still a splurge at $350, but it is slightly cheaper than some of the brand's other models. Like other Vitamix blenders, this one has blade-friction heating, so even if you start with cold coffee, it will be hot by the time you're finished blending up your next batch of Bulletproof. It also has a self-cleaning mode, which is extremely helpful if you use your blender on a daily basis. While it might be too expensive to justify for the sole purpose of making Bulletproof coffee, it's definitely worthwhile if you plan to use it for other food prep and want to invest in a top-notch blender.

One reviewer wrote: "Bought this about a month ago. Love it so far! A big reason I bought this model was because it was a little cheaper and I read quite a few reviews that said it fit under the kitchen cabinets (which it does). Yes, it's a little loud when you crank it up to 10, but I think that's to be expected with a powerful motor. So far, I've used it for grinding coffee beans, making bulletproof coffee every morning, a smoothie every afternoon and yesterday I riced some cauliflower in it for a recipe. It comes with a tamper to push things down if needed and that has worked great."

4. The Most Aesthetic Blender

Capacity: 64 ounces

Wattage: 1,400 watts

Speed Settings: 7 presets + manual setting

If you're looking for a blender that's as eye-catching as it is functional, the Dash Chef Series Digital Blender is one of the sleekest looking options on the market. It features a virtually unbreakable BPA-free Tritan pitcher and stainless steel serrated blades. This one also has a self-cleaning function, heating capabilities, and a no-drip spout. It comes in seven enticing colors, including matte black, rose gold, and aqua.

One reviewer wrote: "5 SHINING STARS! I use nearly every day. It works as well as the $500+ one's and packs a punch, even heats and makes an AWESOME Bulletproof Coffee! I 100% RECOMMEND!"

Also Great: A No-Fuss Immersion Blender That's Super Easy To Clean

Whenever I make Bulletproof coffee at home, I use my Cuisinart SmartStick Hand Blender. I love that I can blend my coffee right in my travel mug to cut down on dishes. The stick blender is super compact and can be stashed in a drawer, which is essential if you have a small kitchen — and the stainless steel blending apparatus is incredibly easy to clean. The 300-watt motor is the least powerful of all of the options on this list, but since immersion blenders are better suited for emulsions and purees rather than grinding ingredients or crushing ice, you don't really need more power. It doesn't offer all of the functionality of a full-sized blender, but this immersion blender is a handy kitchen tool that makes incredible Bulletproof coffee.

One reviewer wrote: "I can't live without this on my counter. It works great and easy to clean. I use it every morning to blend my bulletproof coffee :"