Most blenders come with plastic jars, but there's something to be said for a sturdy glass jar that you know you'll have for years. Glass blenders can be hard to find, but I've done the digging for you and rounded up three solid blenders with glass jugs that have that satisfying heft. The best blenders with glass jars use the power of at least 600 watts for smooth blending and come in the size you need to blend all your go-to recipes.

Glass stands out for its resistance to scratches and odors. It’s worth noting a glass blending jar is noticeably heavier than plastic jars you might be used to. That said, that additional weight brings added stability to the blender — but if you want to limit your blender’s weight, consider a smaller jar or one that also comes with a single-serve cup for using on the go. Personal blenders usually come with 14- to 24-ounce containers, while countertop blenders range from an average 48-ounce jar to a heavy-duty container with up to a 68-ounce capacity. Some of my picks have dishwasher-safe parts, but you may still want to wash your blender jar by hand since it's faster and you'll avoid annoying water spots.

More expensive blenders often have higher wattage numbers which simply means they don’t have to work quite as hard to mix ingredients as lower-wattage blenders, and they tend to last longer; look for one with at least 600 watts to easily whip up smoothies several times a week. The best blenders also feature multiple speed settings and even pre-programmed settings for recipes like smoothies or salsas. My top pick can even bring ingredients to a boil for a quick and convenient soup.

Now, here are the three best glass jar blenders. Each one is highly rated with thousands of reviews on Amazon, and I've found a blender for every budget.

1. The Overall Best Blender With A Glass Jar

This popular blender has the greatest capacity and power output of any pick on this list, resulting in easy blending of essentially any recipe (it can even make hot soup). The large, 64-ounce glass pitcher isn't dishwasher-safe, but you can easily clean it using the blender's heated clean function.

The blender's motor base has a 1,400-watt peak that's strong enough to blend smoothies, frozen drinks, crush ice, and even make nut butter. The blender's heating element can boil ingredients in minutes to produce hot soups, melt chocolate, or turn cheese into fondue. You can also choose from 12 preset programs — including smoothie, sauté, and ice cream — or three speed settings, plus a pulse function. The blender comes with a tamper and cleaning brush, as well as a guide with 25 recipes. With a 4.7-rating and over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, you can't go wrong with this heavy-duty blender that also cooks.

A helpful review: "This blender is truly unique in that it has a heater element in the base. It seems a bit weird at first and it's something I never considered, but it ends up being REALLY cool. I would never have thought one could toss some garlic, onions and peppers in a blender and a little while later your sautéd onions are cooked, diced and ready to use. You can toss all the stuff for soup in it — hit a button and walk away, you'll have soup waiting for you. It seemed at first to have limited value, until I started using it. As I type this, it's making Alfredo sauce for me. Aside from being able to cook things, it uses the heat to clean and sanitize itself."

2. The Best Set: A Countertop & Personal Blender In One

Another fan favorite, this glass jar blender is highly rated with over 7,000 reviews, and it comes with a 48-ounce glass jar with a convenient pour spout and a 24-ounce plastic to-go cup you can blend directly from and then use to sip a smoothie (it even comes with a lid); both are dishwasher-safe. Whip up smoothies, salsas, or milkshakes using one-touch settings or blend on one of seven speed settings, from pulse to pureé.

With 1,200 watts of power at its peak, this blender can crush ice, blitz nuts into nut butter, and it's powerful enough to take those veggies and meat and turn them into soups or gazpacho in seconds.

A helpful review: “This is a great blender! [...] you have the two different tops. One for smoothies, the skinny one, and the larger one so that you can also have a nice sized blender when you need it. But the most important thing about this one, is its blending power! There is a particular button for green smoothies! I put lots of spinach and also nuts in my green smoothie, along with frozen fruits, flaxseed powder, wheat germ, and coconut water for the liquid, and it blends everything so smoothly! And it’s not that expensive! Definitely worth buying!”

3. The Best Affordable Glass Blender

An affordable blender with a 40-ounce jar and 700-watt peak power; this pick is a great deal for under $50. Keep in mind that this is the smallest jar on the list, so there are trade-offs for the price, though this is overall a solid choice for everyday blending.

This pick's lid, blades, and glass jar are dishwasher-safe, and the blender features 14 programs, including crushing ice, smoothies, and dicing. The jar's pour spout makes things less messy, and the blender's cord conveniently wraps under the base, though don't expect extra accessories here. With over 6,000 reviews, this budget-friendly blender is a sure bet.

A helpful review: “Excellent blender, reasonably priced. You can't beat it for value, looks and functionality. The pour top is a great idea and useful. The container is made of glass. It has a pulse button. It is relatively quiet for a blender. [...] I wouldn't hesitate to buy another or give it as a gift.”

Also Nice: A Cookbook Full Of Smoothie Inspiration

Get more out of your new blender with this smoothie recipe book, a helpful and highly rated guide with over 150 recipes. Inside, you'll find specific smoothie categories, like green smoothies, kid-friendly smoothies, and protein smoothies, to suit your needs. With over 1,600 reviews, this book has been vetted for its inspiring blends.

A helpful review: "We are relative beginners to the 'blending revolution.' We are really happy with this book after comparing to several others at the store and in the library. It has a lot of valuable information (without overload) and innovative recipes with easy to find ingredients. We have tweaked some recipes to suit our tastes, but for us, that's part of the fun. If you're looking for a companion to your newly purchased blender, this is for you."